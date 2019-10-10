Yorkshine : RESIGNATION OF COMPANY SECRETARY IN HONG KONG

The Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

YORKSHINE HOLDINGS LIMITED

煜新控股有限公司*

(Incorporated in Singapore with limited liability)

(Company Registration No. 198902648H)

Hong Kong Stock Code: 1048

Singapore Stock Code: MR8

RESIGNATION OF COMPANY SECRETARY IN HONG KONG

The board of directors (the "Board") of Yorkshine Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that Mrs. Fung Lui Kit Har, Keziah ("Mrs. Fung") has resigned as chief financial officer ("CFO") and company secretary ("HK Company Secretary") of the Company appointed under Rule 3.28 of The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities ("HK Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") with effect from 11 October 2019.

Mrs. Fung confirmed that she has no disagreement with the Board and there is no circumstance in relation to her cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and the Stock Exchange.

Further to the announcements dated 11 January 2019 and 1 March 2019, Mr. Rayaprolu remains as the company secretary of the Company under Sections 171(1) and 171(1AA) of the Companies Act (Chapter 50) in the Republic of Singapore.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Mrs. Fung for her contributions to the Company during her tenure of office as CFO and the HK Company Secretary.

The Company is in the process of making necessary arrangement(s) to ensure full compliance with Rules 3.28 and 8.17 of the HK Listing Rules. Further announcement(s) will be made as and when appropriate.

On behalf of the Board

YORKSHINE HOLDINGS LIMITED

Zhu Jun

Executive Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 10 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive Directors, being Mr. Zhu Jun (Executive Chairman), Ms. Wang Jianqiao and Mr. Lei Yonghua; and three independent non-executive Directors, being Mr. Tang Chi Loong, Mr. Foo Teck Leong and Mr. William Robert Majcher.