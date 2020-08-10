YPF Sociedad Anónima : 10-08-2020 HR SEC Art.63

Bolsa de Comercio de Buenos Aires (Buenos Aires Stock Exchange)
Ref: Financial Statements as of 06/30/2020
Dear Sirs:
In order to comply with the requirements of Article No. 63, of the ByMA Listing Regulations, we inform you that the Board of Directors of YPF S.A. (the "Company") at its meeting held on August 10, 2020, approved the condensed interim financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020. Relevant information of such condensed consolidated interim financial statements of YPF S.A. follows:
Statement of net income(1)(in millions of pesos)
Attributable to shareholders of the Company Attributable to minority interests
Total net income
Other comprehensive income(1)(in millions of pesos)
Attributable to shareholders of the Company Attributable to minority interests
Total other comprehensive income
Comprehensive income(1) (in millions of pesos)
(78,418)
(279)
(78,697)
98,277
741
99,018
Attributable to shareholders of the Company
19,859
Attributable to minority interests
462
Total comprehensive income
20,321
Detail of Shareholders' equity as of 06/30/2020(1)(in millions of pesos)
Shareholders' contributions:
Subscribed Capital
3,924
Adjustment to contributions
6,086
Shares in treasury
9
Adjustment to shares in treasury
15
Stock compensation plan
358
Acquisition cost of treasury shares
243
Share trading premium
(414)
Issuance premiums
640
Total shareholders' contributions
10,861
Legal reserve
2,007
Reserve for future dividends
3,700
Reserve for investments
8,934
Reserve for repurchase of own shares
550
Reserve for NIIF special initial adjustment
-
Other comprehensive income
615,063
Retained earning
(78,418)
Subtotal Shareholders' equity
562,697
Minority interests
6,012
Total Shareholders' equity
568,709
Amounts in accordance with IFRS
5. Shares owned by the controlling shareholder of the Company
As of June 30, 2020 the number of shares belonging to the controlling shareholder of the Company amounted to 200,593,289 shares, which include 200,589,525 class D shares and 3,764 class A shares.
6. Shares with rights to securities representing debt convertible into shares and/or purchase options over company shares, corresponding to ownership of the shareholder or parent group
None.
7. Controlling shareholder of the company:
Federal Government-Governmental Secretary of Energy, with legal domicile at Hipólito Yrigoyen 250, Autonomous City of Buenos Aires