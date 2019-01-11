Log in
Yorkshine : RESIGNATION OF COMPANY SECRETARY IN HONG KONG

0
01/11/2019 | 05:39am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

YORKSHINE HOLDINGS LIMITED ๬อછٰϞࠢʮ̡*

(Incorporated in Singapore with limited liability)

(Company Registration No. 198902648H)

Hong Kong Stock Code: 1048

Singapore Stock Code: MR8

RESIGNATION OF COMPANY SECRETARY IN HONG KONG

The board of directors (the "Board") of YORKSHINE HOLDINGS LIMITED (the "Company") announces that with effect from 14 January 2019, Ms. Lau Jeanie ("Ms. Lau") will resign as a company secretary of the Company appointed under Rule 3.28 of The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange" and the "HK Listing Rules", respectively) ("Company Secretary") and the process agent of the Company in Hong Kong (for the purpose of accepting service of process in Hong Kong under the Companies Ordinance, Chapter 622 of the laws of Hong Kong) (the "Process Agent") and will cease to be an authorised representative under the HK Listing Rules of the Company (the "Authorised Representative").

Ms. Lau confirmed that she has no disagreement with the Board and there is no circumstance in relation to her cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and the Stock Exchange.

The waiver from compliance with Rules 3.28 and 8.17 of the HK Listing Rules in respect of Mr. Srikanth Rayaprolu's role as the Company Secretary of the Company in Hong Kong has expired on 3 December 2018. Accordingly, Mr. Rayaprolu has ceased to be the Company Secretary for the purpose of Rule 8.17 of the HK Listing Rules. Nonetheless, he remains as the company secretary of the Company in Singapore. The Company is in the process of identifying suitable candidate(s) who satisfies the requirements in Rule 3.28 to be appointed as the company secretary in compliance with Rule 8.17 of the HK Listing Rules. Further announcement(s) will be made as and when appropriate.

The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude and appreciation to Ms. Lau for her valuable contribution to the Company during her tenure of service.

On behalf of the Board Yorkshine Holdings Limited

Zhu Jun

Executive Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 11 January 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive Directors, being Mr. Zhu Jun (Executive Chairman) and Ms. Wang Jianqiao; one non-executive Director, being Dr. Ouyang Qian; and three independent non-executive Directors, being Mr. Foo Teck Leong, Mr. Tang Chi Loong and Mr. William Robert Majcher.

*

For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

Yorkshine Holdings Ltd. published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 10:38:03 UTC
