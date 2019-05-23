Pre-Registration for Mobile Masterpiece Saint Seiya: Awakening Begins on May 24Th

Alongside developer Tencent and renowned Japanese manga
artist and writer Masami Kurumada, YOOZOO Games is publishing the
forthcoming mobile RPG Saint Seiya: Awakening. Mostly
known for his work on fighting manga; featuring bishonen and magical
boy, Masami Kurumada is the founder of the manga studio Kurumada
Productions.
Saint Seiya: Awakening will look to recreate the classic
Japanese comic featuring a group of mystical warriors known as ‘Saints’.
It will play out with high definition 3D graphics and, much along the
lines of the comics, the narrative lets you play through your favorite
Saint Seiya moments. Gameplay will feature combat-based exchanges with
other characters. With a roster of hundreds of fighters to choose from,
players will have the freedom to create a unique team with a tailored
strategy.
With a striking art style that perfectly reflects Kurumada’s original
work, characters and their respective skills are all based on the
original animation. Some of Japan’s finest character voice artists, from
Jun Fukuyama (voice of Lelouch in Code Geass) to Yuki Kaji (Eren Yeager
in Attack on Titan), help to complete a package dedicated to doing
justice to the original series.
