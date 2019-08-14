DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Your Family Entertainment AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Your Family Entertainment AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



14.08.2019 / 15:18

Your Family Entertainment AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 22, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 22, 2019 German: http://www.yf-e.com/index.php?id=zwberichte English: http://www.yf-e.com/index.php?id=297&L=1

