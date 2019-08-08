YPF S A : Q2 2019 Earning Release 0 08/08/2019 | 05:26pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields YPF S.A. Consolidated Results Q2 2019 Consolidated Results Q2 2019 CONTENT 1. MAIN MILESTONES AND ECONOMIC MAGNITUDES FOR Q2 2019 ................................................................. 3 2. ANALYSIS OF RESULTS FOR Q2 2019................................................................................................................ 4 3. ANALYSIS OF OPERATING RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT .................................................................... 7 3.1 UPSTREAM............................................................................................................................................................... 7 3.2 DOWNSTREAM ...................................................................................................................................................... 11 3.3 GAS AND ENERGY ................................................................................................................................................ 15 3.4 CORPORATE AND OTHERS................................................................................................................................. 17 4. LIQUIDITY AND SOURCES OF CAPITAL ........................................................................................................... 17 5. TABLES AND NOTES........................................................................................................................................... 19 5.1 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME........................................................................................................ 20 5.2 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET...................................................................................................................... 21 5.3 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW................................................................................................. 22 5.4 CONSOLIDATED BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION ................................................................................... 23 5.5 MAIN DOLLAR DENOMINATED FINANCIAL MAGNITUDES ............................................................................... 24 5.6 MAIN PHYSICAL MAGNITUDES ............................................................................................................................ 25 2 Consolidated Results Q2 2019 Adjusted EBITDA reached Ps 41.6 billion in Q2 2019, an increase of 67.8% over Q2 2018. Q2 Q1 Q2 Var.% Jan-Jun Jan-Jun Var.% 2018 2019 2019 Q2 19/ Q2 18 2018 2019 2019/2018 93,034 130,907 160,329 72.3% Revenues 168,857 291,236 72.5% (Million Ps) 1,746 10,631 7,168 310.5% Operating income 19,100 17,799 -6.8% (Million Ps) 1,508 -8,153 -2,327 N/A Net income 7,494 -10,480 N/A (Million Ps) 24,782 42,174 44,151 78.2% EBITDA 61,274 86,325 40.9% (Million Ps) 24,782 39,862 41,585 67.8% Adjusted EBITDA 49,294 81,446 65.2% (Million Ps) 5.08 -20.86 -6.85 N/A Earnings per share 20.55 -27.71 N/A (Ps per Share) 19,338 30,377 40,081 107.3% Capital Expenditures 34,212 70,458 105.9% (Million Ps) EBITDA = Operating Income + Depreciation and Impairment of Property, Plant and Equipment + Depreciation of assets for own use +Amortization of Intangible Assets + Unproductive Exploratory Drillings. Adjusted EBITDA = EBITDA - profit from the revaluation of YPF S.A.'s investment in YPF Energía Eléctrica (YPF EE) for Ps 12.0 billion in Q1 2018. It also excludes IFRS 16 effects. (Amounts are expressed in billions of Argentine pesos) 1. MAIN MILESTONES AND ECONOMIC MAGNITUDES FOR Q2 2019 Revenues for Q2 2019 were Ps 160.3 billion, which represents an increase of 72.3%, compared to Q2 2018.

Operating income for Q2 2019 was Ps 7.2 billion, 310.5% higher compared to the operating income for Q2 2018. Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2019 was Ps 41.6 billion, 67.8% higher than Q2 2018.

Operating cash flow was Ps 40.7 billion for Q2 2019, 47.6% higher than the Ps 27.6 billion reported for Q2 2018.

Capital expenditures in property, plant and equipment for Q2 2019 were Ps 40.1 billion, 107.3% higher than Q2 2018.

Total hydrocarbon production for Q2 2019 was 515.7 Kboed, 5.3% lower than Q2 2018.

The average crude oil processed for Q2 2019 was 262.8 Kbbld, 4.4% lower than Q2 2018, while refinery processing levels were 82.2%. 3 Consolidated Results Q2 2019 2. ANALYSIS OF RESULTS FOR Q2 2019 Revenues for Q2 2019 were Ps 160.3 billion, an increase of 72.3% compared to Ps 93.0 billion in Q2 2018, primarily due to the following factors: Diesel revenues in Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 53.6 billion, a Ps 25.1 billion or 87.7% increase when compared to Q2 2018;

Gasoline revenues in Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 32.4 billion, a Ps 12.8 billion or 65.0% increase when compared to Q2 2018;

Natural gas revenues in Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 19.2 billion compared to Ps 15.3 billion in Q2 2018, which represents an increase of Ps 3.9 billion, or 25.9%;

Retail natural gas revenues (residential and small business and companies) in Q2 2019 reached Ps 9.7 billion, which represents an increase of Ps 4.3 billion, or 80.4%, from Ps 5.4 billion in Q2 2018;

Other domestic sales in Q2 2019, which include jet fuel, fertilizers, petrochemicals, lubricants and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), among others, totaled Ps 23.9 billion which represents an increase of Ps 9.8 billion or 70.0%, from Ps 14.1 billion in Q2 2018;

Export revenues in Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 21.5 billion, which represents an increase of Ps 11.4 billion, or 112.4%, from Ps 10.1 billion in Q2 2018. Cost of sales for Q2 2019 was Ps 134.2 billion, 63.7% higher than Q2 2018. This includes a 63.7% increase in production costs and a 89.1% increase in purchases. Cash costs, which include costs of production and purchases but exclude depreciation and amortization, increased by 81.8%. This increase was driven primarily by the following factors: Production costs Depreciation of property, plant and equipment amounted to Ps 32.3 billion in Q2 2019, compared to Ps 22.0 billion in Q2 2018, which represents an increase of Ps 10.3 billion or 46.8%;

Lifting costs amounted to Ps 25.1 billion in Q2 2019, which represents an increase of Ps 12.1 billion, or 93.2%, from Ps 13.0 billion in Q2 2018;

Royalties and other production related costs in Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 10.4 billion, from Ps 7.3 billion in Q2 2018, which represents an increase of Ps 3.1 billion, or 42.9%;

Refining costs in Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 5.7 billion, from Ps 2.9 billion in Q2 2018, which represents an increase of Ps 2.8 billion, or 99.0%; 4 Consolidated Results Q2 2019 Transportation costs in Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 5.0 billion, which represents an increase of Ps 2.4 billion, or 89.5%, from Ps 2.6 billion in Q2 2018. Purchases In Q2 2019 crude oil purchases from third parties amounted to Ps 12.6 billion, which represents an increase of approximately Ps 6.1 billion, or 94.5%, from Ps 6.5 billion of Q2 2018;

Fuel imports amounted to Ps 10.4 billion in Q2 2019, which represents an increase of approximately Ps 6.6 billion, or 176.9%, from Ps 3.8 billion in Q2 2018;

Biofuel (FAME and bioethanol) purchases in Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 7.6 billion, which represents an increase of Ps 2.3 billion, or 43.2%, from Ps 5.3 billion of Q2 2018;

Grain receipts in the agricultural sales segment through the form of barter, which were recorded as purchases, amounted to Ps 5.8 billion in Q2 2019, which represents an increase of Ps 3.0 billion, or 107.4%, from Ps 2.8 billion in Q2 2018;

Purchases of natural gas from other producers for resale in the retail distribution segment (residential and small businesses and industries) in Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 5.3 billion, which represents an increase of Ps 1.3 billion, or 31.1%, from Ps 4.0 billion in Q2 2018;

In Q2 2019, a positive stock variation of Ps 5.4 billion was recorded, compared to the negative stock variation registered in Q2 2018 of Ps 0.9 billion, mainly as a result of the increase in replacement cost of inventories affected by the higher extraction costs (lifting cost) mentioned above. Selling expenses for Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 11.2 billion, an increase of 90.4% compared to Ps 5.9 billion in Q2 2018. Higher charges were recorded for transportation of products, mainly related to the higher rates paid for domestic transport of fuels, higher charges for taxes, fees and contributions mainly due to the increase in withholdings on exports and the tax on financial operations, higher charges for depreciation of fixed assets and higher personnel expenses, among others. Administration expenses for Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 5.8 billion, an increase of 95.1% compared to Ps 3.0 billion in Q2 2018. The increase was mainly due to higher personnel expenses, higher costs in outsourcing services and computer licenses, many of which are denominated in U.S. dollars, higher charges related to institutional advertising and higher depreciation of fixed assets. 5 Consolidated Results Q2 2019 Exploration expenses for Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 1.1 billion, an increase of 127.6% compared to Ps 0.5 billion for Q2 2018. Other operating results, net, for Q2 2019 represented a loss of Ps 0.9 billion, compared to a loss of Ps 17 million for Q2 2018. The variation corresponds mainly to higher charges in the provision for judicial contingencies and that in Q2 2018, a gain of Ps 0.3 billion was recorded as a result of the total assignment of the participation in the Cerro Bandera area. Net financial results for Q2 2019 represented a loss of Ps 14.4 billion, compared to the gain of Ps 22.8 billion in Q2 2018. As such, a lower positive foreign exchange was registered over net liabilities in Argentine pesos of Ps 32.4 billion, due to the appreciation of the Argentine peso observed during Q2 2019 and compared to Q2 2018, when there was a depreciation of the Argentine peso. Additionally, higher negative interests of Ps 4.3 billion were recorded, as a result of higher average indebtedness, measured in Argentine pesos, and higher interest rates during Q2 2019 compared to Q2 2018. Finally, there were higher positive charges for other financial results of Ps 0.7 billion and higher interest income of Ps 0.9 billion. Income tax expense during Q2 2019 amounted to a gain of Ps 3.0 billion, compared to a loss of Ps 21.9 billion for Q2 2018, all this considering the projected effective rate. Net income for Q2 2019 was a loss of Ps 2.3 billion, compared to the gain of Ps 1.5 billion in Q2 2018. Capital expenditures for property, plant and equipment in Q2 2019 were Ps 40.1 billion, a 107.3% increase compared to the capital expenditures made during Q2 2018. 6 Consolidated Results Q2 2019 ANALYSIS OF OPERATING RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT 3.1 UPSTREAM Q2 Q1 Q2 Var.% Jan-Jun Jan-Jun Var.% 2018 2019 2019 Q2 19/ Q2 18 2018 2019 2019/2018 2,868 -1,663 4,212 46.9% Operating income 5,016 2,549 -49.2% (Million Ps) 46,308 55,545 74,059 59.9% Revenues 85,012 129,604 52.5% (Million Ps) 226.3 226.4 224.0 -1.0% Crude oil production 226.9 225.2 -0.8% (Kbbld) 41.6 41.7 39.4 -5.3% NGL production 44.3 40.5 -8.4% (Kbbld) 44.0 34.7 40.1 -8.8% Gas production 43.9 37.4 -14.6% (Mm3d) 544.6 486.5 515.7 -5.3% Total production 547.0 501.2 -8.4% (Kboed) 464 -1,521 -1,056 N/A Exploration costs 787 -2,577 N/A (Million Ps) 16,099 24,804 31,856 97.9% Capital Expenditures 29,132 56,660 94.5% (Million Ps) 19,689 23,125 27,893 41.7% Depreciation 35,989 51,018 41.8% (Million Ps) Realization Prices 63.9 53.0 58.7 -8.1% Crude oil prices in domestic market (*) 64.1 55.9 -12.9% Period average (USD/bbl) 4.70 3.68 4.06 -13.6% Average gas price (**) 4.68 3.87 -17.2% (USD/Mmbtu) (*) The average crude price has been recalculated. (**) The average gas price has been recalculated due to the change in the accrual of the Gas Plan and the adjustments for final billing. In Q2 2019, the Upstream business segment recorded an operating gain of Ps 4.2 billion, compared to a gain of Ps 2.9 billion in Q2 2018. Revenues were Ps 74.1 billion for Q2 2019, an increase of 59.9% compared to Q2 2018, primarily due to the following factors: Crude oil revenues amounted to Ps 53.7 billion, an increase of 77.8% or Ps 23.5 billion compared to Ps 30.2 billion in Q2 2018 as the intersegment price of oil increased by approximately 71.7% measured in pesos. The average realization price for crude oil in Q2 2019 decreased by 8.1% to US$ 58.7/bbl. Crude oil volume transferred between segments decreased 0.7%;

Natural gas revenues reached Ps 22.1 billion, 35.2% or Ps 5.7 billion higher than the Ps 16.4 billion in Q2 2018 as a result of a 56.8% increase in the average price of natural gas in Argentine pesos impacted by the devaluation of the Argentine peso between both periods. The average realization price for the quarter in dollars was U$S 4.06/Mmbtu, 13.6% lower than in Q2 2018. Moreover, volume sold between segments decreased 7 Consolidated Results Q2 2019 by 10.0% compared to Q2 2018 mainly due to the excess supply of gas against domestic demand, which had an impact on the production of natural gas. Total hydrocarbon production for Q2 2019 was 515.7 Kboed, a 5.3% decrease compared to Q2 2018. Crude oil production declined only 1.0%, resulting in 224.0 Kbbld. Additionally, as of December 31, 2018, the process of assigning marginal areas ended whose production during the second quarter of 2018 was 2.1 Kbbld. The natural gas market in Argentina during the second quarter of 2019 was affected, although to a lesser extent compared to the first quarter, by an excess of supply compared to domestic demand, which had an impact on the production of natural gas following the temporary closure of production in some locations in April and to a lesser extent in May, as well as from the reinjection of the hydrocarbon. Among others, the average temperatures observed during the second quarter 2019 and the lower demand in the high consumption sectors, determined a lower consumption of natural gas by the power generations and industries sector, which negatively affected the demand and consequently, the supply of natural gas. In this order, natural gas production decreased by 8.8% compared to Q2 2018, totaling 40.1 Mm3d. The production of natural gas liquids (NGL) dropped by 5.3%, totaling 39.4 Kbbld, driven mainly by losses due to the power outages in June 2019 together with the fire at the DOW Ethylene plant that limited the use of the installed capacity in MEGA for the production of Ethane that could not be delivered for refining. Regarding the development activity, in Q2 2019, 111 new wells have been put into production, including the non-conventional and tight wells described below, of which 22 are not operated. During Q2 2019, in the shale areas, YPF´s net hydrocarbon production reached 82.4 Kboed, which represents an increase of 47.9% compared to Q2 2018. This production is comprised of 32.1 Kbbld of crude oil, 9.0 Kbbld of NGL and 6.6 Mm3d of natural gas. Regarding the operated development activity, 39 wells have been put into production targeting the Vaca Muerta formation, reaching a total of approximately 780 active wells of which 58 are not operated, with a total of 19 active drilling rigs and 10 workovers at the end of Q2 2019. With respect to tight development, net production in Q2 2019 reached a total of 10.8 Mm3d of natural gas, plus 4.9 Kbbld of NGL and 4.8 Kbbld of crude oil, of which 86.2% comes from YPF operated areas. Regarding the operated activity conducted during the period, 8 new wells were put into production in Estación Fernández Oro. Operating costs (excluding exploration expenses) for Q2 2019 totaled Ps 68.5 billion, a 58.2% increase compared to Q2 2018, of which we highlight the following: 8 Consolidated Results Q2 2019 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment amounted to Ps 27.9 billion in Q2 2019 compared to Ps 19.7 billion in Q2 2018, representing an increase of approximately Ps 8.2 billion, or 41.7%, primarily due to an increase in the value of assets based on their valuation in U.S. dollars, which is the functional currency of the Company. This was partially offset by a decrease in depreciation due to the incorporation of reserves during the year 2018;

Lifting costs for Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 25.1 billion, an increase of Ps 12.1 billion or 93.2% compared to Ps 13.0 billion in Q2 2018. In turn, the increase in the unit indicator, measured in Argentine pesos, was 100.6%, in line with the general increase in prices of the economy and also increased by the higher workover activity intended to improve the production performance of certain mature fields, weighted by the decrease in production mentioned above;

Royalties and other production related costs in Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 10.4 billion, which represents an increase of Ps 3.1 billion, or 42.9%, compared to Ps 7.3 billion in Q2 2018. Of this increase, Ps 2.4 billion was related to an increase in royalties in connection with crude oil production, and Ps 0.7 billion was related to an increase in royalties for natural gas production, in both cases due to higher wellhead values of these products measured in Argentine pesos, which were partially offset by the lower natural gas production during 2019;

Transportation costs related to production (trucks, pipelines and polyducts in deposit) for Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 2.1 billion, an increase of approximately Ps 1.2 billion, or 126.8%, compared to Ps 0.9 billion for Q2 2018 due to higher tariffs measured in Argentine pesos and higher activity in unconventional areas. Exploration expenses for Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 1.1 billion, an increase of 129.7% compared to Ps 0.5 billion for Q2 2018, mainly due to the higher negative results from unproductive exploratory drilling during the quarter (in a differential amount of Ps 0.4 billion) and due to higher expenses relating to geophysical and geological studies in an amount of Ps 42 million. Exploratory investment during Q2 2019 was 49.9% higher than in Q2 2018, totaling Ps 2.0 billion. Unit operating cash costs in U.S. dollars decreased 1.2% to US$ 20.3/boe in Q2 2019 from US$ 20.5/boe in Q2 2018, including taxes of US$ 5.8/boe and US$ 6.8/boe, respectively. In turn, the average lifting cost for YPF in Q2 2019 was US$ 12.3/boe, 10.4% higher than Q2 2018. CAPEX Capital expenditures for the Upstream business segment for Q2 2019 were Ps 31.9 billion, a 97.9% increase compared to Q2 2018. Of these capital expenditures, 67.8% were invested in 9 Consolidated Results Q2 2019 drilling and workover activities, 23.6% in facilities and the remaining 8.6% in exploration and other activities in the Upstream business segment. As in Q1 2019, the activity during Q2 was mainly focused on shale oil, on the development of the Loma Campana, La Amarga Chica and Bandurria Sur blocks. In addition, the West Loma La Lata and Chihuido de la Sierra Negra pilots started activity, while exploration activity was developed in the Las Manadas and Filo Morado blocks. Regarding conventional oil, activities were focused on primary projects developed in Mesa Verde, Ugarteche, El Guadal, Cañadon Leon as well as secondary recovery projects mainly in the Chachahuen, Manantiales Behr and Los Perales blocks, among others. In addition, the company has started to increase its tertiary recovery projects, as can be seen in the Manantiales Behr, Los Perales and Desfiladero Bayo blocks. As in Q1 2019, shale gas activity during Q2 2019 was focused on concluding the activities started in 2018 in the Rincón del Mangrullo, Aguada de la Arena and El Orejano blocks. In the La Ribera block, activity continues to derisk the project. Regarding tight gas, activity was focused on the Estación Fernández Oro (EFO) block. Exploration activities for Q2 2019 covered the Neuquina, Golfo San Jorge and Cuyana basins. In the Neuquina basin, exploratory activity was focused in the Las Manadas, Filo Morado, Loma la Lata, Chachahuén, Rincón del Mangrullo, Al Norte de la Dorsal, El Manzano Oeste, Agua Salada, Dadín and CNQ7A blocks. In the Golfo San Jorge basin, exploration activity was focused in the Cañadón de la Escondida, Sarmiento and Restinga Alí blocks. In the Cuyana basin, exploration activity was developed in the Mesa Verde block. During Q2 2019, 13 exploratory wells were completed: 12 corresponding to crude oil and 1 corresponding to natural gas exploratory wells. 10 Consolidated Results Q2 2019 3.2 DOWNSTREAM Q2 Q1 Q2 Var.% Jan-Jun Jan-Jun Var.% 2018 2019 2019 Q2 19/ Q2 18 2018 2019 2019/2018 361 13,283 1,339 270.9% Operating income 4,370 14,622 234.6% (Million Ps) 70,273 108,937 125,104 78.0% Revenues 130,610 234,041 79.2% (Million Ps) 4,048 3,865 3,880 -4.2% Sales of refined products in domestic market 7,959 7,745 -2.7% (Km3) 393 520 405 3.1% Exportation of refined products 905 925 2.2% (Km3) 208 161 175 -15.9% Sales of petrochemical products in domestic market (*) 415 336 -19.0% (Ktn) 138 85 58 -58.0% Exportation of petrochemical products 198 143 -27.8% (Ktn) 275.0 269.0 262.8 -4.4% Crude oil processed 282.8 265.9 -6.0% (Kbbld) 86% 84% 82% -4.4% Refinery utilization 89% 83% -6.0% (%) 2,673 3,568 5,979 123.7% Capital Expenditures 3,928 9,547 143.0% (Million Ps) 2,596 4,027 4,731 82.2% Depreciation 4,672 8,758 87.5% (Million Ps) 634 569 564 -11.0% Average domestic market gasoline price 663 569 -14.2% (USD/m3) 613 606 614 0.2% Average domestic market diesel price (**) 638 606 -5.0% (USD/m3) (*) Fertilizer sales not included. (**) The average domestic market diesel price had an adjustment since it received pending commissions. Operating income for the Downstream business segment for Q2 2019 was Ps 1.3 billion, 270.9% higher than Ps 0.4 billion recorded in Q2 2018. Revenues were Ps 125.1 billion in Q2 2019, representing an 78.0% increase compared to Ps 70.3 billion in Q2 2018, primarily due to the following factors: Diesel revenues in Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 53.6 billion, which represents an increase of Ps 25.1 billion, or 87.7%, compared to those of Q2 2018, due to an increase of 91.6% in the average price obtained for the diesel mix, partially offset by lower total volumes shipped of approximately 2.1%, in line with a 3.2% decrease in sales of this product in the market during the quarter. The volume of Infinia Diesel (premium diesel) sold decreased by 5.9%;

Gasoline revenues in Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 32.4 billion, which represents an increase of Ps 12.8 billion, or 65.0% compared to those of Q2 2018, due to an increase of 68.6% in the average price, partially offset by a decrease in the total volumes shipped of 2.1%, accompanying a 5.3% decrease in sales of this product in the market during 11 Consolidated Results Q2 2019 the quarter. Additionally, during Q2 2019 there was a 24.1% decrease in the volume of Infinia Gasoline (premium gasoline) sold; Other sales in the domestic market for Q2 2019 totaled Ps 18.5 billion, representing an increase of Ps 6.5 billion or 54.6% compared to Q2 2018. We highlight the increase in sales of fertilizers by 179.6%, the increase in sales of jet fuel by 123.5%, higher sales of petrochemical products by 60.3%, the increase in sales of lubricants by 50.3% and LPG by 14.6%, in all these cases mainly due to the higher prices of these products measured in Argentine pesos. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in coal sales by 14.0%. On the other hand, export revenues in the Downstream segment during Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 20.6 billion, representing an increase of Ps 10.5 billion, or 103.8%, compared to such exports in Q2 2018. The export of crude oil increased by Ps 3.2 billion, or 940.8% when compared to the same period in 2018, driven by higher volumes sold. Jet fuel sales increased by Ps 3.2 billion, or 111.6% due to higher sales prices in Argentine pesos of 80.4% and a 17.3% increase in volumes sold. Exports of soy flour and oil increased by Ps 2.7 billion, or 105.3% driven by higher average prices and volumes exported. Fuel oil sales increased by Ps 0.7 billion, or 109.5% driven by higher average prices and volumes sold. In addition, the exports of lubricants increased by Ps 0.4 billion with an increase in the average sale price of 82.0%. Petrochemical products increased by Ps 0.3 billion, or 16.7% due to better prices obtained, partially offset by lower volumes sold. Cost of sales and operating expenses for Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 112.8 billion representing an increase of Ps 48.3 billion, or 74.9%, compared to Q2 2018, with the following highlights: Crude oil purchases in Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 64.6 billion, a Ps 27.6 billion or 74.7% increase compared to Ps 37.0 billion in Q2 2018. A 71.0% increase was observed in the prices of crude oil expressed in Argentine pesos, mainly due to the devaluation in the period. In turn, crude oil volumes purchased from third parties increased by 16.0%, while the volume of crude oil transferred from the Upstream segment decreased by only 0.7%;

Fuel imports in Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 10.4 billion, representing an increase of Ps 6.6 billion, or 176.9% compared to Ps 3.8 billion in Q2 2018, mainly associated with higher imports of diesel and jet fuel, given the lower volume processed in 2019, in addition to the effects of the devaluation that occurred during this period;

Biofuel purchases (FAME and bioethanol) for the Q2 2019 period amounted to Ps 7.6 billion, representing an increase of Ps 2.3 billion, or 43.2% with respect to Q2 2018, mainly due to an increase of 60.4% and 44.2% in the price of FAME and bioethanol, respectively; and to lower volumes of FAME (10.8%) and bioethanol (0.6%) acquired in Q2 2019; 12 Consolidated Results Q2 2019 In Q2 2019, grain receipts in the agricultural sales segment through the form of barter, which were recorded as purchases, increased by Ps 3.0 billion, or 107.4% compared to Q2 2018. This increase is due to a 41.4% increase in the average price and 46.6% in the volumes received;

In Q2 2019, a positive stock variation of Ps 2.0 billion was recorded in this segment compared to a negative stock variation of Ps 0.4 billion in Q2 2018, mainly due to the increase in the crude price in Q2 2019 (at the applicable transfer price);

Regarding production costs, refining costs for Q2 2019 totaled Ps 5.7 billion, which represents an increase of approximately Ps 2.8 billion, or 99.0%, compared to Ps 2.9 billion in Q2 2018. This increase was mainly driven by higher consumption of materials, spare parts and other supplies and higher repair and maintenance charges. Because of this, and considering also that the processing level in refineries decreased by 4.4%, the unit refining cost increased in Q2 2019 by 108.2% compared to Q2 2018;

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment in Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 3.9 billion, which represents an increase of approximately Ps 1.7 billion, or 79.3%, mainly due to higher value of assets subject to depreciation compared to the same period of previous year and due to the higher valuation thereof when taking into account that the Company´s functional currency is the U.S. dollar;

Transport costs linked to production (shipping, oil pipelines and polyducts) for Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 2.5 billion, which represents an increase of Ps 1.0 billion, or 71.9% compared to Ps 1.5 billion in Q2 2018 driven mainly by higher tariffs in Argentine pesos. Selling expenses in Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 10.5 billion, representing an increase of Ps 4.9 billion, or 88.4%, compared to Ps 5.6 billion in Q2 2018. This increase was mainly driven by higher costs for transporting products, in turn related to the increase in sales and the increase in transportation tariffs in the domestic market, as well as higher charges for depreciation of fixed assets, higher personnel expenses and higher amounts of taxes on bank debits and credits, and withholdings on exports. The volume of crude oil processed in Q2 2019 was 262.8 Kbbld, a 4.4% decrease compared to Q2 2018 mainly due to the general power cut in Argentina on June 16, 2019 and plant stoppages. With these lower levels of processing, there was a lower production of diesel (-1.9%), a lower production of gasoline (-6.2%), corresponding to a lower production of Infinia Gasoline (-37.9%) which was partially offset by higher production of Super Gasoline (+8.3%). In addition, the production of other refined products such as LPG, petroleum coal, asphalts, and lubricant bases decreased, while the production of fuel oil and petrochemical naphtha increased, in comparison with Q2 2018. 13 Consolidated Results Q2 2019 CAPEX Capital expenditures for Q2 2019 were Ps 6.0 billion, a 123.7% increase compared to Q2 2018. In the La Plata Refinery, the blending work of gasoline and diesel was concluded with the mechanical completion and the main works to revamp the Topping D unit have begun, in order to increase the processing capacity of crude shale. It is estimated that it will be completed during the year 2021. Engineering developments continue for the new diesel and gasoline hydrotreating units to be carried out in the three refineries. The works in the aforementioned complexes are carried out with the objective of complying with Resolution 5/2016 of the Hydrocarbons Resources Secretariat on new fuel specifications. In the refining, logistics and oil product dispatch facilities, work continues for purposes of improving the existing infrastructure, and certain aspects relating to safety and environmental protection. In the La Plata Industrial Complex, the reception of crude oil has mechanical completion. This will provide greater flexibility in the loading of crude oil to Toppings and will have an improvement on the safety conditions, for both of the facilities of said complex and the associated logistics. 14 Consolidated Results Q2 2019 3.3 GAS AND ENERGY Q2 Q1 Q2 Var.% Jan-Jun Jan-Jun Var.% 2018 2019 2019 Q2 19/ Q2 18 2018 2019 2019/2018 849 -234 1,857 118.7% Operating income 13,100 1,623 -87.6% (Million Ps) 23,912 21,788 34,247 43.2% Revenues 40,930 56,035 36.9% (Million Ps) 196 1,177 1,014 417.3% Capital Expenditures 575 2,191 281.0% (Million Ps) 64 269 312 387.5% Depreciation 121 581 380.2% (Million Ps) The Gas and Energy business segment reported an operating gain of Ps 1.9 billion during Q2 2019 compared to an operating gain of Ps 0.8 billion in Q2 2018. The revenues of the segment during Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 34.2 billion, representing an increase of 43.2% compared to Q2 2018, of which we highlight the following: Sales of natural gas as producers in the local market and abroad increased by Ps 6.8 billion, or 44.9% to Ps 22.1 billion from Ps 15.3 billion in Q2 2018, as a consequence of an increase in the average price of natural gas of 62.2% (in Argentine pesos), partially offset by a 10.7% decrease in the volume sold. This reduction is explained by the excess supply of gas compared to domestic demand, which impacted the production of natural gas and therefore negatively affected the volumes dispatched during the second quarter of 2019;

Sales of natural gas to the retail segment (residential customers and small industries and businesses) increased by Ps 4.3 billion, or 80.4% to Ps 9.7 billion from Ps 5.4 billion in Q2 2018. This increase was due to the fact that our controlled company Metrogas S.A., whose functional currency is the Argentine peso, recorded an inflation adjustment of Ps 0.9 billion in Q2 2019 sales based on current local regulations. Additionally, such company obtained higher average sale prices of 38.1% and a 23.1% increase in volume sold through its distribution network. Total operating costs for Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 30.9 billion representing an increase of 39.7%, compared to Ps 22.1 billion in Q2 2018, primarily due to the following factors: Purchases of natural gas amounted to Ps 22.2 billion, increasing by Ps 5.9 billion or 36.6% from Ps 16.3 billion in Q2 2018, driven by 56.0% increase in prices, measured in Argentine pesos, mainly due to the devaluation that occurred in the current period. In addition, volume purchased from third parties decreased by 70.4%, while volumes transferred from the Upstream segment decreased by 10.0%;

Purchases of natural gas from other producers for resale in the retail distribution segment (residential and small businesses and industries) in Q2 2019 amounted to Ps 5.2 billion, which represents an increase of Ps 1.7 billion, or 50.9%, from Ps 3.5 billion in Q2 2018, mainly driven by an inflation adjustment of Ps 0.5 billion recorded by our 15 Consolidated Results Q2 2019 subsidiary Metrogas S.A., higher prices of 58.9% and a 5.1% decrease in volume purchased; Depreciation of property, plant and equipment corresponding to the production process amounted Ps 0.3 billion, showing an increase of Ps 0.2 billion or 336.1%, mainly due to higher depreciation of assets of our controlled company Metrogas S.A. compared to the same period of the previous year due to recording the inflation adjustment. 16 Consolidated Results Q2 2019 3.4 CORPORATE AND OTHERS This business segment involves mainly corporate costs and other activities that are not reported in any of the previously-mentioned business segments. Corporate operating income for Q2 2019 was a loss of Ps 2.7 billion, compared to a loss of Ps 1.5 billion in Q2 2018. The variation is mainly related to an increase in personnel expenses, higher IT costs relating to computer licenses, many of which are mainly denominated in U.S. dollars, and institutional advertising, together with higher charges for depreciation of fixed assets, which were partially offset by the revenues recorded under this business segment. Consolidation adjustments to eliminate results among business segments not transferred to third parties were positive Ps 2.5 billion for Q2 2019 and negative Ps 0.8 billion for Q2 2018. This quarter, the gap between the transfer prices between businesses and the replacement cost of the company's inventories decreased, while in Q2 2018 the same had increased. In both cases, the movement of transfer prices reflects the changes in market prices, especially of crude oil. 4. LIQUIDITY AND SOURCES OF CAPITAL In Q2 2019, net cash flows provided by operating activities amounted to Ps 40.7 billion, which represents a 47.6% increase compared to Q2 2018. This Ps 13.1 billion variation was mainly due to a Ps 19.4 billion increase in EBITDA, and to a lesser extent due to negative working capital variations, which include payments for adhesion to the tax revaluation established in Law No. 27,430 and also, for adhering to the payment facilities plan established by RG No. 4477 / 2019 in relation to the deduction of the cost of abandonment of wells corresponding to the periods 2005 to 2010 from income taxes, higher accounts receivables from the higher sales of the quarter, partially offset by the payment of five instalments of "Plan Gas Bonds". The generation of funds during the second quarter of 2019 was not sufficient to cover the amount that the Company required to finance the investments made during this period, mainly from the strategic investments made in the Ensenada de Barragán Thermal Power Plant and in the Aguada del Chañar area. Net cash flows used in investing activities were Ps 48.0 billion for Q2 2019, 176.5% higher than in Q2 2018. Investments in fixed and intangible assets were Ps 43.8 billion in Q2 2019, 141.8% higher than in Q2 2018. It should be noted that on June 25, 2019, YPF acquired the exploitation concession of the Aguada del Chañar area for Ps 4.1 billion. Additionally, contributions and acquisitions of interests in companies and joint ventures increased by Ps 4.7 billion during the second quarter of 2019 compared to the same period of 2018, mainly due to the acquisition of the Ensenada de Barragán Thermal Power Plant. On the other hand, the Company received Ps 0.5 billion of interest from BONAR 2020 and 2021 holdings. Because of its financing activities, in Q2 2019 the Company had a net increase in funds of Ps 6.6 billion, compared to a net decrease of Ps 2.7 billion in Q2 2018. This difference was mainly driven by a net increase in debt of Ps 16.0 billion, partially offset by a higher interest payment of Ps 3.4 billion and leasing payments of Ps 3.0 billion. 17 Consolidated Results Q2 2019 The previously described cash generation, together with the Company's investment in Argentine sovereign bonds, including those received to cancel the accounts receivables of the Gas Plan program for the year 2015, which are still in the Company´s portfolio, resulted in a position of cash and cash equivalents of Ps 67.2 billion(1)as of June 30, 2019. Total debt in U.S. dollars was US$ 9.4 billion, net debt was US$ 7.8 billion(2)with a Net debt/ Adjusted EBITDA LTM ratio of 1.90x(2). The average interest rate for debt denominated in Argentine pesos at the end of Q2 2019 was 44.76%, while the average interest rate for debt denominated in U.S. dollars was 7.54%. YPF negotiable obligations issued during Q2 2019 are detailed below: YPF Note Amount Interest Rate Maturity Series I USD 500 M 8.50% 84 months Includes investments in financial assets (government securities) of US$ 256 million at market value. Net debt: US$ 7,758 million/ Adjusted EBITDA LTM: US$4,077 million = 1.90x. Net debt is calculated as total debt less cash & equivalents and financial derivatives. 18 Consolidated Results Q2 2019 5. TABLES AND NOTES Q2 2019 Results 19 Consolidated Results Q2 2019 5.1 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME YPF SOCIEDAD ANONIMA AND CONTROLLED COMPANIES (Unaudited, figures expressed in millions of Argentine pesos) Q2 Q1 Q2 Var.% Jan-Jun Jan-Jun Var.% 2018 2019 2019 Q2 19/ Q2 18 2018 2019 2019 / 2018 93,034 130,907 160,329 72.3% Revenues 168,857 291,236 72.5% (81,966) (104,754) (134,211) 63.7% Costs (145,404) (238,965) 64.3% 11,068 26,153 26,118 136.0% Gross profit 23,453 52,271 122.9% (5,890) (9,820) (11,217) 90.4% Selling expenses (11,071) (21,037) 90.0% (2,951) (4,768) (5,756) 95.1% Administration expenses (5,305) (10,524) 98.4% (464) (1,521) (1,056) 127.6% Exploration expenses (787) (2,577) 227.4% (17) 587 (921) 5317.6% Other operating results, net 12,810 (334) N/A 1,746 10,631 7,168 310.5% Operating income 19,100 17,799 -6.8% (1,139) 1,559 1,955 N/A Income of interests in companies and joint ventures (925) 3,514 N/A 46,126 25,343 (5,541) N/A Finance Income 54,025 19,802 -63.3% (24,326) (19,997) (10,666) -56.2% Finance Cost (33,249) (30,663) -7.8% 1,027 2,677 1,765 71.9% Other financial results 2,169 4,442 104.8% 22,827 8,023 (14,442) N/A Net financial results 22,945 (6,419) N/A 23,434 20,213 (5,319) N/A Net profit before income tax 41,120 14,894 -63.8% (21,926) (28,366) 2,992 N/A Income tax (33,626) (25,374) -24.5% 1,508 (8,153) (2,327) N/A Net profit for the period 7,494 (10,480) N/A (485) 32 357 N/A Net profits for noncontrolling interest (566) 389 N/A 1,993 (8,185) (2,684) N/A Net profit for shareholders of the parent company 8,060 (10,869) N/A 5.08 (20.86) (6.85) N/A Earnings per share, basic and diluted 20.55 (27.71) N/A 69,295 56,337 (5,427) N/A Other comprehensive Income 82,804 50,910 -38.5% 70,803 48,184 (7,754) N/A Total comprehensive income for the period 90,298 40,430 -55.2% 24,782 42,174 44,151 78.2% EBITDA (*) 61,274 86,325 40.9% Note: Information reported in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). EBITDA = Operating income + Depreciation and impairment of properties, plant and equipment + Depreciation of assets for own use + Amortization of intangible assets + Unproductive exploratory drillings. 20 Consolidated Results Q2 2019 5.2 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET YPF SOCIEDAD ANONIMA AND CONTROLLED COMPANIES (Unaudited, figures expressed in millions of Argentine pesos) 12/31/2018 06/30/2019 Noncurrent Assets Intangible assets 20,402 26,808 Properties, plant and equipment 699,087 788,217 Assets for leasing - 25,515 Investments in companies and joint ventures 32,686 45,581 Deferred tax assets, net 301 508 Other receivables 9,617 11,504 Trade receivables 23,508 19,978 Total Non-current assets 785,601 918,111 Current Assets Assets held for disposal 3,189 2,323 Inventories 53,324 69,555 Contract assets 420 610 Other receivables 21,867 23,130 Trade receivables 72,646 92,554 Derivative financial instruments - 244 Investment in financial assets 10,941 10,863 Cash and equivalents 46,028 56,375 Total current assets 208,415 255,654 - Total assets 994,016 1,173,765 - Shareholders' equity Shareholders' contributions 10,518 10,452 Reserves, other comprehensive income and retained earnings 348,682 385,580 Noncontrolling interest 3,157 4,389 Total Shareholders' equity 362,357 400,421 Noncurrent Liabilities Provisions 83,388 107,520 Deferred tax liabilities, net 91,125 95,678 Contract liabilities 1,828 1,318 Income tax - 3,856 Other taxes payable 2,175 1,627 Liabilities from leasing - 14,756 Loans 270,252 316,483 Other liabilities 549 549 Accounts payable 3,373 3,973 Total Noncurrent Liabilities 452,690 545,760 Current Liabilities Liabilities associated with assets held for disposal 3,133 1,815 Provisions 4,529 4,906 Contract liabilities 4,996 5,848 Income tax payable 357 2,235 Other taxes payable 10,027 11,321 Salaries and social security 6,154 6,662 Liabilities from leasing - 11,161 Loans 64,826 79,634 Other liabilities 722 3,281 Accounts payable 84,225 100,721 Total Current Liabilities 178,969 227,584 Total Liabilities 631,659 773,344 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity 994,016 1,173,765 Note: Information reported in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). 21 Consolidated Results Q2 2019 5.3 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW YPF SOCIEDAD ANONIMA AND CONTROLLED COMPANIES (Unaudited, figures expressed in millions of Argentine pesos) Q2 Q1 2018 2019 1,508 (8,153) 1,139 (1,559) 22,689 28,048 2,020

314 483 1,548 4,297 21,926 28,366 1,969 3,213 (22,295) (8,432) 73 103 -- (7,677) (1,382) 1,489 (3,378) 910 (4,198) 3,629 5,525 753 1,945 (423) 232 (862) (118) 80 (2,832) 22 50 758 (1,063) 27,610 42,640 (18,105) (30,530) - 957 - (17,364) (29,573) (5,093) (9,534) (4,964) (8,625) 7,481 13,081 - (2,555)

- (2,696) (7,633) 5,190 5,137 12,740 10,571 33,511 46,028 46,251 56,599 12,740 10,571 5,318 5,676 40,933 50,923 46,251 56,599 Q2 2019 (2,327) (1,955) 33,707 2,333 553 4,467 (2,992) 4,091 11,690 114 (5) (15,286) 503 (5,414) 12,736 (1,136) 1,253 152 (1,081) 22 2,602 711 - (3,992) 40,746 (43,785) (4,676) - 452 (48,009) (23,758) (8,372) 42,158 (280) (3,016) (124) 6,608 431 (224) 56,599 56,375 (224) 5,967 50,408 56,375 Operating activities Net income Income of interests in companies and joint ventures Depreciation of property, plant and equipment Depreciation of assets for own use Amortization of intangible assets Losses of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets and consumption of materials Income tax charge Net increase in provisions Interest, exchange differences and other Stock compensation plans Results due to revaluation of companies Changes in assets and liabilities: Trade receivables Other receivables Inventories Accounts payable Other taxes payable Salaries and Social Security Other liabilities Decrease in provisions included in liabilities for payments / utilization Contract Assets Contract Liabilities Dividends received Insurance charge for loss of profit Income tax payments Net cash flow from operating activities Investing activities Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets Contributions and acquisitions of interests in companies and joint ventures Collection for sale of financial assets Interest received from financial assets Net cash flow from investing activities Financing activities Payment of loans Payment of interests Proceeds from loans Acquisition of own shares Payment of leasing Payment of interest related to income tax Net cash flow from financing activities Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash and equivalents Increase (decrease) in Cash and Equivalents Cash and equivalents at the beginning of the period Cash and equivalents at the end of the period Increase (decrease) in Cash and Equivalents COMPONENTS OF CASH AND EQUIVALENT AT THE END OF THE PERIOD Cash Other Financial Assets TOTAL CASH AND EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD Jan-Jun 2018 7,494 925 41,403 - 561 3,014 33,626 3,562 (22,258) 126 (11,980) (11,907) (3,346) 972 6,870 2,941 (586) (1,473) (1,002) (154) 951 126 - (829) 49,036 (33,899) (284) 5,405 293 (28,485) (14,528) (10,363) 16,147 (120) - - (8,864) 5,826 17,513 28,738 46,251 17,513 5,318 40,933 46,251 Jan-Jun 2019 (10,480) (3,514) 61,755 4,353 1,036 8,764 25,374 7,304 3,258 217 (5) (16,668) (2,875) (9,612) 18,261 809 830 384 (1,943) (96) (230) 761 758 (5,055) 83,386 (74,315) (4,676) 957 452 (77,582) (33,292) (16,997) 55,239 (280) (5,571) (124) (1,025) 5,568 10,347 46,028 56,375 10,347 5,967 50,408 56,375 Note: Information reported in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). 22 Consolidated Results Q2 2019 5.4 CONSOLIDATED BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited, figures expressed in millions of Argentine pesos) Q2 2019 Upstream Gas & Power Downstream Corporate and Consolidation Total Other Adjustments Revenues 831 31,923 124,255 4,701 (1,381) 160,329 Revenues from intersegment sales 73,228 2,324 849 5,686 (82,087) - Revenues 74,059 34,247 125,104 10,387 (83,468) 160,329 Operating Income 4,212 1,857 1,339 (2,702) 2,462 7,168 Investments in companies and joint ventures - 1,254 701 - - 1,955 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 27,893 312 4,731 771 - 33,707 Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment 31,856 1,014 5,979 1,232 - 40,081 Assets 555,239 157,392 361,214 102,583 (2,663) 1,173,765 Q2 2018 Upstream Gas & Power Downstream Corporate and Consolidation Total Other Adjustments Revenues 496 22,185 69,892 1,486 (1,025) 93,034 Revenues from intersegment sales 45,812 1,727 381 2,455 (50,375) - Revenues 46,308 23,912 70,273 3,941 (51,400) 93,034 Operating Income 2,868 849 361 (1,532) (800) 1,746 Investments in companies and joint ventures - (1,138) (1) - - (1,139) Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 19,689 64 2,596 340 - 22,689 Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment 16,099 196 2,673 370 - 19,338 Assets 374,150 78,776 238,447 77,758 (7,379) 761,752 23 Consolidated Results Q2 2019 5.5 MAIN FINANCIAL MAGNITUDES IN U.S. DOLLARS (Unaudited figures) Million USD 2018 2019 2019 Var 2018 2019 Var Q2 Q1 Q2 Q2 19 / Q2 18 Jan-Jun Jan-Jun 2019 / 2018 INCOME STATMENT Revenues 3,963 3,321 3,672 -7.3% 7,821 6,993 -10.6% Costs of sales -3,491 -2,656 -3,073 -12.0% -6,719 -5,729 -14.7% Gross profit 471 665 599 27.0% 1,102 1,264 14.7% Other operating expenses, net -397 -394 -21 -94.6% -144 -415 187.8% Operating income 74 272 165 121.5% 957 436 -54.4% Depreciation and impairment of property, plant & 966 718 769 -20.4% 1,919 1,487 -22.5% equipment and intangible assets Depreciation of assets for own use 0 52 53 N/A 0 105 N/A Amortization of intangible assets 13 12 13 -5.5% 26 25 -3.8% Unproductive exploratory drillings 1 25 9 532.6% 10 34 229.7% EBITDA 1,056 1,079 1,009 -4.5% 2,912 2,087 -28.3% Adjusted EBITDA 1,056 1,022 948 -10.2% 2,303 1,970 -14.4% UPSTREAM Revenues 1,973 1,424 1,689 -14.4% 3,942 3,113 -21.0% Operating income 122 -42 96 -21.6% 231 54 -76.6% Depreciation & Amortization 840 624 668 -20.4% 1,670 1,292 -22.6% EBITDA 963 608 773 -19.8% 1,912 1,380 -27.8% Adjusted EBITDA 963 574 739 -23.3% 1,912 1,313 -31.3% Capital expenditures 686 636 726 5.9% 1,349 1,362 1.0% DOWNSTREAM Revenues 2,993 2,782 2,857 -4.6% 6,063 5,639 -7.0% Operating income 15 339 31 100.2% 219 370 68.8% Depreciation & Amortization 122 128 134 10.3% 237 262 10.6% EBITDA 137 468 165 20.4% 457 633 38.5% Adjusted EBITDA 137 452 146 6.6% 457 598 31.0% Capital expenditures 114 91 136 19.7% 178 228 28.2% GAS & ENERGY Revenues 1,019 542 790 -22.5% 1,884 1,332 -29.3% Operating income 36 -6 44 20.9% 659 37 -94.3% Depreciation & Amortization 3 12 14 390.4% 6 26 349.1% EBITDA 39 6 58 47.9% 665 64 -90.4% Adjusted EBITDA 39 -1 47 20.2% 665 45 -93.2% Capital expenditures 8 28 24 184.1% 28 52 87.1% CORPORATE AND OTHER Operating income -65 -54 -61 -5.8% -116 -115 -0.5% Capital expenditures 16 21 28 79.1% 26 49 87.5% CONSOLIDATION ADJUSTMENTS Operating income -34 33 56 N/A -37 89 N/A Average exchange rate of period 23.48 39.00 43.86 21.57 41.43 Exchange rate end of period 28.80 43.25 42.36 28.80 42.36 NOTE: For Q2 2018, the calculation of the main financial figures in U.S. dollars is derived from the calculation of the consolidated financial results expressed in Argentine pesos using the average exchange rate for each period. For the Q1 and Q2 of 2019, the calculation of the main financial figures in U.S. dollars is derived from the sum of: (1) YPF S.A. individual financial results expressed in Argentine pesos divided by the average exchange rate of the period and (2) the financial results of YPF S.A.'s subsidiaries expressed in Argentine pesos divided by the exchange rate at the end of period. 24 Consolidated Results Q2 2019 5.6 MAIN PHYSICAL MAGNITUDES (Unaudited figures) 2018 2019 Unit Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Cum. 2018 Q1 Q2 Cum. Production Crude oil production Kbbl 20,483 20,591 20,933 20,897 82,904 20,376 20,382 40,758 NGL production Kbbl 4,228 3,781 2,477 3,657 14,144 3,753 3,583 7,335 Gas production Mm3 3,935 4,004 4,018 3,382 15,339 3,126 3,651 6,777 Total production Kboe 49,460 49,554 48,679 45,826 193,519 43,788 46,928 90,716 Henry Hub USD/Mbtu 3.00 2.80 2.90 3.64 3.09 3.15 2.64 2.89 Brent USD/Bbl 66.81 74.50 75.22 67.71 71.06 63.17 68.92 66.05 Sales Sales of petroleum products Domestic market Gasoline Km3 1,373 1,288 1,321 1,368 5,350 1,363 1,260 2,623 Diesel Km3 1,870 2,023 2,154 2,052 8,099 1,874 1,981 3,855 Jet fuel and kerosene Km3 135 125 146 166 572 164 138 302 Fuel Oil Km3 7 10 10 8 35 9 11 20 LPG Km3 146 185 196 150 677 131 193 324 Others (*) Km3 381 416 323 353 1,473 324 297 621 Total domestic market Km3 3,912 4,047 4,150 4,097 16,206 3,865 3,880 7,745 Export market Petrochemical naphtha Km3 24 44 0 91 159 48 0 48 Jet fuel and kerosene Km3 141 136 144 167 588 183 162 345 LPG Km3 194 91 41 135 461 126 68 194 Bunker (Diesel and Fuel Oil) Km3 101 72 65 84 322 83 74 157 Others (*) Km3 52 50 93 101 296 80 101 181 Total export market Km3 512 393 343 578 1,826 520 405 925 Total sales of petroleum products Km3 4,424 4,440 4,493 4,675 18,032 4,385 4,285 8,670 Sales of petrochemical products Domestic market Fertilizers Ktn 38 85 117 97 337 42 134 176 Methanol Ktn 69 93 64 57 283 45 81 126 Others Ktn 138 115 139 116 508 116 94 210 Total domestic market Ktn 245 293 320 270 1,128 203 309 512 Export market Methanol Ktn 24 75 31 72 202 38 8 46 Others Ktn 36 63 42 67 208 47 50 97 Total export market Ktn 60 138 73 139 410 85 58 143 Total sales of petrochemical products Ktn 305 431 393 409 1,538 288 367 655 Sales of other products Grain, flours and oils Domestic market Ktn 30 23 92 55 200 43 50 93 Export market Ktn 169 236 177 128 710 199 388 587 Total Grain, flours and oils Ktn 199 259 269 183 910 242 438 680 Main products imported Gasolines and Jet Fuel Km3 114 59 49 46 268 118 118 237 Diesel Km3 111 161 355 196 823 136 275 411 (*) Principally includes sales of oil and lubricant bases, grease, asphalt and residual carbon, among others. 25 Consolidated Results Q2 2019 This document contains statements that YPF believes constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may include statements regarding the intent, belief, plans, current expectations or objectives as of the date hereof of YPF and its management, including statements with respect to trends affecting YPF's future financial condition, financial, operating, reserve replacement and other ratios, results of operations, business strategy, geographic concentration, business concentration, production and marketed volumes and reserves, as well as YPF's plans, expectations or objectives with respect to future capital expenditures, investments, expansion and other projects, exploration activities, ownership interests, divestments, cost savings and dividend payout policies. These forward-looking statements may also include assumptions regarding future economic and other conditions, such as the future price of petroleum and petroleum products, refining and marketing margins and exchange rates. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, prices, margins, exchange rates or other events and are subject to material risks, uncertainties, changes in circumstances and other factors that may be beyond YPF's control or may be difficult to predict. YPF's actual future financial condition, financial, operating, reserve replacement and other ratios, results of operations, business strategy, geographic concentration, business concentration, production and marketed volumes, reserves, capital expenditures, investments, expansion and other projects, exploration activities, ownership interests, divestments, cost savings and dividend payout policies, as well as actual future economic and other conditions, such as the future price of petroleum and petroleum products, refining margins and exchange rates, could differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to fluctuations in the price of petroleum and petroleum products, supply and demand levels, currency fluctuations, exploration, drilling and production results, changes in reserves estimates, success in partnering with third parties, loss of market share, industry competition, environmental risks, physical risks, the risks of doing business in developing countries, legislative, tax, legal and regulatory developments, economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions, political risks, wars and acts of terrorism, natural disasters, project delays or advancements and lack of approvals, as well as those factors described in the filings made by YPF and its affiliates before the Comisión Nacional de Valores in Argentina and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in particular, those described in "Item 3. Key Information-Risk Factors" and "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects" in YPF's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of the foregoing, the forward-looking statements included in this document may not occur. Except as required by law, YPF does not undertake to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that the projected performance, conditions or events expressed or implied therein will not be realized. These materials do not constitute an offer for sale of YPF S.A. bonds, shares or ADRs in the United States or elsewhere. The information contained herein has been prepared to assist interested parties in making their own evaluations of YPF.

