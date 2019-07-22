Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Youngevity International Inc    YGYI

YOUNGEVITY INTERNATIONAL INC

(YGYI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Youngevity Inc. (YGYI) Featured in CannabisNewsAudio Broadcast Featuring Potential Payoff in Back End of Cannabis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 08:31am EDT

NEW YORK, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsAudio – Youngevity International Inc. (NASDAQ:YGYI) announces the availability of an audio press release titled, “Smart Companies Finding Sweet Spot in Cannabis Processing, Manufacturing Opportunities.”

To hear the CannabisNewsAudio version, visit: http://cnw.fm/da6zC

To read the full editorial, visit: http://cnw.fm/Qgk2J

Smart companies are eager to find their place in the [cannabis] industry. An obvious play might be in retail, focusing on getting the highly sought-after products into the hands of eager consumers, whether it be in the medical field or adult-use recreational sector. However, in the world of cannabis, opportunities for a lucrative payday reach beyond simply selling products. In fact, the space between growers and sellers house a number of potential places for companies with expertise to firmly establish themselves in this burgeoning area of commerce.

This picks-and-shovel approach is the strategy employed by Youngevity International Inc. (NASDAQ:YGYI), a leading omni-direct lifestyle company that produces a range of consumer-focused CBD products. Recently, however, YGYI is extending its reach beyond offering products to the potentially lucrative areas of end-to-end processing and manufacturing.

About Youngevity International Inc.

Youngevity International Inc., an emerging conglomerate operating in three distinct business segments including a vertically integrated coffee enterprise, a vertically integrated hemp-based product development enterprise including end-to-end processing, and a direct-selling enterprise that consists of an expanding portfolio of consumer brands developed with its in-house product development team and distributed by traditional and nontraditional channels, including a multi-country, direct-selling network. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.YGYI.com.

About CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”) is a specialized information service that (1) aggregates cannabis news, (2) provides CannabisNewsBreaks that quickly updates investors in the space, (3) enhances corporate press releases, (4) helps companies with distribution and optimization of social media, and (5) delivers comprehensive corporate communication solutions. CNW is uniquely positioned in the cannabis market with a strong team of journalists and writers who can help private and public companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public through our ever-growing dissemination network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets. CNW is bringing unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the cannabis industry.

For more information please visit https://www.CannabisNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published: http://CNW.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications:

CannabisNewsWire (CNW)
Denver, Colorado 
www.CannabisNewsWire.com
303.498.7722 Office
Editor@CannabisNewsWire.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on YOUNGEVITY INTERNATIONAL I
08:31aYoungevity Inc. (YGYI) Featured in CannabisNewsAudio Broadcast Featuring Pote..
GL
07/19Youngevity Inc. (YGYI) Featured in CannabisNewsWire Publication Discussing th..
GL
07/03Horizons ETFs Rebalances Marijuana-Focused ETFs
AQ
06/27YOUNGEVITY INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Hol..
AQ
05/23YOUNGEVITY INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, ..
AQ
05/20YOUNGEVITY INTERNATIONAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CON..
AQ
04/16YOUNGEVITY INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, ..
AQ
04/15YOUNGEVITY INTERNATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Con..
AQ
04/06YOUNGEVITY INTERNATIONAL INC. : (YGYI) Featured in CannabisNewsAudio Publication..
AQ
04/05Youngevity International Inc. Featured in CannabisNewsAudio Publication on CB..
NE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 235 M
EBIT 2019 -1,77 M
Net income 2019 -8,73 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -16,4x
P/E ratio 2020 14,9x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,63x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,48x
Capitalization 147 M
Chart YOUNGEVITY INTERNATIONAL INC
Duration : Period :
Youngevity International Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YOUNGEVITY INTERNATIONAL I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 17,00  $
Last Close Price 5,08  $
Spread / Highest target 235%
Spread / Average Target 235%
Spread / Lowest Target 235%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephan Wallach Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David Stephen Briskie President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Michelle G. Wallach Chief Operating Officer & Director
Brad Kenson Chief Technology Officer
Richard Renton Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YOUNGEVITY INTERNATIONAL INC-11.19%147
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD14.93%438 366
NETFLIX17.72%137 768
NASPERS LIMITED23.57%107 490
UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC0.00%73 214
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA26.97%26 036
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group