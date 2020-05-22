Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  YouGov plc    YOU   GB00B1VQ6H25

YOUGOV PLC

(YOU)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/22 03:00:00 am
746 GBp   --.--%
03:10aUK borrowing soars, retail sales plunge as COVID hits economy
RE
03/19YOUGOV PLC : half-yearly earnings release
02/17UK digital bank Monzo plans to hire 500 and relaunch paid accounts
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK borrowing soars, retail sales plunge as COVID hits economy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/22/2020 | 03:10am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London

By William Schomberg and David Milliken

Britain's government borrowed more than it has done in any month on record in April, pushing up a measure of public debt to close to 100% of economic output, and retail sales fell by a record 18% as the coronavirus crisis hammered the economy.

April's borrowing of 62.1 billion pounds was six times higher than in the same month last year and March's figure was revised up sharply to almost 15 billion pounds as the government's emergency job-saving scheme began.

"We still think that public borrowing will equal about 15% of GDP this year - greatly exceeding the 10% peak in the 2008-to-09 recession even if a second virus wave is avoided," Pantheon Macroeconomics economist Samuel Tombs said.

Public debt, including the Bank of England's massive bond-buying, jumped to nearly 98% of gross domestic product, reflecting higher borrowing and a lower estimate of the size of the economy based on a scenario by Britain's budget forecasters.

That was the highest share of GDP by that measure since 1963, the Office for National Statistics said.

The ONS also said British retail sales fell by the most on record in April as much of the sector was shuttered by the government's coronavirus lockdown.

Sales volumes fell 18.1% in April from March, a slightly bigger fall than a median forecast for a drop of 16% in a Reuters poll of economists.

James Smith, an economist with ING, said there might not be a quick bounce-back for retailers when the lockdown is lifted.

"Recent surveying from YouGov showed that just under half of people would be uncomfortable with returning to a clothing shop, although the jury is out on whether the public will become more relaxed by the time retailers do reopen next month," he said.

(Reporting by David Milliken and William Schomberg)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on YOUGOV PLC
03:10aUK borrowing soars, retail sales plunge as COVID hits economy
RE
03/19YOUGOV PLC : half-yearly earnings release
02/17UK digital bank Monzo plans to hire 500 and relaunch paid accounts
RE
01/31YOUGOV : Pre-Close Trading Update and Notice of Results
PU
01/29UK public inflation expectations rise in January - Citi/YouGov
RE
2019UK public inflation expectations ease in December - Citi/YouGov
RE
2019WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Mixed Ahead of Fed Decision
DJ
2019WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Mixed Ahead of Fed Decision
DJ
2019Whoever Wins in Britain, Big Government Spending Is Back
DJ
2019Global Stocks Mixed Ahead of Fed Decision
DJ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 150 M
EBIT 2020 21,8 M
Net income 2020 15,1 M
Finance 2020 42,2 M
Yield 2020 0,57%
P/E ratio 2020 54,5x
P/E ratio 2021 47,4x
EV / Sales2020 5,07x
EV / Sales2021 4,69x
Capitalization 804 M
Chart YOUGOV PLC
Duration : Period :
YouGov plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YOUGOV PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 683,75 GBp
Last Close Price 746,00 GBp
Spread / Highest target -2,82%
Spread / Average Target -8,34%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephan Shakespeare Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roger George Parry Non-Executive Chairman
Sundip Chahal Group Chief Operating Officer & Director
Alexander George McIntosh Chief Financial Officer & Director
Richard Douglas Rivers Chief Scientist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YOUGOV PLC16.02%982
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-35.99%11 113
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-21.88%9 920
WPP GROUP-44.53%8 754
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-29.31%6 362
PUBLICIS GROUPE-39.84%6 276
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group