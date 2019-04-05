Youngevity International Inc. Featured in CannabisNewsAudio Publication on CBD Market Opportunities

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 5, 2019) - Youngevity International Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI) announces the availability of a CannabisNewsAudio Publication titled, "CBD Industry Set to Explode as New Products, Consumers Enter Market."

CBD companies that can create good connections with their client bases should be able to grow into this burgeoning market. Recognizing this, Youngevity International Inc. (NASDAQ:YGYI) has made a series of strategic acquisitions that could help establish the company's position as a leader in 21st-century cannabis development. The company's takeover of Khrysos Global netted it a solid supply of organic CBD, as Khrysos has both cannabis cultivation property and facilities to refine CBD oil.

With that backdrop, Youngevity recently launched HempFX to sell its products directly to consumers. For the moment, the company is offering hemp oils. Its product line may increase as additional research and development brings more ideas to market.

Youngevity International Inc., an emerging conglomerate operating in three distinct business segments including a vertically integrated coffee enterprise, a vertically integrated hemp-based product development enterprise including end-to-end processing, and a direct-selling enterprise that consists of an expanding portfolio of consumer brands developed with its in-house product development team and distributed by traditional and nontraditional channels, including a multi-country, direct-selling network.

CannabisNewsWire ("CNW") is a specialized information service that (1) aggregates cannabis news, (2) provides CannabisNewsBreaks that quickly updates investors in the space, (3) enhances corporate press releases, (4) helps companies with distribution and optimization of social media, and (5) delivers comprehensive corporate communication solutions.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company.

