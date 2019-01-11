Director/PDMR Dealing Published: Jan 11, 2019

11 January 2019

YouGov plc ("YouGov" or "the Company")

PDMR Dealing

YouGov, the international research and data analytics group, announces that it was notified on 11 January 2019 that Alex McIntosh, Chief Financial Officer, acquired a further interest in the Company's shares as a result of his participation in a dividend reinvestment plan.

As a result of the transaction, which is detailed in the below table, Mr McIntosh is beneficially interested in 8,978 shares in the Company, representing approximately 0.01% of the Company's issued share capital.

