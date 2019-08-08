Log in
YPF S.A.

YPF S.A.

(YPFD/6)
  Report  
No quotes available
-- ARS   0.00%
08-08-2019 SEC Art 63 Q2 2019
PU
05:26pYPF S A : Q2 2019 Earning Release
PU
06/25YPF S A : Field trip Vaca Muerta 2019
PU
YPF S A : 08-08-2019 SEC Art 63 Q2 2019

08/08/2019 | 05:36pm EDT

Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, August 8, 2019

To the

Bolsa de Comercio de Buenos Aires (Buenos Aires Stock Exchange) Sarmiento 299

Ref: Financial Statements as of 06/30/2019

Dear Sirs:

In order to fulfill the requirements of Article No. 63, of the ByMA Listing Regulations, we inform you that the Company's Board of Directors approved, at its meeting held on August 8, 2019, the condensed interim financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019. Relevant information of such condensed interim financials statements of YPF S.A. follows:

  1. Statement of net income(1) (in millions of pesos)

Attributable to shareholders of the Company Attributable to minority interests

Total net income

  1. Other comprehensive income(1) (in millions of pesos)

Attributable to shareholders of the Company Attributable to minority interests

Total other comprehensive income

  1. Comprehensive income(1) (in millions of pesos)

(10,869)

389

(10,480)

50,067

843

50,910

Attributable to shareholders of the Company

39,198

Attributable to minority interests

1,232

Total comprehensive income

40,430

  1. Detail of Shareholders' equity as of 06/30/2019(1) (in millions of pesos)

Shareholders' contributions:

Subscribed Capital

3,920

Adjustment to contributions

6,079

Shares in treasury

13

Adjustment to shares in treasury

22

Stock compensation plan

275

Acquisition cost of treasury shares

(198)

Share trading premium

(299)

Issuance premiums

640

Total shareholders' contributions

10,452

Legal reserve

2,007

Reserve for future dividends

2,500

Reserve for investments

44,255

Reserve for repurchase of own shares

500

Reserve for NIIF special initial adjustment

-

Other comprehensive income

347,187

Retained earning

(10,869)

Subtotal Shareholders' equity

396,032

Minority interests

4,389

Total Shareholders' equity

400,421

  1. Amounts in accordance with IFRS

5. Shares owned by the controlling shareholder of the Company

As of June 30, 2019 the number of shares belonging to the controlling shareholder of the Company amounted to 200,593,289 shares, which include 200,589,525 class D shares and 3,764 class A shares.

6. Shares with rights to securities representing debt convertible into shares and/or purchase options over company shares, corresponding to ownership of the shareholder or parent group

None.

7. Controlling shareholder of the company:

Federal Government-Governmental Secretary of Energy, with legal domicile at Hipólito Yrigoyen 250, Autonomous City of Buenos Aires

Yours faithfully,

Ignacio Rostagno

Market Relations Officer

YPF S.A.

Disclaimer

YPF SA published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 21:35:07 UTC
