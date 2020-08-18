Youyuan International : QUARTERLY UPDATE ON RESUMPTION PROGRESS 0 08/18/2020 | 12:03am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. YOUYUAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED (IN LIQUIDATION AND PROVISIONAL LIQUIDATORS APPOINTED) 優 源 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司 ( 清 盤 中 且 已 委 任 臨 時 清 盤 人 ) (incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 2268) QUARTERLY UPDATE ON RESUMPTION PROGRESS This announcement is made by Youyuan International Holdings Limited (In Liquidation and Provisional Liquidators Appointed) ("Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 and Rule 13.24A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong). Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 20 September 2019, 9 October 2019, 24 October 2019, 30 October 2019, 18 November 2019, 18 February 2020, 18 May 2020 and 15 July 2020 ("Announcements"). Capitalised terms herein shall bear the same meanings as defined in the Announcements, unless stated otherwise. BUSINESS OPERATIONS The Provisional Liquidators are still taking steps to ascertain the status of the Group's business operations. Further announcements will be made by the Company to provide updates on the business operations of the Group as and when appropriate. WINDING UP ORDERS AGAINST THE COMPANY AND ITS SUBSIDIARY As disclosed in the announcement of the Company dated 15 July 2020, the High Court ordered that the Company and Sunwell be wound up under the provisions of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32) on 15 July 2020 ("Winding-upOrders"). 1 UPDATE ON THE RESUMPTION PROGRESS In view of the Winding-up Orders, the Stock Exchange has sent the Company a letter on 16 July 2020 to notify the revision of resumption guidance. The latest resumption guidance for the Company as at the date of this announcement is set out as below: to publish all outstanding financial results and report and address any audit modifications; to inform the market of all material information for the Shareholders and investors to appraise the Company's position; and to have the Winding-up Orders withdrawn or dismissed and the joint and several provisional liquidators discharged. The Provisional Liquidators are currently liaising with various parties on the possibility of restructuring of the Group. As at the date of this announcement, the Provisional Liquidators have not received any restructuring proposal. Further announcements will be made by the Company to provide updates on the resumption progress as and when appropriate. CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING Trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange has been suspended on 19 August 2019 and will remain suspended until further notice. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company. For and on behalf of Youyuan International Holdings Limited (In Liquidation and Provisional Liquidators Appointed) Wing Sze Tiffany Wong and Keith Andrew Williamson Joint and Several Provisional Liquidators Acting as agents without personal liability Hong Kong, 18 August 2020 As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Ke Wentuo and Mr. Ke Jixiong. 2 Attachments Original document

