YPF Sociedad Anónima : Financial Statements 06-30-2020

Legal Information.................................................................................................................................................... Condensed interim consolidated statements of financial position ................................................................... Condensed interim consolidated statements of comprehensive income ....................................................... Condensed interim consolidated statements of changes in shareholders' equity......................................... Condensed interim consolidated statements of cash flow................................................................................ Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements: General information, structure and organization of the business of the Group ............................................. Basis of preparation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements ........................................ Seasonality of operations ...................................................................................................................................... Acquisitions and dispositions ................................................................................................................................ Financial risk management ................................................................................................................................... Segment information .............................................................................................................................................. Financial instruments by category ........................................................................................................................ Intangible assets ..................................................................................................................................................... Property, plant and equipment ............................................................................................................................. Right-of-use assets ................................................................................................................................................ Investments in associates and joint ventures ..................................................................................................... Inventories ............................................................................................................................................................... Other receivables ................................................................................................................................................... Trade receivables ................................................................................................................................................... Cash and cash equivalents ................................................................................................................................... Provisions ................................................................................................................................................................ Income Tax .............................................................................................................................................................. Taxes payable ......................................................................................................................................................... Salaries and social security ................................................................................................................................... Lease liabilities ........................................................................................................................................................ Loans ........................................................................................................................................................................ Other liabilities ........................................................................................................................................................ Accounts payable ................................................................................................................................................... Revenues ................................................................................................................................................................. Costs ........................................................................................................................................................................ Expenses by nature ............................................................................................................................................... Other net operating results .................................................................................................................................... Net financial results ................................................................................................................................................ Investments in joint operations ............................................................................................................................. Shareholders' equity .............................................................................................................................................. Earnings per share ................................................................................................................................................. Issues related to Maxus Entities ........................................................................................................................... Contingent assets and contingent liabilities ........................................................................................................ Contractual commitments ...................................................................................................................................... Main regulations and others .................................................................................................................................. Balances and transactions with related parties .................................................................................................. Employee benefit plans and similar obligations ................................................................................................. Assets and liabilities in currencies other than the Peso .................................................................................... Subsequent events ................................................................................................................................................. Page 1 2 3 4 5 7 8 9 15 15 16 17 19 20 20 23 24 28 28 28 28 29 30 31 31 32 32 34 34 34 36 37 38 38 38 39 39 40 40 42 42 47 49 50 51 1 English translation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV"). In case of discrepancy, the condensed interim consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation YPF SOCIEDAD ANONIMA CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 AND COMPARATIVE INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) GLOSSARY OF TERMS Term Definition ADR American Depositary Receipt ADS American Depositary Share AESA Subsidiary A-Evangelista S.A. AFIP Argentine Tax Authority ANSES National Administration of Social Security ASC Accounting Standards Codification Associate Company over which YPF has significant influence as provided for in IAS 28 BCRA Central Bank of the Argentine Republic BNA Banco de la Nación Argentina BO Official Gazette of the Argentine Republic BONAR Argentine Treasury Bonds CAMMESA Compañía Administradora del Mercado Mayorista Eléctrico S.A. CDS Associate Central Dock Sud S.A. CGU Cash-Generating Units CIMSA Subsidiary Compañía de Inversiones Mineras S.A. CNDC Argentine Antitrust Authority CNV Argentine Securities Commission CPI Consumer Price Index CSJN Argentine Supreme Court CT Barragán Joint venture CT Barragán S.A. DOP Deliver or pay Eleran Subsidiary Eleran Inversiones 2011 S.A.U. ENARGAS Argentine National Gas Regulatory Authority FACPCE Argentine Federation of Professional Councils in Economic Sciences FASB Financial Accounting Standards Board FOB Free on Board Group YPF and its subsidiaries GPA Associate Gasoducto del Pacífico (Argentina) S.A. IAS International Accounting Standard IASB International Accounting Standards Board IDS Associate Inversora Dock Sud S.A. IEASA (former ENARSA) Integración Energética Argentina S.A. (former Energía Argentina S.A.) IFRIC International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee IFRS International Financial Reporting Standard IIBB Turnover tax INDEC National Institute of Statistics and Census IWPI Internal Wholesale Price Index Joint venture Company jointly owned by YPF as provided for in IFRS 11 JO Joint operation LGS Argentine General Corporations Law No. 19,550 (T.O. 1984), as amended LNG Liquified natural gas LPG Liquefied Petroleum Gas MEGA Joint Venture Company Mega S.A. MEGSA Mercado Electrónico del Gas S.A. Metroenergía Subsidiary Metroenergía S.A. Metrogas Subsidiary Metrogas S.A. MINEM Former Ministry of Energy and Mining (Ministerio de Energía y Minería) MMBtu Million British thermal units NO Negotiable Obligations Oiltanking Associate Oiltanking Ebytem S.A. Oldelval Associate Oleoductos del Valle S.A. OLCLP Joint Venture Oleoducto Loma Campana - Lago Pellegrini S.A. OPESSA Subsidiary Operadora de Estaciones de Servicios S.A. OTA Associate Oleoducto Trasandino (Argentina) S.A. OTC Associate Oleoducto Trasandino (Chile) S.A. PEN National Executive Branch Peso Argentine Peso Profertil Joint Venture Profertil S.A. Refinor Joint Venture Refinería del Norte S.A. RTI Integral Tariff Review SE Secretariat of Energy SEC U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission SGE Government Secretariat of Energy Subsidiary Company controlled by YPF in accordance with the provisions of IFRS 10 Termap Associate Terminales Marítimas Patagónicas S.A. TSEP Transportation system entry point UHaF Under-Secretariat of Hydrocarbons and Fuels UNG Unaccounted Natural Gas US$ U.S. dollar US$/Bbl U.S. dollar per barrel VAT Value Added Tax Y-GEN I Joint venture Y-GEN Eléctrica S.A.U. Y-GEN II Joint venture Y-GEN Eléctrica II S.A.U. YPF Brasil Subsidiary YPF Brasil Comercio Derivado de Petróleo Ltda. YPF Chile Subsidiary YPF Chile S.A. YPF EE Joint venture YPF Energía Eléctrica S.A. YPF Gas Associate YPF Gas S.A. YPF Holdings Subsidiary YPF Holdings, Inc. YPF International Subsidiary YPF International S.A. YPF or the Company YPF Sociedad Anónima YPF Ventures Subsidiary YPF Ventures S.A.U. YTEC Subsidiary YPF Tecnología S.A. WEM Wholesale Electricity Market 2 English translation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV"). In case of discrepancy, the condensed interim consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation YPF SOCIEDAD ANONIMA CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 AND COMPARATIVE INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) LEGAL INFORMATION Legal address Macacha Güemes 515 - Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires, Argentina Fiscal year number 44 Beginning on January 1, 2020 Principal business of the Company The Company's purpose shall be to perform, on its own, through third parties or in association with third parties, the study, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and other minerals and refining, marketing and distribution of oil and petroleum products and direct and indirect petroleum derivatives, including petrochemicals, chemicals, including those derived from hydrocarbons, and non-fossil fuels, biofuels and their components, as well as production of electric power from hydrocarbons, through which it may manufacture, use, purchase, sell, exchange, import or export them. It shall also be the Company's purpose to render, directly, through a subsidiary or in association with third parties, telecommunications services in all forms and modalities authorized by the legislation in force after applying for the relevant licenses as required by the regulatory framework, as well as the production, industrialization, processing, commercialization, conditioning, transportation and stockpiling of grains and products derived from grains, as well as any other activity complementary to its industrial and commercial business or any activity which may be necessary to attain its objective. In order to fulfill these objectives, the Company may set up, become associated with or have an interest in any public or private entity domiciled in Argentina or abroad, within the limits set forth in the Bylaws. Filing with the Public Registry Bylaws filed on February 5, 1991 under No. 404, Book 108, Volume "A", Sociedades Anónimas, with the Public Registry of Buenos Aires City, in charge of the Argentine Registrar of Companies (Inspección General de Justicia); and Bylaws in substitution of previous Bylaws, filed on June 15, 1993, under No. 5109, Book 113, Volume "A", Sociedades Anónimas, with the above mentioned Registry. Duration of the Company Through June 15, 2093. Last amendment to the Bylaws April 29, 2016 registered with the Argentine Registrar of Companies (Inspección General de Justicia) on December 21, 2016 under No. 25,244, Book 82 of Corporations. Capital structure 393,312,793 shares of common stock, Pesos 10 par value and 1 vote per share. Subscribed, paid-in and authorized for stock exchange listing (in Pesos) 3,933,127,930 GUILLERMO EMILIO NIELSEN President 3 English translation of the financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV"). In case of discrepancy, the financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation YPF SOCIEDAD ANONIMA CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 AND DECEMBER 31, 2019 (UNAUDITED) (Amounts expressed in millions of Pesos) CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION June 30, December 31, Notes 2020 2019 ASSETS Noncurrent Assets Intangible assets................................................................................................ 8 42,868 37,179 Property, plant and equipment ........................................................................... 9 1,144,901 1,069,011 Right-of-use assets............................................................................................ 10 62,330 61,391 Investments in associates and joint ventures ..................................................... 11 81,190 67,590 Deferred income tax assets, net ........................................................................ 17 2,332 1,583 Other receivables .............................................................................................. 13 11,305 11,789 Trade receivables .............................................................................................. 14 5,258 15,325 Total noncurrent assets .................................................................................. 1,350,184 1,263,868 Current Assets Inventories......................................................................................................... 12 101,284 80,479 Contract assets.................................................................................................. 24 442 203 Other receivables .............................................................................................. 13 32,543 36,192 Trade receivables .............................................................................................. 14 100,978 118,077 Investment in financial assets ............................................................................ 7 8,119 8,370 Cash and cash equivalents................................................................................ 15 83,541 66,100 Total current assets......................................................................................... 326,907 309,421 TOTAL ASSETS ............................................................................................... 1,677,091 1,573,289 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Shareholders' contributions ............................................................................... 10,861 10,572 Reserves, other comprehensive income and retained earnings ......................... 551,836 531,977 Shareholders' equity attributable to shareholders of the parent company 562,697 542,549 Non-controlling interest...................................................................................... 6,012 5,550 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY................................................................. 568,709 548,099 LIABILITIES Noncurrent Liabilities Provisions.......................................................................................................... 16 172,804 144,768 Deferred income tax liabilities, net ..................................................................... 17 96,294 97,231 Contract liabilities .............................................................................................. 24 - 294 Income tax liability ............................................................................................. 17 2,917 3,387 Taxes payable ................................................................................................... 18 239 1,428 Lease liabilities .................................................................................................. 20 41,511 40,391 Loans ................................................................................................................ 21 415,576 419,651 Other liabilities ................................................................................................... 22 757 703 Accounts payable .............................................................................................. 23 2,467 2,465 Total noncurrent liabilities .............................................................................. 732,565 710,318 Current Liabilities Provisions.......................................................................................................... 16 6,250 5,460 Contract liabilities .............................................................................................. 24 6,085 7,404 Income tax liability ............................................................................................. 17 1,344 1,964 Taxes payable ................................................................................................... 18 13,851 11,437 Salaries and social security ............................................................................... 19 9,300 10,204 Lease liabilities .................................................................................................. 20 24,925 21,389 Loans ................................................................................................................ 21 195,824 107,109 Other liabilities ................................................................................................... 22 1,495 1,310 Accounts payable .............................................................................................. 23 116,743 148,595 Total current liabilities .................................................................................... 375,817 314,872 TOTAL LIABILITIES ......................................................................................... 1,108,382 1,025,190 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY ................................... 1,677,091 1,573,289 Accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. GUILLERMO EMILIO NIELSEN President 4 English translation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV"). In case of discrepancy, the condensed interim consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation YPF SOCIEDAD ANONIMA CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE SIX-MONTH AND THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND 2019 (UNAUDITED) (Amounts expressed in millions of Pesos, except per share information, expressed in Pesos) CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the six-month period For the three-month ended June 30, period ended June 30, Notes 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income Revenues ....................................................................................... 24 308,228 291,236 133,558 160,329 Costs .............................................................................................. 25 (292,736) (238,965) (146,822) (134,211) Gross profit / (loss)....................................................................... 15,492 52,271 (13,264) 26,118 Selling expenses ............................................................................ 26 (37,044) (21,037) (23,168) (11,217) Administrative expenses ................................................................. 26 (14,132) (10,524) (7,383) (5,756) Exploration expenses ..................................................................... 26 (856) (2,577) (140) (1,056) Impairment of property, plant and equipment .................................. 9 (57,429) - (57,429) - Other net operating results ............................................................. 27 15,323 (334) 7,940 (921) Operating (loss) / profit ................................................................ (78,646) 17,799 (93,444) 7,168 Income from equity interests in associates and joint ventures ......... 11 3,720 3,514 2,300 1,955 Financial income............................................................................. 28 51,623 19,802 30,817 (5,541) Financial loss.................................................................................. 28 (67,814) (30,663) (37,680) (10,666) Other financial results ..................................................................... 28 10,782 4,442 12,075 1,765 Net financial results ........................................................................ 28 (5,409) (6,419) 5,212 (14,442) Net (loss) / profit before income tax ............................................ (80,335) 14,894 (85,932) (5,319) Income tax...................................................................................... 17 1,638 (25,374) 884 2,992 Net loss for the period.................................................................. (78,697) (10,480) (85,048) (2,327) Other comprehensive income Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Translation differences from subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures ......................................................................................... (4,090) (1,560) (2,277) 431 Result from net monetary position in subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures (1)............................................................................... 3,762 4,343 1,568 2,002 Items that may not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Translation differences from YPF.................................................... 99,346 48,127 56,453 (7,860) Other comprehensive income / (loss) for the period.................. 99,018 50,910 55,744 (5,427) Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period................... 20,321 40,430 (29,304) (7,754) Net profit / (loss) for the period attributable to: Shareholders of the parent company .............................................. (78,418) (10,869) (84,630) (2,684) Non-controlling interest................................................................... (279) 389 (418) 357 Other comprehensive income for the period attributable to: Shareholders of the parent company .............................................. 98,277 50,067 55,429 (5,795) Non-controlling interest................................................................... 741 843 315 368 Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period attributable to: Shareholders of the parent company .............................................. 19,859 39,198 (29,201) (8,479) Non-controlling interest................................................................... 462 1,232 (103) 725 Earnings per share attributable to shareholders of the parent company: Basic and diluted ............................................................................ 31 (199.84) (27.71) (215.67) (6.85) Result associated to subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures with the Peso as functional currency. See accounting policy in Note 2.b.1 to the annual consolidated financial statements. Accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements GUILLERMO EMILIO NIELSEN President 5 English translation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV"). In case of discrepancy, the condensed interim consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation YPF SOCIEDAD ANONIMA CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND 2019 (UNAUDITED) (Amounts expressed in millions of Pesos) CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY For the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 Shareholders' contributions Acquisition Adjustment Adjustment cost of Subscribed to Treasury to treasury Share-based treasury Share trading Issuance capital contributions shares shares benefit plans shares premium premiums Total Balance at the beginning of the fiscal year ............................................ 3,924 6,085 9 16 117 177 (396) 640 10,572 Accrual of share-based benefit plans(4) ....................................................... - - - - 300 - - - 300 Settlement of share-based benefit plans(2) .................................................. - 1 - (1) (59) 66 (18) - (11) As decided by the Shareholders' Meeting on April 30, 2020(3) ................... - - - - - - - - - Other comprehensive income ...................................................................... - - - - - - - - - Net loss ........................................................................................................ - - - - - - - - - Balance at the end of the period .............................................................. 3,924 6,086 9 15 358 243 (414) 640 10,861 Reserves Equity attributable to Purchase of Other Shareholders Non- Total Future treasury comprehensive Retained of the parent controlling shareholders' Legal dividends Investments shares income earnings company interest equity Balance at the beginning of the fiscal year ............................................ 2,007 2,500 44,255 500 516,786 (34,071) 542,549 5,550 548,099 Accrual of share-based benefit plans(4) ....................................................... - - - - - - 300 - 300 Settlement of share-based benefit plans (2) ................................................. - - - - - - (11) - (11) As decided by the Shareholders' Meeting on April 30, 2020(3) ................... - 1,200 (35,321) 50 - 34,071 - - - Other comprehensive income ...................................................................... - - - - 98,277 - 98,277 741 99,018 Net loss ........................................................................................................ - - - - - (78,418) (78,418) (279) (78,697) Balance at the end of the period .............................................................. 2,007 3,700 8,934 550 615,063 (1) (78,418) 562,697 6,012 568,709 Includes 627,491 corresponding to the effect of the translation of the financial statements of YPF and, (33,781) corresponding to the effect of the translation of the financial statements of investments in subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures with functional currencies other than the U.S. dollar and 21,353 corresponding to the recognition of the result for the net monetary position of subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures with the Peso as functional currency, as detailed in Note 2.b.1. to the annual consolidated financial statements. Net of employees' income tax withholdings related to the share-based benefit plans. See Note 30. See Note 37. GUILLERMO EMILIO NIELSEN President 6 English translation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV"). In case of discrepancy, the condensed interim consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation YPF SOCIEDAD ANONIMA CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND 2019 (UNAUDITED) (Cont.) (Amounts expressed in millions of Pesos) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 Shareholders' contributions Adjustment Adjustment Acquisition cost Subscribed to Treasury to treasury Share-based of treasury Share trading Issuance capital contributions shares shares benefit plans shares premium premiums Total Balance at the beginning of the fiscal year .................................... 3,923 6,084 10 17 115 11 (282) 640 10,518 Accrual of share-based benefit plans(4) ............................................... - - - - 217 - - - 217 Repurchase of treasury shares............................................................ (4) (6) 4 6 - (280) - - (280) Settlement of share-based benefit plans(2) .......................................... 1 1 (1) (1) (57) 71 (17) - (3) As decided by the Shareholders' Meeting on April 26, 2019(3) ........... - - - - - - - - - As decided by the Board of Directors on June 27, 2019(3) .................. - - - - - - - - - Other comprehensive income .............................................................. - - - - - - - - - Net income / (loss) ............................................................................... - - - - - - - - - Balance at the end of the period ...................................................... 3,920 6,079 13 22 275 (198) (299) 640 10,452 Reserves Equity attributable to Purchase of Other Shareholders Non- Total Future treasury comprehensive Retained of the parent controlling shareholders' Legal dividends Investments shares income earnings company interest equity Balance at the beginning of the fiscal year .................................... 2,007 - 11,020 220 297,120 38,315 359,200 3,157 362,357 Accrual of share-based benefit plans(4) ............................................... - - - - - - 217 - 217 Repurchase of treasury shares............................................................ - - - - - - (280) - (280) Settlement of share-based benefit plans (2) ......................................... - - - - - - (3) - (3) As decided by the Shareholders' Meeting on April 26, 2019(3) ........... - 4,800 33,235 280 - (38,315) - - - As decided by the Board of Directors on June 27, 2019(3) .................. - (2,300) - - - - (2,300) - (2,300) Other comprehensive income .............................................................. - - - - 50,067 - 50,067 843 50,910 Net income / (loss) ............................................................................... - - - - - (10,869) (10,869) 389 (10,480) Balance at the end of the period ...................................................... 2,007 2,500 44,255 500 347,187 (1) (10,869) 396,032 4,389 400,421 Includes 355,847 corresponding to the effect of the translation of the financial statements of YPF and, (23,240) corresponding to the effect of the translation of the financial statements of investments in subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures with functional currencies other than the U.S. dollar and 14,580 corresponding to the recognition of the result for the net monetary position of subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures with the Peso as functional currency, as detailed in Note 2.b.1. to the annual consolidated financial statements. Net of employees' income tax withholdings related to the share-based benefit plans. See Note 29 to the annual consolidated financial statements. See Note 37. Accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. GUILLERMO EMILIO NIELSEN President 7 English translation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV"). In case of discrepancy, the condensed interim consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation YPF SOCIEDAD ANONIMA CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND 2019 (UNAUDITED) (Amounts expressed in millions of Pesos) CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW For the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 2019 Operating activities: Net loss.......................................................................................................................................................................... (78,697) (10,480) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash flows provided by operating activities: Income from equity interest in associates and joint ventures ................................................................................... (3,720) (3,514) Depreciation of property, plant and equipment ......................................................................................................... 86,572 61,755 Depreciation of right-of-use assets............................................................................................................................ 8,679 4,353 Amortization of intangible assets............................................................................................................................... 1,409 1,036 Retirement of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets and consumption of materials ....................... . 7,360 8,764 Charge on income tax ............................................................................................................................................... (1,638) 25,374 Net increase in provisions ......................................................................................................................................... 16,165 7,304 Impairment of property, plant and equipment ........................................................................................................... 57,429 - Exchange differences, interest and other.................................................................................................................. 2,240 1,822 Share-based benefit plan .......................................................................................................................................... 300 217 Accrued insurance ..................................................................................................................................................... (3,189) - Result from assignment of interest in areas .............................................................................................................. (12,233) - Changes in assets and liabilities: Trade receivables ...................................................................................................................................................... 27,219 (15,237) Other receivables....................................................................................................................................................... 7,267 (2,875) Inventories ................................................................................................................................................................. (5,389) (9,612) Accounts payable ...................................................................................................................................................... (15,382) 18,261 Taxes payables.......................................................................................................................................................... 377 809 Salaries and social security ....................................................................................................................................... (843) 830 Other liabilities ........................................................................................................................................................... 151 384 Decrease in provisions included in liabilities due to payment/use ............................................................................ (1,639) (1,943) Contract assets.......................................................................................................................................................... (263) (96) Contract liabilities....................................................................................................................................................... (1,219) (230) Dividends received .................................................................................................................................................... 2,096 761 Proceeds from collection of business interruption insurance ................................................................................... 1,004 758 Income tax payments ................................................................................................................................................ (1,456) (5,055) Net cash flows from operating activities(1)(2) ............................................................................................................ 92,600 83,386 Investing activities:(3) Acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets ............................................................................ (67,886) (74,315) Contributions and acquisitions of interests in associates and joint ventures ............................................................... - (4,676) Proceeds from sales of financial assets........................................................................................................................ 28,172 957 Payment from purchase of financial assets .................................................................................................................. (19,649) - Interests received from financial assets ........................................................................................................................ - 452 Proceeds from assignment of interest in areas ............................................................................................................ 13,867 - Net cash flows used in investing activities .............................................................................................................. (45,496) (77,582) Financing activities:(3) Payments of loans ......................................................................................................................................................... (79,057) (33,292) Payments of interest...................................................................................................................................................... (29,587) (16,997) Proceeds from loans ..................................................................................................................................................... 81,588 55,239 Repurchase of treasury shares ..................................................................................................................................... - (280) Payments of leases ....................................................................................................................................................... (10,059) (5,571) Payment of interest in relation to income tax ................................................................................................................ (440) (124) Net cash flows used in financing activities.............................................................................................................. (37,555) (1,025) Translation differences of cash and cash equivalents ........................................................................................... 7,892 5,568 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents.............................................................................................................. 17,441 10,347 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the fiscal year .................................................................................... 66,100 46,028 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period........................................................................................................... 83,541 56,375 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents.............................................................................................................. 17,441 10,347 Does not include exchange differences generated by cash and cash equivalents, which are disclosed separately in this statement. Includes 6,284 and 2,786 for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, for payment of short-term leases and payments of the variable charge of leases related to the underlying asset return/use. The main investing and financing transactions that have not affected cash and cash equivalents correspond to: For the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 2019 Unpaid acquisitions of property, plant and equipment.................................................................................................. 2,918 11,465 Additions of right-of-use assets.................................................................................................................................... 4,302 4,786 Capitalization of amortization of right-of-use assets .................................................................................................... 1,796 673 Capitalization of financial accretion for lease liabilities ................................................................................................. 452 95 Debt capitalization of joint ventures .............................................................................................................................. - 738 Dividends payable ......................................................................................................................................................... - 2,300 Dividends receivable ..................................................................................................................................................... - 50 Accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. GUILLERMO EMILIO NIELSEN President 8 English translation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV"). In case of discrepancy, the condensed interim consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation YPF SOCIEDAD ANONIMA NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 AND COMPARATIVE INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (Amounts expressed in millions of Pesos, except for shares and per share amounts expressed in Pesos, or as otherwise indicated) 1. GENERAL INFORMATION, STRUCTURE AND ORGANIZATION OF THE BUSINESS OF THE GROUP General information YPF Sociedad Anónima is a stock corporation (sociedad anónima) incorporated under the laws of the Argentine Republic, with a registered office at Macacha Güemes 515, in the City of Buenos Aires. YPF and its subsidiaries form the leading energy group in Argentina, which operates a fully integrated oil and gas chain with leading market positions across the domestic Upstream and Downstream segments. Structure and organization of the economic Group The following chart shows the organizational structure, including the main companies of the Group, as of June 30, 2020: Held directly and indirectly. See Note 3 to the annual consolidated financial statements. See Note 34.h to the annual consolidated financial statements. 9 English translation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV"). In case of discrepancy, the condensed interim consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation YPF SOCIEDAD ANONIMA NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 AND COMPARATIVE INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) 1. GENERAL INFORMATION, STRUCTURE AND ORGANIZATION OF THE BUSINESS OF THE GROUP (Cont.) Organization of the business As of June 30, 2020, the Group carries out its operations in accordance with the following structure: Upstream;

Gas and Power;

Downstream;

Central administration and others, which covers the remaining activities not included in the previous categories. Activities covered by each business segment are detailed in Note 6. Almost all operations, properties and clients are located in Argentina. However, the Group also holds participating interests in exploratory areas in Bolivia and production areas in Chile. The Group also sells lubricants and derivatives in Brazil and Chile. 2. BASIS OF PREPARATION OF THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2.a) Basis of preparation The condensed interim consolidated financial statements of YPF for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 are presented in accordance with IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting". These condensed interim consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the annual consolidated financial statements of the Group as of December 31, 2019 prepared in accordance with IFRS issued by the IASB and the interpretations issued by the IFRIC. Moreover, some additional information required by the LGS and/or CNV's regulations have been included. These condensed interim consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors' meeting and authorized to be issued on August 10, 2020. These condensed interim consolidated financial statements corresponding to the six-month period ended on June 30, 2020 are unaudited. The Company´s Management believes they have included all necessary adjustments to reasonably present the results of each period on a basis consistent with the audited annual consolidated financial statements. Loss for the six- month period ended on June 30, 2020 does not necessarily reflect the proportion of the Group's full-year loss. 2.b) Significant Accounting Policies The most significant accounting policies are described in Note 2.b to the annual consolidated financial statements. The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements are consistent with those used in the preparation of the annual consolidated financial statements, except for the valuation policy for income tax detailed in Note 17. Functional and presentation currency As mentioned in Note 2.b.1. to the annual consolidated financial statements, YPF has defined the U.S. dollar as its functional currency. Additionally, according to CNV Resolution No. 562, YPF must present its financial statements in Pesos. 10 English translation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV"). In case of discrepancy, the condensed interim consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation YPF SOCIEDAD ANONIMA NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 AND COMPARATIVE INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) 2. BASIS OF PREPARATION OF THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Cont.) Effects of the translation of investments in subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures with a functional currency corresponding to a hyperinflationary economy The results and financial position of subsidiaries with the Peso as functional currency were translated into U.S dollars by the following procedures: all amounts (i.e., assets, liabilities, stockholders' equity items, expenditures and revenues) were translated at the exchange rate effective at the closing date of the financial statements, except for comparative amounts, which were presented as current amounts in the financial statements of the previous fiscal year (i.e., these amounts were not adjusted to reflect subsequent variations in price levels or exchange rates). Thus, the effect of the restatement of comparative amounts was recognized in other comprehensive income. These criteria were also implemented by the Group for its investments in associates and joint ventures. Adoption of new standards and interpretations effective as of January 1, 2020 The Group has adopted all new and revised standards and interpretations, issued by the IASB, relevant to its operations which are of mandatory and effective application as of June 30, 2020, as specified in Note 2.b.26 to the annual consolidated financial statements. Standards and interpretations issued by the IASB whose implementation is not mandatory as of the closing of these consolidated interim financial statements and, therefore, have not been adopted by the Group Amendments issued as from January 1, 2020 In January 2020, the IASB issued amendments to IAS 1 in relation to the classification of liabilities into current and non- current, which are retroactively applicable for fiscal years beginning on January 1, 2022, , included, (date which was extended to January 1, 2023) and allow for their earlier application. The amendments clarify that liabilities classification as current or non-current: Must be based on existing rights at the end of the reporting period to defer settlement by at least twelve months and make explicit that only rights in place "at the end of the reporting period" should affect the classification of a liability.

Is unaffected by expectations about whether an entity will exercise its right to defer settlement of a liability. It also clarifies that settlement refers to the transfer to the counterparty of cash, equity instruments, other assets or services. The Group does not expect that the implementation of these amendments will have a significant impact on its financial statements, though is currently evaluating the impact. Amendments to IAS 16 - Proceeds before intended use In May 2020, the IASB issued amendments that are applicable for fiscal years beginning on or after January 1, 2022, allowing their early application. After the amendment to IAS 16, an entity may not deduct from the cost of an item of property, plant and equipment any proceeds from selling items produced while bringing that asset to the location and condition necessary for it to be capable of operating. The proceeds from selling any such items, and the production cost of those items, will be recognized in the comprehensive income for the corresponding period. Entities shall disclose separetely the amounts of proceeds and costs, that relate to items that do not proceed from the entity's ordinary activities. The amendment also clarifies that an item of property, plant and equipment is in said preparation and testing process when assesing the technical and physical performance of the asset. Therefore, an asset may be able to operate as the manner intended by Management and consequently be subject to depreciation before it has reached the level of operating performance expected by Management. According to the variables present at the end of the reporting period, the Group does not expect that the implementation of these amendments will have a significant impact on its financial statements. 11 English translation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV"). In case of discrepancy, the condensed interim consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation YPF SOCIEDAD ANONIMA NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 AND COMPARATIVE INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) 2. BASIS OF PREPARATION OF THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Cont.) Amendments to IAS 37 - Onerous Contracts In May 2020, the IASB issued amendments that are applicable for fiscal years beginning on or after January 1, 2022, allowing their early application. The amendment clarifies the meaning of "cost of fulfilling a contract" for the purpose of assessing whether the contract is onerous. The direct cost of fulfilling a contract consists of both, the incremental cost of fulfilling that contract (for example, direct labour and materials), as well as an allocation of other costs that relate directly to fulfilliment of contracts (for example, an allocation of the depreciation charge for an item of property, plant and equipment used to fulfill that contract). The amendment also clarifies that an entity must recognize any impairment loss that has occurred in the assets used to fulfill the contract before recording an onerous loss and when determining such onerosity, the present obligation under an existing contract must be considered, and therofore, does not recognize future operating losses. According to the variables present at the end of the reporting period, the Group does not expect that the implementation of these amendments will have a significant impact on its financial statements. Amendments to IFRS 3 - Reference to the Conceptual Framework In May 2020, the IASB issued amendments that are applicable for fiscal years beginning on or after January 1, 2022, allowing their early application. After updating the reference that the Standard makes to the 2018 Conceptual Framework on the definition of the concepts of assets and liabilities in a business combination, its application could change which assets and liabilities that meet the requirements for recognition in a business combination. In some of these cases, the post-acquisition accounting required by other IFRS Standards could then lead to immediate derecognition of assets or liabilities recognised in a business combination, resulting in so called "Day 2 gains or losses" that do not depict an economic gain or loss. To remedy this situation, the new exception in IFRS 3 for liabilities and contingent liabilities, specifies that, for some types of liabilities and contingent liabilities, an entity applying IFRS 3 should refer to IAS 37 "Provisions, contingent liabilities and contingent assets", or IFRIC 21 "Levies", instead of the 2018 Conceptual Framework. It has also been clarified that the acquirer must not recognize contingent assets on the acquisition date as defined in IAS 37. The Group does not expect that the implementation of these amendments will have a significant impact on its financial statements. Amendments to IFRS 16 -COVID-19 Related rent concessions In May 2020, the IASB issued amendments that are applicable for fiscal years beginning on or after June 1, 2020, allowing their early application. A lessee may elect to account for any change in lease payments as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic, arising from the rent concession the same way it would account for the change applying IFRS 16 if the change were not a lease modification. This option applies only to rent concessions occurring as a direct consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic and only if all of the following conditions are met: the change in lease payments results in revised consideration for the lease that is substantially the same as, or less than, the consideration for the lease immediately preceding the change; any reduction in lease payments affects only payments originally due or before June 30, 2021 (for example, a rent concession would meet this condition if it results in reduced lease payments on or before June 30, 2021, and increased lease payments that extend beyond June 30, 2021); and there is no substantive change to other terms and conditions of the lease. The Group does not expect that the implementation of these amendments will have a significant impact on its financial statements. 12 English translation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV"). In case of discrepancy, the condensed interim consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation YPF SOCIEDAD ANONIMA NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 AND COMPARATIVE INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) 2. BASIS OF PREPARATION OF THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Cont.) Anual improvements to IFRS - Standards 2018-2020 In May 2020, the IASB issued the 2018-2020 cycle of annual improvements that are applicable for fiscal years beginning on or after January 1, 2022, allowing their early application. A summary of the main modified standards and their purpose follows: Standard Amended Subjec Detail IFRS 1 "First-time adoption Subsidiary as a First-time When a subsidiary becomes a first-time adopter later than its parent of IFRS" IFRS adopter company, it may elect to measure its assets and liabilities, according to how their parent measured them in their consolidated financial statements, based on the parent´s date of transition to IFRSs (without considering consolidation adjustments and for the purposes of the business combination for which the parent company acquired the subsidiary). After the amendment, this exception is extended to accumulated translation differences. A similar election is available to an associate or joint venture. IFRS 9 "Financial Fees in the "10 per cent" An entity must derecognise the original financial liability and recognise Instruments" Test for Derecognition of a new financial liability when, among other requirements, there is a financial liabilities substantial modification of the terms of an existing financial liability. The terms are substantially different if the discounted present value of the cash flows under the new terms using the original effective interest rate is at least 10 per cent different from the discounted present value remaining cash flows of the original financial liability, including any fees paid net of any fees received in the 10 per cent test. The amendment clarifies that when determining this value, only the items paid or received between the borrower and the lender are included, including those paid or received by one or the other on behalf of the other. IFRS 16 "Leases" Ilustrative examples- Lease It is removed from Illustrative Example 13, reimbursement relating to incentives leasehold improvements. IAS 41 "Agriculture" Taxation in fair value Paragraph 22 was amended to remove the requirement to exclude measurements cash flows for taxation when measuring fair value, as to aline the requirements in IAS 41 on fair value measurements with those in IFRS 13 "Fair Value Measurement". The Group does not expect that the implementation of these amendments will have a significant impact on its financial statements. Additionally, amendments have been issued to IFRS 4 and IFRS 17 "Insurance contracts", which were not included as they are not applicable to the Group since it does not generate related activities. 2.c) Accounting Estimates and Judgments The preparation of financial statements at a certain date requires Management to make estimates and assessments affecting the amount of assets and liabilities recorded, contingent assets and liabilities disclosed at such date, as well as income and expenses recorded during the period. Actual future results might differ from the estimates and assessments made as of the date of preparation of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. In preparing these condensed interim consolidated financial statements, significant estimates and judgments were made by Management in applying the Group's accounting policies and the main sources of uncertainty were consistent with those applied by the Group in the preparation of the annual consolidated financial statements, which are disclosed in Notes 2.b and 2.c to the annual consolidated financial statements, about accounting estimates and judgments. 13 English translation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV"). In case of discrepancy, the condensed interim consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation YPF SOCIEDAD ANONIMA NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 AND COMPARATIVE INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) 2. BASIS OF PREPARATION OF THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Cont.) Besides, the Company's Management has considered the COVID-19 impact and the current economic context based on the preparation of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements and still considers appropriate to adopt the going-concern accounting principle for their presentation and valuation. Considerations concerning COVID-19 (coronavirus) and the current economic environment Since the beginning of 2020, a virus outbreak has taken place, causing potentially deadly respiratory infections (COVID- and adversely affecting the demand for refined products in geographical areas where the most relevant measures were implemented to control the virus' spread. Particularly, since March, the lower global demand for refined products and the uncertainty in the supply of crude oil have caused an abnormally high volatility in this commodity. On March 12, 2020, Decree No. 260/2020 was published in the BO, which extended the public health emergency established by Law No. 27,541 due to the pandemic, for a period of one year. Also, since March 20, 2020, the Argentine Government adopted certain measures to protect the general population and fight the disease. These measures imposed a general restriction on economic activity, with some exceptions, which included, among other actions, price controls, the prohibition of dismissals without cause as well as for reasons of lack or reduction of activity and force majeure, general restriction to the free circulation during certain periods in Argentina, general travel restrictions, visas suspension, nation-wide lockdowns, closing of public and private institutions, sporting events suspension, restrictions to the operation of museums and tourist attractions and extension of holidays. These measures include several exceptions applicable to people engaged in activities and services declared as essential in the emergency. Among these exceptions, minimum work shifts are contemplated ensuring the operation and maintenance of oil and gas fields, oil and gas treatment and/or refining plants, transportation and distribution of electric energy, liquid fuels, oil and gas, fuel service stations and electric power generators. From the implementation of these measures, the demand for gasoline, diesel and jet fuel dropped significantly, reaching declines of 70%, 40% and 90%, respectively, as a daily average compared to the demand in the days prior to these measures. As of the date of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements, these accumulated declines are within approximately of 50%, 20% and 90%, respectively. Despite the slight recovery since certain flexibilization of measures previously mentioned, current activity levels continue affecting the Group's comprehensive results and cash flows. Consequently, the processing levels at the Group's refineries are also adversely affected. The Group cannot assure the extent or duration of such conditions. As mentioned above, the valuation of certain assets and liabilities is subject to a higher level of uncertainty, including those described below: Review of impairment indicators of property, plant and equipment

As explained in Notes 2.b.8 and 2.b.9 to the annual consolidated financial statements, as a general criteria, the method used to estimate the recoverable amount of property, plant and equipment mainly consists of estimating the value-in- use based on the future expected cash flows arising from the use of such assets, discounted at a rate that reflects the weighted average cost of the capital employed.

Regarding interim periods, IAS 34 requires entities to apply the impairment testing. When an entity has previously recognized impairment losses, it is necessary to review the detailed calculations made at the end of the period if the indicators that gave rise to such losses continues to remain present. To such end, the entity shall revise the existence of significant indicators of impairment or reversals since the end of the last fiscal year and determine whether it has to proceed or not with such detailed testing.

The Group continuously monitors business perspectives in the market it operates. Specifically, in the domestic market of natural gas, as in 2019, an excess supply is observed with respect to the domestic demand at specific times of the year due to greater production in unconventional fields. This situation generated a reduction in natural gas sales price in the domestic market that deepened as of the second quarter of 2020, mainly due to lower sales prices to distributors (see Note 35.a) and lower prices obtained on gas's biddings on power plants channel. 14 English translation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV"). In case of discrepancy, the condensed interim consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation YPF SOCIEDAD ANONIMA NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 AND COMPARATIVE INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) 2. BASIS OF PREPARATION OF THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Cont.) Therefore, given the impairment indicators for the natural gas market, the Group estimated the recoverable value of the net assets comprising the CGUs gas of the Upstream segment based on the detailed calculation of the value-in- use as of June 30, 2020. As of June 30, 2020, based on the background and the method mentioned above, the Group recognized an impairment charge of property, plant and equipment, mainly for the CGU Gas - Neuquina Basin of 49,170 (36,877 net of the effect of income tax) and for the CGU Gas - Austral Basin of 8,126 (6,095 net of the effect of income tax), generated, mainly, by the expected fall in gas prices due to the situation the market is going through at global level, and also, to the specific dynamics mentioned above, at the local level. This trend in prices is maintained in the projections for the upcoming months, which affects investments and activity, generating the impairment of the related assets for the recorded charge. The discount rate after taxes used as of June 30, 2020 was 12.63% for 2020 and 2021 and 13.06% for 2022 and thereafter, being the recoverable value after taxes as of such date for the CGU Gas - Neuquina Basin and the CGU Gas - Austral Basin 107,911 and 7,835, respectively. Impairment of financial assets measured at amortized cost

The Group applies the simplified approach to expected credit losses allowed under IFRS 9 for the trade receivables.

Considering the maximum exposure to financial credit risk based on counterparties' concentration, receivables with the National Government, its direct agencies and companies with government participation account for approximately 34% (45,440), while the Group's remaining debtors are diversified.

The current economic situation and future credit risk outlooks have been contemplated to review and update estimates of provisions. Even though they have not had a significant impact, the total economic impact of COVID-19 on expected credit losses is subject to significant uncertainty since the prospective information that is currently available is limited. The Group will continue thoroughly reviewing the assumptions used in such estimates.

The Group applies the simplified approach to expected credit losses allowed under IFRS 9 for the trade receivables. Considering the maximum exposure to financial credit risk based on counterparties' concentration, receivables with the National Government, its direct agencies and companies with government participation account for approximately 34% (45,440), while the Group's remaining debtors are diversified. The current economic situation and future credit risk outlooks have been contemplated to review and update estimates of provisions. Even though they have not had a significant impact, the total economic impact of COVID-19 on expected credit losses is subject to significant uncertainty since the prospective information that is currently available is limited. The Group will continue thoroughly reviewing the assumptions used in such estimates. Income tax

Under IAS 34, income tax expense is recognised in each interim period based on the best estimate of the effective income tax rate expected at the end of the fiscal year.

Considering the current economic context and future prospects, the Group has adjusted the projections used to estimate the effective tax rate.The Group has also reviewed the recoverability of tax losses carry-forwards, not having recorded impairment charges for the six-month period ended on June 30, 2020.

Under IAS 34, income tax expense is recognised in each interim period based on the best estimate of the effective income tax rate expected at the end of the fiscal year. Considering the current economic context and future prospects, the Group has adjusted the projections used to estimate the effective tax rate.The Group has also reviewed the recoverability of tax losses carry-forwards, not having recorded impairment charges for the six-month period ended on June 30, 2020. Provisions assumptions for lawsuits and contingencies

The Group does not expect the current economic situation will significantly change the present value of the disbursements deemed to be required to settle the obligations related to existing provisions as of the date of issuance of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. However, the Group will continue reviewing these assumptions.

The Group does not expect the current economic situation will significantly change the present value of the disbursements deemed to be required to settle the obligations related to existing provisions as of the date of issuance of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. However, the Group will continue reviewing these assumptions. Other accounting estimates and judgments

The rest of the accounting estimates and judgments disclosed in the annual consolidated financial statements are still applicable. No new significant accounting estimates or judgments have been identified. 15 English translation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV"). In case of discrepancy, the condensed interim consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation YPF SOCIEDAD ANONIMA NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 AND COMPARATIVE INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) 2. BASIS OF PREPARATION OF THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Cont.) As of the date of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements, due to the uncertainties inherent to the scale and duration of these events, it is not reasonably possible to estimate the final negative impact this pandemic will have on the world's economy and its financial markets, on Argentina's economy, and consequently, on the Group's comprehensive results, cash flows and financial position of the Group, nor its effect on access to debt markets, the contractual position with certain counterparties (including as a result of events of force majeure or other similar events under the Group's contracts, see also Note 33.a.2), the Group's capacity to meet its commitments and future asset impairments, among other issues. 2.d) Comparative information Amounts and other information corresponding to the year ended on December 31, 2019 and to the six-month period ended on June 30, 2019 are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements and are intended to be read only in relation to these financial statements. 3. SEASONALITY OF OPERATIONS Historically, the Group's results have been subject to seasonal fluctuations throughout the year, particularly as a result of the increase in natural gas sales during the winter. After the devaluation of the Peso in 2002, and as a consequence of the natural gas price freeze imposed by the Argentine government until the last years, the use of natural gas has been diversified, generating an increase in demand throughout the entire year. However, recently, an excess of supply with respect to the domestic demand took place at specific times of the year. Consequently, the Group may be subject to seasonal fluctuations in its sales volumes and prices, which might adversely affect the level of production and sales of natural gas. Besides, the current economic environment has been significantly affected by COVID-19, which will have a negative impact on the results of the Group's operations, and that will be sensitive to the development of the pandemic and the measures adopted by the Argentine Government. See Note 2.c. 4. ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSITIONS Bandurria Sur Area As mentioned on Note 33.b to the annual consolidated financial statements, on January 2020, YPF was notified of the acquisition by Shell Compañía Argentina de Petróleo S.A. and Equinor Argentina AS (jointly, the "Consortium") of the entire share package of Schlumberger Oilfield Eastern Ltd. ("SPM"), an affiliate of Schlumberger Argentina S.A. This assignment required payment by SPM of the outstanding price that amounted approximately to US$ 105 million, which has already been received by YPF. In consideration of the above, the Group recorded a profit of 6,356 included in "Other net operating results". On March 5, 2020, an agreement was executed, under which YPF assigned to Bandurria Sur Investments S.A. ("BSI", formerly named SPM Argentina S.A.), an affiliate of Shell Argentina S.A. and Equinor Argentina AS (Argentina Branch), an 11% interest in the Bandurria Sur block. On April 29, 2020, Decree No. 512/2020 was issued, by which the Province of Neuquén approved the assignment in favor of BSI. On May 14, 2020, YPF and BSI entered into the final contracts for the joint exploitation of hydrocarbons in the Area, thereby complying with the precedent conditions for the entry into force of the agreement for the assignment of 11% of the unconventional exploitation concession of the Area to BSI. Consequently, YPF will continue to be the Operator of the Area, keeping a 40% interest in the concession, while BSI's interest will be 60%. In consideration of the above, the Group recorded a profit of 4,420 included in "Other net operating results". 16 English translation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV"). In case of discrepancy, the condensed interim consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation YPF SOCIEDAD ANONIMA NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 AND COMPARATIVE INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) 4. ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSITIONS (Cont.) CAN 100 exploration permit (offshore) -BlockE-1 Reconversion On April 16, 2020, having the conditions established under the assignment agreement been met, among them, the approval of the assignment pursuant to section 72 of the Hydrocarbons Law by the SE, which was granted through Resolution No. 55/2020, the closure of the transaction was made, efectivizing YPF's assigment of its 50% interest in the area and the operation to Equinor Argentina B.V. Sucursal Argentina. On April 22, 2020, YPF received US$ 22 million. In consideration of the above, the Group recorded a profit of 1,457 included in "Other net operating results". 5. FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT The Group's activities expose it to a variety of financial risks: market risk (including foreign currency risk, interest rate risk, and price risks), credit risk and liquidity risk. Within the Group, risk management functions are conducted in relation to financial risks associated to financial instruments to which the Group is exposed during a certain period or as of a specific date. The administration and risk management policies applied by the Group are described in Note 4 to the annual consolidated financial statements. Moreover, given the current economic situation caused by the COVID-19, the Group has evaluated its exposure to the following risks: Market risk management The market risk to which the Group is exposed consists of the possibility that the valuation of the Group's financial assets and liabilities, as well as certain expected cash flows may be adversely affected by changes in interest rates, exchange rates and other price variables. The Group has carried out a sensitivity analysis of possible changes in interest rates, which did not have a significant impact on the Group. Likewise, given the restrictions imposed by the BCRA for access to the exchange market, specifically since the publication of Communication No. 7030, the Group has been reducing its portion of cash and cash equivalents denominated in currencies other than the Argentine Peso, and, therefore it may be affected in case of exchange rate variations. On the other hand, the Group was affected by the investments in financial instruments' own price risk (decrease in public securities and mutual funds prices), which are valued at fair value with changes in results. See Note 7. Liquidity risk management Liquidity risk is associated with the possibility of a mismatch between the need of funds to meet short, medium or long - term obligations. The Group assessed its projected liquidity based on several stress scenarios and concluded that it is not facing any difficulties to meet its future commitments. Besides, several loans of the Group contain Covenants, which include financial commitments associated with the leverage ratio, the debt service coverage ratio, and events of default triggered by materially adverse judgments, among others. The Group monitors compliance with the Covenants on a quarterly basis. As of June 30, 2020, the Group has complied with all assumed clauses of commitments. It should be noted that, under the terms and conditions of the loans that subsidiary Metrogas has taken with Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited - Dubai Branch and Itaú Unibanco - Miami Branch, the debt service coverage ratio would not have been complied with, which could have accelerated the maturities of these financial liabilities. However, on June 30, 2020, financial creditors formally accepted to waive Metrogas contractual obligation to comply with such financial ratio, which should not be lower than 3.00 and be kept not lower than 2.50 as of June 30, 2020. Should the current conditions continue (see Note 2.c), the Group's capacity to take further debt might be limited if it exceeds the limits established in any of the financial ratios mentioned above. Additionally, given the current global macroeconomic context, and Argentina's situation in particular the Group's funding capacity might be affected. 17 English translation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV"). In case of discrepancy, the condensed interim consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation YPF SOCIEDAD ANONIMA NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 AND COMPARATIVE INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) 5. FINANCIAL RISK MANAGMENT (Cont.) Credit risk management Credit risk is defined as the possibility of a third party not complying with its contractual obligations, generating Group losses.The main considerations are described in Note 2.c. Moreover, the Group has recorded an impairment charge of credits related to the Decree No. 1053/2018. See Note 35.a. 6. SEGMENT INFORMATION The different segments in which the Group is organized take into consideration the different activities from which the Group obtains income and incurs expenses. The aforementioned organizational structure is based on the way in which the highest decision-making authority analyzes the main financial and operating magnitudes for making decisions about resource allocation and performance assessment also considering the Group's business strategy. Upstream

The Upstream segment carries out all activities relating to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas.

Revenue is generated from (i) the sale of produced crude oil to the Downstream segment and, marginally, from its sale to third parties; (ii) the sale of produced gas to the Gas and Power segment.

The Upstream segment carries out all activities relating to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. Revenue is generated from (i) the sale of produced crude oil to the Downstream segment and, marginally, from its sale to third parties; (ii) the sale of produced gas to the Gas and Power segment. Gas and Power

The Gas and Power segment generates its revenue from the development of activities relating to: (i) the natural gas and LNG transport and commercialization to third parties and the Downstream segment, (ii) the commercial and technical operation of the LNG regasification terminal in Escobar, by hiring one regasification vessel, and (iii) the natural gas distribution.

In addition to the proceeds derived from the sale of natural gas to third parties and the intersegment, which is then recognized as a "purchase" to the Upstream segment, and including Stimulus Plan for Natural Gas production in force (see Note 34.g to the annual consolidated financial statements), Gas and Power accrues a fee in its favor with the Upstream segment to carry out such commercialization.

The Gas and Power segment generates its revenue from the development of activities relating to: (i) the natural gas and LNG transport and commercialization to third parties and the Downstream segment, (ii) the commercial and technical operation of the LNG regasification terminal in Escobar, by hiring one regasification vessel, and (iii) the natural gas distribution. In addition to the proceeds derived from the sale of natural gas to third parties and the intersegment, which is then recognized as a "purchase" to the Upstream segment, and including Stimulus Plan for Natural Gas production in force (see Note 34.g to the annual consolidated financial statements), Gas and Power accrues a fee in its favor with the Upstream segment to carry out such commercialization. Downstream

The Downstream segment develops activities relating to: (i) crude oil refining and petrochemical production, (ii) commercialization of refined and petrochemical products obtained from such processes, (iii) logistics related to the transportation of crude oil and gas to refineries and the transportation and distribution of refined and petrochemical products to be marketed in the different sales channels.

It obtains its income from the marketing mentioned in item (ii) above, which is developed through the Retail, Industry, Aviation, Agro, LPG, Chemicals and Lubricants and Specialties businesses.

It incurs in all expenses relating to the aforementioned activities, including the purchase of crude oil from the Upstream segment and third parties and the natural gas to be consumed in the refinery and petrochemical industrial complexes from the Gas and Power segment.

The Downstream segment develops activities relating to: (i) crude oil refining and petrochemical production, (ii) commercialization of refined and petrochemical products obtained from such processes, (iii) logistics related to the transportation of crude oil and gas to refineries and the transportation and distribution of refined and petrochemical products to be marketed in the different sales channels. It obtains its income from the marketing mentioned in item (ii) above, which is developed through the Retail, Industry, Aviation, Agro, LPG, Chemicals and Lubricants and Specialties businesses. It incurs in all expenses relating to the aforementioned activities, including the purchase of crude oil from the Upstream segment and third parties and the natural gas to be consumed in the refinery and petrochemical industrial complexes from the Gas and Power segment. Central Administration and Others It covers other activities, not falling into the aforementioned categories, mainly including corporate administrative expenses and assets and construction activities. Sales between business segments were made at internal transfer prices established by the Group, which generally seek to approximate market prices. Operating profit and assets for each segment have been determined after consolidation adjustments. 18 English translation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV"). In case of discrepancy, the condensed interim consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation YPF SOCIEDAD ANONIMA NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 AND COMPARATIVE INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) 6. SEGMENT INFORMATION (Cont.) Upstream For the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 Revenues from sales ................................................................................................................. 1,074 Revenues from intersegment sales ........................................................................................... 133,899 Revenues ................................................................................................................................... 134,973 Operating profit / (loss)............................................................................................................... (73,128) Income from equity interests in associates and joint ventures .................................................. - Depreciation of property, plant and equipment.......................................................................... 67,326 Impairment of property, plant and equipment ............................................................................ 57,296 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment ............................................................................ 36,296 Assets......................................................................................................................................... 763,538 For the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 Revenues from sales ................................................................................................................. 1,152 Revenues from intersegment sales ........................................................................................... 128,452 Revenues ................................................................................................................................... 129,604 Operating profit / (loss)............................................................................................................... 2,549 Income from equity interests in associates and joint ventures .................................................. - Depreciation of property, plant and equipment.......................................................................... 51,018 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment ................................................................................. 56,660 As of December 31, 2019 Assets......................................................................................................................................... 742,850 Central Administration Consolidation Gas and Power Downstream and Others Adjustments(1) Total 55,476 248,015 6,652 (2,989) 308,228 4,094 1,643 11,185 (150,821) - 59,570 249,658 17,837 (153,810) 308,228 (9,905) 4,319 (10,225) 10,293 (78,646) 2,499 1,221 - - 3,720 (2) 850 14,715 3,681 - 86,572 62 - 71 - 57,429 1,493 7,684 2,317 - 47,790 200,831 556,344 150,716 5,662 1,677,091 51,966 232,620 8,109 (2,611) 291,236 4,069 1,421 10,502 (144,444) - 56,035 234,041 18,611 (147,055) 291,236 1,623 14,622 (4,758) 3,763 17,799 2,696 818 - - 3,514 (2) 581 8,758 1,398 - 61,755 2,191 9,547 2,060 - 70,458 199,357 508,026 129,331 (6,275) 1,573,289 Corresponds to the elimination among segments of the YPF Group. Includes depreciation of charges for impairment of property, plant and equipment. 19 English translation of the financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV"). In case of discrepancy, the financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation YPF SOCIEDAD ANONIMA NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 AND COMPARATIVE INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) 7. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS BY CATEGORY Fair value measurements Fair value measurements are described in Note 6 to the annual consolidated financial statements. The tables below show the Group's financial assets measured at fair value as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, and their allocation to their fair value levels: As of June 30, 2020 Financial Assets Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Investments in financial assets: - Public securities............................................................................................................... 8,119 - - 8,119 8,119 - - 8,119 Cash and cash equivalents: - Mutual funds .................................................................................................................... 29,786 - - 29,786 29,786 - - 29,786 37,905 - - 37,905 As of December 31, 2019 Financial Assets Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Investments in financial assets: - Public securities............................................................................................................... 8,370 - - 8,370 8,370 - - 8,370 Cash and cash equivalents: - Mutual funds .................................................................................................................... 7,038 - - 7,038 7,038 - - 7,038 15,408 - - 15,408 The Group has no financial liabilities measured at fair value. Public securities and public debt restructuring On April 6, 2020, Decree No. 346/2020 was published in the BO, which deferred payments of interest services and principal of the national public debt instrumented by U.S. dollar-denominated securities issued under the Argentine law until December 31, 2020, or until a previous date established by the Ministry of Economy considering the degree of progress and execution of the public debt sustainability restoration process. This includes the BONAR 2020 currently held by the Group and valued at their fair value with changes in results. Among the exceptions established by such Decree are the "Natural Gas Program Bonds" issued through Joint Resolution No. 21/2019 of the Secretariat of Finance and Secretariat of Treasury, of which the Group is a creditor, which are valued at amortized cost (see Note 36). Later, on July 17, 2020, the Ministry of Economy informed through a press release that it had submitted to the Argentine Congress a Bill to restore sustainability of the external public debt instrumented by US-denominated securities issued under the argentine law. Additionally, on April 22, 2020, the Argentine Government issued a proposal for restructuring Public Securities issued under foreign law under Decree No. 391/2020, which includes BONAR 2021, currently held by the Group and valued at fair value with changes in results. On the same date, the Argentine Government failed to pay interest coupons due on certain global bonds, among which are BONAR 2021, which are unpaid as of the date of issuance of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. On May 6, 2020, the Group adhered to the restructuring proposal. Later, on July 6, 2020 and under Decree No. 582/2020, the Argentine Government filed an amendment to the terms and conditions established by Decree No. 391/2020. Finally, the Argentine Government informed that it had reached an agreement with representatives of the Ad Hoc Group of Argentine Bondholders, Argentina's Creditors Committee and the Exchange Bondholder Group and other holders (see Note 39). Fair value estimates From December 31, 2019 until June 30, 2020, there have been significant changes mainly in macroeconomic circumstances (mainly an increase in country risk and a drop in the prices of government securities, among others) affecting the financial instruments measured at fair value by the Group. Furthermore, during the six-month period ended June 30, 2020, there were no transfers between the different hierarchies used to determine the fair value of the Group's financial instruments. 20 English translation of the financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV"). In case of discrepancy, the financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation YPF SOCIEDAD ANONIMA NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 AND COMPARATIVE INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) Fair value of financial assets and financial liabilities measured at amortized cost The estimated fair value of loans, considering unadjusted listed prices (Level 1) for NO and interest rates offered to the Group (Level 3) for the other financial loans remaining, amounted to 491,444 and 476,750 as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. The fair value of other receivables, trade receivables, cash and cash equivalents, other liabilities and accounts payable do not differ significantly from their book value. 8. INTANGIBLE ASSETS June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Net book value of intangible assets.................................................................. 43,351 37,608 Provision for impairment of intangible assets ................................................... (483) (429) 42,868 37,179 The evolution of the Group's intangible assets for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 and the year ended December 31, 2019 is as follows: Service Exploration Other concessions rights intangibles Total Cost ................................................................................................................ 31,702 6,907 14,722 53,331 Accumulated amortization ............................................................................. 20,110 - 12,819 32,929 Balance as of December 31, 2018 .............................................................. 11,592 6,907 1,903 20,402 Cost Increases........................................................................................................ 1,271 4,171 (2) 705 6,147 Translation effect ........................................................................................... 18,969 5,680 7,862 32,511 Adjustment for inflation(1) ................................................................................ - - 833 833 Decreases and reclassifications .................................................................... (6) (103) 181 72 Accumulated amortization Increases........................................................................................................ 1,848 - 526 2,374 Translation effect ........................................................................................... 12,332 - 7,475 19,807 Adjustment for inflation(1) ................................................................................ - - 199 199 Decreases and reclassifications .................................................................... - - (23) (23) Cost .................................................................................................................. 51,936 16,655 24,303 92,894 Accumulated amortization ............................................................................... 34,290 - 20,996 55,286 Balance as of December 31, 2019 ................................................................ 17,646 16,655 3,307 37,608 Cost Increases.......................................................................................................... 301 - 360 661 Translation effect ............................................................................................. 9,206 2,910 3,798 15,914 Adjustment for inflation(1) .................................................................................. - - 396 396 Decreases and reclassifications ...................................................................... (1) (264) 318 53 Accumulated amortization Increases.......................................................................................................... 1,074 - 335 1,409 Translation effect ............................................................................................. 6,159 - 3,622 9,781 Adjustment for inflation(1) .................................................................................. - - 91 91 Decreases and reclassifications ...................................................................... - - - - Cost .................................................................................................................. 61,442 19,301 29,175 109,918 Accumulated amortization ............................................................................... 41,523 - 25,044 66,567 Balance as of June 30, 2020 ......................................................................... 19,919 19,301 4,131 43,351 Corresponds to adjustment for inflation of opening balances of intangible assets in subsidiaries with the Peso as functional currency which was charged to other comprehensive income. See Note 3 to the annual consolidated financial statements. 9. PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Net book value of property, plant and equipment............................................ 1,289,053 1,156,950 Provision for obsolescence of materials and equipment ................................. (7,777) (6,610) Provision for impairment of property, plant and equipment............................. (136,375) (81,329) 1,144,901 1,069,011 21 English translation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV"). In case of discrepancy, the condensed interim consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation YPF SOCIEDAD ANONIMA NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 AND COMPARATIVE INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) 9. PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT (Cont.) Changes in Group's property, plant and equipment for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 and the year ended December 31, 2019 are as follows: Mining property, wells Land and and related buildings equipment Cost ..................................................... 48,047 1,604,868 Accumulated depreciation.................... 22,114 1,231,930 Balance as of December 31, 2018..... 25,933 372,938 Cost Increases ............................................. 46 1,980 Translation effect ................................. 24,838 967,212 Adjustment for inflation(6)...................... 3,382 - Decreases and reclassifications........... 880 114,493 Accumulated depreciation Increases ............................................. 1,260 137,017 Translation effect ................................. 11,444 758,928 Adjustment for inflation (6) ..................... 1,726 - Decreases and reclassifications........... 9 (2,287) Cost ..................................................... 77,193 2,688,553 Accumulated depreciation.................... 36,553 2,125,588 Balance as of December 31, 2019..... 40,640 562,965 Cost Increases ............................................. 1 448 Translation effect ................................. 11,907 479,938 Adjustment for inflation (6) ..................... 1,288 - Decreases and reclassifications........... 905 44,692 Accumulated depreciation Increases ............................................. 1,015 83,710 Translation effect ................................. 5,639 383,484 Adjustment for inflation (6) ..................... 644 - Decreases and reclassifications........... - (1,074) Cost ..................................................... 91,294 3,213,631 Accumulated depreciation.................... 43,851 2,591,708 Balance as of June 30, 2020.............. 47,443 621,923 Refinery equipment and Materials and Drilling and Exploratory Furniture, Infrastructure petrochemical Transportation equipment in work in drilling in fixtures and Selling for natural gas plants equipment warehouse progress progress installations equipment distribution Other property Total 280,451 16,162 34,990 124,381 7,972 24,717 40,998 24,168 31,637 2,238,391 152,295 10,579 - - - 20,707 25,697 12,508 22,458 1,498,288 128,156 5,583 34,990 124,381 7,972 4,010 15,301 11,660 9,179 740,103 (3) 4,676 83 43,089 114,878 6,532 106 - 865 589 172,844 171,788 8,723 21,044 70,818 5,014 14,289 25,116 - 13,581 1,322,423 - 716 920 1,326 - 828 - 13,010 4,793 24,975 15,715 1,358 (37,620) (116,818) (8,132) 1,077 4,021 6,600 (3,894) (22,320) (3) 16,092 1,345 - - - 2,536 2,765 989 1,325 163,329 93,611 5,917 - - - 11,935 15,822 - 9,862 907,519 - 486 - - - 773 - 6,733 3,270 12,988 (33) (376) - - - (834) (13) 3,647 (2,874) (2,761) 472,630 27,042 62,423 194,585 11,386 41,017 70,135 44,643 46,706 3,736,313 261,965 17,951 - - - 35,117 44,271 23,877 34,041 2,579,363 (1) 210,665 9,091 62,423 194,585 11,386 5,900 25,864 20,766 12,665 1,156,950 202 7 15,899 29,390 68 101 - 1,587 87 47,790 84,202 4,372 10,667 29,051 1,633 7,332 13,172 - 6,552 648,826 - 323 158 963 - 192 - 6,067 1,248 10,239 5,393 459 (12,362) (52,308) (2,688) 2,703 2,828 (72) 47 (10,403) 11,598 778 - - - 1,601 1,935 586 732 101,955 47,369 2,969 - - - 6,101 7,999 - 4,826 458,387 - 188 - - - 175 - 3,245 920 5,172 - (34) - - - (3) (1) (48) (5) (1,165) 562,427 32,203 76,785 201,681 10,399 51,345 86,135 52,225 54,640 4,432,765 320,932 21,852 - - - 42,991 54,204 27,660 40,514 3,143,712 (1) 241,495 10,351 76,785 201,681 10,399 (2) 8,354 31,931 24,565 14,126 1,289,053 (4) (5) (7) (7) Includes 24,365 and 22,343 of mineral property as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 respectively. As of June 30, 2020, there are 17 exploratory wells in progress. During the six-month period ended on such date, 7 wells were transferred to properties with proven reserves in the mining property, wells and related equipment account. Includes 1,172 corresponding to hydrocarbon wells abandonment costs and 4,664 of depreciation recovery for the year ended December 31, 2019. Includes 2,109 and 1,228 corresponding to short-term leases and the variable charge of leases related to the underlying asset return/use, respectively. Additionally, it includes 2,021 and 311 corresponding to the depreciation capitalization of right-of-use assets (see Note 10) and to capitalization of the financial accretion of the lease liability, respectively. Includes 577 and 714 corresponding to short-term leases and the variable charge of leases related to the underlying asset return/use, respectively. Additionally, it includes 1,796 and 452 corresponding to the depreciation capitalization of right-of-use assets (see Note 10) and to capitalization of the financial accretion of the lease liability, respectively. Corresponds to adjustments for inflation of opening balances of property, plant and equipment of subsidiaries with the Peso as functional currency which was charged to other comprehensive income. Includes 2,027 and 204 of cost and accumulated depreciation, respectively, corresponding to the disposal of the 11% interest of Bandurria Sur area. See Note 4. 22 English translation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV"). In case of discrepancy, the condensed interim consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation YPF SOCIEDAD ANONIMA NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 AND COMPARATIVE INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) 9. PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT (Cont.) The Group capitalizes the financial cost as part of the cost of the assets. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, the rate of capitalization was 10.16% and 10.40%, respectively, and the amount capitalized amounted to 423 and 449, respectively, for the period mentioned above. Set forth below is the evolution of the provision for obsolescence of materials and equipment for the six-month period ended on June 30, 2020 and for the year ended December 31, 2019: Provision for obsolescence of materials and equipment Balance as of December 31, 2018 ......................................................... 3,955 Increase charged to profit / (loss) ............................................................. 410 Decreases charged to profit / (loss) .......................................................... (22) Amounts incurred due to utilization ........................................................... (48) Translation differences .............................................................................. 2,315 Balance as of December 31, 2019 ........................................................... 6,610 Increase charged to profit / (loss) ............................................................... 6 Decreases charged to profit / (loss) .......................................................... (1) Amounts incurred due to utilization ........................................................... (2) Translation differences .............................................................................. 1,164 Balance as of June 30, 2020..................................................................... 7,777 Set forth below is the evolution of the provision for impairment of property, plant and equipment for the six-month period ended on June 30, 2020 and for the year ended December 31, 2019: Provision for impairment of property, plant and equipment Balance as of December 31, 2018 ......................................................... 37,061 Increase charged to profit / (loss) ............................................................. 41,429 (1) Depreciation .............................................................................................. (17,435) Translation differences .............................................................................. 20,274 Balance as of December 31, 2019 ........................................................... 81,329 (3) Increase charged to profit / (loss) ............................................................... 57,429 Depreciation .............................................................................................. (15,383) (2) Translation differences .............................................................................. 13,000 Balance as of June 30, 2020..................................................................... 136,375 See Note 2.c to the annual consolidated financial statements. Included in "Depreciation of property, plant and equipment" in Note 26. See Note 2.c. 23 English translation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV"). In case of discrepancy, the condensed interim consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation YPF SOCIEDAD ANONIMA NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 AND COMPARATIVE INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) 10. RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS The evolution of the Group's right-of-use assets for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 and for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 are as follows: Exploitation Machinery Land and facilities and and Transportation buildings equipment equipment Gas stations equipment Total Balance for initial application of IFRS 16 .. 450 6,732 8,612 3,356 3,909 23,059 Cost Increases ..................................................................... 266 13,129 19,429 163 6,792 39,779 Translation differences ................................... 310 4,587 6,189 1,687 2,545 15,318 Adjustment for inflation(3) ................................ - - - 275 - 275 Decreases and reclassifications.......................... - (1,162) (1,264) (58) (64) (2,548) Accumulated depreciation Increases ..................................................................... 208 6,051 3,174 667 2,430 12,530 Translation differences ................................... 45 1,138 850 117 619 2,769 Decreases and reclassifications.......................... - (507) (283) (7) (10) (807) Cost ............................................................................... 1,026 23,286 32,966 5,423 13,182 75,883 Accumulated depreciation .............................. 253 6,682 3,741 777 3,039 14,492 Balance as of December 31, 2019............... 773 16,604 29,225 4,646 10,143 61,391 Cost Increases ..................................................................... 8 1,989 2,175 97 33 4,302 Translation differences ................................... 178 4,267 5,844 808 2,346 13,443 Adjustment for inflation(3) ................................ 3 - - 114 - 117 Decreases and reclassifications.......................... - (3,072) (1,710) - - (4,782) Accumulated depreciation Increases .................................................................... 154 3,673 3,144 434 3,070 10,475 Translation differences ................................... 56 1,547 990 135 838 3,566 Adjustment for inflation(3) ................................ 2 - - 25 - 27 Decreases and reclassifications.......................... - (1,422) (505) - - (1,927) Cost ............................................................................... 1,215 26,470 39,275 6,442 15,561 88,963 Accumulated depreciation .............................. 465 10,480 7,370 1,371 6,947 26,633 Balance as of June 30, 2020........................ 750 15,990 31,905 5,071 8,614 62,330 (1) (2) Includes 10,509 that were charged to "Depreciation of right-of-use assets" in the comprehensive statement of income (see Note 25 to the annual consolidated financial statements) and 2,021 that were capitalized in the item "Property, plant and equipment" in the statement of financial position (see Note 9). Includes 8,679 that were charged to "Depreciation of right-of-use assets" in the comprehensive statement of income (see Note 26) and 1,796 that were capitalized in the item "Property, plant and equipment" in the statement of financial position (see Note 9). Corresponds to adjustments for inflation of opening balances of right-of-use assets of subsidiaries with the Peso as functional currency which was charged to other comprehensive income. 24 English translation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV"). In case of discrepancy, the condensed interim consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation YPF SOCIEDAD ANONIMA NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 AND COMPARATIVE INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) 11. INVESTMENTS IN ASSOCIATES AND JOINT VENTURES The following table shows the value of the investments in associates and joint ventures at an aggregate level, as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019: June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Amount of investments in associates ............................................................................................. 7,445 6,419 Amount of investments in joint ventures ........................................................................................ 73,757 61,183 Provision for impairment of investments in associates and joint ventures ................................. (12) (12) 81,190 67,590 The main movements during the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 and for the year ended December 31, 2019 which affected the value of the aforementioned investments, correspond to: Investments in associates and joint ventures Balance as of December 31, 2018 ..................................................................................... 32,686 Acquisitions and contributions..................................................................................................... 4,826 Income on investments in associates and joint ventures ......................................................... 7,968 Translation differences .......................................................................................................... 20,673 Distributed dividends .................................................................................................................... (811) Adjustment for inflation(1) ....................................................................................................... 1,510 Capitalization in joint ventures .............................................................................................. 738 Balance as of December 31, 2019 ..................................................................................... 67,590 Income on investments in associates and joint ventures ......................................................... 3,720 Translation differences .......................................................................................................... 10,886 Distributed dividends .................................................................................................................... (2,096) Adjustment for inflation(1) ....................................................................................................... 1,090 Balance as of June 30, 2020............................................................................................... 81,190 Corresponds to the recognition of the result for the net monetary position of associates and joint ventures with the Peso as functional currency, which was charged to other comprehensive income, as detailed in Note 2.b.1 to the annual consolidated financial statements. 25 English translation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV"). In case of discrepancy, the condensed interim consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation YPF SOCIEDAD ANONIMA NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 AND COMPARATIVE INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) 11. INVESTMENTS IN ASSOCIATES AND JOINT VENTURES (Cont.) The following table shows the principal amounts of the results of the investments in associates and joint ventures of the Group, calculated according to the equity method therein, for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 and 2019. The Group has adjusted, if applicable, the values reported by these companies to adapt them to the accounting criteria used by the Group for the calculation of the equity method value in the aforementioned dates: Associates Joint ventures For the six-month period For the six-month period ended June 30, ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income ............................................................................ 467 698 3,253 2,816 Other comprehensive income ............................................. 1,143 939 10,833 3,839 Comprehensive income for the period .......................... 1,610 1,637 14,086 6,655 The Group does not have investments in subsidiaries with significant non-controlling interests. Likewise, the Group does not have investments in associates and joint ventures that are significant, with the exception of the investment in YPF EE. The management information corresponding to YPF EE's assets and liabilities as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, as well as the results for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, are detailed below: June 30, December 31, 2020(1) 2019(1) Noncurrent assets .................................................................................................... 119,274 96,219 Current assets .......................................................................................................... 28,294 26,622 Total assets .............................................................................................................. 147,568 122,841 Noncurrent liabilities ................................................................................................. 62,690 57,799 Current liabilities ....................................................................................................... 28,919 19,503 Total liabilities ........................................................................................................... 91,609 77,302 Total shareholders' equity ........................................................................................ 55,959 45,539 For the six-month period ended June 30, 2020(1) 2019(1) Revenues ................................................................................................................. 9,164 6,567 Costs ........................................................................................................................ (4,217) (2,866) Gross profit ............................................................................................................... 4,947 3,701 Operating profit......................................................................................................... 4,088 3,175 Income from equity interests in associates and joint ventures ................................ 64 248 Net financial results .................................................................................................. (312) (768) Net profit before income tax ..................................................................................... 3,840 2,655 Income tax ................................................................................................................ (1,440) (445) Net profit .......................................................................................................................... 2,400 2,210 On this information, accounting adjustments have been made for the calculation of equity interest and results of YPF EE. The equity and adjusted results do not differ significantly from the YPF EE financial information disclosed here. 26 English translation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV"). In case of discrepancy, the condensed interim consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation YPF SOCIEDAD ANONIMA NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 AND COMPARATIVE INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) 11. INVESTMENTS IN ASSOCIATES AND JOINT VENTURES (Cont.) The following table shows information of the subsidiaries: Information of the issuer Description of the Securities Last available financial statements Capital Net profit Holding in Name and Issuer Class Face Value Amount Main Business Registered Address Date stock (loss) Equity Capital Stock Subsidiaries:(7) YPF International S.A.(6) Common Bs. 100 66,897 Investment La Plata Street 19, Santa Cruz de la Sierra, 06-30-20 15 - 91 100.00% República de Bolivia YPF Holdings Inc.(6) Common US$ 0.01 810,614 Investment and finance 10333 Richmond Avenue I, Suite 1050, TX, U.S.A. 06-30-20 57,028 (3) (15,122) 100.00% Operadora de Estaciones de Common $ 1 163,701,747 Commercial management of YPF's gas stations Macacha Güemes 515, Buenos Aires, Argentina 06-30-20 164 (562) 4,312 99.99% Servicios S.A. A-Evangelista S.A. Common $ 1 306,818,702 Engineering and construction services Macacha Güemes 515, Buenos Aires, Argentina 06-30-20 307 (1,868) (2,655) 100.00% Metrogas S.A. Common $ 1 398,419,700 Providing the public service of natural gas distribution Gregorio Aráoz de Lamadrid 1360, Buenos Aires, 06-30-20 569 (1,702) 15,645 70.00% Argentina. YPF Chile S.A.(6) Common - - 50,968,649 Lubricants and aviation fuels trading and hydrocarbons research and Villarica 322; Módulo B1, Qilicura, Santiago 06-30-20 3,213 (248) 2,314 100.00% exploration YPF Tecnología S.A. Common $ 1 234,291,000 Investigation, development, production and marketing of technologies, Macacha Güemes 515, Buenos Aires, Argentina 06-30-20 459 78 3,151 51.00% knowledge, goods and services Compañía de Inversiones Common $ 1 236,474,420 Exploration, exploitation, processing, management, storage and transport of all Macacha Güemes 515, Buenos Aires, Argentina 06-30-20 236 (77) 8 100.00% Mineras S.A. types of minerals; assembly, construction and operation of facilities and structures and processing of products related to mining 27 English translation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV"). In case of discrepancy, the condensed interim consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation YPF SOCIEDAD ANONIMA NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 AND COMPARATIVE INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) 11. INVESTMENTS IN ASSOCIATES AND JOINT VENTURES (Cont.) The following table shows the investments in associates and joint ventures: 06-30-2020 12-31-2019 Information of the issuer Description of the Securities Book value Name and Issuer Class Face Value Amount (2) Joint Ventures(5): YPF Energía Eléctrica S.A.(6) Common $ 1 1,879,916,921 42,790 Compañía Mega S.A.(6) Common $ 1 244,246,140 6,048 Last available financial statements Cost (1) Capital Net profit Holding in Book Value (2) Main Business Registered Address Date stock (loss) Equity Capital Stock 1,085 Exploration, exploitation, industrialization and marketing of Macacha Güemes 515, Buenos Aires, Argentina 06-30-20 3,747 2,400 55,959 75.00% 35,382 hydrocarbons and generation, transport and marketing of electric energy - Separation, fractionation and transportation of natural San Martín 344, P. 10º, Buenos Aires, Argentina 06-30-20 643 (22) 15,848 38.00% 5,211 gas liquids Profertil S.A.(6) Common $ 1 391,291,320 12,373 - Production and marketing of fertilizers Alicia Moreau de Justo 740, P. 3, Buenos Aires, 03-31-20 783 726 27,645 50.00% 10,778 Argentina Refinería del Norte S.A. Common $ 1 45,803,655 1,892 - Refining Maipú 1, P. 2º, Buenos Aires, Argentina 03-31-20 92 (621) 3,861 50.00% 1,881 Oleoducto Loma Campana-Lago Common $ 1 738,139,164 837 738 Construction and exploitation of a pipeline, oil transport Macacha Güemes 515, Buenos Aires, Argentina 06-30-20 868 (136) 887 85.00% 762 Pellegrini S.A. (6) and storage, import, export, purchase and sale of raw materials, industrial equipment and machinery CT Barragán S.A.(6) Common $ 1 4,279,033,952 9,365 4,348 Production and generation of electric energy Maipú 1, Buenos Aires, Argentina 06-30-20 8,558 2,589 18,755 50.00% 6,799 73,305 6,171 60,813 Associates: Oleoductos del Valle S.A. Common $ 10 4,072,749 2,223 - Oil transportation by pipeline Florida 1, P. 10º, Buenos Aires, Argentina 03-31-20 110 535 5,632 37.00% 1,778 Terminales Marítimas Patagónicas Common $ 10 476,034 1,030 - Oil storage and shipment Av. Leandro N. Alem 1180, P. 11º, Buenos Aires, 03-31-20 14 62 2,745 33.15% 711 S.A. Argentina Oiltanking Ebytem S.A.(6) Common $ 10 351,167 796 - Hydrocarbon transportation and storage Terminal Marítima Puerto Rosales - Province of 06-30-20 12 303 2,481 30.00% 871 Buenos Aires, Argentina. Central Dock Sud S.A. Common $ 0.01 11,869,095,145 1,586 - Electric power generation and bulk marketing Pasaje Ingeniero Butty 220, P.16°, Buenos Aires, 06-30-20 1,231 173 16,201 10.25% (4) 1,542 Argentina YPF Gas S.A. Common $ 1 59,821,434 1,156 - Gas fractionation, bottling, distribution and transport for Macacha Güemes 515, P.3º, Buenos Aires, 03-31-20 176 162 5,066 33.99% 965 industrial and/or residential use Argentina Other companies: Other (3) - - - - 1,106 648 - - - - - - - 922 7,897 648 6,789 81,202 6,819 67,602 Corresponds to cost and contributions, net of dividends collected and capital reductions. Corresponds to holding in shareholders' equity plus adjustments to conform to YPF accounting principles. Includes Gasoducto del Pacífico (Argentina) S.A., A&C Pipeline Holding Company, Oleoducto Transandino (Chile) S.A., Oleoducto Trasandino (Argentina) S.A., Bizoy S.A., Civeny S.A., Bioceres S.A., Petrofaro S.A. and Sustentator S.A. Additionally, the Group has a 22.49% indirect holding in capital stock through YPF EE. As stipulated by shareholders' agreement, joint control is held in this company by shareholders. The U.S. dollar has been defined as the functional currency of this company. Additionally, consolidates YPF Services USA Corp., YPF Europe B.V., YPF Brasil Comércio Derivado de Petróleo Ltda, Wokler Investment S.A., YPF Colombia S.A.S., Miwen S.A., Eleran Inversiones 2011 S.A.U., Lestery S.A., Energía Andina S.A and YPF Ventures S.A.U. 28 English translation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV"). In case of discrepancy, the condensed interim consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation YPF SOCIEDAD ANONIMA NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 AND COMPARATIVE INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) 12. INVENTORIES Refined products................................................................................................... Crude oil and natural gas.................................................................................... Products in process.............................................................................................. Raw materials, packaging materials and others............................................ June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 63,492 50,563 31,718 24,756 2,687 2,259 3,387 2,901 101,284 (1) 80,479 (1) As of June 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, the cost of inventories does not exceed their net realizable value. 13. OTHER RECEIVABLES June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Noncurrent Current Noncurrent Current Receivables from services rendered......................................... 457 1,823 455 2,706 Tax credit and export rebates ................................................... 8,435 6,864 6,896 6,076 Loans to third parties and balances with related parties (1) ....... 690 823 2,435 3,288 Collateral deposits..................................................................... 2 682 2 640 Prepaid expenses...................................................................... 769 3,959 603 2,370 Advances and loans to employees ........................................... 26 463 29 596 Advances to suppliers and custom agents (2)............................ - 10,851 - 10,896 Receivables with partners in JO................................................ 1,989 2,671 2,248 7,932 Insurance receivables ............................................................... - 2,788 - 498 Miscellaneous............................................................................ 14 1,688 45 1,255 12,382 32,612 12,713 36,257 Provision for other doubtful receivables ................................... (1,077) (69) (924) (65) 11,305 32,543 11,789 36,192 See Note 36 for information about related parties. Includes, among others, advances to customs agents for the payment of taxes and import rights related to the imports of fuels and goods. 14. TRADE RECEIVABLES Accounts receivable and related parties(1)(2) ............................. Provision for doubtful trade receivables .................................... June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Noncurrent Current Noncurrent Current 7,486 115,040 15,325 124,657 (2,228) (14,062) - (6,580) 5,258 100,978 15,325 118,077 See Note 36 for information about related parties. See Note 24 for information about credits for contracts included in trade receivables. Set forth below is the evolution of the provision for doubtful trade receivables for six-month period ended on June 30, 2020 and for the year ended December 31, 2019: Provision for doubtful trade receivables Noncurrent Current Balance as of December 31, 2018 ...................................................... - 2,776 Increases charged to expenses ............................................................. - 3,891 Decreases charged to income ............................................................... - (707) Amounts incurred due to utilization ........................................................ - (112) Translation differences ........................................................................... - 847 Result from net monetary position(1) ...................................................... - (103) Other movements ................................................................................... - (12) Balance as of December 31, 2019 ...................................................... - 6,580 Increases charged to expenses ............................................................. 2,228 (2) 7,766 (2) Decreases charged to income ............................................................... - (582) Translation differences ........................................................................... - 323 Result from net monetary position(1) ...................................................... - (25) Balance as of June 30, 2020................................................................ 2,228 14,062 Includes adjustment for inflation of opening balances of the provision for doubtful trade receivables in subsidiaries with the Peso as functional currency which was charged to other comprehensive income and the adjustment for inflation of the fiscal year, which was charged to results. Includes 7,961 corresponding to credits with natural gas distributors for the accumulated daily differences pursuant to Decree No. 1053/2018. See Note 35.a. 29 English translation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV"). In case of discrepancy, the condensed interim consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation YPF SOCIEDAD ANONIMA NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 AND COMPARATIVE INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) 15. CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Cash and banks ....................................................................................... 5,865 6,983 Short-term investments(1) ......................................................................... 47,890 52,079 Financial assets at fair value with changes in results(2) ........................... 29,786 7,038 83,541 66,100 Includes 13,115 and 10,043 of term deposits and other investments with the BNA as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. See Note 7. 16. PROVISIONS Changes in the Group's provisions for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 and for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 are as follows: Provision for hydrocarbon wells Provision for lawsuits Provision for abandonment and contingencies environmental liabilities obligations Total Noncurrent Current Noncurrent Current Noncurrent Current Noncurrent Current Balance as of December 31, 2018 ................ 21,235 Increases charged to expenses....................... 18,460 Decreases charged to income......................... (2,358) Amounts incurred due to payments/utilization . (73) Net exchange and translation differences ....... 7,405 Result from net monetary position(4) ................ (92) Reclassifications and other movements .......... (744) Balance as of December 31, 2019 ................ 43,833 Increases charged to expenses....................... 2,475 Decreases charged to income......................... (661) Amounts incurred due to payments/utilization . (18) Net exchange and translation differences ....... 3,935 Result from net monetary position(4) ................ (12) Reclassifications and other movements .......... (121) Balance as of June 30, 2020......................... 49,431 1,123 3,720 1,622 58,433 1,784 83,388 4,529 (2) 9 1,695 - 7,409 - 27,564 9 (744) (63) - (2,950) - (5,371) (744) (194) - (1,821) - (2,774) (73) (4,789) 443 479 106 35,219 1,079 43,103 1,628 - - - - - (92) - 648 (2,003) 2,003 (1,004) (1) 2,176 (1) (3,751) 4,827 1,285 3,828 1,910 97,107 2,265 144,768 5,460 (3) 138 1,311 - 5,083 - 8,869 138 (338) (46) - - - (707) (338) (14) - (606) - (1,001) (18) (1,621) 212 237 6 17,502 400 21,674 618 - - - - - (12) - 344 (648) 648 (1,001) 1,001 (1,770) 1,993 1,627 4,682 1,958 118,691 2,665 172,804 6,250 Includes 1,172 corresponding to the recalculation of abandonment of hydrocarbon wells cost for the year ended December 31, 2019. Includes 10,572 corresponding to the recognition of the dispute relating to the tax deduction of well abandonment costs for periods 2011-2017 plus the accrual of financial interest since March 31, 2019, date on which the Company decided to adhere to the payment facility plan. Includes the accrual of financial interest of the dispute relating to the tax deduction of well abandonment costs for periods 2011-2017. Includes adjustment for inflation of opening balances of provisions in subsidiaries with the Peso as functional currency which was charged to other comprehensive income and the adjustment for inflation of the period, which was charged to results. Provisions for lawsuits, claims and environmental liabilities are described in Note 15 to the annual consolidated financial statements. No significant new provisions have been identified over the six-month period ended on June 30, 2020, nor have there been any changes in the evaluation of the affairs prevailing as of December 31, 2019. 30 English translation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV"). In case of discrepancy, the condensed interim consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation YPF SOCIEDAD ANONIMA NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 AND COMPARATIVE INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) 17. INCOME TAX According to IAS 34, income tax expense is recognized in each interim period based on the best estimate of the effective income tax rate expected at the end of the fiscal year. The amounts calculated for income tax expense for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 may need to be adjusted in the subsequent period in case the projected effective tax rate estimate is modified based on new elements of judgment. The calculation of the income tax expense accrued for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 is as follows: For the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 2019 Current income tax ....................................................................................................................... (623) (812) Deferred income tax ..................................................................................................................... 2,261 (3,761) (1) Subtotal......................................................................................................................................... 1,638 (4,573) Income tax - Well abandonment.................................................................................................. - (16,239) (2) Special tax - Tax revaluation, Law No. 27,430............................................................................ - (4,562) (3) 1,638 (25,374) Includes (5,175) corresponding to the reversal of tax loss carryforwards related to the dispute relating to cost deduction for wells abandonment. Includes (10,610) corresponding to interest related to the dispute relating to cost deduction for wells abandonment determined on the date the Company decided to adhere to the payment facility plan. See Note15 to the annual consolidated financial statements. See Note 34.j to the annual consolidated financial statements. The reconciliation between the charge to net income for income tax for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 and the one that would result from applying the prevailing tax rate on net income before income tax arising from the condensed interim consolidated statements of comprehensive income for each period is as follows: For the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 2019 Net income before income tax ................................................................................................................. (80,335) 14,894 Statutory tax rate ..................................................................................................................................... 30% 30% Statutory tax rate applied to net income before income tax .................................................................... 24,101 (4,468) Effect of the valuation of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, net ............................... (24,350) 3,238 Effect of exchange differences and other results associated to the valuation of the currency, net(1) ..... 2,325 600 Effect of the valuation of inventories ........................................................................................................ (2,694) (3,372) Income on investments in associates and joint ventures ........................................................................ 1,116 1,054 Effect of tax rate change(2) ....................................................................................................................... (3,800) 1,574 Dispute associated to cost deduction for wells abandonment................................................................. - (5,175) Miscellaneous........................................................................................................................................... 4,940 1,976 Income tax ................................................................................................................................................ 1,638 (4,573) Includes the effect of tax inflation. Corresponds to the remediation of deferred income tax at the current rate. See Notes 2.b.15 and 34.j to the annual consolidated financial statements. The Group has classified 1,344 as current income tax payable, which mainly include 917 corresponding to the 12 installments related to the payment facility plan (see Note 15 to the annual consolidated financial statements). Also, the Group has classified 2,917 as non-current income tax payable, which mainly include 2,905 corresponding to the 38 installments related to the mentioned plan. 31 English translation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV"). In case of discrepancy, the condensed interim consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation YPF SOCIEDAD ANONIMA NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 AND COMPARATIVE INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) 17. INCOME TAX (Cont.) Breakdown of deferred tax as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 is as follows: June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Deferred tax assets Provisions and other non-deductible liabilities ..................................................................................... 9,690 5,344 Tax losses carryforward ....................................................................................................................... 67,170 52,443 Miscellaneous....................................................................................................................................... 1,186 937 Total deferred tax assets .................................................................................................................. 78,046 58,724 Deferred tax liabilities Property, plant and equipment ............................................................................................................. (109,625) (110,704) Adjustment for tax inflation ................................................................................................................... (52,038) (38,177) Miscellaneous....................................................................................................................................... (10,345) (5,491) Total deferred tax liabilities............................................................................................................... (172,008) (154,372) Total Net deferred tax ................................................................................................................... (93,962) (1) (95,648) (1) Includes (739) and (1,523) as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, corresponding to adjustment for inflation of the opening deferred liability of subsidiaries with the Peso as functional currency with effect in other comprehensive income and the adjustment for inflation of the period, which was charged to results. As of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, there are no significant deferred tax assets which are not recognized. As of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, the Group has classified as deferred tax assets 2,332 and 1,583, respectively, and as deferred tax liability 96,294 and 97,231, respectively, all of which arise from the net deferred tax balances of each of the separate companies included in these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. As of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, the causes that generate charges to other comprehensive income, did not create temporary differences for income tax. 18. TAXES PAYABLE June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Non Non current Current current Current VAT................................................................................. - 663 - 3,532 Withholdings and perceptions ........................................ - 1,305 - 2,070 Royalties......................................................................... - 2,382 - 1,268 Tax on Fuels................................................................... - 4,965 - 635 IIBB ................................................................................. - 506 - 512 Miscellaneous................................................................. 239 4,030 1,428 3,420 239 13,851 1,428 11,437 19. SALARIES AND SOCIAL SECURITY June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Salaries and social security.................................................................... 2,782 2,976 Bonuses and incentives provision.......................................................... 2,283 3,468 Vacation provision .................................................................................. 4,044 3,610 Miscellaneous......................................................................................... 191 150 9,300 10,204 32 English translation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV"). In case of discrepancy, the condensed interim consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation YPF SOCIEDAD ANONIMA NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 AND COMPARATIVE INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) 20. LEASE LIABILITIES As of June 30, 2020, the Group recorded non-current and current lease liabilities in the amount of 41,511 and 24,925, respectively. The evolution of the Group's leases liabilities for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 and for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, are as follows: Lease liabilities Balances for initial application of IFRS 16 ............................................................. 23,059 Leases increase .......................................................................................................... 39,779 Financial accretion ...................................................................................................... 2,885 Leases decrease ......................................................................................................... (1,741) Payments..................................................................................................................... (15,208) Exchange and translation differences, net.................................................................. 12,999 Result from net monetary position(1) ............................................................................ 7 Balance as of December 31, 2019 ........................................................................... 61,780 Increase due to new contracts .................................................................................... 4,302 Financial accretion ...................................................................................................... 3,062 Leases decrease ......................................................................................................... (2,911) Payments..................................................................................................................... (10,059) Exchange and translation differences, net.................................................................. 10,262 Balance as of June 30, 2020..................................................................................... 66,436 Includes adjustment for inflation of opening balances of lease liabilities in subsidiaries with the Peso as functional currency which was charged to other comprehensive income and the adjustment for inflation of the period, which was charged to results. 21. LOANS June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Interest rate (1) Maturity Noncurrent Current Noncurrent Current Pesos: Negotiable obligations(4) ................. 16.50% - 35.16% 2020-2024 12,274 31,987 8,619 27,481 Export pre-financing ....................... 37.00% 2020 - 2,784 - - Loans .............................................. 23.74% - 50.89% 2020-2024 4,276 9,885 - 3,687 Account overdraft ........................... 31.50% - 36.00% 2020 - 1,691 - 2,103 16,550 46,347 8,619 33,271 Currencies other than the Peso: Negotiable obligations(2)(3) .............. 0.00% - 10.00% 2020-2047 384,283 84,049 375,560 13,279 Export pre-financing(5) .................... 3.98% - 8.49% 2020-2022 10,554 29,152 10,762 33,100 Imports financing ............................ 5.71% - 8.38% 2020 - 5,589 - 17,876 Loans .............................................. 3.09% - 7.75% 2020-2026 4,189 30,687 24,710 9,583 399,026 149,477 411,032 73,838 415,576 195,824 419,651 107,109 Nominal annual interest rate as of June 30, 2020. Disclosed net of 67 and 326 corresponding to YPF's own NO repurchased through open market transactions, as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. Includes 15,011 and 4,643 as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, of nominal value of NO that will be canceled in pesos at the applicable exchange rate in accordance with the terms of the series issued. Includes 15,850 as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, of nominal value of NO that will be canceled in U.S. dollars at the applicable exchange rate according to the conditions of the issued series. Includes pre-financing of exports granted by BNA. As of June 30, 2020, it includes 1,583 which accrue a 7.50% weighted average rate. As of December 31, 2019, it includes 4,933, which accrue a 6.89% weighted average rate. Set forth below is the evolution of the loans for six-month period ended on June 30, 2020 and for the year ended December 31, 2019: Loans Balance as of December 31, 2018 ........................................................................... 335,078 Proceed from loans ..................................................................................................... 97,351 Payments of loans ....................................................................................................... (93,456) Payments of interest.................................................................................................... (41,606) Accrued interest(1) ........................................................................................................ 44,570 Net exchange differences and translation .................................................................. 185,420 Result from net monetary position(2) ............................................................................ (597) Balance as of December 31, 2019 ........................................................................... 526,760 Proceed from loans ..................................................................................................... 81,588 Payments of loans ....................................................................................................... (79,057) Payments of interest.................................................................................................... (29,587) Accrued interest(1)........................................................................................................ 28,550 Net exchange differences and translation .................................................................. 83,190 Result from net monetary position(2) ........................................................................... (44) Balance as of June 30, 2020..................................................................................... 611,400 Includes capitalized financial costs. Includes adjustment for inflation of opening balances of loans in subsidiaries with the Peso as functional currency which was charged to other comprehensive income and the adjustment for inflation of the fiscal year, which was charged to results. 33 English translation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV"). In case of discrepancy, the condensed interim consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation YPF SOCIEDAD ANONIMA NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 AND COMPARATIVE INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) 21. LOANS (Cont.) Details regarding the Negotiable Obligations of the Group are as follows: June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Interest rate(3) Principal Month Year Principal value Ref. Class Maturity Noncurrent Current Noncurrent Current YPF - 1998 US$ 15 (1) (6) - Fixed 10.00% 2028 1,043 17 886 15 April................................................... 2013 $ 2,250 (2) (4) (6) (7) Class XVII - - - - - - 1,217 June .................................................. 2013 $ 1,265 (2) (4) (6) Class XX - - - - - - 643 July.................................................... 2013 US$ 92 (2) (5) (6) Class XXII Fixed 3.50% 2020 - 858 - 729 April, february and october ................ 2014/5/6 US$ 1,522 (2) (4) (6) Class XXVIII Fixed 8.75% 2024 107,100 2,265 91,010 1,925 March ................................................ 2014 $ 500 (2) (6) (7) Class XXIX - - - - - - 206 September......................................... 2014 $ 1,000 (2) (6) (7) Class XXXIV BADLAR plus 0.1% 25.30% 2024 667 223 667 279 February............................................ 2015 $ 950 (2) (6) (7) Class XXXVI - - - - - - 1,161 April................................................... 2015 $ 935 (2) (4) (6) Class XXXVIII - - - - - - 349 April................................................... 2015 US$ 1,500 (2) (6) Class XXXIX Fixed 8.50% 2025 105,540 3,813 89,416 3,230 September......................................... 2015 $ 1,900 (2) (6) (7) Class XLI BADLAR 25.20% 2020 - 676 - 719 September and december ................. 2015/9 $ 5,196 (2) (4) (6) Class XLII BADLAR plus 4% 29.20% 2020 - 5,604 - 5,952 October ............................................. 2015 $ 2,000 (2) (6) (7) Class XLIII BADLAR 24.31% 2023 2,000 93 2,000 183 March and January............................ 2016/20 $ 5,455 (2) (4) (6) Class XLVI BADLAR plus 6% 32.11% 2021 - 6,011 1,350 251 March ................................................ 2016 US$ 1,000 (2) (6) Class XLVII Fixed 8.50% 2021 - 71,988 59,790 1,383 April................................................... 2016 US$ 46 (2) (5) (6) Class XLVIII - - - - - - 2,785 April................................................... 2016 $ 535 (2) (6) Class XLIX - - - - - - 593 July.................................................... 2016 $ 11,248 (2) (6) (8) Class L BADLAR plus 4% 32.23% 2020 - 12,080 - 12,902 May ................................................... 2017 $ 4,602 (2) (6) (8) Class LII Fixed 16.50% 2022 4,602 110 4,602 108 July and december ............................ 2017 US$ 1,000 (2) (6) Class LIII Fixed 6.95% 2027 71,082 2,213 60,399 1,890 December.......................................... 2017 US$ 750 (2) (6) Class LIV Fixed 7.00% 2047 52,153 148 44,311 126 June .................................................. 2019 US$ 500 (6) (9) Class I Fixed 8.50% 2029 35,015 20 29,748 17 December.......................................... 2019 $ 1,683 (6) (9) Class II - - - - - - 1,729 December, april, may and june.......... 2019/20 $ 3,708 (6) (9) Class III BADLAR plus 6% 35.16% 2020 - 3,799 - 1,189 December.......................................... 2019 US$ 19 (5) (6) (9) Class IV Fixed 7.00% 2020 - 1,390 - 1,179 January ............................................. 2020 $ 2,112 (6) (9) Class V BADLAR plus 5% 29.44% 2021 - 2,221 - - January and march............................ 2020 $ 5,006 (6) (9) Class VI BADLAR plus 6% 30.44% 2021 5,005 275 - - January ............................................. 2020 US$ 10 (5) (6) (9) Class VII Fixed 5.00% 2021 - 701 - - March ................................................ 2020 US$ 9 (6) (9) Class VIII Fixed 5.00% 2021 - 631 - - March ................................................ 2020 US$ 4 (6) (9) Class IX Fixed 6.00% 2021 276 1 - - April................................................... 2020 $ 994 (6) (9) Class X BADLAR plus 3% 27.35% 2020 - 895 - - May ................................................... 2020 US$ 93 (5) (6) (9) Class XI Fixed 0.00% 2021 6,560 - - - June .................................................. 2020 US$ 78 (5) (6) (9) Class XII Fixed 1.50% 2022 5,514 4 - - 396,557 116,036 384,179 40,760 Corresponds to the 1997 M.T.N. Program for US$ 1,000 million. Corresponds to the 2008 M.T.N. Program for US$ 10,000 million. Nominal annual Interest rate as of June 30, 2020. The ANSES and/or the "Fondo Argentino de Hidrocarburos" have participated in the primary subscription of these NO, which may at the discretion of the respective holders, be subsequently traded on the securities market where these negotiable obligations are authorized to be traded. The payment currency of these NO is the Peso at the Exchange rate applicable under the terms of the series issued. As of the date of issuance of these financial statements, the Group has fully complied with the use of proceeds disclosed in the corresponding pricing supplements. NO classified as productive investments computable as such for the purposes of section 35.8.1, paragraph K of the General Regulations applicable to Insurance Activities issued by the Argentine Insurance Supervisory Bureau. The payment currency of this issue is the U.S. dollar at the exchange rate applicable in accordance with the conditions of the relevant issued series. Corresponds to the Frequent Issuer program. See Note 20 to the annual consolidated financial statements. 34 English translation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV"). In case of discrepancy, the condensed interim consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation YPF SOCIEDAD ANONIMA NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 AND COMPARATIVE INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) 22. OTHER LIABILITIES June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Noncurrent Current Noncurrent Current Extension of concessions............................................. 594 578 529 593 Liabilities for contractual claims(1) ................................ 163 65 170 59 Miscellaneous............................................................... - 852 4 658 757 1,495 703 1,310 See Note 15 to the annual consolidated financial statements. 23. ACCOUNTS PAYABLE June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Noncurrent Current Noncurrent Current Trade payable and related parties(1)........................... 635 111,551 1,869 145,942 Guarantee deposits .................................................... 36 700 21 704 Payables with partners of JO ..................................... 1,796 2,889 575 851 Miscellaneous ............................................................. - 1,603 - 1,098 2,467 116,743 2,465 148,595 For more information about related parties, see Note 36. 24. REVENUES For the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 2019 Sales of goods and services .............................................................................. 314,439 295,049 Government incentives(1) .................................................................................... 4,330 5,476 Turnover tax........................................................................................................ (10,541) (9,289) 308,228 291,236 See Note 36. The Group's transactions and the main revenues are described in Note 6. The Group's revenues are derived from contracts with customers, except for Government incentives. • Breakdown of revenues o Type of good or service For the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 Central Gas and Administration Upstream Downstream Power and others Total Diesel ......................................................................................... - 110,825 - - 110,825 Gasolines................................................................................... - 59,619 - - 59,619 Natural Gas(1)............................................................................. - 306 45,720 - 46,026 Crude Oil.................................................................................... - 5,868 - - 5,868 Jet fuel ....................................................................................... - 12,068 - - 12,068 Lubricants and by-products ....................................................... - 7,833 - - 7,833 Liquefied Petroleum Gas ........................................................... - 6,323 - - 6,323 Fuel oil ....................................................................................... - 4,306 - - 4,306 Petrochemicals .......................................................................... - 9,533 - - 9,533 Fertilizers ................................................................................... - 7,650 - - 7,650 Flours, oils and grains ............................................................... - 14,071 - - 14,071 Asphalts ..................................................................................... - 1,049 - - 1,049 Goods for resale at gas stations ............................................... - 1,674 - - 1,674 Income from services ................................................................ - - - 1,308 1,308 Income from construction contracts .......................................... - - - 4,277 4,277 Virgin naphtha ........................................................................... - 3,285 - - 3,285 Petroleum coke.......................................................................... - 2,437 - - 2,437 LNG Regasification.................................................................... - - 3,224 - 3,224 Other goods and services ......................................................... 1,098 5,252 5,210 1,503 13,063 1,098 252,099 54,154 7,088 314,439 35 English translation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV"). In case of discrepancy, the condensed interim consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation YPF SOCIEDAD ANONIMA NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 AND COMPARATIVE INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) 24. REVENUES (Cont.) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 Central Gas and Administration Upstream Downstream Power and others Total Diesel ......................................................................................... - 96,550 - - 96,550 Gasolines................................................................................... - 63,677 - - 63,677 Natural Gas(1)............................................................................. - 597 45,420 - 46,017 Crude Oil.................................................................................... - 7,295 - - 7,295 Jet fuel ....................................................................................... - 19,523 - - 19,523 Lubricants and by-products ....................................................... - 5,931 - - 5,931 Liquefied Petroleum Gas ........................................................... - 6,345 - - 6,345 Fuel oil ....................................................................................... - 2,501 - - 2,501 Petrochemicals .......................................................................... - 9,816 - - 9,816 Fertilizers ................................................................................... - 3,005 - - 3,005 Flours, oils and grains ............................................................... - 8,196 - - 8,196 Asphalts ..................................................................................... - 2,257 - - 2,257 Goods for resale at gas stations ............................................... - 1,910 - - 1,910 Income from services ................................................................ - - - 1,623 1,623 Income from construction contracts .......................................... - - - 5,564 5,564 Virgin naphtha ........................................................................... - 1,074 - - 1,074 Petroleum coke.......................................................................... - 2,987 - - 2,987 LNG Regasification.................................................................... - - 885 - 885 Other goods and services ......................................................... 1,175 3,437 3,889 1,392 9,893 1,175 235,101 50,194 8,579 295,049 Includes 32,841 and 30,450 corresponding to sales of natural gas produced by the Company for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. o Sales Channels For the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 Central Gas and Administration Upstream Downstream Power and others Total Gas Stations .............................................................................. - 114,585 - - 114,585 Power Plants ............................................................................. - - 6,007 - 6,007 Distribution Companies ............................................................. - - 13,194 - 13,194 Retail distribution of natural gas ................................................ - - 12,266 - 12,266 Industries, transport and aviation .............................................. - 44,623 14,559 - 59,182 Agriculture.................................................................................. - 41,307 - - 41,307 Petrochemical industry .............................................................. - 10,674 - - 10,674 Trading....................................................................................... - 21,182 - - 21,182 Oil Companies ........................................................................... - 12,160 - - 12,160 Commercialization of liquefied petroleum gas .......................... - 2,933 - - 2,933 Other sales channels................................................................. 1,098 4,635 8,128 7,088 20,949 1,098 252,099 54,154 7,088 314,439 For the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 Central Gas and Administration Upstream Downstream Power and others Total Gas Stations .............................................................................. - 113,921 - - 113,921 Power Plants ............................................................................. - 230 6,694 - 6,924 Distribution Companies ............................................................. - - 8,425 - 8,425 Retail distribution of natural gas ................................................ - - 17,530 - 17,530 Industries, transport and aviation .............................................. - 50,745 12,770 - 63,515 Agriculture.................................................................................. - 27,752 - - 27,752 Petrochemical industry .............................................................. - 10,739 - - 10,739 Trading....................................................................................... - 16,751 - - 16,751 Oil Companies ........................................................................... - 8,456 - - 8,456 Commercialization of liquefied petroleum gas .......................... - 2,809 - - 2,809 Other sales channels................................................................. 1,175 3,698 4,775 8,579 18,227 1,175 235,101 50,194 8,579 295,049 Target Market Sales contracts in the domestic market resulted in 269,251 and 256,346 for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Sales contracts in the international market resulted in 45,188 and 38,703 for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. 36 English translation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV"). In case of discrepancy, the condensed interim consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation YPF SOCIEDAD ANONIMA NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 AND COMPARATIVE INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) 24. REVENUES (Cont.) Contract balances The following table reflects information regarding credits, contract assets and contract liabilities: June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Noncurrent Current Noncurrent Current Credits for contracts included in Trade Receivables ........................................ 7,486 85,369 6,785 100,706 Contract assets.................................................................................................. - 442 - 203 Contract liabilities .............................................................................................. - 6,085 294 7,404 Contract assets are mainly related to the work carried out by the Group under the construction contracts. Contract liabilities are mainly related to advances received from customers under the contracts for the sale of commodities, fuels, crude oil, methanol, lubricants and by-products, diesel and natural gas, among others. During the six-month period ended on June 30, 2020 and 2019 the Group has recognized 4,448 and 2,651, respectively, in revenues from ordinary activities arising from contracts entered into with customers in the statement of comprehensive income, which have been included in the balance for contract liabilities at the beginning of the period. 25. COSTS For the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 2019 Inventories at beginning of year ........................................................................... 80,479 53,324 Purchases............................................................................................................. 79,014 87,660 Production costs(1) ................................................................................................ 219,111 160,917 Translation effect .................................................................................................. 15,217 6,409 Adjustment for inflation(2) ...................................................................................... 199 210 Inventories at end of the period............................................................................ (101,284) (69,555) 292,736 238,965 See Note 26, Corresponds to adjustment for inflation of inventories' opening balances of subsidiaries with the Peso as functional currency, which was charged to other comprehensive income. 37 English translation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV"). In case of discrepancy, the condensed interim consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation YPF SOCIEDAD ANONIMA NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 AND COMPARATIVE INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) 26. EXPENSES BY NATURE The Group presents the statement of comprehensive income by classifying expenses according to their function as part of the "Costs", "Administrative expenses", "Selling expenses" and "Exploration expenses" lines. The following additional information is disclosed as required, on the nature of the expenses and their relation to the function within the Group for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 and 2019: For the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 Production Administrative Selling Exploration costs(3) expenses expenses expenses Total Salaries and social security taxes ................................ 17,211 4,883 2,644 186 24,924 (5) Fees and compensation for services ........................... 1,207 4,464 (2) 792 71 6,534 Other personnel expenses ........................................... 4,240 421 208 22 4,891 Taxes, charges and contributions ................................ 3,536 157 7,346 (1) - 11,039 Royalties, easements and canons ............................... 19,644 - 52 37 19,733 Insurance...................................................................... 2,207 136 138 - 2,481 Rental of real estate and equipment ............................ 3,780 17 785 - 4,582 (4) Survey expenses .......................................................... - - - 210 210 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment ............ 82,384 1,634 2,554 - 86,572 Amortization of intangible assets ................................. 1,138 253 18 - 1,409 Depreciation of right-of-use assets .............................. 8,237 - 442 - 8,679 Industrial inputs, consumable materials and supplies . 9,479 37 154 21 9,691 Operation services and other service contracts........... 20,450 319 1,680 250 22,699 (4) Preservation, repair and maintenance ......................... 26,817 570 771 18 28,176 (4) Unproductive exploratory drillings ................................ - - - 16 16 Transportation, products and charges ......................... 11,393 1 8,126 - 19,520 (4) Provision for doubtful trade receivables ....................... - - 9,412 - 9,412 Publicity and advertising expenses .............................. - 623 172 - 795 Fuel, gas, energy and miscellaneous .......................... 7,388 617 1,750 25 9,780 (4) 219,111 14,132 37,044 856 271,143 Includes 4,769 corresponding to export withholdings. Includes 44 corresponding to fees and remunerations of the Directors and Statutory Auditors of YPF's Board of Directors. On April 30, 2020, the General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of YPF resolved to ratify the fees of 83 corresponding to fiscal year 2019 and to approve the approximate sum of 123 as fees with respect to fees and remunerations for the fiscal year 2020. The expense recognized in the condensed interim consolidated statement of comprehensive income corresponding to research and development activities amounted to 551. Includes 3,244 and 2,211 corresponding to short-term leases and to the lease charge related to the underlying asset return and/or use, respectively. Includes 756 corresponding to the Work and Production Assistance Program received in benefit of AESA an OPESSA. See Note 36. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 Production Administrative Selling Exploration costs(3) expenses expenses expenses Total Salaries and social security taxes ................................ 13,493 3,406 1,768 302 18,969 Fees and compensation for services ........................... 1,111 2,627 (2) 461 13 4,212 Other personnel expenses ........................................... 3,665 362 191 34 4,252 Taxes, charges and contributions ................................ 3,270 231 4,850 (1) 41 8,392 Royalties, easements and canons ............................... 19,203 - 52 35 19,290 Insurance...................................................................... 1,026 61 59 - 1,146 Rental of real estate and equipment ............................ 4,143 28 378 - 4,549 (4) Survey expenses .......................................................... - - - 426 426 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment ............ 59,196 1,041 1,518 - 61,755 Amortization of intangible assets ................................. 888 135 13 - 1,036 Depreciation of right-of-use assets .............................. 4,083 - 270 - 4,353 Industrial inputs, consumable materials and supplies . 9,384 87 109 25 9,605 Operation services and other service contracts........... 9,192 288 1,003 152 10,635 (4) Preservation, repair and maintenance ......................... 20,093 353 348 15 20,809 (4) Unproductive exploratory drillings ................................ - - - 1,382 1,382 Transportation, products and charges ......................... 9,195 1 6,650 - 15,846 (4) Provision for doubtful trade receivables ....................... - - 1,125 - 1,125 Publicity and advertising expenses .............................. - 1,174 482 - 1,656 Fuel, gas, energy and miscellaneous .......................... 2,975 730 1,760 152 5,617 (4) 160,917 10,524 21,037 2,577 195,055 Includes approximately 3,131 corresponding to export withholdings. Includes 44 corresponding to fees and remunerations of the Directors and Statutory Auditors of YPF's Board of Directors. On April 26, 2019, the General Ordinary and Extraordinary

Shareholders' Meeting of YPF resolved to ratify the fees of 65 corresponding to fiscal year 2018 and to approve the approximate sum of 87 as fees with respect to fees and remunerations for the fiscal year 2019. The expense recognized in the condensed interim consolidated statement of comprehensive income corresponding to research and development activities amounted to 448. Includes 2,723 and 656 corresponding to short-term leases and to the lease charge related to the underlying asset return and/or use, respectively. 38 English translation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV"). In case of discrepancy, the condensed interim consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation YPF SOCIEDAD ANONIMA NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 AND COMPARATIVE INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) 27. OTHER NET OPERATING RESULTS For the six-month period ended June 30, Result for sale of participation in areas.................................................................................... Lawsuits.................................................................................................................................... Insurance.................................................................................................................................. Construction incentive(4) ........................................................................................................... Miscellaneous........................................................................................................................... 2020 2019 12,233 (1) 1,523 (2) (1,721) 3,189 (3) - - 51 332 (187) 15,323 (334) See Note 4. See Note 3 to the annual consolidated financial statements. Corresponds mainly to the total and definitive compensation for the damages that occurred in the Bandurria Sur and Loma La Lata Oeste areas. See Note 36. 28. NET FINANCIAL RESULTS For the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 2019 Financial income Interest income ......................................................................................................................... 2,652 2,451 Exchange differences............................................................................................................... 47,543 16,581 Financial accretion ................................................................................................................... 1,428 770 Total financial income ........................................................................................................... 51,623 19,802 Financial loss Interest loss .............................................................................................................................. (31,150) (19,002) Exchange differences............................................................................................................... (28,699) (6,239) Financial accretion ................................................................................................................... (7,965) (5,422) Total financial costs............................................................................................................... (67,814) (30,663) Other financial results Results on financial assets at fair value with changes in results ............................................. (5) 2,070 Results from derivative financial instruments .......................................................................... (432) 142 Result from net monetary position ........................................................................................... 2,696 2,230 Results from transactions with financial assets ....................................................................... 8,523 - Total other financial results .................................................................................................. 10,782 4,442 Total net financial results ...................................................................................................... (5,409) (6,419) 29. INVESTMENTS IN JOINT OPERATIONS The assets and liabilities as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, and expenses for the six-month period ended on June 30, 2020 and 2019, of JO and other agreements in which the Group participates are as follows: June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Noncurrent assets(1) ................................................................................................................. 252,410 221,219 Current assets .......................................................................................................................... 3,947 8,723 Total assets .............................................................................................................................. 256,357 229,942 Noncurrent liabilities ................................................................................................................ 20,387 17,754 Current liabilities ....................................................................................................................... 17,409 27,641 Total liabilities ........................................................................................................................... 37,796 45,395 For the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 2019 Production cost......................................................................................................................... 39,280 28,891 Exploration expenses ............................................................................................................... 28 27 (1) It does not include charges for impairment of property, plant and equipment because they are recorded by the partners participating in the JO. 39 English translation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV"). In case of discrepancy, the condensed interim consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation YPF SOCIEDAD ANONIMA NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 AND COMPARATIVE INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) 30. SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY The Company's subscribed capital as of June 30, 2020, is 3,924 and 9 treasury shares represented by 393,312,793 book- entry shares of common stock and divided into four classes of shares (A, B, C and D), with a par value of Pesos 10 and 1 vote per share. These shares are fully subscribed, paid-in and authorized for stock exchange listing. As of June 30, 2020, there are 3,764 Class A outstanding shares. As long as any Class A share remains outstanding, the affirmative vote of Argentine Government is required for: 1) mergers, 2) acquisitions of more than 50% of YPF shares in an agreed or hostile bid, 3) transfers of all the YPF's production and exploration rights, 4) the voluntary dissolution of YPF or 5) change of corporate and/or tax address outside the Argentine Republic. Items 3) and 4) also require prior approval by the Argentine Congress. The General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting was held on April 30, 2020 and approved the financial statements of YPF for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, and additionally, approved the following resolution in relation to the allocation of retained earnings as of December 31, 2019: a) to completely eliminate the reserve for future dividends, the reserve for the purchase of treasury shares and the reserve for investments; b) to fully absorb accumulated losses in retained earnings up to 34,071 against the amounts corresponding to the discontinued reserves for up to such amount; and c) to allocate the remaining discontinued reserves of up to 13,184, as follows: (i) to allocate the sum of 550 to create a Reserve for the purchase of treasury shares in order to give the Board of Directors the possibility of acquiring treasury shares at the time it deems appropriate, and complying, during the execution of the plans, with the commitments assumed and to be assumed by them in the future; ii) to allocate the sum of 3,700 to a reserve for future dividends, empowering the Board of Directors, until the date of the next General Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting at which the financial statements ended as of December 31, 2020 will be dealt with, to determine the time and amount for their distribution, if deemed convenient and achievable, taking into account the financial conditions and availability of funds as well as the operating results, investments and other matters that are deemed relevant in the development of the Company's activities; and (iii) to allocate the sum of 8,934 to create a reserve for investments under the terms of section 70, third paragraph of the LGS. 31. EARNINGS PER SHARE The following table shows the net income and the number of shares that have been used for the calculation of the basic and diluted earnings per share: For the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 2019 Net loss..................................................................................................... (78,418) (10,869) Average number of shares outstanding ................................................... 392,396,730 392,251,094 Basic and diluted earnings per share....................................................... (199.84) (27.71) Basic and diluted earnings per share are calculated as shown in Note 2.b.13 to the annual consolidated financial statements. 40 English translation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV"). In case of discrepancy, the condensed interim consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation YPF SOCIEDAD ANONIMA NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 AND COMPARATIVE INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) 32. ISSUES RELATED TO MAXUS ENTITIES Issues related to Maxus entities are described in Note 31 to the annual consolidated financial statements. Updates for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 are described below: Maxus Energy Corporation Liquidating Trust ("Liquidating Trust") Claim On March 23, 2020, the District Court denied the "Motion to Withdraw the reference" filed by Repsol and its related companies, and the one filed by YPF together with the other companies of the Group that are part of the Claim. On March 30, 2020, the parties to the process submitted letters to the Court hearing the case arguing the existence of issues pending resolution in relation to the Discovery process. On April 10, 2020, the parties to the process replied to the letters filed on March 30, 2020. On April 20, 2020, a hearing was held between the parties and the judge hearing the case, by telephone and, in relation to the matters pending resolution. On June 23, 2020, the Court hearing the case issued a decision which settled the issues pending resolution related to the Discovery process, as well as other issues raised by the parties to the process. On July 21, 2020, the Liquidating Trust submitted the schedule agreed by the parties to the process to the Court hearing the case. As of the date of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements, the parties to the process are producing evidence in support of their arguments. Considering the ongoing status of the lawsuit, the complexity of the complaint and the evidence that both parties should submit, the Company will continuously reassess any changes in the circumstances described and their impact on the results and financial position of the Group as such changes occur. The Company, YPF Holdings, CLH Holdings, Inc. and YPF International will defend themselves, file the necessary legal remedies and exercise defensive measures in accordance with the applicable legal procedure to defend their rights. 33. CONTINGENT ASSETS AND LIABILITIES Contingent liabilities and contingent assets are described in Note 32 to the annual consolidated financial statements. 33.a) Contingent liabilities The recent events of the six-month period ended on June 30, 2020 are described below: 33.a.1) Contentious claims Petersen Energía Inversora, S.A.U and Petersen Energía, S.A.U. companies (collectively, "Petersen") On May 20, the Provincial Court of Madrid dismissed the appeal filed by the Company and confirmed the jurisdiction of the Commercial Court No. 3 of Madrid in the proceedings. YPF is analyzing the best course of action in the light of the aforementioned decision. On June 5, 2020, the District Court rejected the motions to dismiss based on the grounds of "forum non conveniens" filed both by the Argentine Republic and YPF and requested the parties to the process to propose how they consider the proceedings should be handled. On June 26, 2020, both Petersen and Eton filed a motion suggesting how the proceedings should be handled. On June 29, 2020, both the Argentine Republic and YPF filed a motion suggesting how the proceedings should be handled. 41 English translation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV"). In case of discrepancy, the condensed interim consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation YPF SOCIEDAD ANONIMA NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 AND COMPARATIVE INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) 33. CONTINGENT ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (Cont.) On July 1, 2020, the District Court summoned the parties to a telephone conference held on July 9, 2020. On July 13, 2020, the District Court issued a resolution ordering the parties to the process to proceed to the discovery "of facts" and the discovery "of experts". On July 17, 2020, Petersen and Eton together with YPF and the Argentine Republic submitted to the District Court a proposal with a schedule of the next steps for the process. On July 20, 2020, the District Court accepted the schedule proposed by the parties. As of the date of issuance of these consolidated financial statements, there are no elements in YPF's possession that allow quantifying the possible impact that this claim could have on the Company. The Company categorically rejects the claims asserted in the complaint and will file the necessary legal remedies and exercise defensive measures in accordance with the applicable legal procedure to defend their rights. Eton Park Capital Management, L.P., Eton Park Master Fund, LTD. y Eton Park Fund, L.P. (jointly referred to as "Eton Park") On June 5, 2020, the District Court rejected the motions to dismiss based on the grounds of "forum non conveniens" filed both by the Argentine Republic and YPF and requested the parties to the process to propose how they consider the proceedings should be handled. On June 26, 2020, both Petersen and Eton filed a motion suggesting how the proceedings should be handled. On June 29, 2020, both the Argentine Republic and YPF filed a motion suggesting how the proceedings should be handled. On July 1, 2020, the District Court summoned the parties to a telephone conference held on July 9, 2020. On July 10, 2020, both the Argentine Republic and YPF answered the complaint from Eton Park. On July 13, 2020, the District Court issued a resolution ordering the parties to the process to proceed to the discovery "of facts" and the discovery "of experts". On July 17, 2020, Petersen and Eton together with YPF and the Argentine Republic submitted to the District Court a proposal with a schedule of the next steps for the process. On July 20, 2020, the District Court accepted the schedule proposed by the parties. As of the date of issuance of these consolidated financial statements, there are no elements in YPF's possession that allow quantifying the possible impact that this claim could have on the Company. The Company categorically rejects the claims asserted in the complaint and will file the necessary legal remedies and exercise defensive measures in accordance with the applicable legal procedure to defend their rights. 33.a.2) Claims related to the liquefaction barge charter agreement and the liquefaction services agreement with Exmar Energy Netherlands B.V. and Exmar Argentina S.A.U. On July 15, 2020, Exmar Energy Netherlands B.V. and Exmar Argentina S.A.U. initiated two arbitrations before the London Court of International Arbitration ("LCIA") in connection with alleged due payments of YPF, and YPF´s Force Majeure declaration. 42 English translation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV"). In case of discrepancy, the condensed interim consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation YPF SOCIEDAD ANONIMA NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 AND COMPARATIVE INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) 34. CONTRACTUAL COMMITMENTS Contractual commitments are described in Note 33 to the annual consolidated financial statements. Updates for the six- month period ended June 30, 2020 are described below: Investment project agreements Agreement for the development of Loma La Lata Norte and Loma Campana areas In relation to the Investment Agreement entered into between the Company and subsidiaries of Chevron Corporation for the joint exploitation of non-conventional hydrocarbons in the province of Neuquén, in the Loma Campana area, for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020, the Company and Compañía de Hidrocarburo No Convencional S.R.L. ("CHNC") have carried out transactions which include the purchase of crude oil by YPF for 6,233. These transactions were executed based on the market's general and regulatory framework. The net balance to be paid to CHNC as of June 30, 2020 is 51. Additionally, YPF has a overlift position with CHNC corresponding to the imbalance of crude oil production from Loma Campana of 3,303. 35. MAIN REGULATIONS AND OTHER Main regulations and others are described in Note 34 to the annual consolidated financial statements. Updates for the six- month period ended June 30, 2020 are described below: 35.a) Regulatory requirements for natural gas Mechanisms for allocating the demand for natural gas ENARGAS Resolution No. 39/2020 On May 5, 2020, ENARGAS Resolution No. 39/2020 was published in the BO, extending the effective period of ENARGAS Resolution No. 59/2018 (which established the temporary procedure for shipment management in the Emergency Executive Committee) to September 30, 2020, included. Terms and Conditions for the Distribution of Natural Gas through Networks On April 10, 2020, the SE instructed companies producing natural gas to renew, until the expiration date of the period established in section 5 of Law No. 27,541, in the same terms and conditions, the validity of all supply agreements (inside and outside the transportation system) and all natural gas purchase agreements, whose expiration has operated or operates in the period between March 31, 2020 and the expiration date of the period established in the aforementioned section 5, having to adopt the pertinent precautions to proceed with their formalization. On April 14, 2020, YPF sent a note to the SE stating: (i) the debt situation of the Distributors, IEASA and CAMMESA that requires their urgent regularization; (ii) the difficult situation the production sector is going through since 2018 when the variation in the price of natural gas purchased by the Distributors was found not to be transferred to tariffs, aggravated since 2019 by the delay of the Argentine Government in the update of the exchange rate along with the lack of payment of the commitments and subsidies, among others; (iii) its intention to promote the extension of contracts until the end of the period established in section 5 of Law No. 27,541, subject to the modality established in each case and depending on the availability of YPF's gas, without implying consent to the note and making reservation of rights. 43 English translation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV"). In case of discrepancy, the condensed interim consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation YPF SOCIEDAD ANONIMA NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 AND COMPARATIVE INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) 35. MAIN REGULATIONS AND OTHERS (Cont.) On April 20, 2020, YPF sent an extension proposal to the Distributors, which were mostly accepted. On April 27, 2020 the ENARGAS Resolution No. 27/2020 was published in the BO, repealing ENARGAS Resolution No. 72/2019 which approved the "Methodology for Transferring the Gas Price to Tariffs and the General Procedure for Calculating Accumulated Daily Differences" that set forth the criteria that ENARGAS would apply to determine the transfer the price of gas to tariffs at the TSEP, and established that, in principle, the obligation of the distribution licensees to make reasonable efforts to obtain the best conditions and prices in their gas purchase transactions for their eventual transfer to tariffs, might be deemed complied with if such contracts resulted from a public bidding process within the scope of MEGSA, and provided they complied with section 8 of Decree No. 1053/2018, that is, that in no case could the highest cost caused by changes in the exchange rate occurring during each seasonal period be transferred to users who receive full service. On June 19, 2020, the Need and Urgency Decree No. 543/2020 was published in the BO, extending the term established in section 5 of Law No. 27,541 (that provided for the non-adjustment of gas and electricity rates) from its expiration and for an additional term of 180 calendar days, and replacing the first paragraph of section 1 of Decree No. 311/2020, establishing that companies providing electricity, gas, running water, fixed or mobile telephone and Internet and cable TV services, either by radioelectric or satellite link, may not interrupt or disconnect the respective services to users listed in section 3 of such Decree, in case of delay or lack of payment of 6 consecutive or alternate bills, due as from March 1, 2020, including users with disconnection notice in course. Likewise, on June 19, 2020, and based on the Need and Urgency Decree No. 543/2020, the SE instructed producer companies to renew gas supply agreements with distribution companies until the expiration of the new term established by Decree No. 543/2020. YPF agreed to extend the term with the distribution companies until July 31, 2020 and sent new proposals to extend the effective term of such agreements through August 31, 2020. Decree No. 1053/2018 Decree No. 1053/2018, issued by the PEN under Section 99 subsection 3 of the Argentine Constitution (Need and Urgency Decree) is effective from its publication date, and its approval by the Argentine Congress is regulated by Law No. 26,122, which requires the Standing Bicameral Committee to decide on the validity or invalidity of the Decree and submit a plenary opinion of both Congress Chambers for its express treatment, and establishes that need and urgency decrees will be considered to be repealed if they are rejected by both Chambers. On July 14, 2020, the Standing Bicameral Committee issued its opinion declaring the invalidity of Decree No. 1053/2018 and submitted such opinion to both Chambers for their final decision on the matter. On July 23, 2020, the Chamber of Senators approved the opinion of the Standing Bicameral Committee which declared the nullity of Decree No. 1053/2018. The Chamber of Deputies has not yet issued its decision, and therefore, as of this date, the aforementioned Decree remains in force. Even though on June 17, 2020, the SE had approved transfers to Distributors of the amounts corresponding to installments No. 2 to No. 7 under the scheme (corresponding to the Payment of the daily accumulated differences between the value of gas purchased by providers of the distribution service of natural gas through networks and the value of natural gas included in the tariff schemes effective from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019, exclusively generated by exchange rate variations and corresponding to natural gas volumes delivered in the same period), such transfers were never made and the SE is not expected to make such transfers until the validity or invalidity of the Decree is finally resolved, which depends on the Chamber of Deputies' decision expressly accepting or rejecting the Decree, as the case may be. Even though YPF´s rights have not been affected, the aforementioned impacts on the recoverability of the financial asset subject to the measure, as defined under IFRS. Therefore, YPF recorded an impairment charge of these receivables as of June 30, 2020, which amounts to 7,961. YPF is analyzing possible measures to be adopted to defend its rights in the event of the Decree being repealed. 44 English translation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV"). In case of discrepancy, the condensed interim consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation YPF SOCIEDAD ANONIMA NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 AND COMPARATIVE INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) 35. MAIN REGULATIONS AND OTHERS (Cont.) Abstention from cutting off gas distribution services - LPG commercialization in the domestic market In addition to the measures adopted by the Argentine Government due to the COVID-19 outbreak mentioned in Note 2.c, on March 25, 2020, Decree No. 311/2020 was published in the BO, which blocks interruption of services due to non- payment or late payment for a period of 180 days to certain residential users and non-residential users, which includes gas distribution providers through networks. Decree No. 311/2020 also established the maximum reference prices for the sale of LPG in bottles, cylinders and/or bulk for domestic consumption will remain at the current prices for a period of 180 days. The Enforcing Authority shall define the mechanisms required to guarantee the approriate residential demand supply. On April 18, 2020, Resolution No.173/2020 issued by the Ministry of Productive Development, established that the SE had to prepare a report on the normal commercialization volumes of LPG in bottles, cylinders and/or in bulk for domestic market consumption, the price of the Household Program (Programa Hogar) and the market price of the product in cylinders and/or bulk for residential consumption as of the date of publication of Decree No. 311/2020 and the mechanisms required to ensure the adequate supply of the residential demand. Besides, Resolution No. 173/2020 clarifies the LPG may fluctuate below the levels established in Decree No. 311/2020, when the pricing mechanisms for such fluid shall so allow. Remuneration of generators On April 8, 2020, by means of a letter, the Secretary of Energy instructed CAMMESA to postpone until further notice, the implementation of Annex VI - Inflation adjustment of the values established in Argentine Pesos, of SE Resolution No. 31/2020 regarding the remuneration of generators. Law No. 27,541 on Social Solidarity and Productive Reactivation within the Public Emergency Framework On March 17, 2020, Decree No. 278/2020 was published in the BO, which ordered the government intervention of the ENARGAS until December 31, 2020, in compliance with section 6 of Law No. 27,541. 35.b) Liquid hydrocarbons regulatory requirements Decree 488/2020 - Determination of prices for billing crude oil deliveries in the domestic market On May 19, 2020, Decree No. 488/2020 issued by the PEN (the "Decree") was published in the BO, establishing that crude oil deliveries made in the domestic market must be invoiced by producing companies and paid by refining and trading companies, taking the Medanito crude oil type price of US$ 45/Bbl as a reference, until December 31, 2020. This price will be adjusted for each crude type by quality and loading port using the same reference in accordance with ordinary practices. Such price will be applicable to payment of royalties in compliance with section 59 of Law No. 17,319. Should, during the effective term of the Decree, the price of the "ICE BRENT FIRST LINE" rise above US$ 45/Bbl for 10 consecutive days, considering to such end the average of the last 5 market rates published by "PLATTS CRUDE MARKETWIRE" under the heading "Futures", price-related provisions will be void. In addition, the Decree provides that during the effective term, the producing companies are bound to maintain the activity and/or production levels registered during 2019, taking into consideration the current demand shrinkage of crude oil and its by-products, both in the domestic and international markets, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and always within the adequate and economic operation parameters set forth in section 31 of Law No. 17,319. Producing companies must apply an identical criteria in relation to sustaining effective contracts with regional service companies and maintaining the same workforce they had as of December 31, 2019, which shall be carried out within a consensual framework together with workers' organizations in order to jointly achieve working arrangements that improve efficiency, technology and production, in compliance with the best national and international practices in the hydrocarbon activity. The SE will verify that producing companies meet the Annual Investment Plan (Section 12 Annex to Decree No. 1277/12) and will apply, if appropriate, the sanctions provided for in section 29 of such Annex. 45 English translation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV"). In case of discrepancy, the condensed interim consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation YPF SOCIEDAD ANONIMA NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 AND COMPARATIVE INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) 35. MAIN REGULATIONS AND OTHERS (Cont.) On the other hand, the Decree established that refining and trading companies must purchase their total crude oil demand to local producing companies. For integrated companies, the Decree stipulated that, should they need to buy crude oil in excess of their own and their associates' production, such purchases will be made based on similar parameters to those used in 2019. Integrated and refining companies, as well as trading companies will not be able to import products that are available for sale in the domestic market and/or for which there is effective local processing capacity. Regarding tax increases on liquid fuels and carbon dioxide stipulated under section 7 of Annex to Decree No. 501/2018, and which correspond to adjustments for the first and second quarter of 2020, they will be applicable to unleaded gasoline, virgin naphtha and diesel from October 1, 2020. The Decree also established that hydrocarbons (under the tariff items of the Mercosur Common Nomenclature ("NCM") outlined in its Annex) will pay export duties under a scheme that contemplates the price of the "ICE BRENT FIRST LINE" barrel (International Price). Such export duty rate will be 0% when the International Price equal or lower than US$ 45/Bbl, will range from 0.5% to 8% when the International Price is between US$ 45 and US$ 60/Bbl, and will be 8% when the International Price is equal or higher than US$ 60/Bbl. The SE may simplify the Operation of the Registry of Export Transactions for low-demand products in the domestic market if export requests should significantly increase. It may also request assistance from the Secretariat of Domestic Commerce and any other competent body, city mayors and all municipalities of the country, to monitor compliance with the maximum prices for the sale of LNG bottles of 10, 12 and 15 kilograms. The values of fines for default of the obligations arising from exploration permits and exploitation concessions which do not constitute grounds for expiration under the provisions of Law No. 17,319, are based on a minimum value of 22 m3 of national crude oil in the domestic market and a maximum of 2,200 m3 of the same hydrocarbon per each infringement. 35.c) Natural gas production incentive programs Stimulus Program for Investments in Natural Gas Production Developments from Non-Conventional Reservoirs On June 23, 2020, YPF answered the request from the Under-Secretariat of Energy, Mining and Hydrocarbons of Neuquén, requiring YPF to submit a readjustment proposal for the Investment Plan corresponding to La Ribera I and II concession area for the whole period covered by the Investment Plan (2018-2021). Based on the impact the new Coronavirus (COVID- and the quarantine decided as a consequence thereof has had on the Company and its activities, YPF stated to such body that is impossible for it to make a comprehensive readjustment proposal of the Investment Plan and required the approval of its readjustment as originally requested. As of the date of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements, the Under-Secretariat of Energy, Mining and Hydrocarbons of Neuquén has not answered YPF's petition. 46 English translation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV"). In case of discrepancy, the condensed interim consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation YPF SOCIEDAD ANONIMA NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 AND COMPARATIVE INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) 35. MAIN REGULATIONS AND OTHERS (Cont.) 35.d ) Other regulatory requirements CNV Regulatory Framework (N.T. 2013) a) CNV General Resolution No. 622 Pursuant to section 1, Chapter III, Title IV of such Resolution, a description of the notes to the consolidated financial statements containing information required under the Resolution in the form of exhibits follows. Exhibit A - Fixed Assets .................................................................. Note 9 Property, plant and equipment Exhibit B - Intangible assets............................................................ Note 8 Intangible assets Exhibit C - Investments in companies ............................................. Note 11 Investments in associates and joint ventures Exhibit D - Other investments ......................................................... Note 7 Financial instruments by category Exhibit E - Provisions ...................................................................... Note 14 Trade receivables Note 13 Other receivables Note 11 Investments in associates and joint ventures Note 9 Property, plant and equipment Note 8 Intangible assets Note 16 Provisions Exhibit F - Cost of goods sold and services rendered .................... Note 25 Costs Exhibit G - Assets and liabilities in foreign currency ....................... Note 38 Assets and liabilities in currencies other than the Peso On March 18, 2015, the Company was registered with the CNV under the category "Settlement and Clearing Agent and Trading Agent - Own account", record No. 549. Considering the Company's business, and the CNV Rules and its

Interpretative Criterion No. 55, the Company will not, under any circumstance, offer brokerage services to third parties for transactions in markets under the jurisdiction of the CNV, and it will also not open operating accounts to third parties to issue orders and trade in markets under the jurisdiction of the CNV.

Moreover, in accordance with the amendment to the CNV Rules provided for by General Resolution No. 731/2018, the

Company is subject to the provisions of Section 5 b.1 of Title VII, Chapter II, of the CNV Rules, "Settlement and Clearing

Agent - Direct Participant". In this respect, as set forth in Section 13, Title VII, Chapter II, of the CNV Rules, as of June 30, 2020, the equity of the Company exceeds the minimum equity required by such Rules, which amounts to 18. Additionally, the balancing entry requirement established in Section 15 does not apply to the Company, as established in Section 5 b.1 of the aforementioned regulations. b) CNV General Resolutions No. 629/2014 and No. 813/2019 Due to General Resolutions No. 629/2014 and No. 813/2019 of the CNV, the Company informs that supporting documentation of YPF's operations, which is not in YPF's headquarters, is stored in the following companies: Adea S.A. located in Barn 3 - Route 36, Km. 31.5 - Florencio Varela - Province of Buenos Aires.

File S.R.L., located in Panamericana and R.S. Peña - Blanco Encalada - Luján de Cuyo - Province of Mendoza. Additionally, it is placed on record that the detail of the documentation given in custody is available at the registered office, as well as the documents mentioned in section 5, subsection a.3, Section I, Chapter V, Title II of the CNV Rules. 47 English translation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV"). In case of discrepancy, the condensed interim consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation YPF SOCIEDAD ANONIMA NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 AND COMPARATIVE INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) 36. BALANCES AND TRANSACTIONS WITH RELATED PARTIES The information detailed in the tables below shows the balances with associates and joint ventures as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 and transactions with the mentioned parties for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 and 2019. June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Other Trade Accounts Contract Other Trade Accounts Contract receivables receivables payable liabilities receivables receivables payable liabilities Current Current Current Current Current Current Current Current Joint Ventures: YPF EE ........................ 318 843 2,074 498 296 2,278 2,183 679 Profertil ........................ 6 772 434 - 12 587 114 - MEGA .......................... - 1,047 214 - - 2,995 350 - Refinor ......................... - 937 3 - - 956 123 - Bizoy S.A. .................... - 20 - - - 17 - - Petrofaro S.A. .............. - 6 - - - 6 - - OLCLP ......................... 50 6 149 - 56 59 70 - 374 3,631 2,874 498 364 6,898 2,840 679 Associates: CDS ............................. - 124 - - - 1,063 - - YPF Gas ...................... 30 316 94 - 90 317 73 - Oldelval........................ - 2 557 - - 77 401 - Termap ........................ - - 199 - - - 182 - OTA ............................. 10 - 19 - 9 - 14 - OTC ............................. - - - - 4 - - - GPA ............................. - - 257 - - - 99 - Oiltanking..................... - 1 299 - - - 198 - Gas Austral S.A. .......... - 19 1 - - 12 1 - 40 462 1,426 - 103 1,469 968 - 414 4,093 4,300 498 467 8,367 3,808 679 For the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 2019 Purchases Net interest Purchases Net interest and income and income Revenues services (loss) Revenues services (loss) Joint Ventures: YPF EE ............................................................ 1,542 2,190 - 1,929 1,644 - Profertil ............................................................ 2,194 1,827 - 1,866 703 - MEGA .............................................................. 6,013 947 - 5,317 510 - Refinor ............................................................. 932 297 - 1,273 109 (16) Y-GEN I ........................................................... - - - 5 - - Petrofaro S.A. .................................................. - - - 152 23 - OLCLP ............................................................. 28 320 - 3 50 - 10,709 5,581 - 10,545 3,039 (16) Associates: CDS ................................................................. 514 - 7 617 - - YPF Gas .......................................................... 1,067 109 3 1,045 114 93 Oldelval............................................................ 56 1,359 2 97 907 - Termap ............................................................ - 561 - - 545 - OTA ................................................................. 1 26 - - 30 - GPA ................................................................. - 654 - - 222 - Oiltanking......................................................... 2 690 - 1 581 - Gas Austral S.A. .............................................. 99 - - 117 - - 1,739 3,399 12 1,877 2,399 93 12,448 8,980 12 12,422 5,438 77 48 English translation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV"). In case of discrepancy, the condensed interim consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation YPF SOCIEDAD ANONIMA NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 AND COMPARATIVE INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) 36. BALANCES AND TRANSACTIONS WITH RELATED PARTIES (Cont.) Additionally, in the normal course of business, and considering being the main energy group in Argentina, the Group's client/suppliers portfolio encompasses both private sector entities as well as national public sector entities. As required by IAS 24 "Related party disclosures", among the major transactions above mentioned the most important are: Balances Transactions Receivables / (Liabilities) Income / (Costs) For the six-month period ended June 30, Customers / Suppliers Ref. June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 2020 2019 SGE......................................................... (1) (16) 20,838 26,223 - - SGE......................................................... (2) (16) 4,686 3,416 1,762 1,780 SGE......................................................... (3) (16) 219 155 55 542 SGE......................................................... (4) (16) 198 166 - 7 SGE......................................................... (5) (16) 613 475 138 - SGE......................................................... (6) (16) 401 172 237 268 SGE......................................................... (7) (16) 5,052 4,417 - 881 Ministry of Transport ............................... (8) (16) 3,117 2,056 2,276 2,879 Secretariat of Industry............................. (9) (16) - - - 51 CAMMESA .............................................. (10) 2,548 627 6,841 3,310 CAMMESA .............................................. (11) (1,260) 386 (2,899) (1,557) IEASA...................................................... (12) 6,857 5,041 5,138 5,130 IEASA...................................................... (13) (685) (505) (55) (64) Aerolíneas Argentinas S.A. and Austral Líneas Aéreas Cielos del Sur S.A. ......... (14) 4,316 5,033 4,126 6,873 ANSES .................................................... (15) - - 756 - Benefits for the Stimulus Programs for the Additional Injection of Natural Gas. Benefits for the Stimulus Program for Investments in Natural Gas Production Developments from Non-Conventional Reservoirs. Benefits for the propane gas supply agreement for undiluted propane gas distribution networks. Benefits for the Household Program (Programa hogares con garrafa) Benefits for recognition of the financial cost generated by payment deferral by providers of the distribution service of natural and undiluted propane gas through networks. Procedure to compensate for the lower income that Natural Gas Piping Distribution Service Licensed Companies receive from their users for the benefit of Metrogas. Procedure to compensate the payment of the daily differences accumulated on a monthly basis between the price of the gas purchased by Natural Gas Piping Distribution Service Companies and the price of the natural gas included in the respective tariff schemes for the benefit of Metrogas. As of June 30, 2020, 1,647 have been charged to provision and 3,405 are disclosed net of liabilities with other natural gas producing companies. See Note 35.a. The compensation for providing diesel to public transport of passengers at a differential price. Incentive for domestic manufacturing of capital goods, for the benefit of AESA. The provision of fuel oil and natural gas. Purchases of energy. As of December 31, 2019, the Group has a credit balance for energy purchases. Sale of natural gas, NLG and provision of regasification service of LNG in Escobar. The purchase of natural gas and crude oil. The provision of jet fuel and natural gas. Income recognized by the Work and Production Assistance Program received in benefit of AESA an OPESSA. Income recognized under the guidelines of IAS 20. Additionally, the Group has entered into certain financing and insurance transactions with entities related to the national public sector. Such transactions consist of certain financial transactions that are described in Notes 15 and 21 to these condensed interim consolidated financial statements, and transactions with Nación Seguros S.A. related to certain insurance policies contracts. On the other hand, the Group holds BONAR 2020 (see Note 34.g to the annual consolidated financial statements) and 2021, classified as "Investments in financial assets". Furthermore, in relation to the investment agreement signed between YPF and Chevron subsidiaries, YPF has an indirect non-controlling interest in CHNC with which YPF carries out transactions in connection with the mentioned investment agreement. See Note 33.b to the annual consolidated financial statements and see Note 34 to these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. 49 English translation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV"). In case of discrepancy, the condensed interim consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation YPF SOCIEDAD ANONIMA NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 AND COMPARATIVE INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) 36. BALANCES AND TRANSACTIONS WITH RELATED PARTIES (Cont.) The table below discloses the accrued compensation for the YPF's key management personnel, including members of the Board of Directors and Vice Presidents (managers with executive functions appointed by the Board of Directors), for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 and 2019: For the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 2019 Short-term employee benefits(1) ................................................. 323 210 Share-based benefits ................................................................ 92 44 Post-retirement benefits ............................................................. 12 9 Termination benefits................................................................... 231 - 658 263 Does not include Social Security contributions of 77 and 43 for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. 37. EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLANS AND SIMILAR OBLIGATIONS Note 2.b.10 to the annual consolidated financial statements describes the main characteristics and accounting treatment for benefit plans implemented by the Group. Retirement plan

The total charges recognized under the Retirement Plan amounted to approximately 107 and 78 for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Objective performance bonus programs and performance evaluation programs

The amount charged to expense related to the programs described was 1,581 and 1,586 for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Share-based benefit plan

The amount charged to expense in relation with the share-based plans, which are disclosed according to their nature, was 300 and 217 for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

During the six-month period ended on June 30, 2020, the Company has not repurchased its own shares. Likewise, during the six-month period ended on June 30, 2019, the Company has repurchased 411,623 of its own shares for an amount of 280, to comply with the share-based benefits plans mentioned in Note 2.b.10.iii) to the annual consolidated financial statements. The cost of such repurchase appears in the shareholders' equity under the name "Acquisition cost of treasury shares", while the nominal value and its adjustment from the monetary re-expression carried out according to the Previous Accounting Principles have been reclassified from the accounts "Subscribed capital" and "Adjustment to contributions" to the accounts "Treasury shares" and "Adjustment to treasury shares", respectively. 50 English translation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV"). In case of discrepancy, the condensed interim consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation YPF SOCIEDAD ANONIMA NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 AND COMPARATIVE INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) 38. ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN CURRENCIES OTHER THAN THE PESO June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Amount in Amount in Exchange currencies Exchange currencies rate in other than rate in other than the Peso force(1) Total the Peso force(1) Total Noncurrent assets Other receivables U.S. dollar ....................................................................... 1 70.26 81 1 59.69 60 Bolivian peso .................................................................. 14 10.09 140 14 8.58 119 Trade receivables U.S. dollar ....................................................................... 73 70.26 5,143 220 59.69 13,132 Total noncurrent assets............................................... 5,364 13,311 Current assets Other receivables U.S. dollar ....................................................................... 223 70.26 15,634 276 59.69 16,474 Euro ................................................................................ 4 78.87 280 4 66.85 267 Chilean peso................................................................... 6,570 0.09 591 5,241 0.08 419 Yen ................................................................................. 106 0.65 69 151 0.55 83 Trade receivables U.S. dollar ....................................................................... 811 70.26 56,998 939 59.69 56,030 Chilean peso................................................................... 5,749 0.09 517 17,221 0.08 1,378 Investments in financial assets U.S. dollar ....................................................................... 116 70.26 8,119 140 59.69 8,370 Cash and cash equivalents U.S. dollar ....................................................................... 522 70.26 36,645 723 59.69 43,172 Chilean peso................................................................... 5,407 0.09 487 1,685 0.08 135 Bolivian peso .................................................................. 7 10.09 70 10 8.58 90 Total current assets ..................................................... 119,410 126,418 Total assets ................................................................... 124,774 139,729 Noncurrent liabilities Provisions U.S. dollar ....................................................................... 2,086 70.46 146,971 2,020 59.89 120,968 Lease liabilities U.S. dollar ....................................................................... 589 70.46 41,508 674 59.89 40,388 Loans U.S. dollar ....................................................................... 5,663 70.46 399,026 6,863 59.89 411,032 Other liabilities U.S. dollar ....................................................................... 11 70.46 757 12 59.89 699 Accounts payable U.S. dollar ....................................................................... 4 70.46 254 6 59.89 359 Total noncurrent liabilities .......................................... 588,516 573,446 Current liabilities Provisions U.S. dollar ....................................................................... 59 70.46 4,163 59 59.89 3,555 Taxes payable Chilean peso................................................................... 1,202 0.09 108 3,102 0.08 248 Salaries and social security U.S. dollar ....................................................................... 3 70.46 192 7 59.89 406 Lease liabilities U.S. dollar ....................................................................... 324 70.46 22,796 357 59.89 21,384 Loans U.S. dollar ....................................................................... 2,117 70.46 149,181 1,229 59.89 73,599 Chilean peso................................................................... 3,285 0.09 296 2,993 0.08 239 Other liabilities U.S. dollar ....................................................................... 21 70.46 1,495 22 59.89 1,310 Accounts payable U.S. dollar ....................................................................... 777 70.46 54,722 1,181 59.89 70,711 Euro ................................................................................ 14 79.27 1,074 16 67.23 1,053 Chilean peso................................................................... 5,112 0.09 460 3,744 0.08 300 Bolivian peso .................................................................. - 10.09 - 7 8.58 60 Yen ................................................................................. 79 0.65 51 133 0.55 73 Total current liabilities ................................................. 234,538 172,938 Total liabilities............................................................... 823,054 746,384 Exchange rate in force at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 according to BNA. 51 English translation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV"). In case of discrepancy, the condensed interim consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation YPF SOCIEDAD ANONIMA NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 AND COMPARATIVE INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) 39. SUBSEQUENT EVENTS Swap of NO On July 2, 2020, YPF offered Class XIII NO denominated in US-Dollars, accruing interest at a fixed rate of 8.5% redeemable, maturing in 2025, for a nominal value of up to US$ 950 million and a payment of US$ 100 in cash for each US$ 1,000 in principal amount, to be issued in exchange for Class XLVII NO issued on March 23, 2016 for a nominal value of US$ 1,000 million, maturing in 2021. Besides, on July 13, 2020, YPF announced certain changes related to the offering, offering Class XIII NO for a nominal value of up to US$ 925 million and a payment of US$ 125 in cash for each US$ 1,000 in principal amount. On July 31, 2020, the offering finally expired. The nominal value of the Class XLVII NO submitted to the exchange amounted to US$ 587.3 million, representing a swap of 58.73%. As a result of the transaction, YPF issued Class XIII NO for US$ 542.8 million and paid approximately US$ 90 million in cash (including accrued and unpaid interests on Class XLVII NO). Public securities and public debt restructuring On August 4, 2020, the Argentine Government reached an agreement with the representatives of the Ad Hoc Group of Argentine Bondholders, Argentina's Creditors Committee and the Exchange Bondholder Group and other holders. Under the agreement, the Argentine Government will adjust certain payment dates contemplated for eligible bonds in its July 6, 2020 invitation, without increasing the aggregate amount of payments of principal and interest the Argentine Government commits to make. Moreover, the Argentine Government undertakes to adjust certain aspects of collective action clauses of eligible bonds. Finally, in order to execute the agreement, the Argentine Government extends the invitation expiration date to August 24, 2020. As of the date of issuance of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements, there are no other significant subsequent events that require adjustments or disclosure in the financial statements of the Group as of June 30, 2020, or their description in note to these condensed interim consolidated financial statements, which were not already considered in such consolidated financial statements according to IFRS. GUILLERMO EMILIO NIELSEN President Attachments Original document

