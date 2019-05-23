Pre-Registration for Mobile Masterpiece Saint Seiya: Awakening Begins on May 24Th

Anime-style role-playing game set to arrive this summer, YOOZOO Games opens up on details and pre-registration for the much-anticipated collaboration

Alongside developer Tencent and renowned Japanese manga artist and writer Masami Kurumada, YOOZOO Games is publishing the forthcoming mobile RPG Saint Seiya: Awakening. Mostly known for his work on fighting manga; featuring bishonen and magical boy, Masami Kurumada is the founder of the manga studio Kurumada Productions.

Saint Seiya: Awakening will look to recreate the classic Japanese comic featuring a group of mystical warriors known as ‘Saints’. It will play out with high definition 3D graphics and, much along the lines of the comics, the narrative lets you play through your favorite Saint Seiya moments. Gameplay will feature combat-based exchanges with other characters. With a roster of hundreds of fighters to choose from, players will have the freedom to create a unique team with a tailored strategy.

With a striking art style that perfectly reflects Kurumada’s original work, characters and their respective skills are all based on the original animation. Some of Japan’s finest character voice artists, from Jun Fukuyama (voice of Lelouch in Code Geass) to Yuki Kaji (Eren Yeager in Attack on Titan), help to complete a package dedicated to doing justice to the original series.

