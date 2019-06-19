Director/PDMR Dealing Published: Jun 19, 2019

18 June 2019

YouGov plc

("YouGov" or "the Company")

Director/PDMR Dealing

YouGov plc, the international research and data analytics group, announces that it was notified on 17 June 2019 that Sundip Chahal, an Executive Director of the Company, sold 25,000 Ordinary Shares at 500p per share.

As a result of the transaction, Sundip Chahal is beneficially interested in 311,008 Ordinary shares of the Company, equating to 0.29% of the issued share capital.

This transaction, and further PDMR trades, are detailed in the below tables.