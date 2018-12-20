Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  YouGov Plc    YOU   GB00B1VQ6H25

YOUGOV PLC (YOU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 12/20 05:35:01 pm
405 GBp   -0.61%
10/04YOUGOV PLC : annual earnings release
03/21YOUGOV PLC : half-yearly earnings release
2017YOUGOV PLC : annual earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Holding(s) in the Company Published: Dec 20, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/20/2018 | 05:10pm CET

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are at- YouGov PLC tachedii:

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

BlackRock, Inc.

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington, DE, USA

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

18/12/2018

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

19/12/2018

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights at-tached to shares (to-tal of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instru-ments

Total of both in %

(8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights of is-suervii

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

12.02%

0.60%

12.63%

105,506,727

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

11.47%

0.53%

1

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

GB00B1VQ6H25

12,688,385

12.02%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

12,688,385

12.02%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial in-strument

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

Number of voting rights

Expiration datexExpiration datexExercise/ Conversion PeriodxiSUBTOTAL 8. B 1

that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.

Exercise/ Conversion Pe-riod xi

Physical or cash settlementxiiNumber of voting rights

% of voting rights

% of voting rights

0.60%

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

638,078

0.60%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial in-struments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

See Attachment

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional informationxvi

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team

James Michael

020 7743 3650

Place of completion

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.

Date of completion

19 December, 2018

Section 9 Attachment

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the no-tifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Lim-ited

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

BlackRock Group Limited

BlackRock Finance Europe Limited

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

12.02%

0.60%

12.63%

Disclaimer

YouGov plc published this content on 20 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2018 16:09:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on YOUGOV PLC
05:10pHOLDING(S) IN THE COMPANY PUBLISHED : Dec 20, 2018
PU
10:25aNOTICE OF CAPITAL MARKETS DAY PUBLIS : Dec 20, 2018
PU
12/13RESULT OF AGM PUBLISHED : Dec 13, 2018
PU
12/06YOUGOV PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
11/29BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN PUB : Nov 29, 2018
PU
11/23SHARE AWARDS AND BLOCK LISTING PUBLI : Nov 23, 2018
PU
11/19SHARE AWARDS PUBLISHED : Nov 19, 2018
PU
11/19DIRECTOR/PDMR DEALING PUBLISHED : Nov 19, 2018
PU
11/08NOTICE OF FY18 ANNUAL REPORT AND ACC : Nov 8, 2018
PU
11/08FY18 ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS PUBL : Nov 8, 2018
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 131 M
EBIT 2019 24,4 M
Net income 2019 11,0 M
Finance 2019 35,1 M
Yield 2019 0,82%
P/E ratio 2019 39,69
P/E ratio 2020 33,77
EV / Sales 2019 3,01x
EV / Sales 2020 2,72x
Capitalization 430 M
Chart YOUGOV PLC
Duration : Period :
YouGov Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YOUGOV PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 5,80  GBP
Spread / Average Target 42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephan Shakespeare Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roger George Parry Non-Executive Chairman
Sundip Chahal Group Chief Operating Officer & Director
Alex McIntosh Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jonathan Nicholas Jones Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YOUGOV PLC28.75%544
OMNICOM GROUP2.14%16 555
WPP GROUP-33.47%14 235
PUBLICIS GROUPE-10.71%13 563
DENTSU INC6.18%13 062
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC-33.24%8 626
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.