Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BOLSA DE COMERCIO DE BUENOS AIRES  >  YPF S.A.    YPFD/6   ARP9897X1319

YPF S.A.

(YPFD/6)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

YPF S A : 16-09-2019 SEC Incident in Neuquén

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2019 | 05:12pm EDT

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

Report of Foreign Issuer

Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

For the month of September, 2019

Commission File Number: 001-12102

YPF Sociedad Anónima

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Macacha Güemes 515

C1106BKK Buenos Aires, Argentina

(Address of principal executive office)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F:

Form 20-F Form 40-F

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1):

Yes No

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7):

Yes

No

YPF Sociedad Anónima

TABLE OF CONTENTS

ITEM

1 Translation of letter to the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange dated September 16, 2019.

TRANSLATION

Buenos Aires, September 16, 2019

To the

Bolsa de Comercio de Buenos Aires (Buenos Aires Stock Exchange)

Re.: Relevant Fact

The purpose of this letter is to comply with the requirements of Article 23 of Chapter VI of the ByMA Listing Regulations.

In that regard, we inform you that a well in the proximity of Loma La Lata Oeste (well LLLO X-2), in the Exploitation Concession Loma La Lata - Sierra Barrosa (Province of Neuquén), caught on fire as a consequence of a gas leak which was detected on Saturday. The fire is limited to the aforementioned well and did not extend to other installations.

As a consequence of the contingency plan deployed, there have been no reports of injuries and access to the zone is limited by means of a security perimeter. The incident did not cause any risk to the population, since this area is unpopulated and there are no nearby industrial activities which may be affected.

As part of its ongoing procedures, and pursuant to its respective protocols, YPF is working alongside international specialists, who are already working on site on a plan to mitigate this situation and to contain the gas leak, although it is estimated that a final solution may take several weeks.

The Company remains in constant communication with provincial authorities regarding this situation, its evolution and the measures which are being adopted (as a number of such measures are adopted jointly with the authorities).

YPF has made available all of its resources in order to normalize the situation as soon as possible.

We will provide you with any relevant updates.

Yours faithfully,

Germán Fernández Lahore

Market Relations Officer

YPF S.A.

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

YPF Sociedad Anónima

Date: September 16, 2019

By:

/s/ Germán Fernández Lahore

Name:

Germán Fernández Lahore

Title:

Market Relations Officer

Disclaimer

YPF SA published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 21:11:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on YPF S.A.
05:12pYPF S A : 16-09-2019 SEC Incident in Neuquén
PU
09/13GRUPO FINANCIERO GALICIA S A : Time to buy? Argentina's bargain basement stocks ..
RE
08/08YPF S A : 08-08-2019 SEC Art 63 Q2 2019
PU
08/08YPF S A : Q2 2019 Earning Release
PU
06/25YPF S A : Field trip Vaca Muerta 2019
PU
2018YPF SA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018YPF S A : 13-12-2018 SEC Payment of Dividends
PU
2018YPF : Argentina announces $2.3 billion joint shale oil project with Malaysia's P..
RE
2018YPF : 04-12-2018 SEC Petronas - La Amarga Chica
PU
2018Agent Orange's Other Legacy -- a $12 Billion Cleanup and a Fight Over Who Pay..
DJ
More news
Financials (ARS)
Sales 2019 758 B
EBIT 2019 49 376 M
Net income 2019 23 680 M
Debt 2019 400 B
Yield 2019 0,20%
P/E ratio 2019 10,2x
P/E ratio 2020 8,17x
EV / Sales2019 0,85x
EV / Sales2020 0,80x
Capitalization 246 B
Chart YPF S.A.
Duration : Period :
YPF S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 995,25  ARS
Last Close Price 628,35  ARS
Spread / Highest target 83,0%
Spread / Average Target 58,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 30,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Cristian González Casartelli Chief Executive Officer
Miguel Ángel Gutiérrez Méndez Chairman
Carlos Alberto Alfonsi Executive VP-Operations & Transformation
Luis Miguel Sas Chief Financial Officer
Roberto Luis Monti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YPF S.A.0.00%4 382
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL0.10%225 924
PETROCHINA COMPANY-12.90%155 097
TOTAL1.02%134 267
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS18.52%91 527
GAZPROM PAO (EDR)61.71%79 970
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group