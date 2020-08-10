|
YPF Sociedad Anónima : Financial Tables Q2 2020
08/10/2020 | 05:54pm EDT
Financial Tables Q2 2020
P&L
|
|
2Q 2019
|
1Q 2020
|
2Q 2020
|
(Amounts expressed in million of Argentine Pesos)
|
Revenues
|
160,329
|
174,670
|
133,558
|
Costs
|
(134,211)
|
(145,914)
|
(146,822)
|
Gross Profit
|
26,118
|
28,756
|
(13,264)
|
Selling Expenses
|
(11,217)
|
(13,876)
|
(23,168)
|
Administration Expenses
|
(5,756)
|
(6,749)
|
(7,383)
|
Exploration Expenses
|
(1,056)
|
(716)
|
(140)
|
Impairment of property, plant and equipment
|
-
|
-
|
(57,429)
|
Other operating results, net
|
(921)
|
7,383
|
7,940
|
Operating Income
|
7,168
|
14,798
|
(93,444)
|
Income (loss) of interest in companies and joint ventures
|
1,955
|
1,420
|
2,300
|
Finance Income
|
(5,541)
|
20,806
|
30,817
|
Finance Cost
|
(10,666)
|
(30,134)
|
(37,680)
|
Other Financial Results
|
1,765
|
(1,293)
|
12,075
|
Financial Results, net
|
(14,442)
|
(10,621)
|
5,212
|
Net (loss) profit before income tax
|
(5,319)
|
5,597
|
(85,932)
|
Income tax
|
2,992
|
754
|
884
|
Net (loss) profit for the period
|
(2,327)
|
6,351
|
(85,048)
|
Net (loss) profit for shareholders of the parent company
|
(2,684)
|
6,212
|
(84,630)
|
Net (loss) profits for noncontrolling interest
|
357
|
139
|
(418)
|
Earnings per share, basic and diluted
|
(6.85)
|
15.83
|
(215.67)
|
Other comprehensive Income
|
(5,427)
|
43,274
|
55,744
|
Total comprehensive income for the period
|
(7,754)
|
49,625
|
(29,304)
&R&"Calibri"&10&K000000Clasificación YPF: No Confidencial&1#
&R&1#&"Calibri"&10&K000000Clasificación YPF: No Confidencial
BS
|
|
12/31/2019
|
06/30/2020
|
BALANCE SHEET (Amounts expressed in million of Argentine Pesos)
|
Non-current Assets
|
Intangible assets
|
37,179
|
42,868
|
Properties, plant and equipment
|
1,069,011
|
1,144,901
|
Assets for leasing
|
61,391
|
62,330
|
Investments in companies and joint ventures
|
67,590
|
81,190
|
Deferred tax assets, net
|
1,583
|
2,332
|
Other receivables
|
11,789
|
11,305
|
Trade receivables
|
15,325
|
5,258
|
Total Non-current assets
|
1,263,868
|
1,350,184
|
Current Assets
|
Assets held for disposal
|
-
|
-
|
Inventories
|
80,479
|
101,284
|
Contract assets
|
203
|
442
|
Other receivables
|
36,192
|
32,543
|
Trade receivables
|
118,077
|
100,978
|
Investment in financial assets
|
8,370
|
8,119
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
66,100
|
83,541
|
Total current assets
|
309,421
|
326,907
|
Total assets
|
1,573,289
|
1,677,091
|
Shareholders' equity
|
Shareholders' contributions
|
10,572
|
10,861
|
Reserves, other comprehensive income and retained earnings
|
531,977
|
551,836
|
Noncontrolling interest
|
5,550
|
6,012
|
Total Shareholders' equity
|
548,099
|
568,709
|
Non-current Liabilities
|
Provisions
|
144,768
|
172,804
|
Deferred tax liabilities, net
|
97,231
|
96,294
|
Contract liabilities
|
294
|
-
|
Income tax payable
|
3,387
|
2,917
|
Other taxes payable
|
1,428
|
239
|
Liabilities from leasing
|
40,391
|
41,511
|
Loans
|
419,651
|
415,576
|
Other liabilities
|
703
|
757
|
Accounts payable
|
2,465
|
2,467
|
Total Non-current Liabilities
|
710,318
|
732,565
|
Current Liabilities
|
Provisions
|
5,460
|
6,250
|
Contract liabilities
|
7,404
|
6,085
|
Income tax payable
|
1,964
|
1,344
|
Other taxes payable
|
11,437
|
13,851
|
Salaries and social security
|
10,204
|
9,300
|
Liabilities from leasing
|
21,389
|
24,925
|
Loans
|
107,109
|
195,824
|
Other liabilities
|
1,310
|
1,495
|
Accounts payable
|
148,595
|
116,743
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
314,872
|
375,817
|
Total Liabilities
|
1,025,190
|
1,108,382
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
1,573,289
|
1,677,091
&R&"Calibri"&10&K000000Clasificación YPF: No Confidencial&1#
&R&1#&"Calibri"&10&K000000Clasificación YPF: No Confidencial
CF
|
|
2Q 2019
|
1Q 2020
|
2Q 2020
|
CASH FLOW (Amounts expressed in million of Argentine Pesos)
|
Operating activities
|
Net income
|
(2,327)
|
6,351
|
(85,048)
|
Income of interests in companies and joint ventures
|
(1,955)
|
(1,420)
|
(2,300)
|
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
|
33,707
|
43,636
|
42,936
|
Depreciation of the right-of-use assets
|
2,333
|
4,752
|
3,927
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
553
|
669
|
740
|
Losses of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets and consumption of materials
|
4,467
|
4,737
|
2,623
|
Income tax charge
|
(2,992)
|
(754)
|
(884)
|
Net increase in provisions
|
4,091
|
3,862
|
12,303
|
Impairment of property, plant and equipment
|
-
|
-
|
57,429
|
Interest, exchange differences and other
|
10,254
|
9,840
|
(7,600)
|
Stock compensation plans
|
114
|
147
|
153
|
Accrued insurance
|
-
|
(458)
|
(2,731)
|
Results for assignment of participation in areas
|
-
|
(6,356)
|
(5,877)
|
Changes in assets and liabilities:
|
Trade receivables
|
(13,855)
|
15,390
|
11,829
|
Other receivables
|
503
|
(3,995)
|
11,262
|
Inventories
|
(5,414)
|
(10,952)
|
5,563
|
Accounts payable
|
12,736
|
(3,406)
|
(11,976)
|
Other taxes payable
|
(1,136)
|
365
|
12
|
Salaries and Social Security
|
1,253
|
(1,775)
|
932
|
Other liabilities
|
152
|
173
|
(22)
|
Decrease in provisions included in liabilities for payments / utilization
|
(1,081)
|
(1,351)
|
(288)
|
Contract Assets
|
22
|
(517)
|
254
|
Contract Liabilities
|
2,602
|
86
|
(1,305)
|
Dividends received
|
711
|
130
|
1,966
|
Insurance charge for loss of profit
|
-
|
247
|
757
|
Income tax payments
|
(3,992)
|
(446)
|
(1,010)
|
Net cash flow from operating activities
|
40,746
|
58,955
|
33,645
|
Investing activities
|
Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
|
(43,785)
|
(48,540)
|
(19,346)
|
Contributions and acquisitions of interests in companies and joint ventures
|
(4,676)
|
-
|
-
|
Collection for sale of financial assets
|
-
|
-
|
28,172
|
Payments for the acquisition of financial assets
|
-
|
-
|
(19,649)
|
Interest received from financial assets
|
452
|
-
|
-
|
Collection for assignment of participation in areas
|
-
|
6,356
|
7,511
|
Net cash flow from investing activities
|
(48,009)
|
(42,184)
|
(3,312)
|
Financing activities
|
Payment of loans
|
(23,758)
|
(20,964)
|
(58,093)
|
Payment of interests
|
(8,372)
|
(16,043)
|
(13,544)
|
Proceeds from loans
|
42,158
|
25,221
|
56,367
|
Acquisition of own shares
|
(280)
|
-
|
-
|
Payment of leasing
|
(3,016)
|
(5,936)
|
(4,123)
|
Payment of interests related to income tax
|
(124)
|
(264)
|
(176)
|
Net cash flow from financing activities
|
6,608
|
(17,986)
|
(19,569)
|
Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
|
431
|
4,247
|
3,645
|
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
(224)
|
3,032
|
14,409
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|
56,599
|
66,100
|
69,132
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|
56,375
|
69,132
|
83,541
|
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
(224)
|
3,032
|
14,409
|
COMPONENTS OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD
|
Cash
|
5,967
|
6,429
|
5,865
|
Other Financial Assets
|
50,408
|
62,703
|
77,676
|
TOTAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD
|
56,375
|
69,132
|
83,541
&R&"Calibri"&10&K000000Clasificación YPF: No Confidencial&1#
&R&1#&"Calibri"&10&K000000Clasificación YPF: No Confidencial
Segment
|
|
(Amounts expressed in million of Argentine Pesos)
|
2Q 2020
|
Upstream
|
Downstream
|
Gas & Power
|
Corporate and Other
|
Consolidation Adjustments
|
Total
|
Revenues
|
250
|
104,139
|
27,878
|
2,448
|
(1,157)
|
133,558
|
Revenues from intersegment sales
|
53,894
|
786
|
2,415
|
4,510
|
(61,605)
|
-
|
Revenues
|
54,144
|
104,925
|
30,293
|
6,958
|
(62,762)
|
133,558
|
Operating Income (loss)
|
(73,792)
|
186
|
(8,805)
|
(6,773)
|
(4,260)
|
(93,444)
|
Investments in companies
|
-
|
738
|
1,562
|
-
|
-
|
2,300
|
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
|
32,131
|
7,716
|
445
|
2,644
|
-
|
42,936
|
Impairment of property, plant and equipment
|
57,296
|
-
|
62
|
71
|
-
|
57,429
|
Acquisitions of fixed assets
|
7,022
|
2,483
|
646
|
893
|
-
|
11,044
|
Assets
|
763,538
|
556,344
|
200,831
|
150,716
|
5,662
|
1,677,091
|
2Q 2019
|
Upstream
|
Downstream
|
Gas & Power
|
Corporate and Other
|
Consolidation Adjustments
|
Total
|
Revenues
|
831
|
124,255
|
31,923
|
4,701
|
(1,381)
|
160,329
|
Revenues from intersegment sales
|
73,228
|
849
|
2,324
|
5,686
|
(82,087)
|
-
|
Revenues
|
74,059
|
125,104
|
34,247
|
10,387
|
(83,468)
|
160,329
|
Operating Income (loss)
|
4,212
|
1,339
|
1,857
|
(2,702)
|
2,462
|
7,168
|
Investments in companies
|
-
|
701
|
1,254
|
-
|
-
|
1,955
|
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
|
27,893
|
4,731
|
312
|
771
|
-
|
33,707
|
Impairment of property, plant and equipment
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Acquisitions of fixed assets
|
31,856
|
5,979
|
1,014
|
1,232
|
-
|
40,081
|
Assets
|
555,239
|
361,214
|
157,392
|
102,583
|
(2,663)
|
1,173,765
&R&"Calibri"&10&K000000Clasificación YPF: No Confidencial&1#
&R&1#&"Calibri"&10&K000000Clasificación YPF: No Confidencial
Volumes
|
|
2Q 2019
|
1Q 2020
|
2Q 2020
|
Production
|
Crude oil production
|
Kbbl
|
20,382
|
20,488
|
18,274
|
NGL production
|
Kbbl
|
3,583
|
4,090
|
4,162
|
Gas production
|
Mm3
|
3,651
|
3,476
|
3,187
|
Total production
|
Kboe
|
46,928
|
46,439
|
42,480
|
Brent
|
USD/Bbl
|
68.92
|
50.44
|
29.34
|
Henry Hub
|
USD/Mbtu
|
2.64
|
1.95
|
1.62
|
Prices in domestic market
|
Crude oil
|
USD/Bbl
|
58.7
|
48.5
|
28.9
|
Average gas price
|
USD/Mbtu
|
3.93
|
2.77
|
2.51
|
Gasoline
|
USD/m3
|
564.3
|
533.0
|
441.9
|
Diesel
|
USD/m3
|
614.4
|
576.3
|
459.9
|
Sales
|
Sales of refined products
|
Domestic market
|
Gasoline
|
Km3
|
1,260
|
1,222
|
579
|
Diesel
|
Km3
|
1,981
|
1,722
|
1,579
|
Jet fuel and kerosene
|
Km3
|
138
|
126
|
13
|
Fuel Oil
|
Km3
|
11
|
4
|
29
|
LPG
|
Km3
|
193
|
136
|
182
|
Others (*)
|
Km3
|
297
|
342
|
300
|
Total domestic market
|
Km3
|
3,880
|
3,552
|
2,682
|
Export market
|
Petrochemical naphtha
|
Km3
|
0
|
86
|
104
|
Jet fuel and kerosene
|
Km3
|
162
|
124
|
9
|
LPG
|
Km3
|
68
|
141
|
24
|
Bunker (Diesel and Fuel Oil)
|
Km3
|
74
|
103
|
104
|
Others (*)
|
Km3
|
101
|
132
|
122
|
Total export market
|
Km3
|
405
|
586
|
363
|
Total sales of refined products
|
Km3
|
4,285
|
4,138
|
3,045
|
Sales of petrochemical products
|
Domestic market
|
Fertilizers
|
Ktn
|
134
|
91
|
227
|
Methanol
|
Ktn
|
81
|
55
|
23
|
Others
|
Ktn
|
94
|
111
|
72
|
Total domestic market
|
Ktn
|
309
|
257
|
322
|
Export market
|
Methanol
|
Ktn
|
8
|
27
|
6
|
Others
|
Ktn
|
50
|
33
|
47
|
Total export market
|
Ktn
|
58
|
60
|
53
|
Total sales of petrochemical products
|
Ktn
|
367
|
317
|
375
|
Sales of other products
|
Grain, flours and oils
|
Domestic market
|
Ktn
|
50
|
33
|
97
|
Export market
|
Ktn
|
388
|
205
|
426
|
Total Grain, flours and oils
|
Ktn
|
438
|
238
|
523
|
Main imported products
|
Gasolines and Jet Fuel
|
Km3
|
89
|
51
|
0
|
Diesel
|
Km3
|
275
|
83
|
153
|
NOTE: For main products imported we show values for YPF stand-alone.
&R&"Calibri"&10&K000000Clasificación YPF: No Confidencial&1#
&R&1#&"Calibri"&10&K000000Clasificación YPF: No Confidencial
Disclaimer
YPF SA published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 21:53:10 UTC
|
|Latest news on YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|
723 B
9 919 M
9 919 M
|Net income 2020
|
-39 776 M
-546 M
-546 M
|Net Debt 2020
|
530 B
7 275 M
7 275 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|-12,9x
|Yield 2020
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
318 B
4 361 M
4 364 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|1,17x
|EV / Sales 2021
|0,98x
|Nbr of Employees
|-
|Free-Float
|49,0%
|
|Chart YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|4
|Average target price
|
615,00 ARS
|Last Close Price
|
795,00 ARS
|Spread / Highest target
|
8,81%
|Spread / Average Target
|
-22,6%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-36,5%