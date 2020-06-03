Youngevity International : Hemp FX® Trademark Registration Approved by USPTO

Plans Line Expansion of Hemp Derived Products

San Diego, CA - May 19, 2020 - Youngevity® International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI), a leading multi-channel lifestyle company operating in three distinct business segments including a commercial coffee enterprise and a commercial hemp enterprise, announced today that its registration for trademark on its Hemp FX® brand has been approved by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The company plans to begin an immediate expansion of Hemp FX's line of hemp derived products leveraging the production and manufacturing capabilities of its wholly owned subsidiary Khrysos Industries. Hemp FX products are available on a company owned website devoted specifically to hemp derived products.

'We have always found considerable value in our intellectual property across our platform, and we're so pleased to have a strong registered mark now available within the Hemp category,' said Steve Wallach, Youngevity CEO. 'With this trademark registration we intend to move forward with a line expansion of our Hemp FX brand and expect to announce new products in the category to go along with our Tinctures, Gel Caps, Creams, Pet Products, and Hemp Coffee,'

Dave Briskie, Youngevity President and CFO stated, 'We believe the strong collaboration among our subsidiaries provides a number of competitive advantages. We look forward to the continued expansion of our company owned brands to leverage these advantages

About Youngevity International, Inc.

Youngevity International, Inc. ( NASDAQ : YGYI ), is a multi-channel lifestyle company operating in 3 distinct business segments including a commercial coffee enterprise, a commercial hemp enterprise, and a multi-vertical omni direct selling enterprise. The Company features a multi country selling network and has assembled a virtual Main Street of products and services under one corporate entity, YGYI offers products from the six top selling retail categories: health/nutrition, home/family, food/beverage (including coffee), spa/beauty, apparel/jewelry, as well as innovative services. For investor information, please visit YGYI.com. Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as 'may,' 'should,' 'potential,' 'continue,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'estimates,' and similar expressions, and includes statements regarding completion of our Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, our ability to our ability to develop and grow our commercial coffee and hemp segments, our ability to continue our international growth, our ability to leverage our platform and global infrastructure to drive organic growth, our ability to return to profitability, expand our liquidity, and strengthen our balance sheet, our ability to continue to maintain compliance with the NASDAQ requirements, the acceptance of the omni-direct approach by our customers, our ability to expand our distribution, our ability to add additional products (whether developed internally or through acquisitions), and the other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and our subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

