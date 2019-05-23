Log in
YORKSHINE HOLDINGS LTD

(NVGP)
Yorkshine : RECEIVED FROM SGX-ST A NOTIFICATION OF DELISTING

05/23/2019 | 07:28am EDT

The Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

YORKSHINE HOLDINGS LIMITED

煜新控股有限公司*

(Incorporated in Singapore with limited liability)

(Company Registration No. 198902648H)

Hong Kong Stock Code: 1048

Singapore Stock Code: MR8

RECEIVED FROM SGX-ST A NOTIFICATION OF DELISTING

This announcement ("Announcement") is made by Yorkshine Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rules 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "SEHK"), the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Chapter 7 of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST").

References is made to the overseas regulatory announcement by the Company dated 16 May 2019, in which it was mentioned, among others, that the Company had on 2 May 2019, submitted an application to the SGX-ST to seek its consent to extend the respective deadlines for the Company (i) to submit a resumption of trading proposal from 1 August 2018 to 31 July 2019; and (ii) to exit the Watch-List ("Waivers").

On 22 May 2019, the Company received a letter from SGX-ST dated 21 May 2019 informing the Company that the Waivers have been rejected and that as it has failed to comply with the financial exist criteria set out under the SGX Listing Rules for removal from the watch-list, the SGX-ST will proceed to delist the Company ("SGX Decision").

Pursuant to SGX Listing Rule 1306, the issuer or its controlling shareholder(s) must comply with SGX Listing Rule 1309 which requires the issuer or its controlling shareholder(s) to provide a reasonable exit offer to shareholders. Trading in the shares of the Company on SGX- ST has been suspended since 3 August 2017 and will remain suspended until completion of the exit offer, following which the Company will be delisted from SGX-ST.

The Company intends to appeal to the SGX on the SGX Decision.

The Company will make further announcement of any material development on the above matter as and when appropriate.

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

Trading of the shares of the Company on the SEHK and the SGX-ST will remain suspended until further notice.

On behalf of the Board

YORKSHINE HOLDINGS LIMITED

Zhu Jun

Executive Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 23 May 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive Directors, being Mr. Zhu Jun (Executive Chairman), Ms. Wang Jianqiao and Mr. Lei Yonghua; one non-executive Director, being Dr. Ouyang Qian; and three independent non-executive Directors, being Mr. Foo Teck Leong, Mr. Tang Chi Loong and Mr. William Robert Majcher.

  • For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Yorkshine Holdings Ltd. published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2019 11:27:06 UTC
