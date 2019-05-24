Log in
YPF : Investor Presentation Q1 2019

05/24/2019 | 01:43pm EDT

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

May 2019

1

IMPORTANT NOTICE

Safe harbor statement under the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

This document contains statements that YPF believes constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These forward-looking statements may include statements regarding the intent, belief, plans, current expectations or objectives of YPF and its management, including statements with respect to YPF's future financial condition, financial, operating, reserve replacement and other ratios, results of operations, business strategy, geographic concentration, business concentration, production and marketed volumes and reserves, as well as YPF's plans, expectations or objectives with respect to future capital expenditures, investments, expansion and other projects, exploration activities, ownership interests, divestments, cost savings and dividend payout policies. These forward-looking statements may also include assumptions regarding future economic and other conditions, such as future crude oil and other prices, refining and marketing margins and exchange rates. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, prices, margins, exchange rates or other events and are subject to material risks, uncertainties, changes and other factors which may be beyond YPF's control or may be difficult to predict.

YPF's actual future financial condition, financial, operating, reserve replacement and other ratios, results of operations, business strategy, geographic concentration, business concentration, production and marketed volumes, reserves, capital expenditures, investments, expansion and other projects, exploration activities, ownership interests, divestments, cost savings and dividend payout policies, as well as actual future economic and other conditions, such as future crude oil and other prices, refining margins and exchange rates, could differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, oil, gas and other price fluctuations, supply and demand levels, currency fluctuations, exploration, drilling and production results, changes in reserves estimates, success in partnering with third parties, loss of market share, industry competition, environmental risks, physical risks, the risks of doing business in developing countries, legislative, tax, legal and regulatory developments, economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions, political risks, wars and acts of terrorism, natural disasters, project delays or advancements and lack of approvals, as well as those factors described in the filings made by YPF and its affiliates with the Securities and Exchange Commission, in particular, those described in "Item 3. Key Information-Risk Factors" and "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects" in YPF's Annual Report on Form 20- F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of the foregoing, the forward-looking statements included in this document may not occur.

Except as required by law, YPF does not undertake to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that the projected performance, conditions or events expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

These materials do not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy any securities of YPF S.A. in any jurisdiction. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or an exemption from such registration.

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors - The United States Securities and Exchange Commission permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to separately disclose proved, probable and possible reserves that a company has determined in accordance with the SEC rules. We may use certain terms in this presentation, such as resources, that the SEC's guidelines strictly prohibit us from including in filings with the SEC. U.S. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our Form 20-F, File No. 1-12102 available on the SEC website www.sec.gov.

Our estimates of EURs, included in our Development Costs, are by their nature more speculative than estimates of proved, probable and possible reserves and accordingly are subject to substantially greater risk of being actually realized, particularly in areas or zones where there has been limited history. Actual locations drilled and quantities that may be ultimately recovered from our concessions will differ substantially. Ultimate recoveries will be dependent upon numerous factors including actual encountered geological conditions and the impact of future oil and gas pricing.

2

YPF TODAY

A 96-year-

Publicly

old

traded

company

corporation

since 1993 on

the NY and BA

Exchanges

The Company

USD 3,400

that invests

(LTM Q1 2019)

most in Argentina

The largest O&G producer

in Argentina

515 Kboe/d

(LTM Q1 2019)

36% Market Share

World-class

shale producer

The biggest outside the US

71 Kboe/d

697 productive wells

The leading downstream player in Argentina

  • 3 refineries: 50% of Argentina´s capacity. Over 320 kbbl/day
  • ~1,600 gas stations. 35% Market Share
  • 58% Market Share of diesel and gasoline
  • 120 branches covering the agro sector
  • #1 petrochemical manufacturer: output of over 2.2 mm tons/year

YPF Luz fifth- largest power generator in Argentina:

1.8 GW

3

LEADING ARGENTINE O&G COMPANY

UPSTREAM

MARKET SHARE BREAKDOWN (%)

Oil

Others

22%

Production 1

2%

44%

3%

5%

4%

20%

Others

Gas

19%

32%

Production 1

5%

8%

10%

14%

12%

Source: IAPG

  1. As of May 2019.
  2. As per 20-F 2018.

DOWNSTREAM

MARKET SHARE BREAKDOWN (%)

Crude Processing 1

Others

2%

6%

16%

57%

19%

Gasoline 1

Others

3%

4%

15% 58%

20%

No. of Gas Stations 2

Others

33%

36%

5%

12%

14%

Diesel 1

Others

6%4%

17% 58%

15%

4

INTEGRATED ACROSS VALUE CHAIN

Oil

business

Production

227 Kbbl/d

Domestic Purchases

market

Refining

278 Kbbl/d

Domestic market

83% Domestic prices (gasoline, diesel)

17% International prices (bunker, jet fuel, petrochemicals, lubricants, LPG and others)

Exports

International prices

(naphtha, LPG, jet fuel, petrochemicals, fuel oil, soybean oil and meal and others)

90%

10%

Natural gas

business

Upstream

40 mm m3/d

Exports

32%

32%

1%

Residential

Power

+ CNG

plants

Domestic

market

35%

Industrial

Production figures and natural gas business as LTM Q1 2019

5

Disclaimer

YPF SA published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Financials (ARS)
Sales 2019 653 B
EBIT 2019 48 505 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0,07%
P/E ratio 2019 27,13
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,41x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,33x
Capitalization 265 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 966  ARS
Spread / Average Target 43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Cristian González Casartelli Chief Executive Officer
Miguel Ángel Gutiérrez Méndez Chairman
Carlos Alberto Alfonsi Executive VP-Operations & Transformation
Luis Miguel Sas Chief Financial Officer
Roberto Luis Monti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YPF SA0.00%5 894
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL9.37%254 838
PETROCHINA COMPANY-0.14%180 818
TOTAL2.62%140 404
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS15.92%87 877
GAZPROM PAO (EDR)45.04%76 253
