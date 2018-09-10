Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  YPB Group Ltd    YPB   AU000000YPB9

YPB GROUP LTD (YPB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

YPB Group Ltd Brand Protection Boost, New Retail Anti-Theft Product Sale

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2018 | 04:00am CEST
Brand Protection Boost, New Retail Anti-Theft Product Sale

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Brand Protection and Customer Engagement solutions provider YPB Group Ltd (ASX:YPB) has secured its first customer for Concept Tag, an anti-theft tag that dramatically reduces in-store theft rates. YPB has partnered with the Australian distributor and has a number of trials in train with major Australian retailers. Success rates are such that Concept Tag is expected to become a major revenue contributor to YPB over time.(see Note below)

- Concept Tag, a highly effective advance in retail anti-theft

- Trials at national retail groups in train, losses eliminated

- Potential to become major revenue contributor (see Note below)

- Retail brand protection creates opportunities for YPB Connect

- First sale now contracted

Developed in Europe, Concept Tag relies on a unique locking mechanism that is nonmagnetic, practically impossible to remove by force and cannot be removed from garments without the use of Concept Tags' patented Auto Electric Detacher technology. Its creators believe it to be the most innovative development in retail anti-theft in generations and that is being confirmed by YPB's discussions with Australian retailers.

Theft rate reductions in the trials being conducted by YPB with major Australian retailers have certainly been dramatic. Concept Tag quotes average loss reduction of 66% amongst its UK clients but in recent YPB trials with one of Australia's largest sporting goods retailers, shoplifting dropped from an average of five high value items per day to zero in their highest theft store in Victoria. Other Australian retailers conducting trials with YPB are also seeing close to complete elimination of theft.

Most current retail anti-theft tags are easily removed in store due to simple magnetic or hook locking mechanisms that have not changed significantly since their invention in the 1960's. Many shoplifters come equipped to disarm these tags. One of the benefits of Concept Tag has been criminal displacement - Concept Tag protected shops are simply avoided by thieves. Stock shrinkage costs Australian retailers AUD4.5bn per annum. (see Source below)

YPB has made its first sale of a Concept Tag suite to a Sportszone franchisee in Darwin. This client will be a modest revenue contributor but due to the success of the trials to date and the level of retailer interest YPB expects Concept Tag to become a major revenue contributor in 2019. (see Note below)

Retail Brand Protection is an extension of both YPB's brand protection and customer engagement businesses. It has valuable revenue potential in its own right and has shorter sales cycles than anti-counterfeit and customer engagement. More importantly it can act as the door opener to larger relationships with retailers and their suppliers for YPB Connect's proximity recognition capabilities and personalised customer engagement solutions. Proximity recognition may be used, for example, by a retailer in monitoring store foot-traffic and adjusting store layout in response, or in serving 'specials' direct to customers' phones in-store over Bluetooth. This functionality of YPB Connect leverages its capabilities in a range of technologies that allow the smartphone to become a direct to customer channel.

YPB Executive Chairman John Houston said: "YPB has always stood for Brand Protection and with our existing capabilities in labelling products it is a short route to meaningful revenue for the Group both in Australia and in Asia. More importantly, it opens doors to national retailers and the possibilities for YPB Connect in-store are significant. Already, the first implementations of Connect with a national liquor group for in-store monitoring are generating moderate revenues to YPB.(see Note below) In the near term, Concept Tag is such an effective product that adoption by national retailers is likely later in 2018 and into 2019. It is a product highly differentiated by its effectiveness and fits neatly with our strategy of taking compelling IP-based solutions to sectors targetted because of compelling need."

*Please note:

Modest revenue contribution: < AUD100K per annum

Moderate revenue contribution: > AUD100K < AUD1m per annum

Major revenue contribution: > AUD1m per annum

Source: http://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/K2ZP479Y



About YPB Group Ltd:

YPB Group Ltd (ASX:YPB) lives by three words - certainty of authenticity. We deliver on this through our experience in creating revolutionary, patented anti-counterfeit and customer engagement solutions. Solutions that detect and prove certainty of authenticity and connect brands directly to their customers, empowering them to engage one-on-one. In an evolving marketplace and with the rapid growth of cross border commerce, our expertise presently focuses on the rapidly growing markets of Australia, South East Asia and China.



Source:

YPB Group Ltd



Contact:

Mr. John Houston 
Executive Chairman
YPB Group Limited
E: john.houston@ypbsystems.com 

Mr. Gerard Eakin
Director
YPB Group Limited
E: eakin@manifestcapital.com
W: www.ypbsystems.com

© ABN Newswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on YPB GROUP LTD
04:00aYPB Group Ltd Brand Protection Boost, New Retail Anti-Theft Product Sale
AW
03:56aYPB GROUP LTD (ASX : YPB) Brand Protection Boost, New Retail Anti-Theft Product ..
AQ
09/07YPB Group Ltd Protecting Global Electronic Cosumer Goods in China
AW
09/07YPB GROUP LTD (ASX : YPB) Protecting Global Electronic Cosumer Goods in China
AQ
09/05YPB Group Ltd Momentum Builds in Australian Made Channel
AW
09/05YPB GROUP LTD (ASX : YPB) Momentum Builds in Australian Made Channel
AQ
09/03YPB Group Ltd China Sales Revamp Bears First Fruit, Further Momentum Expecte..
AW
09/03YPB GROUP LTD (ASX : YPB) China Sales Revamp Bears First Fruit, Further Momentum..
AQ
08/31YPB GROUP LTD (ASX : YPB) Half Yearly Report
AQ
08/31YPB Group Ltd Half Yearly Report
AW
More news
Chart YPB GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
YPB Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YPB GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
John Houston Executive Chairman
Adrian Tan Chief Financial Officer
Tim Merchant Chief Technology Officer
George Su Non-Executive Director
Gerard Eakin Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YPB GROUP LTD-61.82%10
AK ALROSA PAO--.--%10 762
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LTD21.47%7 694
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP-24.40%7 085
KOREA ZINC CO LTD--.--%6 871
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.-31.60%5 299
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.