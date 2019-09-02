Yorkshine : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

YORKSHINE HOLDINGS LIMITED

煜新控股有限公司 *

(incorporated in the Singapore with limited liability)

(Company Registration No. 198902648H)

Hong Kong Stock Code: 1048

Singapore Stock Code: MR8

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of YORKSHINE HOLDINGS LIMITED (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Thursday, 12 September 2019 for the purpose of, among other matters, considering and approving the Company's and its subsidiaries' unaudited consolidated financial results for the three months ended 31 July 2019, for publication and considering the declaration of a dividend, if any.

Trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange has been suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 1 August 2017 and will continue being suspended until further notice.

For and on behalf of

YORKSHINE HOLDINGS LIMITED

Zhu Jun

Executive Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 2 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive Directors, being Mr. Zhu Jun (Executive Chairman), Ms. Wang Jianqiao and Mr. Lei Yonghua; and three independent non-executive Directors, being Mr. Tang Chi Loong, Mr. Foo Teck Leong and Mr. William Robert Majcher.