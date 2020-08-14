YPF Sociedad Anónima : 14-08-2020 SEC Agreements with related parties - Refinería del Norte S.A.

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 6-K
Report of Foreign Issuer
Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16
of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
For the month of August, 2020
Commission File Number: 001-12102
YPF Sociedad Anónima
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Macacha Güemes 515
C1106BKK Buenos Aires, Argentina
(Address of principal executive office)
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F:
Form 20-F☒ Form 40-F☐
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1):
Yes ☐ No ☒
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7):
YPF Sociedad Anónima
TABLE OF CONTENTS
ITEM
1 Translation of letter to the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange dated August 14, 2020.
TRANSLATION
Buenos Aires, August 14, 2020
To the
Bolsa de Comercio de Buenos Aires
(Buenos Aires Stock Exchange)
Re: Agreements with related parties -
Refinería del Norte S.A.
Dear Sirs:
Pursuant to the Regulations of the National Securities Commission (Comisión Nacional de Valores) and the terms of Article 73 of Law No. 26,831, please be advised that the report of the Audit Committee is available to shareholders at the registered office of YPF S.A. (the "Company"), located at Macacha Güemes 515 in the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, in which it has issued its opinion relating to the agreements for the provision of transportation, storage and dispatch services by multi-pipeline and fuel transportation services with Refinería del Norte S.A, concluding that the terms and conditions thereof are in accordance with normal and usual market standards for agreements entered into for similar operations between independent parties.
Yours faithfully,
Santiago Wesenack
Market Relations Officer
YPF S.A.
SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.
YPF Sociedad Anónima
|
Date: August 14, 2020
|
By:
|
/s/ Santiago Wesenack
|
|
Name:
|
Santiago Wesenack
|
|
Title:
|
Market Relations Officer
Disclaimer
YPF SA published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2020 02:27:11 UTC