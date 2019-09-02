Log in
Yorkshine Holdings Ltd

YORKSHINE HOLDINGS LTD

(NVGP)
News 
News

Yorkshine : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

09/02/2019 | 05:45am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

YORKSHINE HOLDINGS LIMITED

煜新控股有限公司 *

(incorporated in the Singapore with limited liability)

(Company Registration No. 198902648H)

Hong Kong Stock Code: 1048

Singapore Stock Code: MR8

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of YORKSHINE HOLDINGS LIMITED (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Thursday, 12 September 2019 for the purpose of, among other matters, considering and approving the Company's and its subsidiaries' unaudited consolidated financial results for the three months ended 31 July 2019, for publication and considering the declaration of a dividend, if any.

Trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange has been suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 1 August 2017 and will continue being suspended until further notice.

For and on behalf of

YORKSHINE HOLDINGS LIMITED

Zhu Jun

Executive Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 2 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive Directors, being Mr. Zhu Jun (Executive Chairman), Ms. Wang Jianqiao and Mr. Lei Yonghua; and three independent non-executive Directors, being Mr. Tang Chi Loong, Mr. Foo Teck Leong and Mr. William Robert Majcher.

* For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Yorkshine Holdings Ltd. published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 09:44:11 UTC
Chart YORKSHINE HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Yorkshine Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Jun Zhu Executive Chairman
Lui Kit Har Fung Chief Financial Officer
Chi Loong Tang Independent Non-Executive Director
Teck Leong Foo Independent Non-Executive Director
William Robert Majcher Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YORKSHINE HOLDINGS LTD0.00%0
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO.-10.62%18 090
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION--.--%11 387
EVRAZ PLC3.29%8 780
JSW STEEL-29.11%7 294
BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED13.96%4 263
