Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  YouGov Plc    YOU   GB00B1VQ6H25

YOUGOV PLC

(YOU)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Director/PDMR Dealing Published: Jun 19, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/19/2019 | 05:09am EDT

18 June 2019

YouGov plc

("YouGov" or "the Company")

Director/PDMR Dealing

YouGov plc, the international research and data analytics group, announces that it was notified on 17 June 2019 that Sundip Chahal, an Executive Director of the Company, sold 25,000 Ordinary Shares at 500p per share.

As a result of the transaction, Sundip Chahal is beneficially interested in 311,008 Ordinary shares of the Company, equating to 0.29% of the issued share capital.

This transaction, and further PDMR trades, are detailed in the below tables.

Enquiries:

YouGov plc

Tilly Heald (Company Secretary)

020 7012 6000

FTI Consulting

Charles Palmer / Harry Staight

020 3727 1000

Numis Securities (Nomad and broker)

Nick Westlake / Matt Lewis

020 7260 1000

DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM

FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED

PERSONS

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name:

Sundip Chahal

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status:

Chief Operating Officer (Director)

b)

Initial notification/Amendment:

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction

monitor

a)

Name:

YouGov plc

b)

LEI:

213800MZGBGCJIPOBB41

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument:

Ordinary Shares of 0.2p each

Identification code:

GB00B1VQ6H25

b)

Nature of the transaction:

Sale of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£5.00

25,000

d)

Aggregated information:

Aggregated volume:

N/A

Price:

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction:

17 June 2019

f)

Place of the transaction:

London Stock Exchange [XLON]

DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM

FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED

PERSONS

5.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name:

Andy Morris

6.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status:

Chief Innovation Officer (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification/Amendment:

Initial notification

7.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction

monitor

a)

Name:

YouGov plc

b)

LEI:

213800MZGBGCJIPOBB41

8.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument:

Ordinary Shares of 0.2p each

Identification code:

GB00B1VQ6H25

b)

Nature of the transaction:

Sale of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£5.00

12,000

d)

Aggregated information:

Aggregated volume:

N/A

Price:

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction:

17 June 2019

f)

Place of the transaction:

London Stock Exchange [XLON]

DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM

FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED

PERSONS

9.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name:

Julien Chevignon

10.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status:

CEO Asia-Pacific (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification/Amendment:

Initial notification

11.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction

monitor

a)

Name:

YouGov plc

b)

LEI:

213800MZGBGCJIPOBB41

12.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument:

Ordinary Shares of 0.2p each

Identification code:

GB00B1VQ6H25

b)

Nature of the transaction:

Sale of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£5.00

6,000

d)

Aggregated information:

Aggregated volume:

N/A

Price:

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction:

17 June 2019

f)

Place of the transaction:

London Stock Exchange [XLON]

DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM

FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED

PERSONS

13.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name:

Ted Marzilli

14.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status:

CEO - YouGov Data Products (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification/Amendment:

Initial notification

15.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction

monitor

a)

Name:

YouGov plc

b)

LEI:

213800MZGBGCJIPOBB41

16.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument:

Ordinary Shares of 0.2p each

Identification code:

GB00B1VQ6H25

b)

Nature of the transaction:

Sale of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£5.00

35,000

d)

Aggregated information:

Aggregated volume:

N/A

Price:

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction:

17 June 2019

f)

Place of the transaction:

London Stock Exchange [XLON]

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

YouGov plc published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 09:08:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on YOUGOV PLC
05:09aDIRECTOR/PDMR DEALING PUBLISHED : Jun 19, 2019
PU
06/07HOLDING(S) IN THE COMPANY PUBLISHED : Jun 7, 2019
PU
05/22YOUGOV : New data - As Theresa May offers the prospect of a vote on a second ref..
AQ
05/21YOUGOV : Research Proves Office Design is the Greatest Asset to Business Success
AQ
04/25DIRECTOR/PDMR DEALING PUBLISHED : Apr 25, 2019
PU
04/17HOLDING(S) IN THE COMPANY PUBLISHED : Apr 17, 2019
PU
04/05HOLDING(S) IN THE COMPANY PUBLISHED : Apr 5, 2019
PU
04/04EDGEWARE PUBL : YouGov and Edgeware research highlights clear demand for tailore..
AQ
04/02FY19 HALF YEAR RESULTS 2 APRIL 2019 : Apr 2, 2019
PU
03/28YOUGOV PLC : half-yearly earnings release
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 135 M
EBIT 2019 16,8 M
Net income 2019 10,6 M
Finance 2019 33,1 M
Yield 2019 0,65%
P/E ratio 2019 52,68
P/E ratio 2020 41,89
EV / Sales 2019 3,84x
EV / Sales 2020 3,42x
Capitalization 552 M
Chart YOUGOV PLC
Duration : Period :
YouGov Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YOUGOV PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 5,80  GBP
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephan Shakespeare Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roger George Parry Non-Executive Chairman
Sundip Chahal Group Chief Operating Officer & Director
Alex McIntosh Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jonathan Nicholas Jones Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YOUGOV PLC29.37%685
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About