YOUZU INTERACTIVE CO LTD

YOUZU INTERACTIVE CO LTD

(002174)
  Report  
News 
Official Publications

Pre-Registration for Mobile Masterpiece Saint Seiya: Awakening Begins on May 24Th

0
05/23/2019 | 09:01pm EDT

Anime-style role-playing game set to arrive this summer, YOOZOO Games opens up on details and pre-registration for the much-anticipated collaboration

Alongside developer Tencent and renowned Japanese manga artist and writer Masami Kurumada, YOOZOO Games is publishing the forthcoming mobile RPG Saint Seiya: AwakeningMostly known for his work on fighting manga; featuring bishonen and magical boy, Masami Kurumada is the founder of the manga studio Kurumada Productions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190523005231/en/

Mobile RPG Saint Seiya: Awakening seeks to recreate the classic Japanese comic. Pre-registration is ...

Mobile RPG Saint Seiya: Awakening seeks to recreate the classic Japanese comic. Pre-registration is now live. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Saint Seiya: Awakening will look to recreate the classic Japanese comic featuring a group of mystical warriors known as ‘Saints’. It will play out with high definition 3D graphics and, much along the lines of the comics, the narrative lets you play through your favorite Saint Seiya moments. Gameplay will feature combat-based exchanges with other characters. With a roster of hundreds of fighters to choose from, players will have the freedom to create a unique team with a tailored strategy.

With a striking art style that perfectly reflects Kurumada’s original work, characters and their respective skills are all based on the original animation. Some of Japan’s finest character voice artists, from Jun Fukuyama (voice of Lelouch in Code Geass) to Yuki Kaji (Eren Yeager in Attack on Titan), help to complete a package dedicated to doing justice to the original series.

Check out the Saint Seiya: Awakening game introduction and video here:
https://sssea.gtarcade.com/.

Android users, pre-register for the game here:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.tencent.tmgp.ssksea

iOS users, pre-register for the game here:
https://itunes.apple.com/app/saint-seiya-awakening/id1460638219?l=zh&ls=1&mt=8

YOOZOO Games
Official Site http://www.yoozoo.com/
Global Game Portal https://www.gtarcade.com/


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 4 737 M
EBIT 2019 1 170 M
Net income 2019 1 253 M
Finance 2019 1 516 M
Yield 2019 1,60%
P/E ratio 2019 12,87
P/E ratio 2020 10,45
EV / Sales 2019 3,09x
EV / Sales 2020 2,38x
Capitalization 16 135 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 22,0  CNY
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Qi Lin Chairman & General Manager
Tan Wen Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wei Xiong Chief Financial Officer
Jia Yao Zheng Director
Yu Hui Wu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YOUZU INTERACTIVE CO LTD2 334
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD-7.86%32 869
NEXON CO LTD20.61%13 480
NCSOFT CORP--.--%8 975
ZHEJIANG CENTURY HUATONG GROUP CO LTD--.--%6 001
ZYNGA INC58.02%5 808
