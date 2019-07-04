Yorkshine : UPDATE ON SUSPENSION - SUBMISSION OF RESUMPTION PROPOSAL

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

YORKSHINE HOLDINGS LIMITED

煜新控股有限公司 *

(incorporated in the Singapore with limited liability)

(Company Registration No. 198902648H)

Hong Kong Stock Code: 1048

Singapore Stock Code: MR8

UPDATE ON SUSPENSION -

SUBMISSION OF RESUMPTION PROPOSAL

This announcement is made by YORKSHINE HOLDINGS LIMITED (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the provisions of inside information under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

References are made to the Company's announcements dated 1 August 2017, 30 October 2017, 26 July 2018, 31 July 2018, 18 September 2018, 21 September 2018, 25 October 2018, 9 November 2018, 15 November 2018, 29 November 2018, 30 November 2018, 20 February 2019, 6 March 2019, 21 March 2019, 16 April 2019, 17 April 2019 and 2 May 2019, relating to amongst others, the conditions for resumption of trading of the shares of the Company ("Resumption Conditions") and updates on the Company's resumption plan and business operations.

The board ("Board") of directors ("Directors") of the Company wishes to inform shareholders of the Company that the Company has on 3 July 2019 submitted a resumption proposal (the "Resumption Proposal") to the Stock Exchange, setting out actions taken and proposed to be taken by the Company to fulfill the Resumption Conditions. The Resumption Proposal also sets out details of the tinplate manufacturing business of the Group and how the Group is able to fulfill the requirements under Rule 13.24 of the Listing Rules. The Company will provide further updates on the Resumption Proposal as and when appropriate.

On behalf of the Board

YORKSHINE HOLDINGS LIMITED

Zhu Jun

Executive Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 4 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive Directors, being Mr. Zhu Jun (Executive Chairman), Ms. Wang Jianqiao and Mr. Lei Yonghua; one non-executive Director, being Dr. Ouyang Qian; and three independent non-executive Directors, being Mr. Tang Chi Loong, Mr. Foo Teck Leong and Mr. William Robert Majcher.