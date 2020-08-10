Log in
YPF Sociedad Anónima : 10-08-2020 HR SEC Art.63

08/10/2020 | 05:59pm EDT

Clasificación YPF: No Confidencial

Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, August 10, 2020

To the

Bolsa de Comercio de Buenos Aires (Buenos Aires Stock Exchange)

Ref: Financial Statements as of 06/30/2020

Dear Sirs:

In order to comply with the requirements of Article No. 63, of the ByMA Listing Regulations, we inform you that the Board of Directors of YPF S.A. (the "Company") at its meeting held on August 10, 2020, approved the condensed interim financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020. Relevant information of such condensed consolidated interim financial statements of YPF S.A. follows:

  1. Statement of net income(1) (in millions of pesos)

Attributable to shareholders of the Company Attributable to minority interests

Total net income

  1. Other comprehensive income(1) (in millions of pesos)

Attributable to shareholders of the Company Attributable to minority interests

Total other comprehensive income

  1. Comprehensive income(1) (in millions of pesos)

(78,418)

(279)

(78,697)

98,277

741

99,018

Attributable to shareholders of the Company

19,859

Attributable to minority interests

462

Total comprehensive income

20,321

  1. Detail of Shareholders' equity as of 06/30/2020(1) (in millions of pesos)

Shareholders' contributions:

Subscribed Capital

3,924

Adjustment to contributions

6,086

Shares in treasury

9

Adjustment to shares in treasury

15

Stock compensation plan

358

Acquisition cost of treasury shares

243

Clasificación YPF: No Confidencial

Clasificación YPF: No Confidencial

Share trading premium

(414)

Issuance premiums

640

Total shareholders' contributions

10,861

Legal reserve

2,007

Reserve for future dividends

3,700

Reserve for investments

8,934

Reserve for repurchase of own shares

550

Reserve for NIIF special initial adjustment

-

Other comprehensive income

615,063

Retained earning

(78,418)

Subtotal Shareholders' equity

562,697

Minority interests

6,012

Total Shareholders' equity

568,709

  1. Amounts in accordance with IFRS

5. Shares owned by the controlling shareholder of the Company

As of June 30, 2020 the number of shares belonging to the controlling shareholder of the Company amounted to 200,593,289 shares, which include 200,589,525 class D shares and 3,764 class A shares.

6. Shares with rights to securities representing debt convertible into shares and/or purchase options over company shares, corresponding to ownership of the shareholder or parent group

None.

7. Controlling shareholder of the company:

Federal Government-Governmental Secretary of Energy, with legal domicile at Hipólito Yrigoyen 250, Autonomous City of Buenos Aires

Yours faithfully,

Ignacio Rostagno

Market Relations Officer

YPF S.A.

Clasificación YPF: No Confidencial

Disclaimer

YPF SA published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 21:58:06 UTC
