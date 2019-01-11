Log in
YouGov Plc    YOU   GB00B1VQ6H25

YOUGOV PLC (YOU)
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
01/11 11:35:21 am
402.5 GBp   -0.62%
2018YOUGOV PLC : annual earnings release
2018YOUGOV PLC : half-yearly earnings release
2017YOUGOV PLC : annual earnings release
Director/PDMR Dealing Published: Jan 11, 2019

01/11/2019 | 12:54pm EST

11 January 2019

YouGov plc ("YouGov" or "the Company")

PDMR Dealing

YouGov, the international research and data analytics group, announces that it was notified on 11 January 2019 that Alex McIntosh, Chief Financial Officer, acquired a further interest in the Company's shares as a result of his participation in a dividend reinvestment plan.

As a result of the transaction, which is detailed in the below table, Mr McIntosh is beneficially interested in 8,978 shares in the Company, representing approximately 0.01% of the Company's issued share capital.

Enquiries:

YouGov plc

Tilly Heald (Company Secretary)

020 7012 6000

FTI Consulting

Charles Palmer / Harry Staight

020 3727 1000

Numis Securities (Nomad and broker)

Nick Westlake / Michael Wharton

020 7260 1000

DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM

FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY

ASSOCIATED PERSONS

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name:

Alex McIntosh

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status:

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment:

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name:

YouGov plc

b)

LEI:

213800MZGBGCJIPOBB41

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

Identification code:

Ordinary Shares of 0.2p each GB00B1VQ6H25

b)

Nature of the transaction:

Automatic purchase of shares under dividend reinvestment programme

c)

Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£4.03

60

d)

Aggregated information:

  • Aggregated volume:

  • Price:

n/a

e)

Date of the transaction:

11 January 2019

f)

Place of the transaction:

London Stock Exchange [XLON]

YouGov plc published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 17:53:01 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 131 M
EBIT 2019 24,4 M
Net income 2019 11,0 M
Finance 2019 35,1 M
Yield 2019 0,82%
P/E ratio 2019 39,45
P/E ratio 2020 33,56
EV / Sales 2019 2,99x
EV / Sales 2020 2,71x
Capitalization 428 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 5,80  GBP
Spread / Average Target 43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephan Shakespeare Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roger George Parry Non-Executive Chairman
Sundip Chahal Group Chief Operating Officer & Director
Alex McIntosh Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jonathan Nicholas Jones Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YOUGOV PLC2.53%550
OMNICOM GROUP3.14%16 929
PUBLICIS GROUPE5.39%14 412
WPP GROUP3.95%14 214
DENTSU INC2.24%13 056
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC9.77%9 112
