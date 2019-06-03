Log in
YORKEY OPTICAL INTERNATIONAL(CAYMAN)LTD

(2788)
Yorkey Optical International Cayman : Overseas Regulatory Announcement(2019.06.03)

06/03/2019 | 05:29am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

YORKEY OPTICAL INTERNATIONAL (CAYMAN) LTD.

精熙國際（開曼）有限公司*

Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability

Stock Code2788

Overseas Regulatory Announcement

An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section.

By order of the Board

YORKEY OPTICAL INTERNATIONAL (CAYMAN) LTD.

Kurihara Toshihiko

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 3 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive Directors, namely, Mr. Lai I-Jen and Mr. Kurihara Toshihiko; one non-executive Director, namely, Ms. Wu Shu-Ping, and three independent non-executive Directors, namely, Mr. Wang Yi-Chi, Mr. Lin Meng-Tsung and Mr. Liu Wei-Li.

* For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Yorkey Optical International (Cayman) Ltd. published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 09:28:05 UTC
