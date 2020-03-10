Log in
Your Family Entertainment AG: Silver Rock's 'TV Anywhere' Digital Platform adds Fix&Foxi Channel to its portfolio

03/10/2020 | 05:00am EDT


DGAP-Media / 10.03.2020 / 09:57

 

Press release

Launch of the Fix&Foxi Channel in Ghana

Munich, 10th March 2020 - Silver Rock's "TV Anywhere" Digital Platform adds Fix&Foxi Channel to its portfolio

The international expansion of the Fix&Foxi Channel further continues in Africa: Your Family Entertainment AG ("YFE") today announced that its Fix&Foxi Channel with its 24/7 family-friendly programs will be available on the "TV Anywhere Platform" via Ghana's leading Telecommunication Operator MTN Ghana.

After winning the prestigious Eutelsat TV Award as Best Children's Channel, the addition of the Fix&Foxi Channel on the TV Anywhere IPTV/OTT Platform is an important milestone in the rollout across Africa. The Fix&Foxi Channel brings animated content in 2D and 3D as well as live action shows for families and kids. All content is kids friendly and brand safe and includes well-known characters, first runs and new shows.

Your Family Entertainment AG owns a comprehensive catalogue consisting of more than 3.500 high quality half-hours of content. By offering new entertaining and educational shows every month the Channel can be enjoyed by kids from 3-13 years, teens and the whole family.

Armin Schnell, Executive Vice President Sales of Your Family Entertainment AG says: "Fix&Foxi is growing continuously and we are proud to expand our channel to new markets and to Silver Rock. We look forward to showing our blend of quality entertainment and edutainment to children and families in Ghana."

Silver Rock adds: "Africa is still an untapped territory especially in the digital market." says Stephanie Wallace, Content Acquisition Manager at Silver Rock for TV Anywhere.
"Our aim is to provide affordable but innovative digital entertainment available to "All" and we believe this collaboration with Your Family Entertainment AG is in the right direction to spearhead growth in a largely mobile phone dependent African population."
 

About Your Family Entertainment AG

Your Family Entertainment AG (WKN [German security code number]: A161N1, ISIN: DE000A161N14, Abbreviation: RTV) with its headquarter in Munich, is the producer and license distributor for high-quality programs for children and the whole family and has one of the largest broadcaster-independent program libraries in Europe. Its stock of programs includes well-known and beloved series such as "Enid Blyton", "Fix & Foxi" and "Altair". YFE additionally operates the award-winning Pay TV kids channel "Fix&Foxi". The channels are available in the GAS-Region (German), in Africa (English and French), Middle East (Arabic and English) and the Americas (Spanish and English). The Company also operates the Free-to-Air kids channel "RiC" with a current coverage of 34 Mio. households in the GAS region. In addition, YFE operates 20 mobile TV streams and other digital channels worldwide.
 

About Silver Rock

Silver Rock Technology Services is a leading management advisory and execution support firm with a primary focus in the telecom, media and digital industry. It has recently launched a new line of service, branded 'TVAnywhere', a multi-operator digital platform offering enriched broadband, digital media and value-added services to customers. This Wholesale Digital Media Platform is poised to leverage on the vast reach of broadband internet technologies and increasing smart phone (device) penetration in order to make digital entertainment available and affordable to a growing number of smart device users in Ghana and in other African countries, in partnership with telecom and internet service providers. Thus, acquiring the Fix&Foxi Channel unto the TV Anywhere platform is one of the steps to facilitate our major goal of becoming the leading entertainment and media gateway to Africa and other emerging market with the mission to change the manner in which TV and Video contents are distributed and consumed in the market.

www.silverrocktech.com www.tvanywhereafrica.com

 

Contact:

Your Family Entertainment AG
Armin Schnell
Tel.: +49 (0)89 / 99 72 71-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 / 99 72 71-91
Email: armin.schnell@yfe.tv

www.yfe.tv
www.fixundfoxi.tv
www.rictv.de



End of Media Release

Issuer: Your Family Entertainment AG
Key word(s): TV/Radio

10.03.2020 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Your Family Entertainment AG
Nordendstr. 64
80801 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 997 271-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 997 271-91
E-mail: ir@yfe.tv
Internet: www.yf-e.com
ISIN: DE000A161N14
WKN: A161N1
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 993347

 
End of News DGAP Media

993347  10.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=993347&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
