Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Yorkshine Holdings Ltd    NVGP   SG2C46963931

YORKSHINE HOLDINGS LTD

(NVGP)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yorkshine : RESIGNATION OF COMPANY SECRETARY IN HONG KONG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 05:36am EDT

The Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

YORKSHINE HOLDINGS LIMITED

煜新控股有限公司*

(Incorporated in Singapore with limited liability)

(Company Registration No. 198902648H)

Hong Kong Stock Code: 1048

Singapore Stock Code: MR8

RESIGNATION OF COMPANY SECRETARY IN HONG KONG

The board of directors (the "Board") of Yorkshine Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that Mrs. Fung Lui Kit Har, Keziah ("Mrs. Fung") has resigned as chief financial officer ("CFO") and company secretary ("HK Company Secretary") of the Company appointed under Rule 3.28 of The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities ("HK Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") with effect from 11 October 2019.

Mrs. Fung confirmed that she has no disagreement with the Board and there is no circumstance in relation to her cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and the Stock Exchange.

Further to the announcements dated 11 January 2019 and 1 March 2019, Mr. Rayaprolu remains as the company secretary of the Company under Sections 171(1) and 171(1AA) of the Companies Act (Chapter 50) in the Republic of Singapore.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Mrs. Fung for her contributions to the Company during her tenure of office as CFO and the HK Company Secretary.

The Company is in the process of making necessary arrangement(s) to ensure full compliance with Rules 3.28 and 8.17 of the HK Listing Rules. Further announcement(s) will be made as and when appropriate.

On behalf of the Board

YORKSHINE HOLDINGS LIMITED

Zhu Jun

Executive Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 10 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive Directors, being Mr. Zhu Jun (Executive Chairman), Ms. Wang Jianqiao and Mr. Lei Yonghua; and three independent non-executive Directors, being Mr. Tang Chi Loong, Mr. Foo Teck Leong and Mr. William Robert Majcher.

* For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Yorkshine Holdings Ltd. published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 09:35:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on YORKSHINE HOLDINGS LTD
05:36aYORKSHINE : Resignation of company secretary in hong kong
PU
09/09YORKSHINE : Request for review of the listing committee's decision to cancel the..
PU
09/02YORKSHINE : Notice of board meeting
PU
08/30YORKSHINE : Further update on cancellation of listing
PU
08/30YORKSHINE : Poll results of the annual general meeting held on 30 august 2019, r..
PU
08/23YORKSHINE : Decision of the listing committee cancellation of listing
PU
07/16YORKSHINE : Quarterly update pursuant to sgx-st rule 1313(2) for the year ended ..
PU
07/10YORKSHINE : Qualified opinion by auditors in respect of financial statements for..
PU
07/04YORKSHINE : Update on suspension - submission of resumption proposal
PU
06/27YORKSHINE : Notice of board meeting
PU
More news
Managers
NameTitle
Jun Zhu Executive Chairman
Lui Kit Har Fung Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
Chi Loong Tang Independent Non-Executive Director
Teck Leong Foo Independent Non-Executive Director
William Robert Majcher Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YORKSHINE HOLDINGS LTD0.00%0
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO.-9.23%18 398
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION--.--%11 525
EVRAZ PLC-15.07%7 353
JSW STEEL LTD-28.92%7 027
DAYE SPECIAL STEEL CO., LTD--.--%6 878
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group