YPB Group Ltd Protecting Global Electronic Cosumer Goods in China

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Anti-counterfeit and customer engagement solutions provider YPB Group Ltd (ASX:YPB) has secured a significant new distribution partner in China, Shenzen Meixin Electronics Co (SME), which creates a channel for YPB into the global electronics consumer goods market. YPB and SME have already engaged a global major brand in electronic consumer goods as the first client of the new partnership and future opportunity with other majors exists. This is the third major industry that YPB now has access to via its new channel partners in China - the other two announced earlier this week being autos and lubricants.



- Shenzen Meixin Electronics new channel partner in China



- First client a global major in electronic consumer goods



- YPB to protect authenticity of components



- Opens third big channel in China - now autos, oil, electronics



Headquartered in Shenzen, China, SME is a provider of speciality chemicals and adhesives to the electronics industry. It has a full range of adhesive tapes for the electronics industry including polyimide tapes, copper tapes, aluminium foil tapes, LED tapes, conductive double sided tapes, EMI tapes, electronic circuit board tape, and anti-static tapes. Its products are sold to manufacturers within China and exported to Europe, America, South East Asia and elsewhere.



Under an annual evergreen (automatically renewed) Master Services Agreement with SME, YPB's solutions will in the first instance protect the authenticity of components used by one of the world's top 5 producers of household appliances and electronic equipment. This client alone is expected to be a moderate revenue contributor to YPB.*



YPB's Executive Chairman John Houston said: "Counterfeit components are pernicious and pervasive in almost all goods - they are a genuine menace - and the opportunity to protect components is almost unlimited. It is exciting to have now secured an entry point into the high volume electronic consumer goods in partnering with SME. It builds on our new channels into automotive parts and oil & lubricants in China with CCN Technologies as announced on September 3rd. Our new sales strategies in China are paying off as we drive YPB China toward profitability."



*Please note:



Modest revenue contribution: < AUD100K per annum



Moderate revenue contribution: > AUD100K < AUD1m per annum



Major revenue contribution: > AUD1m per annum







About YPB Group Ltd:



YPB Group Ltd (ASX:YPB) lives by three words - certainty of authenticity. We deliver on this through our experience in creating revolutionary, patented anti-counterfeit and customer engagement solutions. Solutions that detect and prove certainty of authenticity and connect brands directly to their customers, empowering them to engage one-on-one. In an evolving marketplace and with the rapid growth of cross border commerce, our expertise presently focuses on the rapidly growing markets of Australia, South East Asia and China.





