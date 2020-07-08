Log in
Your Family Entertainment AG: Quickline extends its Portfolio with Kids Channel 'Fix&Foxi TV' in Switzerland

07/08/2020 | 03:05am EDT


DGAP-Media / 08.07.2020 / 09:00

Press Release

Munich, July 8, 2020

Quickline extends its Portfolio with Kids Channel "Fix&Foxi TV" in Switzerland

Since the beginning of July and on time for the summer holidays, customers of Swiss Telecom provider Quickline have been able to enjoy "Fix&Foxi TV". The linear TV channel shows international high quality children and family friendly shows.

Your Family Entertainment AG continuous on its growth path and steadily reaches new customers internationally with its channels. Especially in the Swiss market, the "Fix&Foxi TV" channel will close a gap as recently many providers reduced their kids TV offering.

Armin Schnell, Executive Vice President Sales of Your Family Entertainment AG, is pleased to announce the new cooperation with Quickline: "Quickline's modern and customer-focused presence matches the mission of Your Family Entertainment and "Fix&Foxi TV". An exciting highlight will be an episode of Fix&Foxi dubbed into Swiss German, which can be exclusively streamed on Quickline once available on the platform."
 

About Your Family Entertainment AG
Your Family Entertainment AG ("YFE") (WKN [German security code number]: A161N1, ISIN: DE000A161N14, Abbreviation: RTV) with headquarters in Munich/Germany is a producer and distributor of high-quality children and family programs with one of the largest broadcaster-independent libraries in Europe. Its stock includes well-known series such as "Enid Blyton", "Fix & Foxi" and "Altair". YFE additionally operates the award-winning Pay-TV kids channel "Fix&Foxi" which is available in the GAS-Region (German) and in Africa and Middle East (Arabic and English). The Company also established free-to-air kids channel "RiC" with a current coverage of 34 Mio. households in the GAS region. In addition, YFE operates several mobile TV streams and digital channels worldwide

About Quickline AG
Quickline is a Swiss telecommunications company working with a network of 24 independent regionally based partners. Quickline develops attractive products for the internet, TV / radio and landline or mobile communication services and supports their partners in marketing products. Together, they offer personal and local customer support and have the ability to connect private customers and small companies across the world.
For more information please visit www.quickline.ch
 

Contact at Your Family Entertainment AG
Laurence Robinet
Your Family Entertainment AG
Nordendstr. 64
80801 München
Tel.: +49 (0) 89 99 72 71-0
E-Mail: laurence.robinet@yfe.tv
www.yfe.tv
www.fixundfoxi.tv

Contact at Quickline AG
Iva Krüttli, Head of Communications
Dr. Schneider-Strasse 16, 2560 Nidau
Telefon +41 79 619 55 48
E-Mail iva.kruettli@qlgroup.ch



End of Media Release

Issuer: Your Family Entertainment AG
Key word(s): TV/Radio

08.07.2020 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Your Family Entertainment AG
Nordendstr. 64
80801 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 997 271-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 997 271-91
E-mail: ir@yfe.tv
Internet: www.yfe.tv
ISIN: DE000A161N14
WKN: A161N1
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1088677

 
End of News DGAP Media

1088677  08.07.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1088677&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
