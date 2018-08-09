Yorkshine : (1) FURTHER UPDATES ON THE RESUMPTION PLAN; AND (2) DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF THE ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT AND DELAY IN DESPATCH OF THE ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 APRIL 2018 (39KB, PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(1) FURTHER UPDATES ON THE RESUMPTION PLAN;

AND

(2) DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF THE ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

AND

DELAY IN DESPATCH OF THE ANNUAL REPORT FOR

THE YEAR ENDED 30 APRIL 2018

This announcement is made by Yorkshine Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rules 13.09 and 13.24A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to (1) the Company's announcement dated 31 July 2018 in relation to updates on the Company's resumption plan and business operations; and (2) the Company's announcement dated 15 May 2018 where it is disclosed that the Company has appointed SHINEWING RISK SERVICES LIMITED ("Shinewing") as its internal control reviewer to conduct a review of the Group's internal control systems, including but not limited to the Group's financial close reporting process, revenue and receipts, cost of services, expenditures and payments, inventory management, bank and cash management, fixed assets management, human resources and payroll management, review on information technology systems as well as compliance procedures of relevant rules and regulations (the "Internal Control Review"), and to make recommendations to the Company for this purpose.

The Company would like to provide the following additional information to its shareholders:

(i) On 11 June 2018 and 20 June 2018, Shinewing completed its field work on the Group's operations in Hong Kong and Taizhou Factory Plant in Jiangsu Province, the PRC respectively.

(ii) On 22 July 2018, Shinewing circulated the preliminary draft Internal Control Review report to the Company. The Company, together with its management are currently in the process of reviewing, discussing and implementing the internal control recommendations provided by Shinewing in its preliminary report.

(iii) It is expected that Shinewing will perform its follow up Internal Control Review procedures on or around 13 August 2018. It is further expected that the Company will complete the implementation of Shinewing's internal control recommendations on or around the end of August 2018.

(iv) The annual results of the Company for the year ended 30 April 2017 was published on 1 August 2018. The Company is currently working towards finalising its annual report for the year ended 30 April 2017 and it is expected that the annual report for the year ended 30 April 2017 will be published and despatched by the Company on or around 23 August 2018.

(v) The final Internal Control Review report is expected to be made available by Shinewing to the Company on or around 18 September 2018.

(vi) The Company has commenced the preparation of the interim results of the Group for the six months ended 30 October 2017 (the "FY2018 Interim Results") and the annual results of the Group for the year ended 30 April 2018 (the "FY2018 Annual Results"). The Company is currently in discussion with the independent auditor on the audit timetable. The FY2018 Interim Results and the FY2018 Annual Results are expected to be published by the Company no later than October 2018 and November 2018, respectively.

(vii) Based on the expected publication dates for the FY2018 Interim Results and the FY2018 Annual Results as disclosed above, the Company expects to publish its interim results announcement for the period ending 30 October 2018 (the "FY2019 Interim Results") by no later than December 2018 to catch up all delays in schedule on financial reporting. In the meantime, the Company continues to expand its tin-plate manufacturing business. As at the date of this announcement, the Group has received sales orders for tinplate products with contract sum of approximately RMB44 million.

According to the tentative timetable and plans as stated above, the Company expects to fulfill the Resumption Conditions and apply for the resumption of trading in the shares of the Company by early 2019.

The Company will make further announcement(s) relating to any further material development of the above as and when appropriate. The Company will also inform the market of all material information for the shareholders and potential investors of the Company to appraise the Company's position as and where appropriate.

Pursuant to Rules 13.49(1) and 13.46(2)(a) of the Listing Rules, the Company is required to publish its FY2018 Annual Results no later than 31 July 2018 (the "FY2018 Annual Results Announcement") and despatch the annual report for the same financial year (the "FY2018 Annual Report") to its shareholders no later than 31 August 2018.

The publication of the FY2018 Annual Results Announcement and the FY2018 Annual Report will be delayed as the Company requires additional time to work with its auditors and it is currently expected that the FY2018 Annual Results Announcement and the FY2018 Annual Report will be published by the Company no later than November 2018.

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

Trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange has been suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 1 August 2017 and will continue to suspend until further notice.

Hong Kong, 9 August 2018

