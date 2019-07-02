Log in
YORKEY OPTICAL INTERNATIONAL(CAYMAN)LTD

(2788)
Yorkey Optical International Cayman : Overseas Regulatory Announcement(2019.07.02)

07/02/2019 | 05:13am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

YORKEY OPTICAL INTERNATIONAL (CAYMAN) LTD.

精熙國際（開曼）有限公司*

Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability

Stock Code2788

Overseas Regulatory Announcement

An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section.

By order of the Board

YORKEY OPTICAL INTERNATIONAL (CAYMAN) LTD.

Kurihara Toshihiko

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 2 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive Directors, namely, Mr. Lai I-Jen and Mr. Kurihara Toshihiko; one non-executive Director, namely, Ms. Wu Shu-Ping, and three independent non-executive Directors, namely, Mr. Wang Yi-Chi, Mr. Lin Meng-Tsung and Mr. Liu Wei-Li.

* For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Yorkey Optical International (Cayman) Ltd. published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 09:12:12 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 0
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 122 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price 0,00  
Last Close Price 0,15  $
Spread / Highest target -100%
Spread / Average Target -100%
Spread / Lowest Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Toshihiko Kurihara Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yi Jen Lai Chairman
Li Li Liang Senior Manager-Group Finance Department
Shu Pin Wu Non-Executive Director
Yi-Chi Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YORKEY OPTICAL INTERNATIONAL(CAYMAN)LTD2.65%122
HEXAGON28.24%20 518
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO. LTD15.66%11 304
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP.31.24%11 280
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED32.26%9 992
SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC9.05%7 904
