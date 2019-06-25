Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Yorkshine Holdings Ltd    NVGP   SG2C46963931

YORKSHINE HOLDINGS LTD

(NVGP)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yorkshine : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 05:49am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

YORKSHINE HOLDINGS LIMITED

煜 新 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Singapore with limited liability) (Company Registration No. 198902648H)

Hong Kong Stock Code: 1048

Singapore Stock Code: MR8

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

This overseas regulatory announcement is a reproduction of the announcement made by YORKSHINE HOLDINGS LIMITED (the "Company") for compliance with Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Please refer to the attached announcement on the next page issued on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on 25 June 2019.

On behalf of the Board

YORKSHINE HOLDINGS LIMITED

Zhu Jun

Executive Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 25 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive Directors, being Mr. Zhu Jun (Executive Chairman), Ms. Wang Jianqiao and Mr. Lei Yonghua; one non-executive Director, being Dr. Ouyang Qian; and three independent non-executive Directors, being Mr. Tang Chi Loong, Mr. Foo Teck Leong and Mr. William Robert Majcher.

  • For identification purpose only

YORKSHINE HOLDINGS LIMITED

Registration No. 198902648H

Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore

REPLY TO SGX QUERIES

Unless otherwise defined herein, all capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as given to them in the Company's announcement on 20 June 2019 "Disposal of subsidiaries and grant of conditional waiver from Rule 1014(2) of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST" (the "Announcement").

The Board of Directors of Yorkshine Holdings Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to the queries raised by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") in its email dated 24 June 2019 and wishes to respond as follows:-

SGX-ST's Queries:-

Query 1:

We refer to the announcement of 20 June 2019 titled: "Disposal of subsidiaries and grant of conditional waiver from Rule 1014(2)". Pursuant to Listing Rule 1002(3)(c), the net asset and net profit figures used for comparison with the transaction(s) under consideration will be taken from the latest announced consolidated accounts. Please disclose the information required under Listing Rules 1010(5), 1010(6), 1010(7) and 1010(13) based on the latest announced consolidated accounts.

The Company's responses to Query 1 are as follows:-

Rule

Company's reply

1010 (5)

There is no open market value for the shares in the Target Subsidiaries as they are

The value (book value,

not publicly traded. Based on the unaudited consolidated financial statements of the

net tangible asset value

Group for the financial period ended 31 January 2019 ("3QFY2019"), the book value

and the latest available

and the net tangible liability of the Target Subsidiaries was approximately US$6.3

open market

value) of

million.

the

assets

being

acquired or disposed of,

and in respect of the

latest

available

valuation,

the

value

placed

on

the assets,

the

party

who

commissioned

the

valuation and the basis

and

date

of

such

valuation.

1010 (6)

Based on the unaudited consolidated financial statements of the Group for 3QFY2019,

In the case of a

the Disposals are expected to result in an excess over the book value of the Disposal

disposal, the excess or

Shares of US$6.3 million because the Target Subsidiaries are in a net capital deficit

deficit

of the

proceeds

position.

over the

book

value,

and the intended use of

The use of proceeds arising from the Disposal was disclosed in the Announcement at

the sale proceeds.

paragraph 2.6.

1010 (7)

Based on the unaudited consolidated financial statements of the Group for 3QFY2019,

The

net

profits

the net loss before tax attributable to the Disposal Shares was US$0.1 million, and the

attributable

to

the

Disposals are expected to result in a gain on disposal of US$6.3 million to the Group

assets

being

acquired

because the Target Subsidiaries are in a net capital deficit position.

or disposed of. In the

case of a disposal, the

amount of any gain or

loss on the disposal.

- 1 -

1010(13)

The relative figures for the Disposals computed on the applicable bases set out in Rule

The relative figures that 1006 of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST, based on the unaudited consolidated

were computed on the financial statements of the Group for 3QFY2019 which was announced on 16 May

bases set out in Rule

2019 are set out below:

1006.

Rule

Bases

of

Disposals

Group

Relative

computation

(US$)

(US$)

figure

1006(a)

Net liability of value of

(6,334,000)

(20,941,000)

30.2%1

assets being disposed

of, compared with the

Group's net liability

value

1006(b)

Net loss attributable to

(100,000)

(7,885,000)

1.3%2

the assets disposed

of, compared with the

Group's net loss

1006(c)

Aggregate value of

100

68,083,296

Not

consideration

meaningful3

received, compared

with the Company's

market capitalization

based on the total

number of issues

shares excluding

treasury shares

1006(d)

The number of equity

-

-

Not

securities issued by

applicable,

the Company as

as this is

consideration for an

not an

acquisition, compared

acquisition

with the number of

and there is

equity securities

no issuance

previously in issue

of equity

securities

by the

Company

1006(e)

Aggregate volume or

-

-

Not

amount of proved and

applicable,

probable reserves to

as this is

the disposed of,

not a

compared with the

disposal of

aggregate of the

mineral, oil

Group's proved and

or gas

probable reserves

assets by a

mineral, oil

and gas

company.

Note:

  1. This relative figure was 32.32% in the Announcement, based on the unaudited consolidated financial statements of the Group for the half year ended 31 October 2018 ("1HFY2019").
  2. This relative figure was 1.46% in the Announcement, based on the unaudited consolidated financial statements of the Group for 1HFY2019.
  3. Not meaningful, given the Consideration of US$100, compared to the market capitalization of the Company of approximately US$68,083,296 (determined by multiplying the 191,484,269 issued shares of the Company by S$0.48, being the weighted average price of the Company's shares transacted on 31 July 2017, the last full market day preceding the suspension of trading of the shares of the Company on the SGX-ST, and using an exchange rate of US$1 : S$1.35).

- 2 -

Query 2:

In paragraph 4.1(a) of the 20 June 2019 Announcement, the Company disclosed that on 7 June 2019, the Company submitted an application to the SGX-ST, seeking confirmation from SGX-ST that: (a) although the Disposals will constitute an interested person transaction under Chapter 9 of the Listing Manual, the Disposals will be exempted from compliance with Rule 905 and Rule 906 of the Listing Manual as they are transactions below S$100,000. We refer to the Application Letter (the "Letter") sent by the Company to the Exchange on 7 June 2019. There was no such request in the Letter. Please clarify via SGXNet announcement accordingly.

The Company's responses to Query 2 are as follows:-

The Company wishes to clarify that in its application to SGX-ST on 7 June 2019, the Company only sought confirmation from SGX-ST that the Disposals do not exceed the relevant thresholds under Chapter 10 of the Listing Manual (even though some of the comparative figures are negative) and therefore do not require the approval of Shareholders. Alternatively, if the SGX-ST is of the view that Chapter 10 is applicable, then a waiver in respect of Rule 1014 of the Listing Manual from the requirement to seek the approval of Shareholders in respect of the Disposals was sought.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Zhu Jun

Executive Chairman and Executive Director

25 June 2019

- 3 -

Disclaimer

Yorkshine Holdings Ltd. published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 09:48:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on YORKSHINE HOLDINGS LTD
05:49aYORKSHINE : Overseas regulatory announcement
PU
06/20UPDATES ON RECENT DEVELOPMENT &NDASH : Disposal of subsidiaries
PU
06/20YORKSHINE : Overseas regulatory announcement
PU
05/23YORKSHINE : Received from sgx-st a notification of delisting
PU
05/16YORKSHINE : Quarterly update pursuant to sgx-st rule 1313(2)
PU
05/03YORKSHINE : Notice of board meeting
PU
05/02YORKSHINE : Appointment of financial adviser
PU
04/23YORKSHINE : Notice of board meeting
PU
04/17YORKSHINE : Updates on the status of fulfillment of resumption conditions and bu..
PU
04/17YORKSHINE : Overseas regulatory announcement quarterly update
PU
More news
Chart YORKSHINE HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Yorkshine Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Jun Zhu Executive Chairman
Lui Kit Har Fung Chief Financial Officer
Chi Loong Tang Independent Non-Executive Director
Teck Leong Foo Independent Non-Executive Director
William Robert Majcher Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YORKSHINE HOLDINGS LTD0.00%0
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO.2.46%20 578
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION--.--%12 140
EVRAZ PLC32.99%11 051
JSW STEEL-15.96%9 529
TERNIUM SA (ADR)-20.26%4 988
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About