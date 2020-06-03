Youngevity International, Inc (Nasdaq:YGYI) Officially Breaks Ground on Hemp Grow Project In Nicaragua

Plans Approved and Rendering of Project Released

San Diego, CA - May 12, 2020 - Youngevity International, Inc. (Nasdaq: YGYI) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiaries, CLR Roasters LLC and Khrysos Industries, Inc., which are U.S. partners along with its Nicaraguan partners, have officially commenced a hemp grow and oil extraction joint venture project on the 2,200 acre Chaguitillo Farms in Sebaco-Matagalpa, Nicaragua. The company announced the signing of the venture on April 21, 2020, the first phase of which includes plans to engage the 15,000 AMP electrical service necessary to power the project. The official electrical permits have been approved and the joint venture released a rendering of the project as an update for stakeholders and the community.

'It's impressive to see how quickly this project is getting off the ground, and we're so grateful for the collaboration between our hemp enterprise, our coffee enterprise, and our strategic business partners in Nicaragua,' said Dave Briskie, President and CFO of Youngevity. 'We're very proud to share our first of many updates with all stakeholders.'

Alain Piedra Hernandez, President of H&H Export Y CIA. LTDA, had this to say about the project: 'We're very enthusiastic about our opportunity to become a lead player in the hemp industry in Nicaragua, and what this project means to the people here. It's very satisfying to witness this groundbreaking, which is the first of many steps we have planned to bring this project to fruition.'

About CLR Roasters

Youngevity's coffee manufacturing division, CLR Roasters, was established in 2001 and is a wholly-owned subsidiary. CLR Roasters is a full-sized coffee roaster that produces gourmet coffees under its own boutique brands - Café La Rica®, Josie's Java House®, and Javalution®; manufactures a variety of private labels for major national chains; and for the direct selling channel under Youngevity International. The company remains one of the largest suppliers in North America to the cruise line industry. CLR was the first entrant into the fortified coffee niche with its Youngevity JavaFit® brand. In May 2014, CLR acquired a coffee plantation and processing facility in Nicaragua, allowing the entity to control coffee production and quality - from field to cup.

About Khrysos Industries, Inc.

Khrysos Industries is a leading manufacturer of commercial hemp-based CBD extraction, post processing equipment, and end-to-end processor of CBD isolate, distillate, water soluble Isolate, and water-soluble distillate. Its subsidiary, INX Laboratories provides a broad range of testing services including potency analysis for its supply partners of hemp derived CBD products. Khrysos provides hemp growers, feedstock suppliers, and CBD crude oil producers the use of equipment, intellectual capital, production consultancy, tolling services, and wholesale CBD channel sales capabilities. Khrysos Industries was acquired by Youngevity International (NASDAQ: YGYI) on February 12th, 2019. Be sure to visit us at khrysosglobal.com, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter, or contact us at

About Youngevity International

Youngevity International, Inc. ( NASDAQ : YGYI ), is an multi-channel lifestyle company operating in 3 distinct business segments including a commercial coffee enterprise, a commercial hemp enterprise, and a multi-vertical omni direct selling enterprise. The Company features a multi country selling network and has assembled a virtual Main Street of products and services under one corporate entity, YGYI offers products from the six top selling retail categories: health/nutrition, home/family, food/beverage (including coffee), spa/beauty, apparel/jewellery, as well as innovative services. For investor information, please visit YGYI.com. Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as 'may,' 'should,' 'potential,' 'continue,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'estimates,' and similar expressions and includes statements regarding the expertise of Aftab A. Khan, in genome editing, tissue culture grow, clonal propagation, and seed production providing an opportunity to take a leading role in the Hemp Industry. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, our ability to take a leading role in the Hemp Industry, our ability to improve our profitability, expand our liquidity, and strengthen our balance sheet, our ability to continue to maintain compliance with the NASDAQ requirements, the acceptance of the omni-direct approach by our customers, our ability to expand our distribution, our ability to continue our financial performance and the other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and our subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-Kand the other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and our subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Youngevity International, Inc.

Dave Briskie

President and Chief Financial Officer

1 800 982 3189 X6500

Investor Relations

YGYI Investor Relations

800.504.8650