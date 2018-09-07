Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  YPB Group Ltd    YPB   AU000000YPB9

YPB GROUP LTD (YPB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

YPB Group Ltd Protecting Global Electronic Cosumer Goods in China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 02:05am CEST
Protecting Global Electronic Cosumer Goods in China

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Anti-counterfeit and customer engagement solutions provider YPB Group Ltd (ASX:YPB) has secured a significant new distribution partner in China, Shenzen Meixin Electronics Co (SME), which creates a channel for YPB into the global electronics consumer goods market. YPB and SME have already engaged a global major brand in electronic consumer goods as the first client of the new partnership and future opportunity with other majors exists. This is the third major industry that YPB now has access to via its new channel partners in China - the other two announced earlier this week being autos and lubricants.

- Shenzen Meixin Electronics new channel partner in China

- First client a global major in electronic consumer goods

- YPB to protect authenticity of components

- Opens third big channel in China - now autos, oil, electronics

Headquartered in Shenzen, China, SME is a provider of speciality chemicals and adhesives to the electronics industry. It has a full range of adhesive tapes for the electronics industry including polyimide tapes, copper tapes, aluminium foil tapes, LED tapes, conductive double sided tapes, EMI tapes, electronic circuit board tape, and anti-static tapes. Its products are sold to manufacturers within China and exported to Europe, America, South East Asia and elsewhere.

Under an annual evergreen (automatically renewed) Master Services Agreement with SME, YPB's solutions will in the first instance protect the authenticity of components used by one of the world's top 5 producers of household appliances and electronic equipment. This client alone is expected to be a moderate revenue contributor to YPB.*

YPB's Executive Chairman John Houston said: "Counterfeit components are pernicious and pervasive in almost all goods - they are a genuine menace - and the opportunity to protect components is almost unlimited. It is exciting to have now secured an entry point into the high volume electronic consumer goods in partnering with SME. It builds on our new channels into automotive parts and oil & lubricants in China with CCN Technologies as announced on September 3rd. Our new sales strategies in China are paying off as we drive YPB China toward profitability."

*Please note:

Modest revenue contribution: < AUD100K per annum

Moderate revenue contribution: > AUD100K < AUD1m per annum

Major revenue contribution: > AUD1m per annum



About YPB Group Ltd:

YPB Group Ltd (ASX:YPB) lives by three words - certainty of authenticity. We deliver on this through our experience in creating revolutionary, patented anti-counterfeit and customer engagement solutions. Solutions that detect and prove certainty of authenticity and connect brands directly to their customers, empowering them to engage one-on-one. In an evolving marketplace and with the rapid growth of cross border commerce, our expertise presently focuses on the rapidly growing markets of Australia, South East Asia and China.



Source:

YPB Group Ltd



Contact:

Mr. John Houston 
Executive Chairman
YPB Group Limited
E: john.houston@ypbsystems.com 

Mr. Gerard Eakin
Director
YPB Group Limited
E: eakin@manifestcapital.com
W: www.ypbsystems.com

© ABN Newswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on YPB GROUP LTD
02:05aYPB Group Ltd Protecting Global Electronic Cosumer Goods in China
AW
02:01aYPB GROUP LTD (ASX : YPB) Protecting Global Electronic Cosumer Goods in China
AQ
09/05YPB Group Ltd Momentum Builds in Australian Made Channel
AW
09/05YPB GROUP LTD (ASX : YPB) Momentum Builds in Australian Made Channel
AQ
09/03YPB Group Ltd China Sales Revamp Bears First Fruit, Further Momentum Expecte..
AW
09/03YPB GROUP LTD (ASX : YPB) China Sales Revamp Bears First Fruit, Further Momentum..
AQ
08/31YPB GROUP LTD (ASX : YPB) Half Yearly Report
AQ
08/31YPB Group Ltd Half Yearly Report
AW
08/31YPB Group Ltd Delivers Certainty of Authenticity to Third Cannabis Industry ..
AW
08/30NAMASTE TECHNOLOGIES : announces recreational cannabis market strategy
AQ
More news
Chart YPB GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
YPB Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YPB GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
John Houston Executive Chairman
Adrian Tan Chief Financial Officer
Tim Merchant Chief Technology Officer
George Su Non-Executive Director
Gerard Eakin Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YPB GROUP LTD-65.45%10
AK ALROSA PAO--.--%10 773
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LTD24.38%7 711
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP-23.71%7 266
KOREA ZINC CO LTD--.--%6 822
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.-30.91%5 430
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.