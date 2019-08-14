Log in
Your Family Entertainment AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/14/2019 | 09:20am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Your Family Entertainment AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
14.08.2019 / 15:18
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Your Family Entertainment AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 22, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 22, 2019 German: http://www.yf-e.com/index.php?id=zwberichte English: http://www.yf-e.com/index.php?id=297&L=1


14.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Your Family Entertainment AG
Nordendstr. 64
80801 München
Germany
Internet: www.yf-e.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

857767  14.08.2019 

© EQS 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Piëch Chief Executive Officer
Hans-Sebastian Graf von Wallwitz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Huber Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Johannes Thun-Hohenstein Member-Supervisory Board
Andreas Aufschnaiter Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YOUR FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT AG-12.40%12
TOHO CO LTD (TOKYO)14.74%7 555
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN CO8.50%6 901
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO LTD--.--%5 724
PERFECT WORLD CO LTD--.--%4 809
CHINA FILM CO LTD-9.64%3 425
