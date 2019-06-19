Director/PDMR Dealing Published: Jun 19, 2019

YouGov plc, the international research and data analytics group, announces that it was notified on 17 June 2019 that Sundip Chahal, an Executive Director of the Company, sold 25,000 Ordinary Shares at 500p per share.
As a result of the transaction, Sundip Chahal is beneficially interested in 311,008 Ordinary shares of the Company, equating to 0.29% of the issued share capital.
This transaction, and further PDMR trades, are detailed in the below tables.
Enquiries:
YouGov plc
Tilly Heald (Company Secretary)
020 7012 6000
FTI Consulting
Charles Palmer / Harry Staight
020 3727 1000
Numis Securities (Nomad and broker)
Nick Westlake / Matt Lewis
020 7260 1000
DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM
FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED
PERSONS
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name:
Sundip Chahal
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status:
Chief Operating Officer (Director)
b)
Initial notification/Amendment:
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor
a)
Name:
YouGov plc
b)
LEI:
213800MZGBGCJIPOBB41
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument:
Ordinary Shares of 0.2p each
Identification code:
GB00B1VQ6H25
b)
Nature of the transaction:
Sale of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s):
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£5.00
25,000
d)
Aggregated information:
•
Aggregated volume:
N/A
•
Price:
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction:
17 June 2019
f)
Place of the transaction:
London Stock Exchange [XLON]
DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM
FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED
PERSONS
5.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name:
Andy Morris
6.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status:
Chief Innovation Officer (PDMR)
b)
Initial notification/Amendment:
Initial notification
7.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor
a)
Name:
YouGov plc
b)
LEI:
213800MZGBGCJIPOBB41
8.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument:
Ordinary Shares of 0.2p each
Identification code:
GB00B1VQ6H25
b)
Nature of the transaction:
Sale of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s):
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£5.00
12,000
d)
Aggregated information:
•
Aggregated volume:
N/A
•
Price:
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction:
17 June 2019
f)
Place of the transaction:
London Stock Exchange [XLON]
DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM
FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED
PERSONS
9.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name:
Julien Chevignon
10.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status:
CEO Asia-Pacific (PDMR)
b)
Initial notification/Amendment:
Initial notification
11.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor
a)
Name:
YouGov plc
b)
LEI:
213800MZGBGCJIPOBB41
12.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument:
Ordinary Shares of 0.2p each
Identification code:
GB00B1VQ6H25
b)
Nature of the transaction:
Sale of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s):
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£5.00
6,000
d)
Aggregated information:
•
Aggregated volume:
N/A
•
Price:
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction:
17 June 2019
f)
Place of the transaction:
London Stock Exchange [XLON]
DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM
FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED
PERSONS
13.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name:
Ted Marzilli
14.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status:
CEO - YouGov Data Products (PDMR)
b)
Initial notification/Amendment:
Initial notification
15.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor
a)
Name:
YouGov plc
b)
LEI:
213800MZGBGCJIPOBB41
16.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument:
Ordinary Shares of 0.2p each
Identification code:
GB00B1VQ6H25
b)
Nature of the transaction:
Sale of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s):
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£5.00
35,000
d)
Aggregated information:
•
Aggregated volume:
N/A
•
Price:
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction:
17 June 2019
f)
Place of the transaction:
London Stock Exchange [XLON]
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.