YPF Sociedad Anónima : 10-08-2020 HR SEC Art.63

Share trading premium (414) Issuance premiums 640 Total shareholders' contributions 10,861 Legal reserve 2,007 Reserve for future dividends 3,700 Reserve for investments 8,934 Reserve for repurchase of own shares 550 Reserve for NIIF special initial adjustment - Other comprehensive income 615,063 Retained earning (78,418) Subtotal Shareholders' equity 562,697 Minority interests 6,012 Total Shareholders' equity 568,709

5. Shares owned by the controlling shareholder of the Company

As of June 30, 2020 the number of shares belonging to the controlling shareholder of the Company amounted to 200,593,289 shares, which include 200,589,525 class D shares and 3,764 class A shares.

6. Shares with rights to securities representing debt convertible into shares and/or purchase options over company shares, corresponding to ownership of the shareholder or parent group

None.

7. Controlling shareholder of the company:

Federal Government-Governmental Secretary of Energy, with legal domicile at Hipólito Yrigoyen 250, Autonomous City of Buenos Aires

