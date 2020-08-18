Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Youyuan International Holdings Limited    2268   KYG987641068

YOUYUAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(2268)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Youyuan International : QUARTERLY UPDATE ON RESUMPTION PROGRESS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/18/2020 | 12:03am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

YOUYUAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(IN LIQUIDATION AND PROVISIONAL LIQUIDATORS

APPOINTED)

優 源 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

( 清 盤 中 且 已 委 任 臨 時 清 盤 人 )

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2268)

QUARTERLY UPDATE ON RESUMPTION

PROGRESS

This announcement is made by Youyuan International Holdings Limited (In Liquidation and Provisional Liquidators Appointed) ("Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 and Rule 13.24A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 20 September 2019, 9 October 2019, 24 October 2019, 30 October 2019, 18 November 2019, 18 February 2020, 18 May 2020 and 15 July 2020 ("Announcements"). Capitalised terms herein shall bear the same meanings as defined in the Announcements, unless stated otherwise.

BUSINESS OPERATIONS

The Provisional Liquidators are still taking steps to ascertain the status of the Group's business operations. Further announcements will be made by the Company to provide updates on the business operations of the Group as and when appropriate.

WINDING UP ORDERS AGAINST THE COMPANY AND ITS SUBSIDIARY

As disclosed in the announcement of the Company dated 15 July 2020, the High Court ordered that the Company and Sunwell be wound up under the provisions of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32) on 15 July 2020 ("Winding-upOrders").

1

UPDATE ON THE RESUMPTION PROGRESS

In view of the Winding-up Orders, the Stock Exchange has sent the Company a letter on 16 July 2020 to notify the revision of resumption guidance. The latest resumption guidance for the Company as at the date of this announcement is set out as below:

  1. to publish all outstanding financial results and report and address any audit modifications;
  2. to inform the market of all material information for the Shareholders and investors to appraise the Company's position; and
  3. to have the Winding-up Orders withdrawn or dismissed and the joint and several provisional liquidators discharged.

The Provisional Liquidators are currently liaising with various parties on the possibility of restructuring of the Group. As at the date of this announcement, the Provisional Liquidators have not received any restructuring proposal.

Further announcements will be made by the Company to provide updates on the resumption progress as and when appropriate.

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

Trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange has been suspended on 19 August 2019 and will remain suspended until further notice.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

For and on behalf of

Youyuan International Holdings Limited

(In Liquidation and Provisional

Liquidators Appointed)

Wing Sze Tiffany Wong and

Keith Andrew Williamson

Joint and Several Provisional Liquidators

Acting as agents without personal liability

Hong Kong, 18 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Ke Wentuo and Mr. Ke Jixiong.

2

Disclaimer

Youyuan International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 18 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2020 04:02:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about YOUYUAN INTERNATIONAL HOLD
12:03aYOUYUAN INTERNATIONAL : Quarterly update on resumption progress
PU
2018YOUYUAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMIT : half-yearly earnings release
2017YOUYUAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMIT : half-yearly earnings release
2017YOUYUAN INTERNATIONAL : Major and connected transaction - supplemental agreement..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2018 4 060 M 586 M 586 M
Net income 2018 661 M 95,4 M 95,4 M
Net Debt 2018 1 650 M 238 M 238 M
P/E ratio 2018 3,34x
Yield 2018 -
Capitalization 290 M 41,7 M 41,9 M
EV / Sales 2017 1,82x
EV / Sales 2018 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 1 898
Free-Float 35,8%
Chart YOUYUAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Youyuan International Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Ji Xiong Ke Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wen Tuo Ke Chairman
Chang Xing Chen Manager-Research & Development
Hong Chi Ke Manager-Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YOUYUAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED0.00%42
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-19.07%14 651
MONDI PLC-13.74%9 711
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA-11.00%9 385
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.58.57%9 303
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC-11.33%8 518
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group