YOUZU Interactive Co Ltd    002174

YOUZU INTERACTIVE CO LTD

(002174)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

YOUZU Interactive : Masami Kurumada Collaborates on Mobile Masterpiece with YOOZOO Games and Tencent

0
06/13/2019 | 09:00pm EDT

The result is a high-octane anime role-playing game, Saint Seiya: Awakening and it’s out on Google Play and Apple Store now

Leading game developer and publisher YOOZOO Games worked on Saint Seiya: Awakening alongside developer Tencent and renowned Japanese manga artist and writer Masami Kurumada. Mostly known for his work on fighting manga; featuring Bishonen and magical boy, Masami Kurumada is the founder of the manga studio Kurumada Productions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190613005011/en/

Saint Seiya: Awakening looks to recreate the classic Japanese comic featuring mystical warriors know ...

Saint Seiya: Awakening looks to recreate the classic Japanese comic featuring mystical warriors known as ‘Saints’ (Graphic: Business Wire)

Check out the Saint Seya: Awakening trailer <here>. Find the game on the <official website>, on <Google Play> or <iOS>. Get the latest news and updates on the Facebook page.

Saint Seiya: Awakening looks to recreate the classic Japanese comic featuring mystical warriors known as ‘Saints’ — empowered by a curious energy force called ‘Cosmo’. Combining beautiful high definition 3D graphics with some very cool combat effects and boasting a fantastic line-up of top Japanese character voice-artists from Jun Fukuyama (voice of Lelouch in Code Geass) to Yuki Kaji (Eren Yeager in Attack on Titan), Saint Seiya: Awakening is set to offer mobile gamers a unique audio-visual experience.

The game design and art style remains incredibly faithful to Kurumada’s original work; with characters and their respective skills all based on the original animation. The authenticity doesn’t end there as players can actually play through the original story of Saint Seiya, reliving their favorite moments. While elsewhere there are both PvP and PvE modes to keep even the most demanding fans happy. With a roster of hundreds of fighters to choose from, players will have the freedom to create a unique team with a tailored strategy.

Within the carefully-scripted RPG structure there is also a diverse and well-balanced card game, offering a compelling mechanic for strategic decisions and the different skill combinations used during combat.

Saint Seiya: Awakening Official Site: https://sssea.gtarcade.com/

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.tencent.tmgp.ssksea

iOS: https://itunes.apple.com/app/saint-seiya-awakening/id1460638219?l=zh&ls=1&mt=8

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SaintSeiyaSEA/

YOOZOO Games
GTarcade Portal https://www.gtarcade.com/
Official Site http://www.yoozoo.com/


© Business Wire 2019
