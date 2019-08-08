YPF S A : Q2 2019 Earning Release

5.3 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW.................................................................................................
Consolidated Results Q2 2019
Adjusted EBITDA reached Ps 41.6 billion in Q2 2019, an increase of 67.8% over Q2
2018.
Q2
Q1
Q2
Var.%
Jan-Jun
Jan-Jun
Var.%
2018
2019
2019
Q2 19/ Q2 18
2018
2019
2019/2018
93,034
130,907
160,329
72.3%
Revenues
168,857
291,236
72.5%
(Million Ps)
1,746
10,631
7,168
310.5%
Operating income
19,100
17,799
-6.8%
(Million Ps)
1,508
-8,153
-2,327
N/A
Net income
7,494
-10,480
N/A
(Million Ps)
24,782
42,174
44,151
78.2%
EBITDA
61,274
86,325
40.9%
(Million Ps)
24,782
39,862
41,585
67.8%
Adjusted EBITDA
49,294
81,446
65.2%
(Million Ps)
5.08
-20.86
-6.85
N/A
Earnings per share
20.55
-27.71
N/A
(Ps per Share)
19,338
30,377
40,081
107.3%
Capital Expenditures
34,212
70,458
105.9%
(Million Ps)
EBITDA = Operating Income + Depreciation and Impairment of Property, Plant and Equipment + Depreciation of assets for own use +Amortization of Intangible Assets + Unproductive Exploratory Drillings.
Adjusted EBITDA = EBITDA - profit from the revaluation of YPF S.A.'s investment in YPF Energía Eléctrica (YPF EE) for Ps 12.0 billion in Q1 2018. It also excludes IFRS 16 effects.
(Amounts are expressed in billions of Argentine pesos)
1. MAIN MILESTONES AND ECONOMIC MAGNITUDES FOR Q2 2019
Revenues for Q2 2019 were Ps 160.3 billion, which represents an increase of 72.3%, compared to Q2 2018.
Operating income for Q2 2019 was Ps 7.2 billion, 310.5% higher compared to the operating income for Q2 2018. Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2019 was Ps 41.6 billion, 67.8% higher than Q2 2018.
Operating cash flow was Ps 40.7 billion for Q2 2019, 47.6% higher than the Ps 27.6 billion reported for Q2 2018.
Capital expenditures in property, plant and equipment for Q2 2019 were Ps 40.1 billion, 107.3% higher than Q2 2018.
Total hydrocarbon production for Q2 2019 was 515.7 Kboed, 5.3% lower than Q2 2018.
The average crude oil processed for Q2 2019 was 262.8 Kbbld, 4.4% lower than Q2 2018, while refinery processing levels were 82.2%.
Consolidated Results Q2 2019
2. ANALYSIS OF RESULTS FOR Q2 2019
Revenues for Q2 2019 were Ps 160.3 billion, an increase of 72.3% compared to Ps 93.0 billion in Q2 2018, primarily due to the following factors:
Diesel revenues in Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 53.6 billion, a Ps 25.1 billion or 87.7% increase when compared to Q2 2018;
Gasoline revenues in Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 32.4 billion, a Ps 12.8 billion or 65.0% increase when compared to Q2 2018;
Natural gas revenues in Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 19.2 billion compared to Ps 15.3 billion in Q2 2018, which represents an increase of Ps 3.9 billion, or 25.9%;
Retail natural gas revenues (residential and small business and companies) in Q2 2019 reached Ps 9.7 billion, which represents an increase of Ps 4.3 billion, or 80.4%, from Ps 5.4 billion in Q2 2018;
Other domestic sales in Q2 2019, which include jet fuel, fertilizers, petrochemicals, lubricants and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), among others, totaled Ps 23.9 billion which represents an increase of Ps 9.8 billion or 70.0%, from Ps 14.1 billion in Q2 2018;
Export revenues in Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 21.5 billion, which represents an increase of Ps 11.4 billion, or 112.4%, from Ps 10.1 billion in Q2 2018.
Cost of sales for Q2 2019 was Ps 134.2 billion, 63.7% higher than Q2 2018. This includes a 63.7% increase in production costs and a 89.1% increase in purchases. Cash costs, which include costs of production and purchases but exclude depreciation and amortization, increased by 81.8%. This increase was driven primarily by the following factors:
Production costs
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment amounted to Ps 32.3 billion in Q2 2019, compared to Ps 22.0 billion in Q2 2018, which represents an increase of Ps 10.3 billion or 46.8%;
Lifting costs amounted to Ps 25.1 billion in Q2 2019, which represents an increase of Ps 12.1 billion, or 93.2%, from Ps 13.0 billion in Q2 2018;
Royalties and other production related costs in Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 10.4 billion, from Ps 7.3 billion in Q2 2018, which represents an increase of Ps 3.1 billion, or 42.9%;
Refining costs in Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 5.7 billion, from Ps 2.9 billion in Q2 2018, which represents an increase of Ps 2.8 billion, or 99.0%;
Consolidated Results Q2 2019
Transportation costs in Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 5.0 billion, which represents an increase of Ps 2.4 billion, or 89.5%, from Ps 2.6 billion in Q2 2018.
Purchases
In Q2 2019 crude oil purchases from third parties amounted to Ps 12.6 billion, which represents an increase of approximately Ps 6.1 billion, or 94.5%, from Ps 6.5 billion of Q2 2018;
Fuel imports amounted to Ps 10.4 billion in Q2 2019, which represents an increase of approximately Ps 6.6 billion, or 176.9%, from Ps 3.8 billion in Q2 2018;
Biofuel (FAME and bioethanol) purchases in Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 7.6 billion, which represents an increase of Ps 2.3 billion, or 43.2%, from Ps 5.3 billion of Q2 2018;
Grain receipts in the agricultural sales segment through the form of barter, which were recorded as purchases, amounted to Ps 5.8 billion in Q2 2019, which represents an increase of Ps 3.0 billion, or 107.4%, from Ps 2.8 billion in Q2 2018;
Purchases of natural gas from other producers for resale in the retail distribution segment (residential and small businesses and industries) in Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 5.3 billion, which represents an increase of Ps 1.3 billion, or 31.1%, from Ps 4.0 billion in Q2 2018;
In Q2 2019, a positive stock variation of Ps 5.4 billion was recorded, compared to the negative stock variation registered in Q2 2018 of Ps 0.9 billion, mainly as a result of the increase in replacement cost of inventories affected by the higher extraction costs (lifting cost) mentioned above.
Selling expenses for Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 11.2 billion, an increase of 90.4% compared to Ps
5.9 billion in Q2 2018. Higher charges were recorded for transportation of products, mainly related to the higher rates paid for domestic transport of fuels, higher charges for taxes, fees and contributions mainly due to the increase in withholdings on exports and the tax on financial operations, higher charges for depreciation of fixed assets and higher personnel expenses, among others.
Administration expenses for Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 5.8 billion, an increase of 95.1% compared to Ps 3.0 billion in Q2 2018. The increase was mainly due to higher personnel expenses, higher costs in outsourcing services and computer licenses, many of which are denominated in U.S. dollars, higher charges related to institutional advertising and higher depreciation of fixed assets.
Consolidated Results Q2 2019
Exploration expenses for Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 1.1 billion, an increase of 127.6% compared to Ps 0.5 billion for Q2 2018.
Other operating results, net, for Q2 2019 represented a loss of Ps 0.9 billion, compared to a loss of Ps 17 million for Q2 2018. The variation corresponds mainly to higher charges in the provision for judicial contingencies and that in Q2 2018, a gain of Ps 0.3 billion was recorded as a result of the total assignment of the participation in the Cerro Bandera area.
Net financial results for Q2 2019 represented a loss of Ps 14.4 billion, compared to the gain of Ps
22.8 billion in Q2 2018. As such, a lower positive foreign exchange was registered over net liabilities in Argentine pesos of Ps 32.4 billion, due to the appreciation of the Argentine peso observed during Q2 2019 and compared to Q2 2018, when there was a depreciation of the Argentine peso. Additionally, higher negative interests of Ps 4.3 billion were recorded, as a result of higher average indebtedness, measured in Argentine pesos, and higher interest rates during Q2 2019 compared to Q2 2018. Finally, there were higher positive charges for other financial results of Ps 0.7 billion and higher interest income of Ps 0.9 billion.
Income tax expense during Q2 2019 amounted to a gain of Ps 3.0 billion, compared to a loss of Ps 21.9 billion for Q2 2018, all this considering the projected effective rate.
Net income for Q2 2019 was a loss of Ps 2.3 billion, compared to the gain of Ps 1.5 billion in Q2 2018.
Capital expenditures for property, plant and equipment in Q2 2019 were Ps 40.1 billion, a 107.3% increase compared to the capital expenditures made during Q2 2018.
Consolidated Results Q2 2019
ANALYSIS OF OPERATING RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT
3.1 UPSTREAM
Q2
Q1
Q2
Var.%
Jan-Jun
Jan-Jun
Var.%
2018
2019
2019
Q2 19/ Q2 18
2018
2019
2019/2018
2,868
-1,663
4,212
46.9%
Operating income
5,016
2,549
-49.2%
(Million Ps)
46,308
55,545
74,059
59.9%
Revenues
85,012
129,604
52.5%
(Million Ps)
226.3
226.4
224.0
-1.0%
Crude oil production
226.9
225.2
-0.8%
(Kbbld)
41.6
41.7
39.4
-5.3%
NGL production
44.3
40.5
-8.4%
(Kbbld)
44.0
34.7
40.1
-8.8%
Gas production
43.9
37.4
-14.6%
(Mm3d)
544.6
486.5
515.7
-5.3%
Total production
547.0
501.2
-8.4%
(Kboed)
464
-1,521
-1,056
N/A
Exploration costs
787
-2,577
N/A
(Million Ps)
16,099
24,804
31,856
97.9%
Capital Expenditures
29,132
56,660
94.5%
(Million Ps)
19,689
23,125
27,893
41.7%
Depreciation
35,989
51,018
41.8%
(Million Ps)
Realization Prices
63.9
53.0
58.7
-8.1%
Crude oil prices in domestic market (*)
64.1
55.9
-12.9%
Period average (USD/bbl)
4.70
3.68
4.06
-13.6%
Average gas price (**)
4.68
3.87
-17.2%
(USD/Mmbtu)
(*) The average crude price has been recalculated.
(**) The average gas price has been recalculated due to the change in the accrual of the Gas Plan and the adjustments for final billing.
In Q2 2019, the Upstream business segment recorded an operating gain of Ps 4.2 billion, compared to a gain of Ps 2.9 billion in Q2 2018.
Revenues were Ps 74.1 billion for Q2 2019, an increase of 59.9% compared to Q2 2018, primarily due to the following factors:
Crude oil revenues amounted to Ps 53.7 billion, an increase of 77.8% or Ps 23.5 billion compared to Ps 30.2 billion in Q2 2018 as the intersegment price of oil increased by approximately 71.7% measured in pesos. The average realization price for crude oil in Q2 2019 decreased by 8.1% to US$ 58.7/bbl. Crude oil volume transferred between segments decreased 0.7%;
Natural gas revenues reached Ps 22.1 billion, 35.2% or Ps 5.7 billion higher than the Ps 16.4 billion in Q2 2018 as a result of a 56.8% increase in the average price of natural gas in Argentine pesos impacted by the devaluation of the Argentine peso between both periods. The average realization price for the quarter in dollars was U$S 4.06/Mmbtu, 13.6% lower than in Q2 2018. Moreover, volume sold between segments decreased
Consolidated Results Q2 2019
by 10.0% compared to Q2 2018 mainly due to the excess supply of gas against domestic demand, which had an impact on the production of natural gas.
Total hydrocarbon production for Q2 2019 was 515.7 Kboed, a 5.3% decrease compared to Q2 2018. Crude oil production declined only 1.0%, resulting in 224.0 Kbbld. Additionally, as of December 31, 2018, the process of assigning marginal areas ended whose production during the second quarter of 2018 was 2.1 Kbbld. The natural gas market in Argentina during the second quarter of 2019 was affected, although to a lesser extent compared to the first quarter, by an excess of supply compared to domestic demand, which had an impact on the production of natural gas following the temporary closure of production in some locations in April and to a lesser extent in May, as well as from the reinjection of the hydrocarbon. Among others, the average temperatures observed during the second quarter 2019 and the lower demand in the high consumption sectors, determined a lower consumption of natural gas by the power generations and industries sector, which negatively affected the demand and consequently, the supply of natural gas. In this order, natural gas production decreased by 8.8% compared to Q2 2018, totaling 40.1 Mm3d. The production of natural gas liquids (NGL) dropped by 5.3%, totaling 39.4 Kbbld, driven mainly by losses due to the power outages in June 2019 together with the fire at the DOW Ethylene plant that limited the use of the installed capacity in MEGA for the production of Ethane that could not be delivered for refining.
Regarding the development activity, in Q2 2019, 111 new wells have been put into production, including the non-conventional and tight wells described below, of which 22 are not operated.
During Q2 2019, in the shale areas, YPF´s net hydrocarbon production reached 82.4 Kboed, which represents an increase of 47.9% compared to Q2 2018. This production is comprised of
32.1 Kbbld of crude oil, 9.0 Kbbld of NGL and 6.6 Mm3d of natural gas. Regarding the operated development activity, 39 wells have been put into production targeting the Vaca Muerta formation, reaching a total of approximately 780 active wells of which 58 are not operated, with a total of 19 active drilling rigs and 10 workovers at the end of Q2 2019.
With respect to tight development, net production in Q2 2019 reached a total of 10.8 Mm3d of natural gas, plus 4.9 Kbbld of NGL and 4.8 Kbbld of crude oil, of which 86.2% comes from YPF operated areas. Regarding the operated activity conducted during the period, 8 new wells were put into production in Estación Fernández Oro.
Operating costs (excluding exploration expenses) for Q2 2019 totaled Ps 68.5 billion, a 58.2% increase compared to Q2 2018, of which we highlight the following:
Consolidated Results Q2 2019
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment amounted to Ps 27.9 billion in Q2 2019 compared to Ps 19.7 billion in Q2 2018, representing an increase of approximately Ps 8.2 billion, or 41.7%, primarily due to an increase in the value of assets based on their valuation in U.S. dollars, which is the functional currency of the Company. This was partially offset by a decrease in depreciation due to the incorporation of reserves during the year 2018;
Lifting costs for Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 25.1 billion, an increase of Ps 12.1 billion or 93.2% compared to Ps 13.0 billion in Q2 2018. In turn, the increase in the unit indicator, measured in Argentine pesos, was 100.6%, in line with the general increase in prices of the economy and also increased by the higher workover activity intended to improve the production performance of certain mature fields, weighted by the decrease in production mentioned above;
Royalties and other production related costs in Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 10.4 billion, which represents an increase of Ps 3.1 billion, or 42.9%, compared to Ps 7.3 billion in Q2 2018. Of this increase, Ps 2.4 billion was related to an increase in royalties in connection with crude oil production, and Ps 0.7 billion was related to an increase in royalties for natural gas production, in both cases due to higher wellhead values of these products measured in Argentine pesos, which were partially offset by the lower natural gas production during 2019;
Transportation costs related to production (trucks, pipelines and polyducts in deposit) for Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 2.1 billion, an increase of approximately Ps 1.2 billion, or 126.8%, compared to Ps 0.9 billion for Q2 2018 due to higher tariffs measured in Argentine pesos and higher activity in unconventional areas.
Exploration expenses for Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 1.1 billion, an increase of 129.7% compared to Ps 0.5 billion for Q2 2018, mainly due to the higher negative results from unproductive exploratory drilling during the quarter (in a differential amount of Ps 0.4 billion) and due to higher expenses relating to geophysical and geological studies in an amount of Ps 42 million. Exploratory investment during Q2 2019 was 49.9% higher than in Q2 2018, totaling Ps 2.0 billion.
Unit operating cash costs in U.S. dollars decreased 1.2% to US$ 20.3/boe in Q2 2019 from US$ 20.5/boe in Q2 2018, including taxes of US$ 5.8/boe and US$ 6.8/boe, respectively. In turn, the average lifting cost for YPF in Q2 2019 was US$ 12.3/boe, 10.4% higher than Q2 2018.
CAPEX
Capital expenditures for the Upstream business segment for Q2 2019 were Ps 31.9 billion, a 97.9% increase compared to Q2 2018. Of these capital expenditures, 67.8% were invested in
9
Consolidated Results Q2 2019
drilling and workover activities, 23.6% in facilities and the remaining 8.6% in exploration and other activities in the Upstream business segment.
As in Q1 2019, the activity during Q2 was mainly focused on shale oil, on the development of the Loma Campana, La Amarga Chica and Bandurria Sur blocks. In addition, the West Loma La Lata and Chihuido de la Sierra Negra pilots started activity, while exploration activity was developed in the Las Manadas and Filo Morado blocks.
Regarding conventional oil, activities were focused on primary projects developed in Mesa Verde, Ugarteche, El Guadal, Cañadon Leon as well as secondary recovery projects mainly in the Chachahuen, Manantiales Behr and Los Perales blocks, among others. In addition, the company has started to increase its tertiary recovery projects, as can be seen in the Manantiales Behr, Los Perales and Desfiladero Bayo blocks.
As in Q1 2019, shale gas activity during Q2 2019 was focused on concluding the activities started in 2018 in the Rincón del Mangrullo, Aguada de la Arena and El Orejano blocks. In the La Ribera block, activity continues to derisk the project. Regarding tight gas, activity was focused on the Estación Fernández Oro (EFO) block.
Exploration activities for Q2 2019 covered the Neuquina, Golfo San Jorge and Cuyana basins. In the Neuquina basin, exploratory activity was focused in the Las Manadas, Filo Morado, Loma la Lata, Chachahuén, Rincón del Mangrullo, Al Norte de la Dorsal, El Manzano Oeste, Agua Salada, Dadín and CNQ7A blocks. In the Golfo San Jorge basin, exploration activity was focused in the Cañadón de la Escondida, Sarmiento and Restinga Alí blocks. In the Cuyana basin, exploration activity was developed in the Mesa Verde block.
During Q2 2019, 13 exploratory wells were completed: 12 corresponding to crude oil and 1 corresponding to natural gas exploratory wells.
Consolidated Results Q2 2019
3.2 DOWNSTREAM
Q2
Q1
Q2
Var.%
Jan-Jun
Jan-Jun
Var.%
2018
2019
2019
Q2 19/ Q2 18
2018
2019
2019/2018
361
13,283
1,339
270.9%
Operating income
4,370
14,622
234.6%
(Million Ps)
70,273
108,937
125,104
78.0%
Revenues
130,610
234,041
79.2%
(Million Ps)
4,048
3,865
3,880
-4.2%
Sales of refined products in domestic market
7,959
7,745
-2.7%
(Km3)
393
520
405
3.1%
Exportation of refined products
905
925
2.2%
(Km3)
208
161
175
-15.9%
Sales of petrochemical products in domestic market (*)
415
336
-19.0%
(Ktn)
138
85
58
-58.0%
Exportation of petrochemical products
198
143
-27.8%
(Ktn)
275.0
269.0
262.8
-4.4%
Crude oil processed
282.8
265.9
-6.0%
(Kbbld)
86%
84%
82%
-4.4%
Refinery utilization
89%
83%
-6.0%
(%)
2,673
3,568
5,979
123.7%
Capital Expenditures
3,928
9,547
143.0%
(Million Ps)
2,596
4,027
4,731
82.2%
Depreciation
4,672
8,758
87.5%
(Million Ps)
634
569
564
-11.0%
Average domestic market gasoline price
663
569
-14.2%
(USD/m3)
613
606
614
0.2%
Average domestic market diesel price (**)
638
606
-5.0%
(USD/m3)
(*) Fertilizer sales not included.
(**) The average domestic market diesel price had an adjustment since it received pending commissions.
Operating income for the Downstream business segment for Q2 2019 was Ps 1.3 billion, 270.9% higher than Ps 0.4 billion recorded in Q2 2018.
Revenues were Ps 125.1 billion in Q2 2019, representing an 78.0% increase compared to Ps
70.3 billion in Q2 2018, primarily due to the following factors:
Diesel revenues in Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 53.6 billion, which represents an increase of Ps 25.1 billion, or 87.7%, compared to those of Q2 2018, due to an increase of 91.6% in the average price obtained for the diesel mix, partially offset by lower total volumes shipped of approximately 2.1%, in line with a 3.2% decrease in sales of this product in the market during the quarter. The volume of Infinia Diesel (premium diesel) sold decreased by 5.9%;
Gasoline revenues in Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 32.4 billion, which represents an increase of Ps 12.8 billion, or 65.0% compared to those of Q2 2018, due to an increase of 68.6% in the average price, partially offset by a decrease in the total volumes shipped of 2.1%, accompanying a 5.3% decrease in sales of this product in the market during
Consolidated Results Q2 2019
the quarter. Additionally, during Q2 2019 there was a 24.1% decrease in the volume of Infinia Gasoline (premium gasoline) sold;
Other sales in the domestic market for Q2 2019 totaled Ps 18.5 billion, representing an increase of Ps 6.5 billion or 54.6% compared to Q2 2018. We highlight the increase in sales of fertilizers by 179.6%, the increase in sales of jet fuel by 123.5%, higher sales of petrochemical products by 60.3%, the increase in sales of lubricants by 50.3% and LPG by 14.6%, in all these cases mainly due to the higher prices of these products measured in Argentine pesos. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in coal sales by 14.0%. On the other hand, export revenues in the Downstream segment during Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 20.6 billion, representing an increase of Ps 10.5 billion, or 103.8%, compared to such exports in Q2 2018. The export of crude oil increased by Ps 3.2 billion, or 940.8% when compared to the same period in 2018, driven by higher volumes sold. Jet fuel sales increased by Ps 3.2 billion, or 111.6% due to higher sales prices in Argentine pesos of 80.4% and a 17.3% increase in volumes sold. Exports of soy flour and oil increased by Ps 2.7 billion, or 105.3% driven by higher average prices and volumes exported. Fuel oil sales increased by Ps 0.7 billion, or 109.5% driven by higher average prices and volumes sold. In addition, the exports of lubricants increased by Ps 0.4 billion with an increase in the average sale price of 82.0%. Petrochemical products increased by Ps 0.3 billion, or 16.7% due to better prices obtained, partially offset by lower volumes sold.
Cost of sales and operating expenses for Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 112.8 billion representing an increase of Ps 48.3 billion, or 74.9%, compared to Q2 2018, with the following highlights:
Crude oil purchases in Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 64.6 billion, a Ps 27.6 billion or 74.7% increase compared to Ps 37.0 billion in Q2 2018. A 71.0% increase was observed in the prices of crude oil expressed in Argentine pesos, mainly due to the devaluation in the period. In turn, crude oil volumes purchased from third parties increased by 16.0%, while the volume of crude oil transferred from the Upstream segment decreased by only 0.7%;
Fuel imports in Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 10.4 billion, representing an increase of Ps 6.6 billion, or 176.9% compared to Ps 3.8 billion in Q2 2018, mainly associated with higher imports of diesel and jet fuel, given the lower volume processed in 2019, in addition to the effects of the devaluation that occurred during this period;
Biofuel purchases (FAME and bioethanol) for the Q2 2019 period amounted to Ps 7.6 billion, representing an increase of Ps 2.3 billion, or 43.2% with respect to Q2 2018, mainly due to an increase of 60.4% and 44.2% in the price of FAME and bioethanol, respectively; and to lower volumes of FAME (10.8%) and bioethanol (0.6%) acquired in Q2 2019;
Consolidated Results Q2 2019
In Q2 2019, grain receipts in the agricultural sales segment through the form of barter, which were recorded as purchases, increased by Ps 3.0 billion, or 107.4% compared to Q2 2018. This increase is due to a 41.4% increase in the average price and 46.6% in the volumes received;
In Q2 2019, a positive stock variation of Ps 2.0 billion was recorded in this segment compared to a negative stock variation of Ps 0.4 billion in Q2 2018, mainly due to the increase in the crude price in Q2 2019 (at the applicable transfer price);
Regarding production costs, refining costs for Q2 2019 totaled Ps 5.7 billion, which represents an increase of approximately Ps 2.8 billion, or 99.0%, compared to Ps 2.9 billion in Q2 2018. This increase was mainly driven by higher consumption of materials, spare parts and other supplies and higher repair and maintenance charges. Because of this, and considering also that the processing level in refineries decreased by 4.4%, the unit refining cost increased in Q2 2019 by 108.2% compared to Q2 2018;
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment in Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 3.9 billion, which represents an increase of approximately Ps 1.7 billion, or 79.3%, mainly due to higher value of assets subject to depreciation compared to the same period of previous year and due to the higher valuation thereof when taking into account that the Company´s functional currency is the U.S. dollar;
Transport costs linked to production (shipping, oil pipelines and polyducts) for Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 2.5 billion, which represents an increase of Ps 1.0 billion, or 71.9% compared to Ps 1.5 billion in Q2 2018 driven mainly by higher tariffs in Argentine pesos.
Selling expenses in Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 10.5 billion, representing an increase of Ps 4.9 billion, or 88.4%, compared to Ps 5.6 billion in Q2 2018. This increase was mainly driven by higher costs for transporting products, in turn related to the increase in sales and the increase in transportation tariffs in the domestic market, as well as higher charges for depreciation of fixed assets, higher personnel expenses and higher amounts of taxes on bank debits and credits, and withholdings on exports.
The volume of crude oil processed in Q2 2019 was 262.8 Kbbld, a 4.4% decrease compared to Q2 2018 mainly due to the general power cut in Argentina on June 16, 2019 and plant stoppages. With these lower levels of processing, there was a lower production of diesel (-1.9%), a lower production of gasoline (-6.2%), corresponding to a lower production of Infinia Gasoline (-37.9%) which was partially offset by higher production of Super Gasoline (+8.3%). In addition, the production of other refined products such as LPG, petroleum coal, asphalts, and lubricant bases decreased, while the production of fuel oil and petrochemical naphtha increased, in comparison with Q2 2018.
Consolidated Results Q2 2019
CAPEX
Capital expenditures for Q2 2019 were Ps 6.0 billion, a 123.7% increase compared to Q2 2018.
In the La Plata Refinery, the blending work of gasoline and diesel was concluded with the mechanical completion and the main works to revamp the Topping D unit have begun, in order to increase the processing capacity of crude shale. It is estimated that it will be completed during the year 2021. Engineering developments continue for the new diesel and gasoline hydrotreating units to be carried out in the three refineries. The works in the aforementioned complexes are carried out with the objective of complying with Resolution 5/2016 of the Hydrocarbons Resources Secretariat on new fuel specifications.
In the refining, logistics and oil product dispatch facilities, work continues for purposes of improving the existing infrastructure, and certain aspects relating to safety and environmental protection. In the La Plata Industrial Complex, the reception of crude oil has mechanical completion. This will provide greater flexibility in the loading of crude oil to Toppings and will have an improvement on the safety conditions, for both of the facilities of said complex and the associated logistics.
Consolidated Results Q2 2019
3.3 GAS AND ENERGY
Q2
Q1
Q2
Var.%
Jan-Jun
Jan-Jun
Var.%
2018
2019
2019
Q2 19/ Q2 18
2018
2019
2019/2018
849
-234
1,857
118.7%
Operating income
13,100
1,623
-87.6%
(Million Ps)
23,912
21,788
34,247
43.2%
Revenues
40,930
56,035
36.9%
(Million Ps)
196
1,177
1,014
417.3%
Capital Expenditures
575
2,191
281.0%
(Million Ps)
64
269
312
387.5%
Depreciation
121
581
380.2%
(Million Ps)
The Gas and Energy business segment reported an operating gain of Ps 1.9 billion during Q2 2019 compared to an operating gain of Ps 0.8 billion in Q2 2018.
The revenues of the segment during Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 34.2 billion, representing an increase of 43.2% compared to Q2 2018, of which we highlight the following:
Sales of natural gas as producers in the local market and abroad increased by Ps 6.8 billion, or 44.9% to Ps 22.1 billion from Ps 15.3 billion in Q2 2018, as a consequence of an increase in the average price of natural gas of 62.2% (in Argentine pesos), partially offset by a 10.7% decrease in the volume sold. This reduction is explained by the excess supply of gas compared to domestic demand, which impacted the production of natural gas and therefore negatively affected the volumes dispatched during the second quarter of 2019;
Sales of natural gas to the retail segment (residential customers and small industries and businesses) increased by Ps 4.3 billion, or 80.4% to Ps 9.7 billion from Ps 5.4 billion in Q2 2018. This increase was due to the fact that our controlled company Metrogas S.A., whose functional currency is the Argentine peso, recorded an inflation adjustment of Ps 0.9 billion in Q2 2019 sales based on current local regulations. Additionally, such company obtained higher average sale prices of 38.1% and a 23.1% increase in volume sold through its distribution network.
Total operating costs for Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 30.9 billion representing an increase of 39.7%, compared to Ps 22.1 billion in Q2 2018, primarily due to the following factors:
Purchases of natural gas amounted to Ps 22.2 billion, increasing by Ps 5.9 billion or 36.6% from Ps 16.3 billion in Q2 2018, driven by 56.0% increase in prices, measured in Argentine pesos, mainly due to the devaluation that occurred in the current period. In addition, volume purchased from third parties decreased by 70.4%, while volumes transferred from the Upstream segment decreased by 10.0%;
Purchases of natural gas from other producers for resale in the retail distribution segment (residential and small businesses and industries) in Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 5.2 billion, which represents an increase of Ps 1.7 billion, or 50.9%, from Ps 3.5 billion in Q2 2018, mainly driven by an inflation adjustment of Ps 0.5 billion recorded by our
Consolidated Results Q2 2019
subsidiary Metrogas S.A., higher prices of 58.9% and a 5.1% decrease in volume purchased;
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment corresponding to the production process amounted Ps 0.3 billion, showing an increase of Ps 0.2 billion or 336.1%, mainly due to higher depreciation of assets of our controlled company Metrogas S.A. compared to the same period of the previous year due to recording the inflation adjustment.
Consolidated Results Q2 2019
3.4 CORPORATE AND OTHERS
This business segment involves mainly corporate costs and other activities that are not reported in any of the previously-mentioned business segments.
Corporate operating income for Q2 2019 was a loss of Ps 2.7 billion, compared to a loss of Ps
1.5 billion in Q2 2018. The variation is mainly related to an increase in personnel expenses, higher IT costs relating to computer licenses, many of which are mainly denominated in U.S. dollars, and institutional advertising, together with higher charges for depreciation of fixed assets, which were partially offset by the revenues recorded under this business segment.
Consolidation adjustments to eliminate results among business segments not transferred to third parties were positive Ps 2.5 billion for Q2 2019 and negative Ps 0.8 billion for Q2 2018. This quarter, the gap between the transfer prices between businesses and the replacement cost of the company's inventories decreased, while in Q2 2018 the same had increased. In both cases, the movement of transfer prices reflects the changes in market prices, especially of crude oil.
4. LIQUIDITY AND SOURCES OF CAPITAL
In Q2 2019, net cash flows provided by operating activities amounted to Ps 40.7 billion, which represents a 47.6% increase compared to Q2 2018. This Ps 13.1 billion variation was mainly due to a Ps 19.4 billion increase in EBITDA, and to a lesser extent due to negative working capital variations, which include payments for adhesion to the tax revaluation established in Law No. 27,430 and also, for adhering to the payment facilities plan established by RG No. 4477 / 2019 in relation to the deduction of the cost of abandonment of wells corresponding to the periods 2005 to 2010 from income taxes, higher accounts receivables from the higher sales of the quarter, partially offset by the payment of five instalments of "Plan Gas Bonds". The generation of funds during the second quarter of 2019 was not sufficient to cover the amount that the Company required to finance the investments made during this period, mainly from the strategic investments made in the Ensenada de Barragán Thermal Power Plant and in the Aguada del Chañar area.
Net cash flows used in investing activities were Ps 48.0 billion for Q2 2019, 176.5% higher than in Q2 2018. Investments in fixed and intangible assets were Ps 43.8 billion in Q2 2019, 141.8% higher than in Q2 2018. It should be noted that on June 25, 2019, YPF acquired the exploitation concession of the Aguada del Chañar area for Ps 4.1 billion. Additionally, contributions and acquisitions of interests in companies and joint ventures increased by Ps 4.7 billion during the second quarter of 2019 compared to the same period of 2018, mainly due to the acquisition of the Ensenada de Barragán Thermal Power Plant. On the other hand, the Company received Ps 0.5 billion of interest from BONAR 2020 and 2021 holdings.
Because of its financing activities, in Q2 2019 the Company had a net increase in funds of Ps 6.6 billion, compared to a net decrease of Ps 2.7 billion in Q2 2018. This difference was mainly driven by a net increase in debt of Ps 16.0 billion, partially offset by a higher interest payment of Ps 3.4 billion and leasing payments of Ps 3.0 billion.
Consolidated Results Q2 2019
The previously described cash generation, together with the Company's investment in Argentine sovereign bonds, including those received to cancel the accounts receivables of the Gas Plan program for the year 2015, which are still in the Company´s portfolio, resulted in a position of cash and cash equivalents of Ps 67.2 billion(1)as of June 30, 2019.
Total debt in U.S. dollars was US$ 9.4 billion, net debt was US$ 7.8 billion(2)with a Net debt/ Adjusted EBITDA LTM ratio of 1.90x(2).
The average interest rate for debt denominated in Argentine pesos at the end of Q2 2019 was 44.76%, while the average interest rate for debt denominated in U.S. dollars was 7.54%.
YPF negotiable obligations issued during Q2 2019 are detailed below:
YPF Note Amount
Interest Rate
Maturity
Series I USD 500 M
8.50%
84 months
Includes investments in financial assets (government securities) of US$ 256 million at market value.
Net debt: US$ 7,758 million/ Adjusted EBITDA LTM: US$4,077 million = 1.90x. Net debt is calculated as total debt less cash & equivalents and financial derivatives.
Consolidated Results Q2 2019
5. TABLES AND NOTES Q2 2019 Results
Consolidated Results Q2 2019
5.1 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
YPF SOCIEDAD ANONIMA AND CONTROLLED COMPANIES (Unaudited, figures expressed in millions of Argentine pesos)
Q2
Q1
Q2
Var.%
Jan-Jun
Jan-Jun
Var.%
2018
2019
2019
Q2 19/ Q2 18
2018
2019
2019 / 2018
93,034
130,907
160,329
72.3%
Revenues
168,857
291,236
72.5%
(81,966)
(104,754)
(134,211)
63.7%
Costs
(145,404)
(238,965)
64.3%
11,068
26,153
26,118
136.0%
Gross profit
23,453
52,271
122.9%
(5,890)
(9,820)
(11,217)
90.4%
Selling expenses
(11,071)
(21,037)
90.0%
(2,951)
(4,768)
(5,756)
95.1%
Administration expenses
(5,305)
(10,524)
98.4%
(464)
(1,521)
(1,056)
127.6%
Exploration expenses
(787)
(2,577)
227.4%
(17)
587
(921)
5317.6%
Other operating results, net
12,810
(334)
N/A
1,746
10,631
7,168
310.5%
Operating income
19,100
17,799
-6.8%
(1,139)
1,559
1,955
N/A
Income of interests in companies and joint ventures
(925)
3,514
N/A
46,126
25,343
(5,541)
N/A
Finance Income
54,025
19,802
-63.3%
(24,326)
(19,997)
(10,666)
-56.2%
Finance Cost
(33,249)
(30,663)
-7.8%
1,027
2,677
1,765
71.9%
Other financial results
2,169
4,442
104.8%
22,827
8,023
(14,442)
N/A
Net financial results
22,945
(6,419)
N/A
23,434
20,213
(5,319)
N/A
Net profit before income tax
41,120
14,894
-63.8%
(21,926)
(28,366)
2,992
N/A
Income tax
(33,626)
(25,374)
-24.5%
1,508
(8,153)
(2,327)
N/A
Net profit for the period
7,494
(10,480)
N/A
(485)
32
357
N/A
Net profits for noncontrolling interest
(566)
389
N/A
1,993
(8,185)
(2,684)
N/A
Net profit for shareholders of the parent company
8,060
(10,869)
N/A
5.08
(20.86)
(6.85)
N/A
Earnings per share, basic and diluted
20.55
(27.71)
N/A
69,295
56,337
(5,427)
N/A
Other comprehensive Income
82,804
50,910
-38.5%
70,803
48,184
(7,754)
N/A
Total comprehensive income for the period
90,298
40,430
-55.2%
24,782
42,174
44,151
78.2%
EBITDA (*)
61,274
86,325
40.9%
Note: Information reported in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
EBITDA = Operating income + Depreciation and impairment of properties, plant and equipment + Depreciation of assets for own use + Amortization of intangible assets + Unproductive exploratory drillings.
Consolidated Results Q2 2019
5.2 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
YPF SOCIEDAD ANONIMA AND CONTROLLED COMPANIES (Unaudited, figures expressed in millions of Argentine pesos)
12/31/2018
06/30/2019
Noncurrent Assets
Intangible assets
20,402
26,808
Properties, plant and equipment
699,087
788,217
Assets for leasing
-
25,515
Investments in companies and joint ventures
32,686
45,581
Deferred tax assets, net
301
508
Other receivables
9,617
11,504
Trade receivables
23,508
19,978
Total Non-current assets
785,601
918,111
Current Assets
Assets held for disposal
3,189
2,323
Inventories
53,324
69,555
Contract assets
420
610
Other receivables
21,867
23,130
Trade receivables
72,646
92,554
Derivative financial instruments
-
244
Investment in financial assets
10,941
10,863
Cash and equivalents
46,028
56,375
Total current assets
208,415
255,654
-
Total assets
994,016
1,173,765
-
Shareholders' equity
Shareholders' contributions
10,518
10,452
Reserves, other comprehensive income and retained earnings
348,682
385,580
Noncontrolling interest
3,157
4,389
Total Shareholders' equity
362,357
400,421
Noncurrent Liabilities
Provisions
83,388
107,520
Deferred tax liabilities, net
91,125
95,678
Contract liabilities
1,828
1,318
Income tax
-
3,856
Other taxes payable
2,175
1,627
Liabilities from leasing
-
14,756
Loans
270,252
316,483
Other liabilities
549
549
Accounts payable
3,373
3,973
Total Noncurrent Liabilities
452,690
545,760
Current Liabilities
Liabilities associated with assets held for disposal
3,133
1,815
Provisions
4,529
4,906
Contract liabilities
4,996
5,848
Income tax payable
357
2,235
Other taxes payable
10,027
11,321
Salaries and social security
6,154
6,662
Liabilities from leasing
-
11,161
Loans
64,826
79,634
Other liabilities
722
3,281
Accounts payable
84,225
100,721
Total Current Liabilities
178,969
227,584
Total Liabilities
631,659
773,344
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
994,016
1,173,765
Note: Information reported in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
Consolidated Results Q2 2019
5.3 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW YPF SOCIEDAD ANONIMA AND CONTROLLED COMPANIES
(Unaudited, figures expressed in millions of Argentine pesos)
Q2 Q1
2018 2019
1,508 (8,153)
1,139 (1,559)
22,689 28,048
2,020
314 483
1,548 4,297
21,926 28,366
1,969 3,213
(22,295) (8,432)
73 103
--
(7,677) (1,382)
1,489 (3,378)
910 (4,198)
3,629 5,525
753 1,945
(423)
232
(862)
(118)
80
(2,832)
22
50
758
(1,063)
27,610 42,640
(18,105) (30,530)
-
957
-
(17,364) (29,573)
(5,093) (9,534)
(4,964) (8,625)
7,481 13,081
-
(2,555)
-
(2,696) (7,633)
5,190 5,137
12,740 10,571
33,511 46,028
46,251 56,599
12,740 10,571
5,318 5,676
40,933 50,923
46,251 56,599
Q2
2019
(2,327)
(1,955)
33,707
2,333
553
4,467
(2,992)
4,091
11,690
114
(5)
(15,286)
503
(5,414)
12,736
(1,136)
1,253
152
(1,081)
22
2,602
711
-
(3,992)
40,746
(43,785)
(4,676)
-
452
(48,009)
(23,758)
(8,372)
42,158
(280)
(3,016)
(124)
6,608
431
(224)
56,599
56,375
(224)
5,967
50,408
56,375
Operating activities
Net income
Income of interests in companies and joint ventures Depreciation of property, plant and equipment Depreciation of assets for own use Amortization of intangible assets
Losses of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets and consumption of materials
Income tax charge
Net increase in provisions
Interest, exchange differences and other
Stock compensation plans
Results due to revaluation of companies
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Trade receivables
Other receivables
Inventories
Accounts payable
Other taxes payable
Salaries and Social Security
Other liabilities
Decrease in provisions included in liabilities for payments / utilization Contract Assets
Contract Liabilities
Dividends received
Insurance charge for loss of profit
Income tax payments
Net cash flow from operating activities
Investing activities
Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets Contributions and acquisitions of interests in companies and joint ventures Collection for sale of financial assets
Interest received from financial assets
Net cash flow from investing activities
Financing activities
Payment of loans
Payment of interests
Proceeds from loans
Acquisition of own shares
Payment of leasing
Payment of interest related to income tax
Net cash flow from financing activities
Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash and equivalents
Increase (decrease) in Cash and Equivalents
Cash and equivalents at the beginning of the period
Cash and equivalents at the end of the period
Increase (decrease) in Cash and Equivalents
COMPONENTS OF CASH AND EQUIVALENT AT THE END OF THE PERIOD
Cash
Other Financial Assets
TOTAL CASH AND EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD
Jan-Jun
2018
7,494
925
41,403
-
561
3,014
33,626
3,562
(22,258)
126
(11,980)
(11,907)
(3,346)
972
6,870
2,941
(586)
(1,473)
(1,002)
(154)
951
126
-
(829)
49,036
(33,899)
(284)
5,405
293
(28,485)
(14,528)
(10,363)
16,147
(120)
-
-
(8,864)
5,826
17,513
28,738
46,251
17,513
5,318
40,933
46,251
Jan-Jun
2019
(10,480)
(3,514)
61,755
4,353
1,036
8,764
25,374
7,304
3,258
217
(5)
(16,668)
(2,875)
(9,612)
18,261
809
830
384
(1,943)
(96)
(230)
761
758
(5,055)
83,386
(74,315)
(4,676)
957
452
(77,582)
(33,292)
(16,997)
55,239
(280)
(5,571)
(124)
(1,025)
5,568
10,347
46,028
56,375
10,347
5,967
50,408
56,375
Note: Information reported in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
Consolidated Results Q2 2019
5.4 CONSOLIDATED BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited, figures expressed in millions of Argentine pesos)
Q2 2019
Upstream
Gas & Power
Downstream
Corporate and
Consolidation
Total
Other
Adjustments
Revenues
831
31,923
124,255
4,701
(1,381)
160,329
Revenues from intersegment sales
73,228
2,324
849
5,686
(82,087)
-
Revenues
74,059
34,247
125,104
10,387
(83,468)
160,329
Operating Income
4,212
1,857
1,339
(2,702)
2,462
7,168
Investments in companies and joint ventures
-
1,254
701
-
-
1,955
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
27,893
312
4,731
771
-
33,707
Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment
31,856
1,014
5,979
1,232
-
40,081
Assets
555,239
157,392
361,214
102,583
(2,663)
1,173,765
Q2 2018
Upstream
Gas & Power
Downstream
Corporate and
Consolidation
Total
Other
Adjustments
Revenues
496
22,185
69,892
1,486
(1,025)
93,034
Revenues from intersegment sales
45,812
1,727
381
2,455
(50,375)
-
Revenues
46,308
23,912
70,273
3,941
(51,400)
93,034
Operating Income
2,868
849
361
(1,532)
(800)
1,746
Investments in companies and joint ventures
-
(1,138)
(1)
-
-
(1,139)
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
19,689
64
2,596
340
-
22,689
Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment
16,099
196
2,673
370
-
19,338
Assets
374,150
78,776
238,447
77,758
(7,379)
761,752
Consolidated Results Q2 2019
5.5 MAIN FINANCIAL MAGNITUDES IN U.S. DOLLARS (Unaudited figures)
Million USD
2018
2019
2019
Var
2018
2019
Var
Q2
Q1
Q2
Q2 19 / Q2 18
Jan-Jun
Jan-Jun
2019 / 2018
INCOME STATMENT
Revenues
3,963
3,321
3,672
-7.3%
7,821
6,993
-10.6%
Costs of sales
-3,491
-2,656
-3,073
-12.0%
-6,719
-5,729
-14.7%
Gross profit
471
665
599
27.0%
1,102
1,264
14.7%
Other operating expenses, net
-397
-394
-21
-94.6%
-144
-415
187.8%
Operating income
74
272
165
121.5%
957
436
-54.4%
Depreciation and impairment of property, plant &
966
718
769
-20.4%
1,919
1,487
-22.5%
equipment and intangible assets
Depreciation of assets for own use
0
52
53
N/A
0
105
N/A
Amortization of intangible assets
13
12
13
-5.5%
26
25
-3.8%
Unproductive exploratory drillings
1
25
9
532.6%
10
34
229.7%
EBITDA
1,056
1,079
1,009
-4.5%
2,912
2,087
-28.3%
Adjusted EBITDA
1,056
1,022
948
-10.2%
2,303
1,970
-14.4%
UPSTREAM
Revenues
1,973
1,424
1,689
-14.4%
3,942
3,113
-21.0%
Operating income
122
-42
96
-21.6%
231
54
-76.6%
Depreciation & Amortization
840
624
668
-20.4%
1,670
1,292
-22.6%
EBITDA
963
608
773
-19.8%
1,912
1,380
-27.8%
Adjusted EBITDA
963
574
739
-23.3%
1,912
1,313
-31.3%
Capital expenditures
686
636
726
5.9%
1,349
1,362
1.0%
DOWNSTREAM
Revenues
2,993
2,782
2,857
-4.6%
6,063
5,639
-7.0%
Operating income
15
339
31
100.2%
219
370
68.8%
Depreciation & Amortization
122
128
134
10.3%
237
262
10.6%
EBITDA
137
468
165
20.4%
457
633
38.5%
Adjusted EBITDA
137
452
146
6.6%
457
598
31.0%
Capital expenditures
114
91
136
19.7%
178
228
28.2%
GAS & ENERGY
Revenues
1,019
542
790
-22.5%
1,884
1,332
-29.3%
Operating income
36
-6
44
20.9%
659
37
-94.3%
Depreciation & Amortization
3
12
14
390.4%
6
26
349.1%
EBITDA
39
6
58
47.9%
665
64
-90.4%
Adjusted EBITDA
39
-1
47
20.2%
665
45
-93.2%
Capital expenditures
8
28
24
184.1%
28
52
87.1%
CORPORATE AND OTHER
Operating income
-65
-54
-61
-5.8%
-116
-115
-0.5%
Capital expenditures
16
21
28
79.1%
26
49
87.5%
CONSOLIDATION ADJUSTMENTS
Operating income
-34
33
56
N/A
-37
89
N/A
Average exchange rate of period
23.48
39.00
43.86
21.57
41.43
Exchange rate end of period
28.80
43.25
42.36
28.80
42.36
NOTE: For Q2 2018, the calculation of the main financial figures in U.S. dollars is derived from the calculation of the consolidated financial results expressed in Argentine pesos using the average exchange rate for each period. For the Q1 and Q2 of 2019, the calculation of the main financial figures in U.S. dollars is derived from the sum of: (1) YPF S.A. individual financial results expressed in Argentine pesos divided by the average exchange rate of the period and (2) the financial results of YPF S.A.'s subsidiaries expressed in Argentine pesos divided by the exchange rate at the end of period.
Consolidated Results Q2 2019
5.6 MAIN PHYSICAL MAGNITUDES (Unaudited figures)
2018
2019
Unit
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Cum. 2018
Q1
Q2
Cum. Q2
2019
Production
Crude oil production
Kbbl
20,483
20,591
20,933
20,897
82,904
20,376
20,382
40,758
NGL production
Kbbl
4,228
3,781
2,477
3,657
14,144
3,753
3,583
7,335
Gas production
Mm3
3,935
4,004
4,018
3,382
15,339
3,126
3,651
6,777
Total production
Kboe
49,460
49,554
48,679
45,826
193,519
43,788
46,928
90,716
Henry Hub
USD/Mbtu
3.00
2.80
2.90
3.64
3.09
3.15
2.64
2.89
Brent
USD/Bbl
66.81
74.50
75.22
67.71
71.06
63.17
68.92
66.05
Sales
Sales of petroleum products
Domestic market
Gasoline
Km3
1,373
1,288
1,321
1,368
5,350
1,363
1,260
2,623
Diesel
Km3
1,870
2,023
2,154
2,052
8,099
1,874
1,981
3,855
Jet fuel and kerosene
Km3
135
125
146
166
572
164
138
302
Fuel Oil
Km3
7
10
10
8
35
9
11
20
LPG
Km3
146
185
196
150
677
131
193
324
Others (*)
Km3
381
416
323
353
1,473
324
297
621
Total domestic market
Km3
3,912
4,047
4,150
4,097
16,206
3,865
3,880
7,745
Export market
Petrochemical naphtha
Km3
24
44
0
91
159
48
0
48
Jet fuel and kerosene
Km3
141
136
144
167
588
183
162
345
LPG
Km3
194
91
41
135
461
126
68
194
Bunker (Diesel and Fuel Oil)
Km3
101
72
65
84
322
83
74
157
Others (*)
Km3
52
50
93
101
296
80
101
181
Total export market
Km3
512
393
343
578
1,826
520
405
925
Total sales of petroleum products
Km3
4,424
4,440
4,493
4,675
18,032
4,385
4,285
8,670
Sales of petrochemical products
Domestic market
Fertilizers
Ktn
38
85
117
97
337
42
134
176
Methanol
Ktn
69
93
64
57
283
45
81
126
Others
Ktn
138
115
139
116
508
116
94
210
Total domestic market
Ktn
245
293
320
270
1,128
203
309
512
Export market
Methanol
Ktn
24
75
31
72
202
38
8
46
Others
Ktn
36
63
42
67
208
47
50
97
Total export market
Ktn
60
138
73
139
410
85
58
143
Total sales of petrochemical products
Ktn
305
431
393
409
1,538
288
367
655
Sales of other products
Grain, flours and oils
Domestic market
Ktn
30
23
92
55
200
43
50
93
Export market
Ktn
169
236
177
128
710
199
388
587
Total Grain, flours and oils
Ktn
199
259
269
183
910
242
438
680
Main products imported
Gasolines and Jet Fuel
Km3
114
59
49
46
268
118
118
237
Diesel
Km3
111
161
355
196
823
136
275
411
(*) Principally includes sales of oil and lubricant bases, grease, asphalt and residual carbon, among others.
Consolidated Results Q2 2019
