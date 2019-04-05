Log in
YONGNAM HOLDINGS LIMITED

(YNAM)
Yongnam : Response To Query Regarding Trading Activity

04/05/2019 | 04:37am EDT

YONGNAM HOLDINGS LIMITED (the "Company")

(Company Registration No. 199407612N)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore on 19 October 1994)

QUERY REGARDING TRADING ACTIVITY

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Yongnam Holdings Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to the queries raised by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") on 5 April 2019 regarding the unusual price movements in the Company's shares recently and the Company's responses are as follows:

Question 1:

Are you (the issuer) aware of any information not previously announced concerning you, your subsidiaries or associated companies which, if known, might explain the trading? Such information may include events that are potentially material and price-sensitive, such as discussions and negotiations that may lead to joint ventures, mergers, acquisitions or purchase or sale of a significant asset. You may refer to paragraph 8 in Appendix 7.1 of the Mainboard Rules for further examples.

- If yes, the information shall be announced immediately.

Company's response:

The Company is not aware of any information not previously announced concerning the Group which might explain the sharp increase in share price and trading volume of the Company. The Company will, in compliance with the Corporate Disclosure Policy of the SGX-ST Listing Manual, make the necessary disclosures (if any) at the appropriate time.

Question 2:

Are you aware of any other possible explanation for the trading? Such information may include public circulation of information by rumours or reports.

Company's response:

There have been recent media and analyst reports about the planned upgrading of facilities in the two integrated resorts ("IR"), which are expected to be worth S$9 billion, including a fourth tower with a sky roof to the iconic Marina Bay Sands development, three new hotels, a 15,000-seat entertainment arena and extensions to Universal Studios Singapore The expansion of the IRs is expected to "revive the construction sector" and other related sectors in Singapore. According to a report by a local brokerage house, the Company was named as one of the previous beneficiaries of the first IR developments and poised to benefit from the expected increase in construction activities as a result. The Company also conducts regular reviews from time to time of strategic options and business opportunities available with a view to enhance shareholder value. There is no assurance that any transaction will materialise from its strategic review and the Company will make an appropriate announcement in the event of any material development.

Shareholders of the Company are advised to refrain from taking any action in respect of their shares or other securities of the Company which may be prejudicial to their interests, and to exercise caution when dealing in such shares or other securities.

Question 3:

Can you confirm your compliance with the listing rules and, in particular, Mainboard Rule 703?

Company's response:

The Company confirms that it is in compliance with the listing rules and in particular, Rule 703 of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST.

The Board of Directors collectively and individually takes responsibility for the accuracy of the aforesaid replies to the queries raised by the SGX-ST.

By Order of the Board

SEOW SOON YONG

Chief Executive Officer

5 April 2019

Disclaimer

Yongnam Holdings Limited published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 08:36:10 UTC
