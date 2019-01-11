Director/PDMR Dealing Published: Jan 11, 2019

YouGov plc ("YouGov" or "the Company")
PDMR Dealing
YouGov, the international research and data analytics group, announces that it was notified on 11 January 2019 that Alex McIntosh, Chief Financial Officer, acquired a further interest in the Company's shares as a result of his participation in a dividend reinvestment plan.
As a result of the transaction, which is detailed in the below table, Mr McIntosh is beneficially interested in 8,978 shares in the Company, representing approximately 0.01% of the Company's issued share capital.
DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM
FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY
ASSOCIATED PERSONS
|
1.
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name:
|
Alex McIntosh
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status:
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment:
|
Initial notification
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name:
|
YouGov plc
|
b)
|
LEI:
|
213800MZGBGCJIPOBB41
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:
Identification code:
|
Ordinary Shares of 0.2p each GB00B1VQ6H25
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction:
|
Automatic purchase of shares under dividend reinvestment programme
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s):
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£4.03
|
60
|
d)
|
Aggregated information:
-
Aggregated volume:
-
Price:
|
n/a
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction:
|
11 January 2019
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction:
|
London Stock Exchange [XLON]
Disclaimer
YouGov plc published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 17:53:01 UTC