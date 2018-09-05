Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  YPB Group Ltd    YPB   AU000000YPB9

YPB GROUP LTD (YPB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

YPB Group Ltd Momentum Builds in Australian Made Channel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 02:35am CEST
Momentum Builds in Australian Made Channel

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Anti-counterfeit and customer engagement solutions provider YPB Group Ltd (ASX:YPB) is pleased that Bluey Merino will employ YPB's ProtectCode solution suite as its anti-counterfeit and customer engagement strategy ahead of its push into export markets.

- Bluey Merino adopts ProtectCode anti-counterfeit and customer engagement solution

- YPB and Australian Made collaborating closely in roll out

- Progressive ramp up strategy building to plan

Bluey Merino is an Australian owned and operated Merino activewear & outdoor clothing company based in the Southern Highlands of NSW. Garments are produced in Australia close to the source of direct-from-farm, dedicated, high-end merino fleece growers. Bluey Merino's mission is to produce the world's softest and most comfortable Merino Wool activewear and outdoor clothing.

Bluey Merino is presently preparing to launch into export markets and is conscious of the need to protect its new customers and its brand from counterfeit and to build relationships with remote customers. It has selected YPB's integrated ProtectCode and YPB Connect solution to meet that need. Bluey Merino is expected to be a modest revenue contributor to YPB in the year ahead. (see Note below)

Since partnering in late March 2018, YPB and the Australian Made Campaign have collaborated closely to maximise the penetration of YPB's solutions into the Australian Made user base to protect both the integrity of the Australian Made logo and its users from counterfeit. The strategy has been to start with targeted smaller players, prove the robustness of systems and processes, and then expand to bigger clients.

The response from the user base has been pleasing and engagement is high. Additional niche operators are expected to be on-boarded in 2018 with the first high volume Australian Made exporters presently expected to begin employing YPB's solutions in Q1 2019. The programme is progressing well and to plan.

YPB's Executive Chairman John Houston said: "Innovators such as Bluey Merino recognise the benefits of protecting and engaging directly with their customers wherever they may be in the world via our solutions. The Australian Made Campaign recognises that the value of its authenticity mark to Australian producers and the nation is entirely dependent on consumer trust and YPB's solutions are a proactive means of protecting and maximising that trust. Although early days, I am optimistic that the Australian Made channel will build progressively to prove a valuable contributor to YPB."

*Please note:

Modest revenue contribution: < AUD100K per annum

Moderate revenue contribution: > AUD100K < AUD1m per annum

Major revenue contribution: > AUD1m per annum



About YPB Group Ltd:

YPB Group Ltd (ASX:YPB) lives by three words - certainty of authenticity. We deliver on this through our experience in creating revolutionary, patented anti-counterfeit and customer engagement solutions. Solutions that detect and prove certainty of authenticity and connect brands directly to their customers, empowering them to engage one-on-one. In an evolving marketplace and with the rapid growth of cross border commerce, our expertise presently focuses on the rapidly growing markets of Australia, South East Asia and China.



Source:

YPB Group Ltd



Contact:

Mr. John Houston 
Executive Chairman
YPB Group Limited
E: john.houston@ypbsystems.com 

Mr. Gerard Eakin
Director
YPB Group Limited
E: eakin@manifestcapital.com
W: www.ypbsystems.com

© ABN Newswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on YPB GROUP LTD
02:35aYPB Group Ltd Momentum Builds in Australian Made Channel
AW
02:34aYPB GROUP LTD (ASX : YPB) Momentum Builds in Australian Made Channel
AQ
09/03YPB Group Ltd China Sales Revamp Bears First Fruit, Further Momentum Expecte..
AW
09/03YPB GROUP LTD (ASX : YPB) China Sales Revamp Bears First Fruit, Further Momentum..
AQ
08/31YPB GROUP LTD (ASX : YPB) Half Yearly Report
AQ
08/31YPB Group Ltd Half Yearly Report
AW
08/31YPB Group Ltd Delivers Certainty of Authenticity to Third Cannabis Industry ..
AW
08/30NAMASTE TECHNOLOGIES : announces recreational cannabis market strategy
AQ
08/30YPB Group Ltd Cannabis Opportunity Grows into Recreational Market
AW
08/30YPB GROUP LTD (ASX : YPB) Cannabis Opportunity Grows into Recreational Market
AQ
More news
Chart YPB GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
YPB Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YPB GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Managers
NameTitle
John Houston Executive Chairman
Adrian Tan Chief Financial Officer
Tim Merchant Chief Technology Officer
George Su Non-Executive Director
Gerard Eakin Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YPB GROUP LTD-56.36%10
AK ALROSA PAO--.--%10 862
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LTD22.38%7 916
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP-19.54%7 608
KOREA ZINC CO LTD--.--%6 965
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.-30.36%5 411
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.