YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA

(YPFD)
End-of-day quote Buenos Aires Stock Exchange - 04/24
369.5 ARS   -6.87%
07:40pYPF SA Reports
GL
04/09YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA : 10-04-2020 YPF Proposals for Shareholders 2020
PU
04/09YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA : 09-04-2020 YPF Proposals for Shareholders 2020
PU
YPF SA Reports

04/24/2020 | 07:40pm EDT

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YPF SA announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including audited financial statements.

The document is available on the YPF website at http://www.ypf.com in the Investor Relations section, and can also be downloaded from the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

In accordance to the applicable rules, YPF is filing the interactive Data with this report.

About YPF
YPF is the leading energy company of Argentina, producing approximately 38% of the total oil and gas in the country and supplying 56% of the fuel markets through a network of more than 1600 gas stations and other assets. YPF is leader in the production of unconventional resources. It is an integrated energy company that generates a large offering consisting of natural gas, electricity, fuels, petrochemicals, lubricants and products for agriculture, among others.

Media Relations
Prensa@ypf.com

Investor Relations
inversoresypf@ypf.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (ARS)
Sales 2020 789 B
EBIT 2020 -39 808 M
Net income 2020 -48 051 M
Debt 2020 505 B
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,42x
P/E ratio 2021 -4,16x
EV / Sales2020 0,84x
EV / Sales2021 0,75x
Capitalization 156 B
Chart YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA
Duration : Period :
YPF Sociedad Anónima Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 741,25  ARS
Last Close Price 369,50  ARS
Spread / Highest target 211%
Spread / Average Target 101%
Spread / Lowest Target -81,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Cristian González Casartelli Chief Executive Officer
Guillermo Emilio Nielsen Chairman
Carlos Alberto Alfonsi Executive VP-Operations & Transformation
Luis Miguel Sas Chief Financial Officer
Norberto Alfredo Bruno Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA-7.18%2 355
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.00%1 594 640
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-36.85%137 111
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-1.47%111 611
TOTAL S.A.-34.11%90 333
GAZPROM-1.19%57 979
Categories
