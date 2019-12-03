Your Family Entertainment AG: Bernd Wendeln becomes new COO



Munich, 3rd December 2019: Bernd Wendeln becomes new COO



The Munich-based Your Family Entertainment AG strengthens its leadership team with Bernd Wendeln. Mr. Wendeln assumes the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO), and becomes responsible for HR and IT. It is also agreed that Mr. Wendeln will become an additional member of the managing board in 2020 for the designated areas. CFO Michael Huber manages finance and investor relations.

Bernd Wendeln has a long-standing experience in the media sector through his positions at Tele Muenchen Group (now Leonine Holding) and ProSiebenSat.1 Group where he worked in Strategy, M&A and Business Development. At Tele Muenchen Group, he successfully created the Group's first VOD channel "Filmtastic" and led the expansion into new areas of business. At ProSiebenSat.1 Group, Bernd Wendeln worked on strategic projects in all business segments (broadcasting, content production and digital video). Mr. Wendeln is also experienced in the Private Equity business.

His knowledge of the digital and linear media sectors as well as his experience in the content licensing business is of strategic importance for the Company. Additionally, Bernd Wendeln will contribute his expertise in building strategic partnerships.