Yorkshine : RECEIVED FROM SGX-ST A NOTIFICATION OF DELISTING

YORKSHINE HOLDINGS LIMITED

煜新控股有限公司*

(Incorporated in Singapore with limited liability)

(Company Registration No. 198902648H)

Hong Kong Stock Code: 1048

Singapore Stock Code: MR8

RECEIVED FROM SGX-ST A NOTIFICATION OF DELISTING

This announcement ("Announcement") is made by Yorkshine Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rules 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "SEHK"), the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Chapter 7 of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST").

References is made to the overseas regulatory announcement by the Company dated 16 May 2019, in which it was mentioned, among others, that the Company had on 2 May 2019, submitted an application to the SGX-ST to seek its consent to extend the respective deadlines for the Company (i) to submit a resumption of trading proposal from 1 August 2018 to 31 July 2019; and (ii) to exit the Watch-List ("Waivers").

On 22 May 2019, the Company received a letter from SGX-ST dated 21 May 2019 informing the Company that the Waivers have been rejected and that as it has failed to comply with the financial exist criteria set out under the SGX Listing Rules for removal from the watch-list, the SGX-ST will proceed to delist the Company ("SGX Decision").

Pursuant to SGX Listing Rule 1306, the issuer or its controlling shareholder(s) must comply with SGX Listing Rule 1309 which requires the issuer or its controlling shareholder(s) to provide a reasonable exit offer to shareholders. Trading in the shares of the Company on SGX- ST has been suspended since 3 August 2017 and will remain suspended until completion of the exit offer, following which the Company will be delisted from SGX-ST.

The Company intends to appeal to the SGX on the SGX Decision.

The Company will make further announcement of any material development on the above matter as and when appropriate.