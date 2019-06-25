Yorkshine : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. YORKSHINE HOLDINGS LIMITED 煜 新 控 股 有 限 公 司 * (Incorporated in Singapore with limited liability) (Company Registration No. 198902648H) Hong Kong Stock Code: 1048 Singapore Stock Code: MR8 OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT This overseas regulatory announcement is a reproduction of the announcement made by YORKSHINE HOLDINGS LIMITED (the "Company") for compliance with Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Please refer to the attached announcement on the next page issued on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on 25 June 2019. On behalf of the Board YORKSHINE HOLDINGS LIMITED Zhu Jun Executive Chairman and Executive Director Hong Kong, 25 June 2019 As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive Directors, being Mr. Zhu Jun (Executive Chairman), Ms. Wang Jianqiao and Mr. Lei Yonghua; one non-executive Director, being Dr. Ouyang Qian; and three independent non-executive Directors, being Mr. Tang Chi Loong, Mr. Foo Teck Leong and Mr. William Robert Majcher. For identification purpose only

YORKSHINE HOLDINGS LIMITED Registration No. 198902648H Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore REPLY TO SGX QUERIES Unless otherwise defined herein, all capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as given to them in the Company's announcement on 20 June 2019 "Disposal of subsidiaries and grant of conditional waiver from Rule 1014(2) of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST" (the "Announcement"). The Board of Directors of Yorkshine Holdings Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to the queries raised by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") in its email dated 24 June 2019 and wishes to respond as follows:- SGX-ST's Queries:- Query 1: We refer to the announcement of 20 June 2019 titled: "Disposal of subsidiaries and grant of conditional waiver from Rule 1014(2)". Pursuant to Listing Rule 1002(3)(c), the net asset and net profit figures used for comparison with the transaction(s) under consideration will be taken from the latest announced consolidated accounts. Please disclose the information required under Listing Rules 1010(5), 1010(6), 1010(7) and 1010(13) based on the latest announced consolidated accounts. The Company's responses to Query 1 are as follows:- Rule Company's reply 1010 (5) There is no open market value for the shares in the Target Subsidiaries as they are The value (book value, not publicly traded. Based on the unaudited consolidated financial statements of the net tangible asset value Group for the financial period ended 31 January 2019 ("3QFY2019"), the book value and the latest available and the net tangible liability of the Target Subsidiaries was approximately US$6.3 open market value) of million. the assets being acquired or disposed of, and in respect of the latest available valuation, the value placed on the assets, the party who commissioned the valuation and the basis and date of such valuation. 1010 (6) Based on the unaudited consolidated financial statements of the Group for 3QFY2019, In the case of a the Disposals are expected to result in an excess over the book value of the Disposal disposal, the excess or Shares of US$6.3 million because the Target Subsidiaries are in a net capital deficit deficit of the proceeds position. over the book value, and the intended use of The use of proceeds arising from the Disposal was disclosed in the Announcement at the sale proceeds. paragraph 2.6. 1010 (7) Based on the unaudited consolidated financial statements of the Group for 3QFY2019, The net profits the net loss before tax attributable to the Disposal Shares was US$0.1 million, and the attributable to the Disposals are expected to result in a gain on disposal of US$6.3 million to the Group assets being acquired because the Target Subsidiaries are in a net capital deficit position. or disposed of. In the case of a disposal, the amount of any gain or loss on the disposal. - 1 -

1010(13) The relative figures for the Disposals computed on the applicable bases set out in Rule The relative figures that 1006 of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST, based on the unaudited consolidated were computed on the financial statements of the Group for 3QFY2019 which was announced on 16 May bases set out in Rule 2019 are set out below: 1006. Rule Bases of Disposals Group Relative computation (US$) (US$) figure 1006(a) Net liability of value of (6,334,000) (20,941,000) 30.2%1 assets being disposed of, compared with the Group's net liability value 1006(b) Net loss attributable to (100,000) (7,885,000) 1.3%2 the assets disposed of, compared with the Group's net loss 1006(c) Aggregate value of 100 68,083,296 Not consideration meaningful3 received, compared with the Company's market capitalization based on the total number of issues shares excluding treasury shares 1006(d) The number of equity - - Not securities issued by applicable, the Company as as this is consideration for an not an acquisition, compared acquisition with the number of and there is equity securities no issuance previously in issue of equity securities by the Company 1006(e) Aggregate volume or - - Not amount of proved and applicable, probable reserves to as this is the disposed of, not a compared with the disposal of aggregate of the mineral, oil Group's proved and or gas probable reserves assets by a mineral, oil and gas company. Note: This relative figure was 32.32% in the Announcement, based on the unaudited consolidated financial statements of the Group for the half year ended 31 October 2018 ("1HFY2019"). This relative figure was 1.46% in the Announcement, based on the unaudited consolidated financial statements of the Group for 1HFY2019. Not meaningful, given the Consideration of US$100, compared to the market capitalization of the Company of approximately US$68,083,296 (determined by multiplying the 191,484,269 issued shares of the Company by S$0.48, being the weighted average price of the Company's shares transacted on 31 July 2017, the last full market day preceding the suspension of trading of the shares of the Company on the SGX-ST, and using an exchange rate of US$1 : S$1.35). - 2 -

Query 2: In paragraph 4.1(a) of the 20 June 2019 Announcement, the Company disclosed that on 7 June 2019, the Company submitted an application to the SGX-ST, seeking confirmation from SGX-ST that: (a) although the Disposals will constitute an interested person transaction under Chapter 9 of the Listing Manual, the Disposals will be exempted from compliance with Rule 905 and Rule 906 of the Listing Manual as they are transactions below S$100,000. We refer to the Application Letter (the "Letter") sent by the Company to the Exchange on 7 June 2019. There was no such request in the Letter. Please clarify via SGXNet announcement accordingly. The Company's responses to Query 2 are as follows:- The Company wishes to clarify that in its application to SGX-ST on 7 June 2019, the Company only sought confirmation from SGX-ST that the Disposals do not exceed the relevant thresholds under Chapter 10 of the Listing Manual (even though some of the comparative figures are negative) and therefore do not require the approval of Shareholders. Alternatively, if the SGX-ST is of the view that Chapter 10 is applicable, then a waiver in respect of Rule 1014 of the Listing Manual from the requirement to seek the approval of Shareholders in respect of the Disposals was sought. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD Zhu Jun Executive Chairman and Executive Director 25 June 2019 - 3 -