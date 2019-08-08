Log in
YPF S.A.

(YPFD/6)
No quotes available
-- ARS   0.00%
YPF S A : 08-08-2019 SEC Art 63 Q2 2019
PU
05:26pYPF S A : Q2 2019 Earning Release
PU
06/25YPF S A : Field trip Vaca Muerta 2019
PU
YPF S A : Q2 2019 Earning Release

08/08/2019

YPF S.A.

Consolidated Results

Q2 2019

Consolidated Results Q2 2019

CONTENT

1. MAIN MILESTONES AND ECONOMIC MAGNITUDES FOR Q2 2019

................................................................. 3

2. ANALYSIS OF RESULTS FOR Q2 2019................................................................................................................

4

3. ANALYSIS OF OPERATING RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT ....................................................................

7

3.1

UPSTREAM...............................................................................................................................................................

7

3.2

DOWNSTREAM ......................................................................................................................................................

11

3.3

GAS AND ENERGY ................................................................................................................................................

15

3.4

CORPORATE AND OTHERS.................................................................................................................................

17

4. LIQUIDITY AND SOURCES OF CAPITAL ...........................................................................................................

17

5. TABLES AND NOTES...........................................................................................................................................

19

5.1 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME........................................................................................................

20

5.2 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET......................................................................................................................

21

5.3 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW.................................................................................................

22

5.4 CONSOLIDATED BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION ...................................................................................

23

5.5 MAIN DOLLAR DENOMINATED FINANCIAL MAGNITUDES ...............................................................................

24

5.6 MAIN PHYSICAL MAGNITUDES ............................................................................................................................

25

2

Consolidated Results Q2 2019

Adjusted EBITDA reached Ps 41.6 billion in Q2 2019, an increase of 67.8% over Q2

2018.

Q2

Q1

Q2

Var.%

Jan-Jun

Jan-Jun

Var.%

2018

2019

2019

Q2 19/ Q2 18

2018

2019

2019/2018

93,034

130,907

160,329

72.3%

Revenues

168,857

291,236

72.5%

(Million Ps)

1,746

10,631

7,168

310.5%

Operating income

19,100

17,799

-6.8%

(Million Ps)

1,508

-8,153

-2,327

N/A

Net income

7,494

-10,480

N/A

(Million Ps)

24,782

42,174

44,151

78.2%

EBITDA

61,274

86,325

40.9%

(Million Ps)

24,782

39,862

41,585

67.8%

Adjusted EBITDA

49,294

81,446

65.2%

(Million Ps)

5.08

-20.86

-6.85

N/A

Earnings per share

20.55

-27.71

N/A

(Ps per Share)

19,338

30,377

40,081

107.3%

Capital Expenditures

34,212

70,458

105.9%

(Million Ps)

EBITDA = Operating Income + Depreciation and Impairment of Property, Plant and Equipment + Depreciation of assets for own use +Amortization of Intangible Assets + Unproductive Exploratory Drillings.

Adjusted EBITDA = EBITDA - profit from the revaluation of YPF S.A.'s investment in YPF Energía Eléctrica (YPF EE) for Ps 12.0 billion in Q1 2018. It also excludes IFRS 16 effects.

(Amounts are expressed in billions of Argentine pesos)

1. MAIN MILESTONES AND ECONOMIC MAGNITUDES FOR Q2 2019

  • Revenues for Q2 2019 were Ps 160.3 billion, which represents an increase of 72.3%, compared to Q2 2018.
  • Operating income for Q2 2019 was Ps 7.2 billion, 310.5% higher compared to the operating income for Q2 2018. Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2019 was Ps 41.6 billion, 67.8% higher than Q2 2018.
  • Operating cash flow was Ps 40.7 billion for Q2 2019, 47.6% higher than the Ps 27.6 billion reported for Q2 2018.
  • Capital expenditures in property, plant and equipment for Q2 2019 were Ps 40.1 billion, 107.3% higher than Q2 2018.
  • Total hydrocarbon production for Q2 2019 was 515.7 Kboed, 5.3% lower than Q2 2018.
  • The average crude oil processed for Q2 2019 was 262.8 Kbbld, 4.4% lower than Q2 2018, while refinery processing levels were 82.2%.

3

Consolidated Results Q2 2019

2. ANALYSIS OF RESULTS FOR Q2 2019

Revenues for Q2 2019 were Ps 160.3 billion, an increase of 72.3% compared to Ps 93.0 billion in Q2 2018, primarily due to the following factors:

  • Diesel revenues in Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 53.6 billion, a Ps 25.1 billion or 87.7% increase when compared to Q2 2018;
  • Gasoline revenues in Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 32.4 billion, a Ps 12.8 billion or 65.0% increase when compared to Q2 2018;
  • Natural gas revenues in Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 19.2 billion compared to Ps 15.3 billion in Q2 2018, which represents an increase of Ps 3.9 billion, or 25.9%;
  • Retail natural gas revenues (residential and small business and companies) in Q2 2019 reached Ps 9.7 billion, which represents an increase of Ps 4.3 billion, or 80.4%, from Ps 5.4 billion in Q2 2018;
  • Other domestic sales in Q2 2019, which include jet fuel, fertilizers, petrochemicals, lubricants and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), among others, totaled Ps 23.9 billion which represents an increase of Ps 9.8 billion or 70.0%, from Ps 14.1 billion in Q2 2018;
  • Export revenues in Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 21.5 billion, which represents an increase of Ps 11.4 billion, or 112.4%, from Ps 10.1 billion in Q2 2018.

Cost of sales for Q2 2019 was Ps 134.2 billion, 63.7% higher than Q2 2018. This includes a 63.7% increase in production costs and a 89.1% increase in purchases. Cash costs, which include costs of production and purchases but exclude depreciation and amortization, increased by 81.8%. This increase was driven primarily by the following factors:

  1. Production costs
    • Depreciation of property, plant and equipment amounted to Ps 32.3 billion in Q2 2019, compared to Ps 22.0 billion in Q2 2018, which represents an increase of Ps 10.3 billion or 46.8%;
    • Lifting costs amounted to Ps 25.1 billion in Q2 2019, which represents an increase of Ps 12.1 billion, or 93.2%, from Ps 13.0 billion in Q2 2018;
    • Royalties and other production related costs in Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 10.4 billion, from Ps 7.3 billion in Q2 2018, which represents an increase of Ps 3.1 billion, or 42.9%;
    • Refining costs in Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 5.7 billion, from Ps 2.9 billion in Q2 2018, which represents an increase of Ps 2.8 billion, or 99.0%;

4

Consolidated Results Q2 2019

    • Transportation costs in Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 5.0 billion, which represents an increase of Ps 2.4 billion, or 89.5%, from Ps 2.6 billion in Q2 2018.
  2. Purchases
    • In Q2 2019 crude oil purchases from third parties amounted to Ps 12.6 billion, which represents an increase of approximately Ps 6.1 billion, or 94.5%, from Ps 6.5 billion of Q2 2018;
    • Fuel imports amounted to Ps 10.4 billion in Q2 2019, which represents an increase of approximately Ps 6.6 billion, or 176.9%, from Ps 3.8 billion in Q2 2018;
    • Biofuel (FAME and bioethanol) purchases in Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 7.6 billion, which represents an increase of Ps 2.3 billion, or 43.2%, from Ps 5.3 billion of Q2 2018;
    • Grain receipts in the agricultural sales segment through the form of barter, which were recorded as purchases, amounted to Ps 5.8 billion in Q2 2019, which represents an increase of Ps 3.0 billion, or 107.4%, from Ps 2.8 billion in Q2 2018;
    • Purchases of natural gas from other producers for resale in the retail distribution segment (residential and small businesses and industries) in Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 5.3 billion, which represents an increase of Ps 1.3 billion, or 31.1%, from Ps 4.0 billion in Q2 2018;
    • In Q2 2019, a positive stock variation of Ps 5.4 billion was recorded, compared to the negative stock variation registered in Q2 2018 of Ps 0.9 billion, mainly as a result of the increase in replacement cost of inventories affected by the higher extraction costs (lifting cost) mentioned above.

Selling expenses for Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 11.2 billion, an increase of 90.4% compared to Ps

5.9 billion in Q2 2018. Higher charges were recorded for transportation of products, mainly related to the higher rates paid for domestic transport of fuels, higher charges for taxes, fees and contributions mainly due to the increase in withholdings on exports and the tax on financial operations, higher charges for depreciation of fixed assets and higher personnel expenses, among others.

Administration expenses for Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 5.8 billion, an increase of 95.1% compared to Ps 3.0 billion in Q2 2018. The increase was mainly due to higher personnel expenses, higher costs in outsourcing services and computer licenses, many of which are denominated in U.S. dollars, higher charges related to institutional advertising and higher depreciation of fixed assets.

5

Consolidated Results Q2 2019

Exploration expenses for Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 1.1 billion, an increase of 127.6% compared to Ps 0.5 billion for Q2 2018.

Other operating results, net, for Q2 2019 represented a loss of Ps 0.9 billion, compared to a loss of Ps 17 million for Q2 2018. The variation corresponds mainly to higher charges in the provision for judicial contingencies and that in Q2 2018, a gain of Ps 0.3 billion was recorded as a result of the total assignment of the participation in the Cerro Bandera area.

Net financial results for Q2 2019 represented a loss of Ps 14.4 billion, compared to the gain of Ps

22.8 billion in Q2 2018. As such, a lower positive foreign exchange was registered over net liabilities in Argentine pesos of Ps 32.4 billion, due to the appreciation of the Argentine peso observed during Q2 2019 and compared to Q2 2018, when there was a depreciation of the Argentine peso. Additionally, higher negative interests of Ps 4.3 billion were recorded, as a result of higher average indebtedness, measured in Argentine pesos, and higher interest rates during Q2 2019 compared to Q2 2018. Finally, there were higher positive charges for other financial results of Ps 0.7 billion and higher interest income of Ps 0.9 billion.

Income tax expense during Q2 2019 amounted to a gain of Ps 3.0 billion, compared to a loss of Ps 21.9 billion for Q2 2018, all this considering the projected effective rate.

Net income for Q2 2019 was a loss of Ps 2.3 billion, compared to the gain of Ps 1.5 billion in Q2 2018.

Capital expenditures for property, plant and equipment in Q2 2019 were Ps 40.1 billion, a 107.3% increase compared to the capital expenditures made during Q2 2018.

6

Consolidated Results Q2 2019

ANALYSIS OF OPERATING RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT

3.1 UPSTREAM

Q2

Q1

Q2

Var.%

Jan-Jun

Jan-Jun

Var.%

2018

2019

2019

Q2 19/ Q2 18

2018

2019

2019/2018

2,868

-1,663

4,212

46.9%

Operating income

5,016

2,549

-49.2%

(Million Ps)

46,308

55,545

74,059

59.9%

Revenues

85,012

129,604

52.5%

(Million Ps)

226.3

226.4

224.0

-1.0%

Crude oil production

226.9

225.2

-0.8%

(Kbbld)

41.6

41.7

39.4

-5.3%

NGL production

44.3

40.5

-8.4%

(Kbbld)

44.0

34.7

40.1

-8.8%

Gas production

43.9

37.4

-14.6%

(Mm3d)

544.6

486.5

515.7

-5.3%

Total production

547.0

501.2

-8.4%

(Kboed)

464

-1,521

-1,056

N/A

Exploration costs

787

-2,577

N/A

(Million Ps)

16,099

24,804

31,856

97.9%

Capital Expenditures

29,132

56,660

94.5%

(Million Ps)

19,689

23,125

27,893

41.7%

Depreciation

35,989

51,018

41.8%

(Million Ps)

Realization Prices

63.9

53.0

58.7

-8.1%

Crude oil prices in domestic market (*)

64.1

55.9

-12.9%

Period average (USD/bbl)

4.70

3.68

4.06

-13.6%

Average gas price (**)

4.68

3.87

-17.2%

(USD/Mmbtu)

(*) The average crude price has been recalculated.

(**) The average gas price has been recalculated due to the change in the accrual of the Gas Plan and the adjustments for final billing.

In Q2 2019, the Upstream business segment recorded an operating gain of Ps 4.2 billion, compared to a gain of Ps 2.9 billion in Q2 2018.

Revenues were Ps 74.1 billion for Q2 2019, an increase of 59.9% compared to Q2 2018, primarily due to the following factors:

  • Crude oil revenues amounted to Ps 53.7 billion, an increase of 77.8% or Ps 23.5 billion compared to Ps 30.2 billion in Q2 2018 as the intersegment price of oil increased by approximately 71.7% measured in pesos. The average realization price for crude oil in Q2 2019 decreased by 8.1% to US$ 58.7/bbl. Crude oil volume transferred between segments decreased 0.7%;
  • Natural gas revenues reached Ps 22.1 billion, 35.2% or Ps 5.7 billion higher than the Ps 16.4 billion in Q2 2018 as a result of a 56.8% increase in the average price of natural gas in Argentine pesos impacted by the devaluation of the Argentine peso between both periods. The average realization price for the quarter in dollars was U$S 4.06/Mmbtu, 13.6% lower than in Q2 2018. Moreover, volume sold between segments decreased

7

Consolidated Results Q2 2019

by 10.0% compared to Q2 2018 mainly due to the excess supply of gas against domestic demand, which had an impact on the production of natural gas.

Total hydrocarbon production for Q2 2019 was 515.7 Kboed, a 5.3% decrease compared to Q2 2018. Crude oil production declined only 1.0%, resulting in 224.0 Kbbld. Additionally, as of December 31, 2018, the process of assigning marginal areas ended whose production during the second quarter of 2018 was 2.1 Kbbld. The natural gas market in Argentina during the second quarter of 2019 was affected, although to a lesser extent compared to the first quarter, by an excess of supply compared to domestic demand, which had an impact on the production of natural gas following the temporary closure of production in some locations in April and to a lesser extent in May, as well as from the reinjection of the hydrocarbon. Among others, the average temperatures observed during the second quarter 2019 and the lower demand in the high consumption sectors, determined a lower consumption of natural gas by the power generations and industries sector, which negatively affected the demand and consequently, the supply of natural gas. In this order, natural gas production decreased by 8.8% compared to Q2 2018, totaling 40.1 Mm3d. The production of natural gas liquids (NGL) dropped by 5.3%, totaling 39.4 Kbbld, driven mainly by losses due to the power outages in June 2019 together with the fire at the DOW Ethylene plant that limited the use of the installed capacity in MEGA for the production of Ethane that could not be delivered for refining.

Regarding the development activity, in Q2 2019, 111 new wells have been put into production, including the non-conventional and tight wells described below, of which 22 are not operated.

During Q2 2019, in the shale areas, YPF´s net hydrocarbon production reached 82.4 Kboed, which represents an increase of 47.9% compared to Q2 2018. This production is comprised of

32.1 Kbbld of crude oil, 9.0 Kbbld of NGL and 6.6 Mm3d of natural gas. Regarding the operated development activity, 39 wells have been put into production targeting the Vaca Muerta formation, reaching a total of approximately 780 active wells of which 58 are not operated, with a total of 19 active drilling rigs and 10 workovers at the end of Q2 2019.

With respect to tight development, net production in Q2 2019 reached a total of 10.8 Mm3d of natural gas, plus 4.9 Kbbld of NGL and 4.8 Kbbld of crude oil, of which 86.2% comes from YPF operated areas. Regarding the operated activity conducted during the period, 8 new wells were put into production in Estación Fernández Oro.

Operating costs (excluding exploration expenses) for Q2 2019 totaled Ps 68.5 billion, a 58.2% increase compared to Q2 2018, of which we highlight the following:

8

Consolidated Results Q2 2019

  • Depreciation of property, plant and equipment amounted to Ps 27.9 billion in Q2 2019 compared to Ps 19.7 billion in Q2 2018, representing an increase of approximately Ps 8.2 billion, or 41.7%, primarily due to an increase in the value of assets based on their valuation in U.S. dollars, which is the functional currency of the Company. This was partially offset by a decrease in depreciation due to the incorporation of reserves during the year 2018;
  • Lifting costs for Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 25.1 billion, an increase of Ps 12.1 billion or 93.2% compared to Ps 13.0 billion in Q2 2018. In turn, the increase in the unit indicator, measured in Argentine pesos, was 100.6%, in line with the general increase in prices of the economy and also increased by the higher workover activity intended to improve the production performance of certain mature fields, weighted by the decrease in production mentioned above;
  • Royalties and other production related costs in Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 10.4 billion, which represents an increase of Ps 3.1 billion, or 42.9%, compared to Ps 7.3 billion in Q2 2018. Of this increase, Ps 2.4 billion was related to an increase in royalties in connection with crude oil production, and Ps 0.7 billion was related to an increase in royalties for natural gas production, in both cases due to higher wellhead values of these products measured in Argentine pesos, which were partially offset by the lower natural gas production during 2019;
  • Transportation costs related to production (trucks, pipelines and polyducts in deposit) for Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 2.1 billion, an increase of approximately Ps 1.2 billion, or 126.8%, compared to Ps 0.9 billion for Q2 2018 due to higher tariffs measured in Argentine pesos and higher activity in unconventional areas.

Exploration expenses for Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 1.1 billion, an increase of 129.7% compared to Ps 0.5 billion for Q2 2018, mainly due to the higher negative results from unproductive exploratory drilling during the quarter (in a differential amount of Ps 0.4 billion) and due to higher expenses relating to geophysical and geological studies in an amount of Ps 42 million. Exploratory investment during Q2 2019 was 49.9% higher than in Q2 2018, totaling Ps 2.0 billion.

Unit operating cash costs in U.S. dollars decreased 1.2% to US$ 20.3/boe in Q2 2019 from US$ 20.5/boe in Q2 2018, including taxes of US$ 5.8/boe and US$ 6.8/boe, respectively. In turn, the average lifting cost for YPF in Q2 2019 was US$ 12.3/boe, 10.4% higher than Q2 2018.

CAPEX

Capital expenditures for the Upstream business segment for Q2 2019 were Ps 31.9 billion, a 97.9% increase compared to Q2 2018. Of these capital expenditures, 67.8% were invested in

9

Consolidated Results Q2 2019

drilling and workover activities, 23.6% in facilities and the remaining 8.6% in exploration and other activities in the Upstream business segment.

As in Q1 2019, the activity during Q2 was mainly focused on shale oil, on the development of the Loma Campana, La Amarga Chica and Bandurria Sur blocks. In addition, the West Loma La Lata and Chihuido de la Sierra Negra pilots started activity, while exploration activity was developed in the Las Manadas and Filo Morado blocks.

Regarding conventional oil, activities were focused on primary projects developed in Mesa Verde, Ugarteche, El Guadal, Cañadon Leon as well as secondary recovery projects mainly in the Chachahuen, Manantiales Behr and Los Perales blocks, among others. In addition, the company has started to increase its tertiary recovery projects, as can be seen in the Manantiales Behr, Los Perales and Desfiladero Bayo blocks.

As in Q1 2019, shale gas activity during Q2 2019 was focused on concluding the activities started in 2018 in the Rincón del Mangrullo, Aguada de la Arena and El Orejano blocks. In the La Ribera block, activity continues to derisk the project. Regarding tight gas, activity was focused on the Estación Fernández Oro (EFO) block.

Exploration activities for Q2 2019 covered the Neuquina, Golfo San Jorge and Cuyana basins. In the Neuquina basin, exploratory activity was focused in the Las Manadas, Filo Morado, Loma la Lata, Chachahuén, Rincón del Mangrullo, Al Norte de la Dorsal, El Manzano Oeste, Agua Salada, Dadín and CNQ7A blocks. In the Golfo San Jorge basin, exploration activity was focused in the Cañadón de la Escondida, Sarmiento and Restinga Alí blocks. In the Cuyana basin, exploration activity was developed in the Mesa Verde block.

During Q2 2019, 13 exploratory wells were completed: 12 corresponding to crude oil and 1 corresponding to natural gas exploratory wells.

10

Consolidated Results Q2 2019

3.2 DOWNSTREAM

Q2

Q1

Q2

Var.%

Jan-Jun

Jan-Jun

Var.%

2018

2019

2019

Q2 19/ Q2 18

2018

2019

2019/2018

361

13,283

1,339

270.9%

Operating income

4,370

14,622

234.6%

(Million Ps)

70,273

108,937

125,104

78.0%

Revenues

130,610

234,041

79.2%

(Million Ps)

4,048

3,865

3,880

-4.2%

Sales of refined products in domestic market

7,959

7,745

-2.7%

(Km3)

393

520

405

3.1%

Exportation of refined products

905

925

2.2%

(Km3)

208

161

175

-15.9%

Sales of petrochemical products in domestic market (*)

415

336

-19.0%

(Ktn)

138

85

58

-58.0%

Exportation of petrochemical products

198

143

-27.8%

(Ktn)

275.0

269.0

262.8

-4.4%

Crude oil processed

282.8

265.9

-6.0%

(Kbbld)

86%

84%

82%

-4.4%

Refinery utilization

89%

83%

-6.0%

(%)

2,673

3,568

5,979

123.7%

Capital Expenditures

3,928

9,547

143.0%

(Million Ps)

2,596

4,027

4,731

82.2%

Depreciation

4,672

8,758

87.5%

(Million Ps)

634

569

564

-11.0%

Average domestic market gasoline price

663

569

-14.2%

(USD/m3)

613

606

614

0.2%

Average domestic market diesel price (**)

638

606

-5.0%

(USD/m3)

(*) Fertilizer sales not included.

(**) The average domestic market diesel price had an adjustment since it received pending commissions.

Operating income for the Downstream business segment for Q2 2019 was Ps 1.3 billion, 270.9% higher than Ps 0.4 billion recorded in Q2 2018.

Revenues were Ps 125.1 billion in Q2 2019, representing an 78.0% increase compared to Ps

70.3 billion in Q2 2018, primarily due to the following factors:

  • Diesel revenues in Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 53.6 billion, which represents an increase of Ps 25.1 billion, or 87.7%, compared to those of Q2 2018, due to an increase of 91.6% in the average price obtained for the diesel mix, partially offset by lower total volumes shipped of approximately 2.1%, in line with a 3.2% decrease in sales of this product in the market during the quarter. The volume of Infinia Diesel (premium diesel) sold decreased by 5.9%;
  • Gasoline revenues in Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 32.4 billion, which represents an increase of Ps 12.8 billion, or 65.0% compared to those of Q2 2018, due to an increase of 68.6% in the average price, partially offset by a decrease in the total volumes shipped of 2.1%, accompanying a 5.3% decrease in sales of this product in the market during

11

Consolidated Results Q2 2019

the quarter. Additionally, during Q2 2019 there was a 24.1% decrease in the volume of Infinia Gasoline (premium gasoline) sold;

  • Other sales in the domestic market for Q2 2019 totaled Ps 18.5 billion, representing an increase of Ps 6.5 billion or 54.6% compared to Q2 2018. We highlight the increase in sales of fertilizers by 179.6%, the increase in sales of jet fuel by 123.5%, higher sales of petrochemical products by 60.3%, the increase in sales of lubricants by 50.3% and LPG by 14.6%, in all these cases mainly due to the higher prices of these products measured in Argentine pesos. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in coal sales by 14.0%. On the other hand, export revenues in the Downstream segment during Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 20.6 billion, representing an increase of Ps 10.5 billion, or 103.8%, compared to such exports in Q2 2018. The export of crude oil increased by Ps 3.2 billion, or 940.8% when compared to the same period in 2018, driven by higher volumes sold. Jet fuel sales increased by Ps 3.2 billion, or 111.6% due to higher sales prices in Argentine pesos of 80.4% and a 17.3% increase in volumes sold. Exports of soy flour and oil increased by Ps 2.7 billion, or 105.3% driven by higher average prices and volumes exported. Fuel oil sales increased by Ps 0.7 billion, or 109.5% driven by higher average prices and volumes sold. In addition, the exports of lubricants increased by Ps 0.4 billion with an increase in the average sale price of 82.0%. Petrochemical products increased by Ps 0.3 billion, or 16.7% due to better prices obtained, partially offset by lower volumes sold.

Cost of sales and operating expenses for Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 112.8 billion representing an increase of Ps 48.3 billion, or 74.9%, compared to Q2 2018, with the following highlights:

  • Crude oil purchases in Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 64.6 billion, a Ps 27.6 billion or 74.7% increase compared to Ps 37.0 billion in Q2 2018. A 71.0% increase was observed in the prices of crude oil expressed in Argentine pesos, mainly due to the devaluation in the period. In turn, crude oil volumes purchased from third parties increased by 16.0%, while the volume of crude oil transferred from the Upstream segment decreased by only 0.7%;
  • Fuel imports in Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 10.4 billion, representing an increase of Ps 6.6 billion, or 176.9% compared to Ps 3.8 billion in Q2 2018, mainly associated with higher imports of diesel and jet fuel, given the lower volume processed in 2019, in addition to the effects of the devaluation that occurred during this period;
  • Biofuel purchases (FAME and bioethanol) for the Q2 2019 period amounted to Ps 7.6 billion, representing an increase of Ps 2.3 billion, or 43.2% with respect to Q2 2018, mainly due to an increase of 60.4% and 44.2% in the price of FAME and bioethanol, respectively; and to lower volumes of FAME (10.8%) and bioethanol (0.6%) acquired in Q2 2019;

12

Consolidated Results Q2 2019

  • In Q2 2019, grain receipts in the agricultural sales segment through the form of barter, which were recorded as purchases, increased by Ps 3.0 billion, or 107.4% compared to Q2 2018. This increase is due to a 41.4% increase in the average price and 46.6% in the volumes received;
  • In Q2 2019, a positive stock variation of Ps 2.0 billion was recorded in this segment compared to a negative stock variation of Ps 0.4 billion in Q2 2018, mainly due to the increase in the crude price in Q2 2019 (at the applicable transfer price);
  • Regarding production costs, refining costs for Q2 2019 totaled Ps 5.7 billion, which represents an increase of approximately Ps 2.8 billion, or 99.0%, compared to Ps 2.9 billion in Q2 2018. This increase was mainly driven by higher consumption of materials, spare parts and other supplies and higher repair and maintenance charges. Because of this, and considering also that the processing level in refineries decreased by 4.4%, the unit refining cost increased in Q2 2019 by 108.2% compared to Q2 2018;
  • Depreciation of property, plant and equipment in Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 3.9 billion, which represents an increase of approximately Ps 1.7 billion, or 79.3%, mainly due to higher value of assets subject to depreciation compared to the same period of previous year and due to the higher valuation thereof when taking into account that the Company´s functional currency is the U.S. dollar;
  • Transport costs linked to production (shipping, oil pipelines and polyducts) for Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 2.5 billion, which represents an increase of Ps 1.0 billion, or 71.9% compared to Ps 1.5 billion in Q2 2018 driven mainly by higher tariffs in Argentine pesos.

Selling expenses in Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 10.5 billion, representing an increase of Ps 4.9 billion, or 88.4%, compared to Ps 5.6 billion in Q2 2018. This increase was mainly driven by higher costs for transporting products, in turn related to the increase in sales and the increase in transportation tariffs in the domestic market, as well as higher charges for depreciation of fixed assets, higher personnel expenses and higher amounts of taxes on bank debits and credits, and withholdings on exports.

The volume of crude oil processed in Q2 2019 was 262.8 Kbbld, a 4.4% decrease compared to Q2 2018 mainly due to the general power cut in Argentina on June 16, 2019 and plant stoppages. With these lower levels of processing, there was a lower production of diesel (-1.9%), a lower production of gasoline (-6.2%), corresponding to a lower production of Infinia Gasoline (-37.9%) which was partially offset by higher production of Super Gasoline (+8.3%). In addition, the production of other refined products such as LPG, petroleum coal, asphalts, and lubricant bases decreased, while the production of fuel oil and petrochemical naphtha increased, in comparison with Q2 2018.

13

Consolidated Results Q2 2019

CAPEX

Capital expenditures for Q2 2019 were Ps 6.0 billion, a 123.7% increase compared to Q2 2018.

In the La Plata Refinery, the blending work of gasoline and diesel was concluded with the mechanical completion and the main works to revamp the Topping D unit have begun, in order to increase the processing capacity of crude shale. It is estimated that it will be completed during the year 2021. Engineering developments continue for the new diesel and gasoline hydrotreating units to be carried out in the three refineries. The works in the aforementioned complexes are carried out with the objective of complying with Resolution 5/2016 of the Hydrocarbons Resources Secretariat on new fuel specifications.

In the refining, logistics and oil product dispatch facilities, work continues for purposes of improving the existing infrastructure, and certain aspects relating to safety and environmental protection. In the La Plata Industrial Complex, the reception of crude oil has mechanical completion. This will provide greater flexibility in the loading of crude oil to Toppings and will have an improvement on the safety conditions, for both of the facilities of said complex and the associated logistics.

14

Consolidated Results Q2 2019

3.3 GAS AND ENERGY

Q2

Q1

Q2

Var.%

Jan-Jun

Jan-Jun

Var.%

2018

2019

2019

Q2 19/ Q2 18

2018

2019

2019/2018

849

-234

1,857

118.7%

Operating income

13,100

1,623

-87.6%

(Million Ps)

23,912

21,788

34,247

43.2%

Revenues

40,930

56,035

36.9%

(Million Ps)

196

1,177

1,014

417.3%

Capital Expenditures

575

2,191

281.0%

(Million Ps)

64

269

312

387.5%

Depreciation

121

581

380.2%

(Million Ps)

The Gas and Energy business segment reported an operating gain of Ps 1.9 billion during Q2 2019 compared to an operating gain of Ps 0.8 billion in Q2 2018.

The revenues of the segment during Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 34.2 billion, representing an increase of 43.2% compared to Q2 2018, of which we highlight the following:

  • Sales of natural gas as producers in the local market and abroad increased by Ps 6.8 billion, or 44.9% to Ps 22.1 billion from Ps 15.3 billion in Q2 2018, as a consequence of an increase in the average price of natural gas of 62.2% (in Argentine pesos), partially offset by a 10.7% decrease in the volume sold. This reduction is explained by the excess supply of gas compared to domestic demand, which impacted the production of natural gas and therefore negatively affected the volumes dispatched during the second quarter of 2019;
  • Sales of natural gas to the retail segment (residential customers and small industries and businesses) increased by Ps 4.3 billion, or 80.4% to Ps 9.7 billion from Ps 5.4 billion in Q2 2018. This increase was due to the fact that our controlled company Metrogas S.A., whose functional currency is the Argentine peso, recorded an inflation adjustment of Ps 0.9 billion in Q2 2019 sales based on current local regulations. Additionally, such company obtained higher average sale prices of 38.1% and a 23.1% increase in volume sold through its distribution network.

Total operating costs for Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 30.9 billion representing an increase of 39.7%, compared to Ps 22.1 billion in Q2 2018, primarily due to the following factors:

  • Purchases of natural gas amounted to Ps 22.2 billion, increasing by Ps 5.9 billion or 36.6% from Ps 16.3 billion in Q2 2018, driven by 56.0% increase in prices, measured in Argentine pesos, mainly due to the devaluation that occurred in the current period. In addition, volume purchased from third parties decreased by 70.4%, while volumes transferred from the Upstream segment decreased by 10.0%;
  • Purchases of natural gas from other producers for resale in the retail distribution segment (residential and small businesses and industries) in Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 5.2 billion, which represents an increase of Ps 1.7 billion, or 50.9%, from Ps 3.5 billion in Q2 2018, mainly driven by an inflation adjustment of Ps 0.5 billion recorded by our

15

Consolidated Results Q2 2019

subsidiary Metrogas S.A., higher prices of 58.9% and a 5.1% decrease in volume purchased;

  • Depreciation of property, plant and equipment corresponding to the production process amounted Ps 0.3 billion, showing an increase of Ps 0.2 billion or 336.1%, mainly due to higher depreciation of assets of our controlled company Metrogas S.A. compared to the same period of the previous year due to recording the inflation adjustment.

16

Consolidated Results Q2 2019

3.4 CORPORATE AND OTHERS

This business segment involves mainly corporate costs and other activities that are not reported in any of the previously-mentioned business segments.

Corporate operating income for Q2 2019 was a loss of Ps 2.7 billion, compared to a loss of Ps

1.5 billion in Q2 2018. The variation is mainly related to an increase in personnel expenses, higher IT costs relating to computer licenses, many of which are mainly denominated in U.S. dollars, and institutional advertising, together with higher charges for depreciation of fixed assets, which were partially offset by the revenues recorded under this business segment.

Consolidation adjustments to eliminate results among business segments not transferred to third parties were positive Ps 2.5 billion for Q2 2019 and negative Ps 0.8 billion for Q2 2018. This quarter, the gap between the transfer prices between businesses and the replacement cost of the company's inventories decreased, while in Q2 2018 the same had increased. In both cases, the movement of transfer prices reflects the changes in market prices, especially of crude oil.

4. LIQUIDITY AND SOURCES OF CAPITAL

In Q2 2019, net cash flows provided by operating activities amounted to Ps 40.7 billion, which represents a 47.6% increase compared to Q2 2018. This Ps 13.1 billion variation was mainly due to a Ps 19.4 billion increase in EBITDA, and to a lesser extent due to negative working capital variations, which include payments for adhesion to the tax revaluation established in Law No. 27,430 and also, for adhering to the payment facilities plan established by RG No. 4477 / 2019 in relation to the deduction of the cost of abandonment of wells corresponding to the periods 2005 to 2010 from income taxes, higher accounts receivables from the higher sales of the quarter, partially offset by the payment of five instalments of "Plan Gas Bonds". The generation of funds during the second quarter of 2019 was not sufficient to cover the amount that the Company required to finance the investments made during this period, mainly from the strategic investments made in the Ensenada de Barragán Thermal Power Plant and in the Aguada del Chañar area.

Net cash flows used in investing activities were Ps 48.0 billion for Q2 2019, 176.5% higher than in Q2 2018. Investments in fixed and intangible assets were Ps 43.8 billion in Q2 2019, 141.8% higher than in Q2 2018. It should be noted that on June 25, 2019, YPF acquired the exploitation concession of the Aguada del Chañar area for Ps 4.1 billion. Additionally, contributions and acquisitions of interests in companies and joint ventures increased by Ps 4.7 billion during the second quarter of 2019 compared to the same period of 2018, mainly due to the acquisition of the Ensenada de Barragán Thermal Power Plant. On the other hand, the Company received Ps 0.5 billion of interest from BONAR 2020 and 2021 holdings.

Because of its financing activities, in Q2 2019 the Company had a net increase in funds of Ps 6.6 billion, compared to a net decrease of Ps 2.7 billion in Q2 2018. This difference was mainly driven by a net increase in debt of Ps 16.0 billion, partially offset by a higher interest payment of Ps 3.4 billion and leasing payments of Ps 3.0 billion.

17

Consolidated Results Q2 2019

The previously described cash generation, together with the Company's investment in Argentine sovereign bonds, including those received to cancel the accounts receivables of the Gas Plan program for the year 2015, which are still in the Company´s portfolio, resulted in a position of cash and cash equivalents of Ps 67.2 billion(1)as of June 30, 2019.

Total debt in U.S. dollars was US$ 9.4 billion, net debt was US$ 7.8 billion(2)with a Net debt/ Adjusted EBITDA LTM ratio of 1.90x(2).

The average interest rate for debt denominated in Argentine pesos at the end of Q2 2019 was 44.76%, while the average interest rate for debt denominated in U.S. dollars was 7.54%.

YPF negotiable obligations issued during Q2 2019 are detailed below:

YPF Note Amount

Interest Rate

Maturity

Series I USD 500 M

8.50%

84 months

  1. Includes investments in financial assets (government securities) of US$ 256 million at market value.
  2. Net debt: US$ 7,758 million/ Adjusted EBITDA LTM: US$4,077 million = 1.90x. Net debt is calculated as total debt less cash & equivalents and financial derivatives.

18

Consolidated Results Q2 2019

5. TABLES AND NOTES Q2 2019 Results

19

Consolidated Results Q2 2019

5.1 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

YPF SOCIEDAD ANONIMA AND CONTROLLED COMPANIES (Unaudited, figures expressed in millions of Argentine pesos)

Q2

Q1

Q2

Var.%

Jan-Jun

Jan-Jun

Var.%

2018

2019

2019

Q2 19/ Q2 18

2018

2019

2019 / 2018

93,034

130,907

160,329

72.3%

Revenues

168,857

291,236

72.5%

(81,966)

(104,754)

(134,211)

63.7%

Costs

(145,404)

(238,965)

64.3%

11,068

26,153

26,118

136.0%

Gross profit

23,453

52,271

122.9%

(5,890)

(9,820)

(11,217)

90.4%

Selling expenses

(11,071)

(21,037)

90.0%

(2,951)

(4,768)

(5,756)

95.1%

Administration expenses

(5,305)

(10,524)

98.4%

(464)

(1,521)

(1,056)

127.6%

Exploration expenses

(787)

(2,577)

227.4%

(17)

587

(921)

5317.6%

Other operating results, net

12,810

(334)

N/A

1,746

10,631

7,168

310.5%

Operating income

19,100

17,799

-6.8%

(1,139)

1,559

1,955

N/A

Income of interests in companies and joint ventures

(925)

3,514

N/A

46,126

25,343

(5,541)

N/A

Finance Income

54,025

19,802

-63.3%

(24,326)

(19,997)

(10,666)

-56.2%

Finance Cost

(33,249)

(30,663)

-7.8%

1,027

2,677

1,765

71.9%

Other financial results

2,169

4,442

104.8%

22,827

8,023

(14,442)

N/A

Net financial results

22,945

(6,419)

N/A

23,434

20,213

(5,319)

N/A

Net profit before income tax

41,120

14,894

-63.8%

(21,926)

(28,366)

2,992

N/A

Income tax

(33,626)

(25,374)

-24.5%

1,508

(8,153)

(2,327)

N/A

Net profit for the period

7,494

(10,480)

N/A

(485)

32

357

N/A

Net profits for noncontrolling interest

(566)

389

N/A

1,993

(8,185)

(2,684)

N/A

Net profit for shareholders of the parent company

8,060

(10,869)

N/A

5.08

(20.86)

(6.85)

N/A

Earnings per share, basic and diluted

20.55

(27.71)

N/A

69,295

56,337

(5,427)

N/A

Other comprehensive Income

82,804

50,910

-38.5%

70,803

48,184

(7,754)

N/A

Total comprehensive income for the period

90,298

40,430

-55.2%

24,782

42,174

44,151

78.2%

EBITDA (*)

61,274

86,325

40.9%

Note: Information reported in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

  1. EBITDA = Operating income + Depreciation and impairment of properties, plant and equipment + Depreciation of assets for own use + Amortization of intangible assets + Unproductive exploratory drillings.

20

Consolidated Results Q2 2019

5.2 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

YPF SOCIEDAD ANONIMA AND CONTROLLED COMPANIES (Unaudited, figures expressed in millions of Argentine pesos)

12/31/2018

06/30/2019

Noncurrent Assets

Intangible assets

20,402

26,808

Properties, plant and equipment

699,087

788,217

Assets for leasing

-

25,515

Investments in companies and joint ventures

32,686

45,581

Deferred tax assets, net

301

508

Other receivables

9,617

11,504

Trade receivables

23,508

19,978

Total Non-current assets

785,601

918,111

Current Assets

Assets held for disposal

3,189

2,323

Inventories

53,324

69,555

Contract assets

420

610

Other receivables

21,867

23,130

Trade receivables

72,646

92,554

Derivative financial instruments

-

244

Investment in financial assets

10,941

10,863

Cash and equivalents

46,028

56,375

Total current assets

208,415

255,654

-

Total assets

994,016

1,173,765

-

Shareholders' equity

Shareholders' contributions

10,518

10,452

Reserves, other comprehensive income and retained earnings

348,682

385,580

Noncontrolling interest

3,157

4,389

Total Shareholders' equity

362,357

400,421

Noncurrent Liabilities

Provisions

83,388

107,520

Deferred tax liabilities, net

91,125

95,678

Contract liabilities

1,828

1,318

Income tax

-

3,856

Other taxes payable

2,175

1,627

Liabilities from leasing

-

14,756

Loans

270,252

316,483

Other liabilities

549

549

Accounts payable

3,373

3,973

Total Noncurrent Liabilities

452,690

545,760

Current Liabilities

Liabilities associated with assets held for disposal

3,133

1,815

Provisions

4,529

4,906

Contract liabilities

4,996

5,848

Income tax payable

357

2,235

Other taxes payable

10,027

11,321

Salaries and social security

6,154

6,662

Liabilities from leasing

-

11,161

Loans

64,826

79,634

Other liabilities

722

3,281

Accounts payable

84,225

100,721

Total Current Liabilities

178,969

227,584

Total Liabilities

631,659

773,344

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

994,016

1,173,765

Note: Information reported in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

21

Consolidated Results Q2 2019

5.3 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW YPF SOCIEDAD ANONIMA AND CONTROLLED COMPANIES

(Unaudited, figures expressed in millions of Argentine pesos)

Q2 Q1

2018 2019

1,508 (8,153)

1,139 (1,559)

22,689 28,048

  • 2,020
    314 483

1,548 4,297

21,926 28,366

1,969 3,213

(22,295) (8,432)

73 103

--

(7,677) (1,382)

1,489 (3,378)

910 (4,198)

3,629 5,525

753 1,945

  1. (423)
  1. 232
  1. (862)
  1. (118)

80

(2,832)

22

50

  • 758
  1. (1,063)

27,610 42,640

(18,105) (30,530)

  1. -
  1. 957
  1. -

(17,364) (29,573)

(5,093) (9,534)

(4,964) (8,625)

7,481 13,081

  1. -
  • (2,555)
  • -

(2,696) (7,633)

5,190 5,137

12,740 10,571

33,511 46,028

46,251 56,599

12,740 10,571

5,318 5,676

40,933 50,923

46,251 56,599

Q2

2019

(2,327)

(1,955)

33,707

2,333

553

4,467

(2,992)

4,091

11,690

114

(5)

(15,286)

503

(5,414)

12,736

(1,136)

1,253

152

(1,081)

22

2,602

711

-

(3,992)

40,746

(43,785)

(4,676)

-

452

(48,009)

(23,758)

(8,372)

42,158

(280)

(3,016)

(124)

6,608

431

(224)

56,599

56,375

(224)

5,967

50,408

56,375

Operating activities

Net income

Income of interests in companies and joint ventures Depreciation of property, plant and equipment Depreciation of assets for own use Amortization of intangible assets

Losses of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets and consumption of materials

Income tax charge

Net increase in provisions

Interest, exchange differences and other

Stock compensation plans

Results due to revaluation of companies

Changes in assets and liabilities:

Trade receivables

Other receivables

Inventories

Accounts payable

Other taxes payable

Salaries and Social Security

Other liabilities

Decrease in provisions included in liabilities for payments / utilization Contract Assets

Contract Liabilities

Dividends received

Insurance charge for loss of profit

Income tax payments

Net cash flow from operating activities

Investing activities

Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets Contributions and acquisitions of interests in companies and joint ventures Collection for sale of financial assets

Interest received from financial assets

Net cash flow from investing activities

Financing activities

Payment of loans

Payment of interests

Proceeds from loans

Acquisition of own shares

Payment of leasing

Payment of interest related to income tax

Net cash flow from financing activities

Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash and equivalents

Increase (decrease) in Cash and Equivalents

Cash and equivalents at the beginning of the period

Cash and equivalents at the end of the period

Increase (decrease) in Cash and Equivalents

COMPONENTS OF CASH AND EQUIVALENT AT THE END OF THE PERIOD

Cash

Other Financial Assets

TOTAL CASH AND EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD

Jan-Jun

2018

7,494

925

41,403

-

561

3,014

33,626

3,562

(22,258)

126

(11,980)

(11,907)

(3,346)

972

6,870

2,941

(586)

(1,473)

(1,002)

(154)

951

126

-

(829)

49,036

(33,899)

(284)

5,405

293

(28,485)

(14,528)

(10,363)

16,147

(120)

-

-

(8,864)

5,826

17,513

28,738

46,251

17,513

5,318

40,933

46,251

Jan-Jun

2019

(10,480)

(3,514)

61,755

4,353

1,036

8,764

25,374

7,304

3,258

217

(5)

(16,668)

(2,875)

(9,612)

18,261

809

830

384

(1,943)

(96)

(230)

761

758

(5,055)

83,386

(74,315)

(4,676)

957

452

(77,582)

(33,292)

(16,997)

55,239

(280)

(5,571)

(124)

(1,025)

5,568

10,347

46,028

56,375

10,347

5,967

50,408

56,375

Note: Information reported in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

22

Consolidated Results Q2 2019

5.4 CONSOLIDATED BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited, figures expressed in millions of Argentine pesos)

Q2 2019

Upstream

Gas & Power

Downstream

Corporate and

Consolidation

Total

Other

Adjustments

Revenues

831

31,923

124,255

4,701

(1,381)

160,329

Revenues from intersegment sales

73,228

2,324

849

5,686

(82,087)

-

Revenues

74,059

34,247

125,104

10,387

(83,468)

160,329

Operating Income

4,212

1,857

1,339

(2,702)

2,462

7,168

Investments in companies and joint ventures

-

1,254

701

-

-

1,955

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

27,893

312

4,731

771

-

33,707

Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment

31,856

1,014

5,979

1,232

-

40,081

Assets

555,239

157,392

361,214

102,583

(2,663)

1,173,765

Q2 2018

Upstream

Gas & Power

Downstream

Corporate and

Consolidation

Total

Other

Adjustments

Revenues

496

22,185

69,892

1,486

(1,025)

93,034

Revenues from intersegment sales

45,812

1,727

381

2,455

(50,375)

-

Revenues

46,308

23,912

70,273

3,941

(51,400)

93,034

Operating Income

2,868

849

361

(1,532)

(800)

1,746

Investments in companies and joint ventures

-

(1,138)

(1)

-

-

(1,139)

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

19,689

64

2,596

340

-

22,689

Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment

16,099

196

2,673

370

-

19,338

Assets

374,150

78,776

238,447

77,758

(7,379)

761,752

23

Consolidated Results Q2 2019

5.5 MAIN FINANCIAL MAGNITUDES IN U.S. DOLLARS (Unaudited figures)

Million USD

2018

2019

2019

Var

2018

2019

Var

Q2

Q1

Q2

Q2 19 / Q2 18

Jan-Jun

Jan-Jun

2019 / 2018

INCOME STATMENT

Revenues

3,963

3,321

3,672

-7.3%

7,821

6,993

-10.6%

Costs of sales

-3,491

-2,656

-3,073

-12.0%

-6,719

-5,729

-14.7%

Gross profit

471

665

599

27.0%

1,102

1,264

14.7%

Other operating expenses, net

-397

-394

-21

-94.6%

-144

-415

187.8%

Operating income

74

272

165

121.5%

957

436

-54.4%

Depreciation and impairment of property, plant &

966

718

769

-20.4%

1,919

1,487

-22.5%

equipment and intangible assets

Depreciation of assets for own use

0

52

53

N/A

0

105

N/A

Amortization of intangible assets

13

12

13

-5.5%

26

25

-3.8%

Unproductive exploratory drillings

1

25

9

532.6%

10

34

229.7%

EBITDA

1,056

1,079

1,009

-4.5%

2,912

2,087

-28.3%

Adjusted EBITDA

1,056

1,022

948

-10.2%

2,303

1,970

-14.4%

UPSTREAM

Revenues

1,973

1,424

1,689

-14.4%

3,942

3,113

-21.0%

Operating income

122

-42

96

-21.6%

231

54

-76.6%

Depreciation & Amortization

840

624

668

-20.4%

1,670

1,292

-22.6%

EBITDA

963

608

773

-19.8%

1,912

1,380

-27.8%

Adjusted EBITDA

963

574

739

-23.3%

1,912

1,313

-31.3%

Capital expenditures

686

636

726

5.9%

1,349

1,362

1.0%

DOWNSTREAM

Revenues

2,993

2,782

2,857

-4.6%

6,063

5,639

-7.0%

Operating income

15

339

31

100.2%

219

370

68.8%

Depreciation & Amortization

122

128

134

10.3%

237

262

10.6%

EBITDA

137

468

165

20.4%

457

633

38.5%

Adjusted EBITDA

137

452

146

6.6%

457

598

31.0%

Capital expenditures

114

91

136

19.7%

178

228

28.2%

GAS & ENERGY

Revenues

1,019

542

790

-22.5%

1,884

1,332

-29.3%

Operating income

36

-6

44

20.9%

659

37

-94.3%

Depreciation & Amortization

3

12

14

390.4%

6

26

349.1%

EBITDA

39

6

58

47.9%

665

64

-90.4%

Adjusted EBITDA

39

-1

47

20.2%

665

45

-93.2%

Capital expenditures

8

28

24

184.1%

28

52

87.1%

CORPORATE AND OTHER

Operating income

-65

-54

-61

-5.8%

-116

-115

-0.5%

Capital expenditures

16

21

28

79.1%

26

49

87.5%

CONSOLIDATION ADJUSTMENTS

Operating income

-34

33

56

N/A

-37

89

N/A

Average exchange rate of period

23.48

39.00

43.86

21.57

41.43

Exchange rate end of period

28.80

43.25

42.36

28.80

42.36

NOTE: For Q2 2018, the calculation of the main financial figures in U.S. dollars is derived from the calculation of the consolidated financial results expressed in Argentine pesos using the average exchange rate for each period. For the Q1 and Q2 of 2019, the calculation of the main financial figures in U.S. dollars is derived from the sum of: (1) YPF S.A. individual financial results expressed in Argentine pesos divided by the average exchange rate of the period and (2) the financial results of YPF S.A.'s subsidiaries expressed in Argentine pesos divided by the exchange rate at the end of period.

24

Consolidated Results Q2 2019

5.6 MAIN PHYSICAL MAGNITUDES (Unaudited figures)

2018

2019

Unit

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Cum. 2018

Q1

Q2

Cum. Q2

2019

Production

Crude oil production

Kbbl

20,483

20,591

20,933

20,897

82,904

20,376

20,382

40,758

NGL production

Kbbl

4,228

3,781

2,477

3,657

14,144

3,753

3,583

7,335

Gas production

Mm3

3,935

4,004

4,018

3,382

15,339

3,126

3,651

6,777

Total production

Kboe

49,460

49,554

48,679

45,826

193,519

43,788

46,928

90,716

Henry Hub

USD/Mbtu

3.00

2.80

2.90

3.64

3.09

3.15

2.64

2.89

Brent

USD/Bbl

66.81

74.50

75.22

67.71

71.06

63.17

68.92

66.05

Sales

Sales of petroleum products

Domestic market

Gasoline

Km3

1,373

1,288

1,321

1,368

5,350

1,363

1,260

2,623

Diesel

Km3

1,870

2,023

2,154

2,052

8,099

1,874

1,981

3,855

Jet fuel and kerosene

Km3

135

125

146

166

572

164

138

302

Fuel Oil

Km3

7

10

10

8

35

9

11

20

LPG

Km3

146

185

196

150

677

131

193

324

Others (*)

Km3

381

416

323

353

1,473

324

297

621

Total domestic market

Km3

3,912

4,047

4,150

4,097

16,206

3,865

3,880

7,745

Export market

Petrochemical naphtha

Km3

24

44

0

91

159

48

0

48

Jet fuel and kerosene

Km3

141

136

144

167

588

183

162

345

LPG

Km3

194

91

41

135

461

126

68

194

Bunker (Diesel and Fuel Oil)

Km3

101

72

65

84

322

83

74

157

Others (*)

Km3

52

50

93

101

296

80

101

181

Total export market

Km3

512

393

343

578

1,826

520

405

925

Total sales of petroleum products

Km3

4,424

4,440

4,493

4,675

18,032

4,385

4,285

8,670

Sales of petrochemical products

Domestic market

Fertilizers

Ktn

38

85

117

97

337

42

134

176

Methanol

Ktn

69

93

64

57

283

45

81

126

Others

Ktn

138

115

139

116

508

116

94

210

Total domestic market

Ktn

245

293

320

270

1,128

203

309

512

Export market

Methanol

Ktn

24

75

31

72

202

38

8

46

Others

Ktn

36

63

42

67

208

47

50

97

Total export market

Ktn

60

138

73

139

410

85

58

143

Total sales of petrochemical products

Ktn

305

431

393

409

1,538

288

367

655

Sales of other products

Grain, flours and oils

Domestic market

Ktn

30

23

92

55

200

43

50

93

Export market

Ktn

169

236

177

128

710

199

388

587

Total Grain, flours and oils

Ktn

199

259

269

183

910

242

438

680

Main products imported

Gasolines and Jet Fuel

Km3

114

59

49

46

268

118

118

237

Diesel

Km3

111

161

355

196

823

136

275

411

(*) Principally includes sales of oil and lubricant bases, grease, asphalt and residual carbon, among others.

25

Consolidated Results Q2 2019

This document contains statements that YPF believes constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These forward-looking statements may include statements regarding the intent, belief, plans, current expectations or objectives as of the date hereof of YPF and its management, including statements with respect to trends affecting YPF's future financial condition, financial, operating, reserve replacement and other ratios, results of operations, business strategy, geographic concentration, business concentration, production and marketed volumes and reserves, as well as YPF's plans, expectations or objectives with respect to future capital expenditures, investments, expansion and other projects, exploration activities, ownership interests, divestments, cost savings and dividend payout policies. These forward-looking statements may also include assumptions regarding future economic and other conditions, such as the future price of petroleum and petroleum products, refining and marketing margins and exchange rates. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, prices, margins, exchange rates or other events and are subject to material risks, uncertainties, changes in circumstances and other factors that may be beyond YPF's control or may be difficult to predict.

YPF's actual future financial condition, financial, operating, reserve replacement and other ratios, results of operations, business strategy, geographic concentration, business concentration, production and marketed volumes, reserves, capital expenditures, investments, expansion and other projects, exploration activities, ownership interests, divestments, cost savings and dividend payout policies, as well as actual future economic and other conditions, such as the future price of petroleum and petroleum products, refining margins and exchange rates, could differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to fluctuations in the price of petroleum and petroleum products, supply and demand levels, currency fluctuations, exploration, drilling and production results, changes in reserves estimates, success in partnering with third parties, loss of market share, industry competition, environmental risks, physical risks, the risks of doing business in developing countries, legislative, tax, legal and regulatory developments, economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions, political risks, wars and acts of terrorism, natural disasters, project delays or advancements and lack of approvals, as well as those factors described in the filings made by YPF and its affiliates before the Comisión Nacional de Valores in Argentina and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in particular, those described in "Item 3. Key Information-Risk Factors" and "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects" in YPF's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of the foregoing, the forward-looking statements included in this document may not occur.

Except as required by law, YPF does not undertake to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that the projected performance, conditions or events expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

These materials do not constitute an offer for sale of YPF S.A. bonds, shares or ADRs in the United States or elsewhere. The information contained herein has been prepared to assist interested parties in making their own evaluations of YPF.

Investor Relations

E-mail: inversoresypf@ypf.com

Website: inversores.ypf.com

Macacha Güemes 515

C1106BKK Buenos Aires (Argentina)

Phone: 54 11 5441 1215

Fax: 54 11 5441 2113

26

Disclaimer

YPF SA published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 21:25:07 UTC
