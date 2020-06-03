Khrysos Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI) Launches B2B and Direct to Consumer Web Interface for FDA Approved Hand Sanitizers

Orlando, FL, May 4, 2020 - Khrysos Industries, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Youngevity International, Inc.​ (NASDAQ: YGYI), a multi-channel lifestyle company operating in three distinct business segments, including a commercial coffee enterprise and its commercial hemp enterprise, today announced the launch of an ecommerce website for its new line of hand sanitizers. The landing page (www.khrysos-handsanitizer.com) targets both businesses and consumers with products available for immediate purchase. The hand sanitizers have been approved by the FDA and are being produced in Khrysos' nutraceutical grade facility in Orlando, Florida.

'We began shipping hand sanitizer on April 7, and we're so pleased to part of the solution for a product that remains in short supply,' said Dave Briskie, President and CFO of YGYI, about its wholly owned subsidiary Khrysos Industries. 'This website should provide seamless access to our customers, where they can find important information and purchase this much needed hand sanitizer.'

About Khrysos Industries, Inc.

Khrysos Industries is a leading manufacturer of commercial hemp-based CBD extraction, post processing equipment, and end-to-end processor of CBD isolate, distillate, water soluble Isolate, and water-soluble distillate. Its subsidiary, INX Laboratories provides a broad range of testing services including potency analysis for its supply partners of hemp derived CBD products. Khrysos provides hemp growers, feedstock suppliers, and CBD crude oil producers the use of equipment, intellectual capital, production consultancy, tolling services, and wholesale CBD channel sales capabilities. Khrysos Industries was acquired by Youngevity International (NASDAQ: YGYI) on February 12th, 2019. Be sure to visit us at khrysosglobal.com, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter, or contact us at

About Youngevity International, Inc.

Youngevity International, Inc. ( NASDAQ : YGYI ), is a multi-channel lifestyle company operating in 3 distinct business segments including a commercial coffee enterprise, a commercial hemp enterprise, and a multi-vertical omni direct selling enterprise. The Company features a multi country selling network and has assembled a virtual Main Street of products and services under one corporate entity, YGYI offers products from the six top selling retail categories: health/nutrition, home/family, food/beverage (including coffee), spa/beauty, apparel/jewelry, as well as innovative services. For investor information, please visit YGYI.com. Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as 'may,' 'should,' 'potential,' 'continue,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'estimates,' and similar expressions and includes statements regarding the expertise of Aftab A. Khan, in genome editing, tissue culture grow, clonal propagation, and seed production providing an opportunity to take a leading role in the Hemp Industry. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, our ability to take a leading role in the Hemp Industry, our ability to improve our profitability, expand our liquidity, and strengthen our balance sheet, our ability to continue to maintain compliance with the NASDAQ requirements, the acceptance of the omni-direct approach by our customers, our ability to expand our distribution, our ability to continue our financial performance and the other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and our subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-Kand the other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and our subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

