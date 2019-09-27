Board Changes Published: Sep 27, 2019

27 September 2019

YouGov plc

("YouGov" or "the Group")

Directorate Change

YouGov, the international research data and analytics group, announces that Nick Jones will be retiring as a Non-Executive Director of the Group at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 11 December 2019.

Mr Jones has served on the YouGov Board for ten years and is the Group's current Senior Independent Director. During his tenure, Mr Jones has also held the position of Chair of the Audit Committee, a role which was taken over by Ashley Martin in November 2018. Following his retirement at the AGM, Rosemary Leith, a Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee, will assume the position of Senior Independent Director. Due to its current size and range of expertise, YouGov has no immediate plans to recruit an additional Non-Executive Director.

YouGov Chairman Roger Parry said: "Nick has made a great contribution to YouGov over the past decade. During this period, the Group has grown rapidly both in its size and in its international presence; with that, the need for robust, reliable and effective financial controls has also grown. In his role as Chair of the Audit Committee, Nick has ensured that YouGov has adhered to the highest standards of financial systems, and has the right team in place. On behalf of the Board I would like to wish him well in his future activities."

"Rosemary has built a strong relationship with our shareholders since her appointment to the Board in February 2015, particularly through her role as Chair of the Remuneration Committee. We welcome her additional appointment as Senior Independent Director."