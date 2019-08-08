YPF S A : 08-08-2019 SEC Art 63 Q2 2019

Adjustment to shares in treasury

Detail of Shareholders' equity as of 06/30/2019

Attributable to shareholders of the Company Attributable to minority interests

In order to fulfill the requirements of Article No. 63, of the ByMA Listing Regulations, we inform you that the Company's Board of Directors approved, at its meeting held on August 8, 2019, the condensed interim financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019. Relevant information of such condensed interim financials statements of YPF S.A. follows:

Share trading premium (299) Issuance premiums 640 Total shareholders' contributions 10,452 Legal reserve 2,007 Reserve for future dividends 2,500 Reserve for investments 44,255 Reserve for repurchase of own shares 500 Reserve for NIIF special initial adjustment - Other comprehensive income 347,187 Retained earning (10,869) Subtotal Shareholders' equity 396,032 Minority interests 4,389 Total Shareholders' equity 400,421

Amounts in accordance with IFRS

5. Shares owned by the controlling shareholder of the Company

As of June 30, 2019 the number of shares belonging to the controlling shareholder of the Company amounted to 200,593,289 shares, which include 200,589,525 class D shares and 3,764 class A shares.

6. Shares with rights to securities representing debt convertible into shares and/or purchase options over company shares, corresponding to ownership of the shareholder or parent group

None.

7. Controlling shareholder of the company:

Federal Government-Governmental Secretary of Energy, with legal domicile at Hipólito Yrigoyen 250, Autonomous City of Buenos Aires

Yours faithfully,

Ignacio Rostagno

Market Relations Officer

YPF S.A.