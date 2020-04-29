YOOZOO Games : Donates 600,000 SGD To Support Singaporean Students' Online Studies During Coronavirus Lockdown

Log in
04/29/2020 | 09:01pm EDT

On April 30th, YOOZOO donated the first batch of 600,000 Singaporean Dollars’ worth of laptops to Republic Polytechnic and Nanyang Polytechnic. The donation was made to support students' online learning during the pandemic. In total, donations will be made to 5 Singaporean Institutions: Nanyang Polytechnic, Temasek Polytechnic, Singapore Polytechnic, Ngee Ann Polytechnic and Republic Polytechnic.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200429005623/en/

The laptops will help students access online courses during lockdown (Photo: Business Wire)

The laptops will help students access online courses during lockdown (Photo: Business Wire)

On April 7th, enhanced measures against the Coronavirus, dubbed “circuit breaker”, were launched in Singapore that required all local schools to transition to online teaching in order to contain the spread of the virus. This prompted a rush among parents to buy electronic devices such as laptops and tablets for their children, resulting in a shortage and creating a risk of denying some students access to online courses.

Upon learning of the situation, YOOZOO pulled together 600,000 Singaporean Dollars’ worth of high-spec laptops which will be donated to students from five Singaporean Institutions: Nanyang Polytechnic, Temasek Polytechnic, Singapore Polytechnic, Ngee Ann Polytechnic and Republic Polytechnic.

“A company’s well-being is intricately linked to that of the environment where it operates. As a socially responsible organization, YOOZOO is working together with local communities to combat the crisis. Thanks to our network of global resources, we were able to organize these supplies to be donated in a short period of time, as our way of contributing to the efforts against the pandemic. YOOZOO has established an AI Innovation Lab in Singapore, which serves as a key component of the company’s R&D efforts. As our donation shows, we highly value our partnership with the academic world in order to develop local talent. We have built strategic partnerships with 5 Singaporean educational institutions, with whom we plan to introduce courses in gaming and software as well as internship programs and job opportunities. We believe that this effort, which combines theoretical education with hands-on practice, will improve our global talent pool and boost the growth of our organization, the local gaming industry and the local economy as a whole,” said Qin Liu, head of YOOZOO’s Singapore division.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
