YOUZU Interactive : Masami Kurumada Collaborates on Mobile Masterpiece with YOOZOO Games and Tencent

Leading game developer and publisher YOOZOO Games worked on Saint
Seiya: Awakening alongside developer Tencent and
renowned Japanese manga artist and writer Masami Kurumada. Mostly known
for his work on fighting manga; featuring Bishonen and magical boy,
Masami Kurumada is the founder of the manga studio Kurumada Productions.
Saint Seiya: Awakening looks to recreate the classic Japanese comic featuring mystical warriors known as ‘Saints’ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Check out the Saint Seya: Awakening trailer.
Find the game on the official website
, on Google Play
or iOS.
Get the latest news and updates on the Facebook page.
page.
Saint Seiya: Awakening looks to recreate the classic
Japanese comic featuring mystical warriors known as ‘Saints’ — empowered
by a curious energy force called ‘Cosmo’. Combining beautiful high
definition 3D graphics with some very cool combat effects and boasting a
fantastic line-up of top Japanese character voice-artists from Jun
Fukuyama (voice of Lelouch in Code Geass) to Yuki Kaji (Eren Yeager in
Attack on Titan), Saint Seiya: Awakening is set to
offer mobile gamers a unique audio-visual experience.
The game design and art style remains incredibly faithful to Kurumada’s
original work; with characters and their respective skills all based on
the original animation. The authenticity doesn’t end there as players
can actually play through the original story of Saint Seiya, reliving
their favorite moments. While elsewhere there are both PvP and PvE modes
to keep even the most demanding fans happy. With a roster of hundreds of
fighters to choose from, players will have the freedom to create a
unique team with a tailored strategy.
Within the carefully-scripted RPG structure there is also a diverse and
well-balanced card game, offering a compelling mechanic for strategic
decisions and the different skill combinations used during combat.
