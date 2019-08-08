YPF S A : 08-08-2019 SEC Art 63 Q2 2019

Bolsa de Comercio de Buenos Aires (Buenos Aires Stock Exchange) Sarmiento 299
Ref: Financial Statements as of 06/30/2019
Dear Sirs:
In order to fulfill the requirements of Article No. 63, of the ByMA Listing Regulations, we inform you that the Company's Board of Directors approved, at its meeting held on August 8, 2019, the condensed interim financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019. Relevant information of such condensed interim financials statements of YPF S.A. follows:
Statement of net income(1)(in millions of pesos)
Attributable to shareholders of the Company Attributable to minority interests
Total net income
Other comprehensive income(1)(in millions of pesos)
Attributable to shareholders of the Company Attributable to minority interests
Total other comprehensive income
Comprehensive income(1) (in millions of pesos)
(10,869)
389
(10,480)
50,067
843
50,910
Attributable to shareholders of the Company
39,198
Attributable to minority interests
1,232
Total comprehensive income
40,430
Detail of Shareholders' equity as of 06/30/2019(1)(in millions of pesos)
Shareholders' contributions:
Subscribed Capital
3,920
Adjustment to contributions
6,079
Shares in treasury
13
Adjustment to shares in treasury
22
Stock compensation plan
275
Acquisition cost of treasury shares
(198)
Share trading premium
(299)
Issuance premiums
640
Total shareholders' contributions
10,452
Legal reserve
2,007
Reserve for future dividends
2,500
Reserve for investments
44,255
Reserve for repurchase of own shares
500
Reserve for NIIF special initial adjustment
-
Other comprehensive income
347,187
Retained earning
(10,869)
Subtotal Shareholders' equity
396,032
Minority interests
4,389
Total Shareholders' equity
400,421
Amounts in accordance with IFRS
5. Shares owned by the controlling shareholder of the Company
As of June 30, 2019 the number of shares belonging to the controlling shareholder of the Company amounted to 200,593,289 shares, which include 200,589,525 class D shares and 3,764 class A shares.
6. Shares with rights to securities representing debt convertible into shares and/or purchase options over company shares, corresponding to ownership of the shareholder or parent group
None.
7. Controlling shareholder of the company:
Federal Government-Governmental Secretary of Energy, with legal domicile at Hipólito Yrigoyen 250, Autonomous City of Buenos Aires