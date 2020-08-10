YPF Sociedad Anónima : Q2 2020 Earning Release

5.3 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW ...........................................................................................
20
5.4 CONSOLIDATED BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION..............................................................................
21
5.5 MAIN FINANCIAL MAGNITUDES IN U.S. DOLLARS ......................................................................................
22
5.6 MAIN PHYSICAL MAGNITUDES ......................................................................................................................
23
2
Consolidated Results Q2 2020
Adjusted EBITDA reached Ps 1.9 billion in Q2 2020, a decrease of 95.5% over Q2
2019.
Q2
Q1
Q2
Var.%
( Unaudited Figures)
Jan-Jun
Jan-Jun
Var.%
2019
2020
2020
Q2 20/ Q2 19
2019
2020
2020/2019
160,329
174,670
133,558
-16.7%
Revenues
291,236
308,228
5.8%
(Million Ps)
7,168
14,798
-93,444
N/A
Operating income
17,799
-78,646
N/A
(Million Ps)
7,168
14,798
-36,015
N/A
Operating income before reversal/ impairment of assets
17,799
-21,217
N/A
(Million Ps)
-2,327
6,351
-85,048
N/A
Net income
-10,480
-78,697
N/A
(Million Ps)
-2,327
6,351
-41,976
N/A
Net income before reversal/impairment of assets
-10,480
-35,625
N/A
(Million Ps)
44,151
63,868
11,591
-73.7%
EBITDA
86,325
75,459
-12.6%
(Million Ps)
41,585
52,221
1,879
-95.5%
Adjusted EBITDA
81,446
54,100
-33.6%
(Million Ps)
-6.85
15.83
-215.67
N/A
Earnings per share
-27.71
-199.84
N/A
(Ps per Share)
40,081
36,746
11,044
-72.4%
Capital Expenditures
70,458
47,790
-32.2%
(Million Ps)
EBITDA = Operating income + Depreciation of property, plant and equipment + Depreciation of the right of use assets + Amortization of intangible assets + Unproductive exploratory drillings + (Reversal) / Deterioration of property, plant and equipment.
Adjusted EBITDA = EBITDA that excludes IFRS 16 and IAS 29 effects. Excludes sale of 11% stake in Bandurria Sur for Ps 4.4 billion in Q2 2020 and the acceleration of promote of Schlumberger's stake in Bandurria Sur for Ps 6.4 billion in Q1 2020.
(Amounts are expressed in billions of Argentine pesos)
1. MAIN MILESTONES AND ECONOMIC MAGNITUDES FOR Q2 2020
Revenues for Q2 2020 were Ps 133.6 billion, which represents a decrease of 16.7%, compared to Q2 2019.
Operating income for Q2 2020, before the asset impairment charge, was negative Ps 36.0 billion, compared to the positive Ps 7.2 billion in Q2 2019. Considering the asset impairment charge of Ps 57.4 billion (Ps 43.1 billion net of taxes) for the current quarter, the operating loss reached Ps 93.4 billion. On the other hand, Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2020 was Ps 1.9 billion, 95.5% lower than the Adjusted EBITDA in Q2 2019.
Operating cash flow was Ps 33.6 billion for Q2 2020, 17.4% lower than the Ps 40.7 billion reported for Q2 2019.
Capital expenditures in property, plant and equipment for Q2 2020 were Ps 11.0 billion, 72.4% lower than Q2 2019.
Total hydrocarbon production for Q2 2020 was 466.8 Kboed, 9.5% lower compared to Q2 2019.
The average crude oil processed for Q2 2020 was 191.7 Kbbld, 27.1% lower than Q2 2019, while refinery processing levels were 60.0%.
3
Consolidated Results Q2 2020
2. ANALYSIS OF RESULTS FOR Q2 2020
Revenues for Q2 2020 were Ps 133.6 billion, a decrease of 16.7% compared to Ps 160.3 billion in Q2 2019, primarily due to the below factors. It should be clarified that these variations were impacted by the mandatory lockdown measures implemented by the government in Q2 2020 to prevent the circulation and spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Diesel revenues in Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 49.3 billion, a Ps 4.3 billion or 8.0% decrease when compared to Q2 2019;
Gasoline revenues in Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 17.9 billion, a Ps 14.5 billion or 44.6% decrease when compared to Q2 2019;
Natural gas revenues in Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 17.1 billion compared to Ps 19.2 billion in Q2 2019, which represents a decrease of Ps 2.1 billion, or 11.1%;
Retail natural gas revenues (residential customers and small business) and through its marketing to large customers (power plants and industries) in Q2 2020 reached Ps 6.9 billion, which represents a decrease of Ps 2.8 billion, or 28.9%, from Ps 9.7 billion in Q2 2019;
Other domestic sales in Q2 2020, which include lower sales of jet fuel, crude, asphalts, petrochemicals and GLP, among others, totaled Ps 21.8 billion which represents a decrease of Ps 2.1 billion or 9.0%, from Ps 23.9 billion in Q2 2019;
Export revenues in Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 20.5 billion, which represents a decrease of Ps 0.9 billion, or 4.3%, from Ps 21.4 billion in Q2 2019.
Cost of sales for Q2 2020 was Ps 146.8 billion, 9.4% higher than Q2 2019. This includes a 21.1% increase in production costs and 32.9% decrease in purchases. Cash costs, which include costs of production and purchases but exclude depreciation and amortization, decreased by 6.4%. These variations were driven primarily by the following factors:
Production costs
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment amounted to Ps 40.7 billion in Q2 2020, compared to Ps 32.3 billion in Q2 2019, which represents an increase of Ps 8.4 billion or 26.0%;
Lifting costs amounted to Ps 27.0 billion in Q2 2020, which represents an increase of Ps 1.9 billion, or 7.4%, from Ps 25.1 billion in Q2 2019;
Royalties and other production related costs in Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 7.2 billion, from Ps 10.4 billion in Q2 2019, which represents a decrease of Ps 3.2 billion, or 30.5%;
Refining costs in Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 5.9 billion, from Ps 5.7 billion in Q2 2019, which represents an increase of Ps 0.2 billion, or 3.2%;
Transportation costs in Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 5.2 billion, which represents an increase of Ps 0.2 billion, or 2.8%, from Ps 5.0 billion in Q2 2019;
4
Consolidated Results Q2 2020
Expenses related to equipment and services shutdown (stand-by) reached Ps 4.2 billion, from Ps 0.3 billion in Q2 20219, which represents an increase of Ps 3.9 billion, or 1,258.6%.
Purchases
In Q2 2020 crude oil purchases from third parties amounted to Ps 0.9 billion, which represents a decrease of Ps 11.7 billion, or 92.5%, from Ps 12.6 billion of Q2 2019;
Biofuel (biodiesel and bioethanol) purchases in Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 5.1 billion, which represents a decrease of Ps 2.5 billion, or 32.5%, from Ps 7.6 billion of Q2 2019;
Purchases of natural gas from other producers for resale in the retail distribution segment (residential customers and small businesses) and from its marketing to large customers (power plants and industries) in Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 4.4 billion, which represents a decrease of Ps 0.9 billion, or 17.1%, from Ps 5.3 billion in Q2 2019;
Fuel imports in Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 3.9 billion, which represents a decrease of Ps 6.5 billion, or 62.6%, from Ps 10.4 billion in Q2 2019;
Grain receipts in the agricultural sales segment through the form of barter, which were recorded as purchases, amounted to Ps 9.2 billion, which represents an increase of Ps 3.4 billion, or 59.0%, from Ps 5.8 billion in Q2 2019;
In Q2 2020, a negative stock variation of Ps 5.6 billion was recorded, compared to the positive stock variation registered in Q2 2019 of Ps 5.4 billion, mainly as a result of the decrease in the replacement cost of the Company's inventories.
Selling expenses for Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 23.2 billion, an increase of 106.5% compared to Ps 11.2 billion in Q2 2019. In Q2 2020, a credit impairment charge with Distributors was recorded as of June 30, 2020, associated with the accumulated daily differences according to Decree No. 1053/2018, which amounts to Ps 8.0 billion. Therefore, excluding this effect, selling expenses showed an increase of 35.6% compared to the same period in 2019, mainly motivated by higher charges of taxes, fees and contributions, mainly due to the increase in exports withholdings, higher charges for depreciation of fixed assets, higher personnel expenses, and higher contracts for works and other services, among others.
Administration expenses for Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 7.4 billion, an increase of 28.3% compared to Ps
5.8 billion in Q2 2019. The increase was mostly due to higher personnel expenses driven mainly by wages adjustments in Q2 2019, higher charges on depreciation of fixed assets, higher IT costs on computer licenses, many of which are denominated in U.S. dollars, partially offset by lower charges related to institutional advertising.
Exploration expenses for Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 0.1 billion, representing a decrease of 86.7% compared to Ps 1.1 billion for Q2 2019.
During Q2 2020, the Company recognized a non-recurring charge for deterioration of property, plant and equipment of Ps 57.4 billion mainly for the CGU Gas - Neuquén Basin of Ps 49.2 billion (net effect of the tax on profits of Ps 36.9 billion) and CGU Gas - Austral Basin of Ps 8.1 billion (net effect of income tax of
5
Consolidated Results Q2 2020
Ps 6.1 billion) mainly based on an expected reduction in gas prices due to the situation that this market is facing both globally and due to local dynamics. This price trend is incorporated in the projections for the coming months, all of which has an impact on investments and activity, causing the deterioration in the value of the assets for the recorded charge. Said charge has not affected the Company's cash generation.
Other operating results, net, for Q2 2020 represented a gain of Ps 7.9 billion, compared to the loss of Ps
0.9 billion for Q2 2019. This variation is mainly explained by the sale of 11% of YPF's stake in the Bandurria Sur area to Bandurria Sur Investments S.A. (BSI), a company whose share package is composed 50% by Shell Argentina S.A. and 50% by Equinor Argentina S.A., for Ps 4.4 billion. Additionally, in Q2 2020, a result is included in relation to an insurance for the uncontrolled-wells incident occurred in the areas of Bandurria Sur and Loma La Lata, which amounts to Ps 2.7 billion, and as of date is pending collection.
Financial results, net, for Q2 2020 represented a gain of Ps 5.2 billion, compared to the loss of Ps 14.4 billion in Q2 2019. As such, a higher positive foreign exchange was registered over net liabilities in Ps
16.3 billion, due to the depreciation of the Argentine peso observed during Q2 2020, compared to the same period in 2019, where there was an appreciation of the Argentine peso. On the other hand, higher negative interests for Ps 6.0 billion were recorded product of higher average indebtedness, measured in pesos, compared to the same period. Lastly, in Q2 2020 there were higher positive charges for other financial results for Ps 10.3 billion and greater negative charges for financial updates for Ps 0.5 billion.
Income tax expense during Q2 2020 amounted to a gain of Ps 0.9 billion, compared to a gain of Ps 3.0 billion for Q2 2019.
Net income for Q2 2020 before the asset impairment charge was a loss of Ps 42.0 billion, compared to the net income loss of Ps 2.3 billion in Q2 2019. Considering the asset impairment charge of Ps 57.4 billion (Ps 43.1 billion net of taxes) during Q2 2020, the net income was negative in Ps 85.0 billion, compared to the net income reported of Ps 2.3 billion in Q2 2019.
Capital expenditures for property, plant and equipment in Q2 2020 were Ps 11.0 billion, a 72.4% decrease compared to the capital expenditures made during Q2 2019.
6
Consolidated Results Q2 2020
3. ANALYSIS OF OPERATING RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT FOR Q2 20203.1 UPSTREAM
Q2
Q1
Q2
Var.%
( Unaudited Figures)
Jan-Jun
Jan-Jun
Var.%
2019
2020
2020
Q2 20/ Q2 19
2019
2020
2020/2019
4,212
664
-73,792
N/A
Operating income
2,549
-73,128
N/A
(Million Ps)
4,212
664
-16,496
N/A
Operating income before reversal/ impairment of assets
2,549
-15,832
N/A
(Million Ps)
74,059
80,829
54,144
-26.9%
Revenues
129,604
134,973
4.1%
(Million Ps)
224.0
225.1
200.8
-10.3%
Crude oil production
225.2
213.0
-5.4%
(Kbbld)
39.4
44.9
45.7
16.2%
NGL production
40.5
45.3
11.9%
(Kbbld)
40.1
38.2
35.0
-12.7%
Gas production
37.4
36.6
-2.2%
(Mm3d)
515.7
510.3
466.8
-9.5%
Total production
501.2
488.6
-2.5%
(Kboed)
1,056
711
136
-87.1%
Exploration costs
2,568
847
-67.0%
(Million Ps)
31,856
29,274
7,022
-78.0%
Capital Expenditures
56,660
36,296
-35.9%
(Million Ps)
27,893
35,195
32,131
15.2%
Depreciation
51,018
67,326
32.0%
(Million Ps)
Realization Prices
58.7
48.5
28.9
-50.8%
Average crude oil price in domestic market
55.9
38.7
-30.7%
(US$/bbl)
3.93
2.77
2.51
-36.1%
Average gas price (*)
3.82
2.64
-30.9%
(US$/Mmbtu)
(*) The average gas price has been recalculated due to the change in the accrual of the Gas Plan and the adjustments for final billing.
In Q2 2020, the Upstream business segment before the asset impairment charge, recorded an operating loss of Ps 16.5 billion, compared to a gain of Ps 4.2 billion in Q2 2019. Considering the asset impairment charge of Ps 57.3 billion, the operating loss for this segment in Q2 2020 was Ps 73.8 billion.
Revenues were Ps 54.1 billion for Q2 2020, a decrease of 26.9% compared to Q2 2019, primarily due to the following factors:
Crude oil revenues amounted to Ps 35.9 billion, a decrease of 33.1% or Ps 17.8 billion compared to Ps 53.7 billion in Q2 2019 as the intersegment price of oil decreased by approximately 24.2% measured in Argentine pesos. The average realization price for crude oil in dollars during Q2 2020 decreased by 50.8% to US$ 28.9/bbl. Crude oil volume transferred between segments decreased 9.0%;
Natural gas revenues reached Ps 18.5 billion, 16.5% or Ps 3.6 billion lower than the Ps 22.1 billion in Q2 2019 as a result of a 7.7% decrease in the average price in pesos. The average realization price for the quarter in dollars was US$2.51/Mmbtu, 36.1% lower than in Q2 2019. Moreover, volumes sold between segments decreased by 9.1% compared to Q2 2019.
Total hydrocarbon production for Q2 2020 was 466.8 Kboed, 9.5% lower than Q2 2019. These variations were mainly affected by the mandatory lockdown measures put in place by the government authorities in
7
Consolidated Results Q2 2020
response to the COVID-19 pandemic during Q2 2020, as mentioned above. Crude oil production declined 10.3%, resulting in 200.8 Kbbld, being affected mainly by the lockdown. The production of natural gas decreased 12.7% compared to the same period of 2019, reaching 35.0 Mm3d, driven by the natural decline of the fields due to the decrease in activity negatively affected by a context of excess supply and lower demand. In turn, NGL production increased 16.2% to 45.7 Kbbld given that Q2 2019 was primarily affected by the losses from the general power cut in Argentina in June 2019 along with the fire in the DOW Ethylene plant that limited the use of the installed capacity in MEGA for the production of Ethane that could not be delivered for refining.
Regarding the development activity, in Q2 2020, no wells operated by YPF have been put into production. Regarding the non-operated activity, 3 new wells have been put into production, two conventional wells and one shale well.
During Q2 2020, in the shale areas, YPF´s net hydrocarbon production reached 98.9 Kboed, of which 73.5% comes from YPF's operated areas. This level of production represents an increase of 20.7% compared to Q2 2019. This production is comprised of 35.8 Kbbld of crude oil, 14.1 Kbbld of NGL and
7.8 Mm3d of natural gas. At the end of Q2 2020 there are a total of 856 active wells, of which 91 are not operated. In addition, there are 13 drilling rigs and 5 workovers on stand-by since the beginning of the lockdown period.
With respect to tight development, net production in Q2 2020 reached a total of 8.4 Mm3d of natural gas, 4.2 Kbbld of NGL and 4.2 Kbbld of crude oil, of which 85.1% comes from YPF´s operated areas.
Operating costs (excluding exploration expenses) for Q2 2020 totaled Ps 78.3 billion, a 14.3% increase compared to Q2 2019, of which we highlight the following:
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment amounted to Ps 32.1 billion in Q2 2020 compared to Ps 27.9 billion in Q2 2019, representing an increase of Ps 4.2 billion, or 15.2%, mainly due to the appreciation of the assets considering their valuation in U.S. dollars, which is the functional currency of the Company;
Lifting costs for Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 27.0 billion, an increase of Ps 1.9 billion or 7.4% compared to Ps 25.1 billion in Q2 2019. In turn, the increase in the unit indicator, measured in Argentine pesos, was 18.7%, below the general increase in prices of the economy affected by less activity as a result of the decrease in fuel demand and by consequent adjustments in the production level, in addition to the security protocols established in each operation;
Royalties and other production related costs in Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 7.2 billion, which represents a decrease of Ps 3.2 billion, or 30.5%, compared to Ps 10.4 billion in Q2 2019. Of this decrease, Ps 2.2 billion, or 29.0% was related to royalties in connection with crude oil production, and Ps 1.0 billion, or 34.3% was related to royalties for natural gas production, in both cases due to lower production and to lower wellhead values of these products measured in Argentine pesos;
Transportation costs related to production (trucks, pipelines and polyducts in deposit) for Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 3.1 billion, an increase of Ps 1.0 billion, or 50.9%, compared to Ps 2.1 billion for Q2 2019 due to higher tariffs measured in Argentine pesos;
8
Consolidated Results Q2 2020
Expenses related to equipment and services shutdown (stand-by) reached Ps 4.2 billion, from Ps 0.3 billion in Q2 20219, which represents an increase of Ps 3.9 billion, mainly as a result of the health crisis in the country that stopped the execution of projects in order to guarantee the safety of the personnel involved and having a level of production according to the market needs.
Exploration expenses for Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 0.1 billion, a decrease of 87.1% compared to Ps 1.0 billion for Q2 2019, mainly due to lower negative results from unproductive exploratory drilling during the quarter in a differential amount of Ps 0.4 billion.
During Q2 2020, the Company recognized a non-recurring charge for deterioration of property, plant and equipment of Ps 57.3 billion mainly for the CGU Gas - Neuquén Basin of Ps 49.2 billion (net effect of the tax on profits of Ps 36.9 billion) and CGU Gas - Austral Basin of Ps 8.1 billion (net effect of income tax of Ps 6.1 billion) mainly based on an expected reduction in gas prices due to the situation that this market is facing both globally and locally, due to specific dynamics mentioned above. This price trend is incorporated in the projections for the coming months, all of which impacts on investments and activity, causing the deterioration in the value of the assets for the recorded charge. Said charge has not affected the Company's cash generation.
Other operating results, net, for Q2 2020 represented a gain of Ps 7.9 billion, compared to Q2 2019. This variation is mainly explained by the sale of 11% of YPF's stake in the Bandurria Sur area to Bandurria Sur Investments S.A. (BSI), a company whose share package is composed 50% by Shell Argentina S.A. and 50% by Equinor Argentina S.A., for Ps 4.4 billion. Additionally, in Q2 2020, a result is included in relation to an insurance for the uncontrolled-wells incident occurred in the areas of Bandurria Sur and Loma La Lata, which amounts to Ps 2.7 billion, and as of date is pending collection.
Unit operating cash costs in U.S. dollars decreased 23.6% to US$ 15.5/boe in Q2 2020 from US$ 20.3/boe in Q2 2019, including taxes of US$ 2.9/boe and US$ 5.8/boe, respectively. In turn, the average lifting cost for YPF in Q2 2020 was US$ 9.4/boe, 23.9% lower than Q2 2019.
CAPEX
Capital expenditures for the Upstream business segment for Q2 2020 were Ps 7.0 billion, a 78.0% decrease compared to Q2 2019. Of these capital expenditures, 47.5% were invested in drilling and workover activities, 51.2% in facilities and the remaining 1.3% in exploration and other activities in the Upstream business segment.
Investment activity throughout Q2 2020 was affected by the lockdown decree enacted by the national government due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a consequence, at the end of March, the drilling and workover equipment and engineering works were halted, entering only minor charges.
In Q2 2020 there was no exploration activity due to DNU 297/2020 establishing the preventive and mandatory lockdown and social distancing measures.
9
Consolidated Results Q2 2020
3.2 DOWNSTREAM
Q2
Q1
Q2
Var.%
( Unaudited Figures)
Jan-Jun
Jan-Jun
Var.%
2019
2020
2020
Q2 20/ Q2 19
2019
2020
2020/2019
1,339
4,133
186
-86.1%
Operating income
14,622
4,319
-70.5%
(Million Ps)
125,104
144,733
104,925
-16.1%
Revenues
234,041
249,658
6.7%
(Million Ps)
3,880
3,552
2,682
-30.9%
Sales of refined products in domestic market
7,745
6,234
-19.5%
(Km3)
405
586
363
-10.4%
Exports of refined products
925
949
2.6%
(Km3)
175
166
95
-45.7%
Sales of petrochemical products in domestic market (*)
336
261
-22.3%
(Ktn)
58
60
53
-8.6%
Exports of petrochemical products
143
113
-21.0%
(Ktn)
262.8
275.4
191.7
-27.1%
Crude oil processed
265.9
233.5
-12.2%
(Kbbld)
82%
86%
60%
-27.1%
Refinery utilization
83%
73%
-12.2%
(%)
5,979
5,201
2,483
-58.5%
Capital Expenditures
9,547
7,684
-19.5%
(Million Ps)
4,731
6,999
7,716
63.1%
Depreciation
8,758
14,715
68.0%
(Million Ps)
564
533
442
-21.7%
Average domestic market gasoline price (**)
567
504
-11.1%
(US$/m3)
614
576
460
-25.2%
Average domestic market diesel price
606
521
-14.0%
(US$/m3)
(*) Fertilizer sales not included.
(**) The average domestic market gasoline price has been recalculated for Jan-Jun 2019.
Operating income for the Downstream business segment for Q2 2020 was a gain of Ps 0.2 billion, compared to the gain of Ps 1.3 billion recorded in Q2 2019.
Revenues were Ps 104.9 billion in Q2 2020, representing a 16.1% decrease compared to Ps 125.1 billion in Q2 2019, primarily due to the following factors. These variations were affected by the mandatory lockdown implemented in Q2 2020 as mentioned above:
Diesel revenues in Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 49.3 billion, which represents a reduction of Ps
billion, or 8.0%, compared to those of Q2 2019, due to lower total volumes shipped of nearly 20.3%, partially offset by an increase of 15.5% in the average price obtained for the diesel mix in Argentine pesos, while in the market there was a decrease of this product of approximately 18.6%. Additionally, the volume of Infinia Diesel (premium diesel) sold decreased by 30.1%;
Gasoline revenues in Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 17.9 billion, which represents a decrease of Ps
billion, or 44.6% compared to those of Q2 2019, due to lower total volumes shipped of nearly 54.1%, partially offset by an increase of 20.5% in the average price obtained for the gasoline mix in Argentine pesos, while in the market there was a decrease for this product of approximately 50.7%. Additionally, during the quarter there was a 58.2% reduction in the volumes of Infinia Gasoline (premium gasoline) sold;
10
Consolidated Results Q2 2020
Other sales in the domestic market for Q2 2020 totaled Ps 18.4 billion, representing a decrease of Ps 0.3 billion or 1.6% compared to Q2 2019. We highlight the reduction in sales of jet fuel by 88.0%, lower sales of asphalts by 68.2%, lower sales of petrochemicals by 27.7%, in all these cases mainly due to lower volumes sold of these products. This effect was offset by higher sales of flours and grains by 181.1% and of fertilizers by 139.4%;
Export revenues in the Downstream segment during Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 19.3 billion, representing a decrease of Ps 1.1 billion, or 5.5%, compared to such exports in Q2 2019. We highlight lower sales of jet fuel by Ps 5.6 billion or 94.0%, driven by a decrease of 93.4% in volumes sold, and a 9.0% decrease in prices, as well as lower sales of petrochemicals by Ps 0.9 billion. Additionally, flours and soybean oil exports had an increase of Ps 3.6 billion or 68.1% compared to Q2 2019, motivated by an increase of 52.6% in the prices obtained measured in Argentine pesos and an increase of 10.2% in volumes sold. There were higher exports of virgin naphtha by Ps 0.9 billion, of crude oil by Ps 0.6 billion and of diesel by Ps 80 million.
Cost of sales and operating expenses for Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 90.4 billion representing a reduction of Ps 22.4 billion, or 19.9%, compared to Q2 2019, with the following highlights:
Crude oil purchases in Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 36.8 billion, a Ps 27.8 billion or 43.0% decrease compared to Ps 64.6 billion in Q2 2019. A 26.2% decrease in the prices of crude oil expressed in Argentine pesos was observed, mainly due to the decrease in the price of international and national crudes. In turn, crude oil volumes purchased from third parties reduced by 79.6%, while the volume of crude oil transferred from the Upstream segment decreased by 9.0%;
Biofuel purchases (biodiesel and bioethanol) for the Q2 2020 period amounted to Ps 5.1 billion, representing a reduction of Ps 2.5 billion, or 32.5% with respect to Q2 2020, mainly due to a decrease of 51.5% and 57.2% in the volumes acquired of biodiesel and bioethanol respectively; partially offset by higher prices of biodiesel by 50.9% and bioethanol by 40.6%;
Grain receipts in the agricultural sales segment through the form of barter, which were recorded as purchases, amounted to Ps 9.2 billion, which represents an increase of Ps 3.4 billion, or 59.0%, from Ps 5.8 billion in Q2 2019. This is due to a 41.0% increase in the average price and 12.8% in the volumes received;
In Q2 2020, a negative stock variation of Ps 3.2 billion was recorded in this segment compared to the positive stock variation of Ps 2.0 billion in Q2 2019, mainly due to the decrease in the crude price in Q2 2020 (at the applicable transfer price);
Regarding production costs, refining costs for Q2 2020 totaled Ps 5.9 billion, which represents an increase of Ps 0.2 billion, or 3.2%, compared to Ps 5.7 billion in Q2 2019. This increase was mainly driven by higher consumption of electricity and other supplies, higher charges for services; partially offset by lower repair and maintenance charges and for consumption of materials and spare parts;
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment in Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 6.4 billion, which represents an increase of Ps 2.5 billion, or 63.3%, mainly due to higher value of assets subject
11
Consolidated Results Q2 2020
to depreciation compared to the same period of previous year and due to the higher valuation thereof when considering that the Company´s functional currency is the U.S. dollar;
Transport costs linked to production (shipping, oil pipelines and polyducts) for Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 2.4 billion, which represents a decrease of Ps 0.1 billion, or 5.1% compared to Ps 2.5 billion in Q2 2019 driven mainly by lower activity product of the lockdown measures put in place.
Selling expenses in Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 14.0 billion, representing an increase of Ps 3.5 billion, or 33.6%, compared to Ps 10.5 billion in Q2 2019. This rise was mainly driven by higher charges on taxes, fees and contributions, mainly due to the increase in exports withholdings, higher charges on depreciation of fixed assets and higher personnel expenses, higher provisions for doubtful trade receivables, higher contracts for works and other services, among others.
The volume of crude oil processed in Q2 2020 was 191.7 Kbbld, 27.1% lower compared to Q2 2019 mainly due to the lockdown in Q2 2020 that had a decrease in demand for refined products and consequently less crude processed associated. With these levels of processing, there was a lower production of Diesel (-14.0%) and a lower production of Gasoline (-47.0%). In addition, the production of other refined products such as LPG, petroleum coal, asphalts and lubricant bases decreased, while the production of fuel oil and petrochemical naphtha increased compared to Q2 2019.
CAPEX
Capital expenditures for Q2 2020 were Ps 2.5 billion, 58.5% lower compared to Q2 2019. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic framed in the mandatory lockdown dictated by the national government, there was an important decrease in activity. The impact reached different levels in each region, since some were able to quickly return to activity due to a decrease in infections; while others, such as in the province of Buenos Aires where a large part of the Downstream investments are focused, continue with most of the projects paralyzed.
Despite this context, engineering developments continue for the new diesel and gasoline hydrotreating units to be carried out in the three refineries to comply with the new fuel specifications. This will allow to reach the specifications set in Resolution 576/2019 of the Ministry of Treasury that will become effective in 2024. In the Luján de Cuyo Refinery, based on the flexibility of the lockdown established in the province of Mendoza, works to revamp the MTBE Unit to ETBE were restarted, so that during the second half of 2021, ethanol can be incorporated directly into the blending of gasolines.
In the refining, logistics and dispatch facilities for petroleum products, essential investments continued to be made to maintain safety conditions for people and the environment, while taking all necessary precautions to minimize the risk of COVID-19 spread.
12
Consolidated Results Q2 2020
3.3 GAS AND ENERGY
Q2
Q1
Q2
Var.%
( Unaudited Figures)
Jan-Jun
Jan-Jun
Var.%
2019
2020
2020
Q2 20/ Q2 19
2019
2020
2020/2019
1,857
-1,100
-8,805
N/A
Operating income
1,623
-9,905
N/A
(Million Ps)
1,857
-1,100
-8,743
N/A
Operating income before reversal/ impairment of assets
1,623
-9,843
N/A
(Million Ps)
34,247
29,277
30,293
-11.5%
Revenues
56,035
59,570
6.3%
(Million Ps)
1,014
847
646
-36.3%
Capital Expenditures
2,191
1,493
-31.9%
(Million Ps)
312
405
445
42.6%
Depreciation
581
850
46.3%
(Million Ps)
In Q2 2020, the Gas and Energy business segment before the asset impairment charge, reported an operating loss of Ps 8.7 billion during Q2 2020 compared to an operating gain of Ps 1.9 billion during Q2 2019. Considering the asset impairment charge of Ps 62 million, the negative operating income for this segment for Q2 2020 was 8.8 billion.
The revenues of the segment during Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 30.3 billion, representing a decrease of
11.5% compared to Q2 2019, of which we highlight the following:
Sales of natural gas as producers in the local market and abroad decreased by Ps 3.6 billion, or 16.2% to Ps 18.5 billion from Ps 22.1 billion in Q2 2019, as a consequence of a decrease in the average price of natural gas of 5.5% (in Argentine pesos) and a 11.3% decrease in the volumes sold. This decrease is mainly explained by a lower demand due to the implemented lockdown measures that was greater than the reduction in supply in the market which caused greater price competition. This was evidenced in power plant auctions and sales to industries;
Sales of natural gas to the retail segment (residential customers and small industries) and through its marketing to large customers (power plants and industries) decreased by Ps 2.8 billion, or 28.9%, to Ps 6.9 billion from Ps 9.7 billion in Q2 2019. This effect was due to the fact that our controlled company Metrogas S.A. obtained lower volumes of gas sold by 28.6% through its distribution network;
The Tango FLNG unit operation started in 2019, a floating natural gas liquefaction facility, whose revenues totaled Ps 0.7 billion during Q2 2020, compared to Ps 63 million in Q2 2019.
Total operating costs for Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 39.0 billion representing an increase of 22.3%, compared to Ps 31.9 billion in Q2 2019, primarily due to the following factors:
Purchases of natural gas amounted to Ps 18.8 billion, decreasing by Ps 3.4 billion or 15.4% from Ps 22.2 billion in Q2 2019, driven by a 7.4% decrease in prices, measured in Argentine pesos, and an 8.7% of lower volumes acquired. In addition, volume purchased from third parties increased by 24.7%, while volumes transferred from the Upstream segment decreased by 9.1%;
Purchases of natural gas from other producers for resale in the retail distribution segment (residential customers and small businesses) and from its marketing to large customers (power
13
Consolidated Results Q2 2020
plants and industries) in Q2 2020 amounted Ps 4.2 billion, which represents a decrease of Ps
1.0 billion, or 20.3%, from Ps 5.2 billion in Q2 2019, mainly driven by a reduction in prices and volumes purchased;
In the current period, a credit impairment charge has been registered with Distributors, associated with accumulated daily differences according to Decree No. 1053/2018, which amounts Ps 8.0 billion.
3.4 CORPORATE AND OTHERS
This business segment involves mainly corporate costs and other activities that are not reported in any of the previously mentioned business segments.
Corporate operating income for Q2 2020 was a loss of Ps 6.8 billion, compared to a loss of Ps 2.7 billion in Q2 2019. In the current quarter, there were lower revenues from our controlled company A-Evangelista S.A. driven by the lower activity from the implemented lockdown measures. Additionally, there were higher charges in personnel expenses mainly due to wages adjustments in the second semester of 2019, higher IT costs on computer licenses, many of which are denominated in U.S. dollars, together with higher charges for depreciation of fixed assets.
Consolidation adjustments to eliminate results among business segments not transferred to third parties were negative Ps 4.3 billion for Q2 2020 compared to positive Ps 2.5 billion for Q2 2019. In the current quarter, the gap between the transfer prices between businesses and the replacement cost of the Company's inventories increased, while in Q2 2019 decreased. In both cases, the movement of transfer prices reflects changes in market prices, especially of crude oil.
14
Consolidated Results Q2 2020
4. LIQUIDITY AND SOURCES OF CAPITAL
In Q2 2020, net cash flows provided by operating activities amounted to Ps 33.6 billion, which represents a 17.4% decrease compared to Q2 2019. This Ps 7.1 billion negative variation was mainly due to a decrease in Adjusted EBITDA, partially offsetting by a decrease in working capital variations that includes, among others, the collection of three installments of "Plan Gas Bonds".
Net cash flows used in investing activities were Ps 3.3 billion for Q2 2020, 93.1% lower than in Q2 2019 which represents a negative variation of Ps 44.7 billion. Investments in fixed and intangible assets were Ps 19.3 billion in Q2 2020, 55.8% lower than in Q2 2019 given that Q2 2020 was entirely affected by the preventive and lockdown measures. Besides, there were higher collections of financial assets, net of Ps
8.5 billion and higher collections for assignment of participation in areas by Ps 7.5 billion related to the sale of the 11% stake in the Bandurria Sur area and the transfer of 50% of the participation and operation of the offshore area CAN_100. Moreover, in Q2 2020, there were lower contributions and acquisitions of interests in companies and joint ventures by Ps 4.7 billion.
Because of its financing activities, in Q2 2020 the Company had a net decrease in funds of Ps 19.6 billion, compared to a net increase of Ps 6.6 billion in Q2 2019. This difference was mainly driven by a net decrease in debt of Ps 20.1 billion, by a higher interest payment of Ps 5.2 billion and by a higher leasing payment of Ps 1.1 billion.
The previously described cash generation, together with the Company's investment in Argentine sovereign bonds, including those received to cancel the accounts receivables of the Gas Plan program for the year 2015, which are still in the Company´s portfolio, resulted in a position of cash and cash equivalents of Ps 91.7 billion(1) as of June 30, 2020.
Total debt in U.S. dollars was US$ 8.7 billion, and net debt was US$ 7.4 billion(2) with a Net debt / Adjusted EBITDA LTM ratio of 2.94x(2).
The average interest rate for debt denominated in Argentine pesos at the end of Q2 2020 was 30.9%, while the average interest rate for debt denominated in U.S. dollars was 7.5%.
YPF negotiable obligations issued during Q2 2020 are detailed below:
Local issuances
YPF Notes
Issue Date
Maturity
Currency
Amount
Interest rate
Series X
4/17/2020
7/17/2020
ARS
993.5
Badlar + 3.0%
Reopen Series III
4/17/2020
12/6/2020
ARS
496.1
Badlar + 6.16%
Series XI
5/22/2020
11/22/2021
USD
93.2
0.0%
Reopen Series III
5/22/2020
12/6/2020
ARS
476.5
Badlar + 5.0%
Series XII
6/12/2020
6/12/2022
USD
78.4
1.5%
Reopen Series III
6/12/2020
12/6/2020
ARS
1,577.6
Badlar + 4.35%
Includes investments in financial assets (government securities) of US$ 115 million at market value.
Net debt: US$ 7,387 million / Adjusted EBITDA LTM: US$ 2,515 million = 2.94x. Net debt is calculated as total debt less cash & cash equivalents.
15
Consolidated Results Q2 2020
In addition, on July 2, 2020, the company offered the Class XIII negotiable obligations denominated in US dollars at a fixed rate of 8.5% amortizing with final maturity in 2025, to be issued in exchange for the Class XLVII negotiable obligations that were issued in 2016 by a nominal value of US$ 1 billion maturing in 2021. On July 31, 2020, the offer expired. The nominal value of the Class XLVII negotiable obligations presented for the exchange was US$ 587.3 million, representing an acceptance level of 58.73%. As a result of the operation, YPF issued Class XIII negotiable obligations for US$ 542.8 million and made a payment of approximately US$ 90 million in cash (including interest accrued and not paid by Class XLVII), which allowed to extend the maturity of the original title.
16
Consolidated Results Q2 2020
5. TABLES AND NOTES
17
Consolidated Results Q2 2020
5.1 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
YPF S.A. AND CONTROLLED COMPANIES
(Unaudited, figures expressed in millions of pesos)
Q2
Q1
Q2
Var.%
Jan-Jun
Jan-Jun
Var.%
2019
2020
2020
Q2 20/ Q2 19
2019
2020
2020 / 2019
Revenues
160,329
174,670
133,558
-16.7%
291,236
308,228
5.8%
(134,211)
(145,914)
(146,822)
9.4%
Costs
(238,965)
(292,736)
22.5%
26,118
28,756
(13,264)
N/A
Gross profit
52,271
15,492
-70.4%
(11,217)
(13,876)
(23,168)
106.5%
Selling expenses
(21,037)
(37,044)
76.1%
(5,756)
(6,749)
(7,383)
28.3%
Administration expenses
(10,524)
(14,132)
34.3%
(1,056)
(716)
(140)
-86.7%
Exploration expenses
(2,577)
(856)
-66.8%
-
-
(57,429)
N/A
Impairment of property, plant and equipment
-
(57,429)
N/A
(921)
7,383
7,940
N/A
Other operating results, net
(334)
15,323
N/A
7,168
14,798
(93,444)
N/A
Operating income
17,799
(78,646)
N/A
1,955
1,420
2,300
17.6%
Income of interests in companies and joint ventures
3,514
3,720
5.9%
(5,541)
20,806
30,817
N/A
Finance Income
19,802
51,623
N/A
(10,666)
(30,134)
(37,680)
N/A
Finance Cost
(30,663)
(67,814)
N/A
1,765
(1,293)
12,075
N/A
Other financial results
4,442
10,782
N/A
(14,442)
(10,621)
5,212
N/A
Financial results, net
(6,419)
(5,409)
-15.7%
(5,319)
5,597
(85,932)
N/A
Net profit before income tax
14,894
(80,335)
N/A
2,992
754
884
-70.5%
Income tax
(25,374)
1,638
N/A
(2,327)
6,351
(85,048)
N/A
Net profit for the period
(10,480)
(78,697)
N/A
(2,684)
6,212
(84,630)
N/A
Net profit for shareholders of the parent company
(10,869)
(78,418)
N/A
357
139
(418)
N/A
Net profits for noncontrolling interest
389
(279)
N/A
(6.85)
15.83
(215.67)
N/A
Earnings per share basic and diluted
(27.71)
(199.84)
N/A
(5,427)
43,274
55,744
N/A
Other comprehensive Income
50,910
99,018
94.5%
(7,754)
49,625
(29,304)
N/A
Total comprehensive income for the period
40,430
20,321
-49.7%
44,151
63,868
11,591
-73.7%
EBITDA (*)
86,325
75,459
-12.6%
Note: Information reported in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
EBITDA = Operating income + Depreciation of property, plant and equipment + Depreciation of the right of use assets + Amortization of intangible assets + Unproductive exploratory drillings + (Recovery) / Deterioration of property, plant and equipment.
18
Consolidated Results Q2 2020
5.2 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
YPF S.A. AND CONTROLLED COMPANIES
(Unaudited, figures expressed in millions of Argentine pesos)
12/31/2019
06/30/2020
Non-current Assets
Intangible assets
37,179
42,868
Properties, plant and equipment
1,069,011
1,144,901
Assets for leasing
61,391
62,330
Investments in companies and joint ventures
67,590
81,190
Deferred tax assets, net
1,583
2,332
Other receivables
11,789
11,305
Trade receivables
15,325
5,258
Total Non-current assets
1,263,868
1,350,184
Current Assets
Inventories
80,479
101,284
Contract assets
203
442
Other receivables
36,192
32,543
Trade receivables
118,077
100,978
Investment in financial assets
8,370
8,119
Cash and cash equivalents
66,100
83,541
Total current assets
309,421
326,907
Total assets
1,573,289
1,677,091
Shareholders' equity
Shareholders' contributions
10,572
10,861
Reserves, other comprehensive income and retained earnings
531,977
551,836
Non-controlling interest
5,550
6,012
Total Shareholders' equity
548,099
568,709
Non-current Liabilities
Provisions
144,768
172,804
Deferred tax liabilities, net
97,231
96,294
Contract liabilities
294
-
Income tax payable
3,387
2,917
Other taxes payable
1,428
239
Liabilities from leasing
40,391
41,511
Loans
419,651
415,576
Other liabilities
703
757
Accounts payable
2,465
2,467
Total Non-current Liabilities
710,318
732,565
Current Liabilities
Provisions
5,460
6,250
Contract liabilities
7,404
6,085
Income tax payable
1,964
1,344
Other taxes payable
11,437
13,851
Salaries and social security
10,204
9,300
Liabilities from leasing
21,389
24,925
Loans
107,109
195,824
Other liabilities
1,310
1,495
Accounts payable
148,595
116,743
Total Current Liabilities
314,872
375,817
Total Liabilities
1,025,190
1,108,382
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
1,573,289
1,677,091
Note: Information reported in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
19
Consolidated Results Q2 2020
5.3 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
YPF S.A. AND CONTROLLED COMPANIES
(Unaudited, figures expressed in millions of Argentine pesos)
Q2
Q1
Q2
Jan-Jun
Jan-Jun
2019
2020
2020
2019
2020
Operating activities
(2,327)
6,351
(85,048)
Net income
(10,480)
(78,697)
(1,955)
(1,420)
(2,300)
Income of interests in companies and joint ventures
(3,514)
(3,720)
33,707
43,636
42,936
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
61,755
86,572
2,333
4,752
3,927
Depreciation of the right-of-use assets
4,353
8,679
553
669
740
Amortization of intangible assets
1,036
1,409
Losses of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets and consumption of
4,467
4,737
2,623
8,764
7,360
materials
(2,992)
(754)
(884)
Income tax charge
25,374
(1,638)
4,091
3,862
12,303
Net increase in provisions
7,304
16,165
-
-
57,429
Impairment of property, plant and equipment
-
57,429
10,254
9,840
(7,600)
Interest, exchange differences and others
1,822
2,240
114
147
153
Stock compensation plans
217
300
-
(458)
(2,731)
Accrued insurance
-
(3,189)
-
(6,356)
(5,877)
Results for assignment of participation in areas
-
(12,233)
Changes in assets and liabilities:
(13,855)
15,390
11,829
Trade receivables
(15,237)
27,219
503
(3,995)
11,262
Other receivables
(2,875)
7,267
(5,414)
(10,952)
5,563
Inventories
(9,612)
(5,389)
12,736
(3,406)
(11,976)
Accounts payable
18,261
(15,382)
(1,136)
365
12
Other taxes payable
809
377
1,253
(1,775)
932
Salaries and Social Security
830
(843)
152
173
(22)
Other liabilities
384
151
(1,081)
(1,351)
(288)
Decrease in provisions included in liabilities for payments / utilization
(1,943)
(1,639)
22
(517)
254
Contract Assets
(96)
(263)
2,602
86
(1,305)
Contract Liabilities
(230)
(1,219)
711
130
1,966
Dividends received
761
2,096
-
247
757
Insurance charge for loss of profit
758
1,004
(3,992)
(446)
(1,010)
Income tax payments
(5,055)
(1,456)
40,746
58,955
33,645
Net cash flow from operating activities
83,386
92,600
Investing activities
(43,785)
(48,540)
(19,346)
Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
(74,315)
(67,886)
(4,676)
-
-
Contributions and acquisitions of interests in companies and joint ventures
(4,676)
-
-
-
28,172
Collection for sale of financial assets
957
28,172
-
-
(19,649)
Payments for the acquisition of financial assets
-
(19,649)
452
-
-
Interest received from financial assets
452
-
-
6,356
7,511
Collection for assignment of participation in areas
-
13,867
(48,009)
(42,184)
(3,312)
Net cash flow from investing activities
(77,582)
(45,496)
Financing activities
(23,758)
(20,964)
(58,093)
Payment of loans
(33,292)
(79,057)
(8,372)
(16,043)
(13,544)
Payment of interests
(16,997)
(29,587)
42,158
25,221
56,367
Proceeds from loans
55,239
81,588
(280)
-
-
Acquisition of own shares
(280)
-
(3,016)
(5,936)
(4,123)
Payment of leasing
(5,571)
(10,059)
(124)
(264)
(176)
Payment of interests related to income tax
(124)
(440)
6,608
(17,986)
(19,569)
Net cash flow from financing activities
(1,025)
(37,555)
431
4,247
3,645
Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
5,568
7,892
(224)
3,032
14,409
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
10,347
17,441
56,599
66,100
69,132
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
46,028
66,100
56,375
69,132
83,541
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
56,375
83,541
(224)
3,032
14,409
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
10,347
17,441
COMPONENTS OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD
5,967
6,429
5,865
Cash
5,967
5,865
50,408
62,703
77,676
Other Financial Assets
50,408
77,676
56,375
69,132
83,541
TOTAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD
56,375
83,541
Note: Information reported in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
20
Consolidated Results Q2 2020
5.4 CONSOLIDATED BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION
YPF S.A. AND CONTROLLED COMPANIES
(Unaudited, figures expressed in millions of Argentine pesos)
Q2 2020
Upstream
Downstream
Gas & Energy
Corporate and
Consolidation
Total
Other
Adjustments
Revenues
250
104,139
27,878
2,448
(1,157)
133,558
Revenues from intersegment sales
53,894
786
2,415
4,510
(61,605)
-
Revenues
54,144
104,925
30,293
6,958
(62,762)
133,558
Operating Income
(73,792)
186
(8,805)
(6,773)
(4,260)
(93,444)
Income of interests in companies and joint ventures
-
738
1,562
-
-
2,300
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
32,131
7,716
445
2,644
-
42,936
Impairment of property, plant and equipment
57,296
-
62
71
-
57,429
Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment
7,022
2,483
646
893
-
11,044
Assets
763,538
556,344
200,831
150,716
5,662
1,677,091
Q2 2019
Upstream
Downstream
Gas & Energy
Corporate and
Consolidation
Total
Other
Adjustments
Revenues
831
124,255
31,923
4,701
(1,381)
160,329
Revenues from intersegment sales
73,228
849
2,324
5,686
(82,087)
-
Revenues
74,059
125,104
34,247
10,387
(83,468)
160,329
Operating Income
4,212
1,339
1,857
(2,702)
2,462
7,168
Income of interests in companies and joint ventures
-
701
1,254
-
-
1,955
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
27,893
4,731
312
771
-
33,707
Impairment of property, plant and equipment
-
-
-
-
-
-
Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment
31,856
5,979
1,014
1,232
-
40,081
Assets
555,239
361,214
157,392
102,583
(2,663)
1,173,765
21
Consolidated Results Q2 2020
5.5 MAIN FINANCIAL MAGNITUDES IN U.S. DOLLARS
(Unaudited figures)
Million USD
2019
2020
2020
Var.%
2019
2020
Var.%
Q2
Q1
Q2
Q2 20 / Q2 19
Jan-Jun
Jan-Jun
2020 / 2019
INCOME STATMENT
Revenues
3,672
2,832
1,947
-47.0%
6,993
4,779
-31.7%
Costs of sales
-3,073
-2,366
-2,147
-30.1%
-5,729
-4,513
-21.2%
Gross profit
599
466
-200
N/A
1,264
266
-78.9%
Total operating expenses
-434
-225
-1,182
172.3%
-828
-1,407
70.0%
Operating income
165
241
-1,382
N/A
436
-1,141
N/A
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and
769
710
634
-17.5%
1,487
1,345
-9.6%
intangible assets
Impairment of property, plant and equipment
-
-
850
N/A
-
850
N/A
Depreciation of the right-of-use assets
53
77
58
9.3%
105
136
29.2%
Amortization of intangible assets
13
11
11
-14.3%
25
22
-13.1%
Unproductive exploratory drillings
9
0.2
0.04
-99.5%
34
0.3
-99.3%
EBITDA
1,009
1,040
171
-83.0%
2,087
1,211
-42.0%
Adjusted EBITDA
948
851
28
-97.0%
1,970
879
-55.4%
UPSTREAM
Revenues
1,689
1,317
801
-52.6%
3,113
2,118
-32.0%
Operating income
96
11
-1,092
N/A
54
-1,081
N/A
Depreciation & Amortization
668
616
501
-24.9%
1,292
1,118
-13.5%
Impairment of property, plant and equipment
-
-
848
N/A
-
848
N/A
EBITDA
773
628
258
-66.7%
1,380
885
-35.9%
Adjusted EBITDA
739
485
156
-78.9%
1,313
641
-51.2%
Capital expenditures
726
477
104
-85.7%
1,362
581
-57.4%
DOWNSTREAM
Revenues
2,857
2,353
1,544
-45.9%
5,639
3,897
-30.9%
Operating income
31
67
3
-90.7%
370
70
-81.1%
Depreciation & Amortization
134
145
146
8.5%
262
291
10.8%
EBITDA
165
212
148
-10.0%
633
361
-43.0%
Adjusted EBITDA
146
187
123
-15.8%
598
310
-48.2%
Capital expenditures
136
85
37
-73.0%
228
121
-46.7%
GAS & ENERGY
Revenues
790
470
432
-45.3%
1,332
903
-32.2%
Operating income
44
-18
-131
N/A
37
-149
N/A
Depreciation & Amortization
14
20
18
26.2%
26
38
42.7%
Impairment of property, plant and equipment
-
-
1
N/A
-
1
N/A
EBITDA
58
2
-112
N/A
64
-111
N/A
Adjusted EBITDA
47
-18
-128
N/A
46
-146
N/A
Capital expenditures
24
13
8
-65.5%
52
21
-58.7%
CORPORATE AND OTHER
Operating income
-61
-56
-99
60.7%
-115
-155
34.4%
Depreciation & Amortization
19
17
39
105.1%
36
56
55.9%
Impairment of property, plant and equipment
-
-
1
N/A
-
1
N/A
EBITDA
-43
-39
-59
38.6%
-79
-98
23.5%
Adjusted EBITDA
-39
-41
-59
50.5%
-76
-100
31.0%
Capital expenditures
28
23
13
-54.7%
49
36
-27.4%
CONSOLIDATION ADJUSTMENTS
Operating income
56
237
-63
N/A
89
174
94.7%
EBITDA
56
237
-63
N/A
89
174
94.7%
Adjusted EBITDA
56
237
-63
N/A
89
174
94.7%
Average exchange rate of period
43.86
61.32
67.58
41.43
64.45
Exchange rate end of period
42.36
64.37
70.36
42.36
70.36
NOTE: For the periods observed, the calculation of the financial figures expressed in US dollars arises from the sum of: (1) the individual results of YPF S.A. expressed in Argentine pesos divided the average exchange rate for the period and (2) the results of subsidiary companies expressed in Argentine pesos divided the closing exchange rate.
22
Consolidated Results Q2 2020
5.6 MAIN PHYSICAL MAGNITUDES
(Unaudited figures)
2019
2020
Unit
Cum. Q2
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Cum. 2019
Q1
Q2
2020
Production
Crude oil production
Kbbl
20,376
20,382
20,888
20,884
82,530
20,488
18,274
38,762
NGL production
Kbbl
3,753
3,583
2,623
4,079
14,038
4,090
4,162
8,252
Gas production
Mm3
3,126
3,651
4,015
3,708
14,500
3,476
3,187
6,663
Total production
Kboe
43,788
46,928
48,764
48,285
187,765
46,439
42,480
88,918
Henry Hub
USD/Mbtu
3.15
2.64
2.23
2.50
2.63
1.95
1.62
1.79
Brent (*)
USD/Bbl
63.17
68.92
61.93
63.41
64.35
50.44
29.34
39.89
Sales
Sales of petroleum products
Domestic market
Gasoline
Km3
1,363
1,260
1,297
1,355
5,275
1,222
579
1,801
Diesel
Km3
1,874
1,981
2,029
2,041
7,925
1,722
1,579
3,301
Jet fuel and kerosene
Km3
164
138
159
149
610
126
13
139
Fuel Oil
Km3
9
11
51
5
76
4
29
33
LPG
Km3
131
193
200
183
707
136
182
318
Others (**)
Km3
324
297
309
298
1,228
342
300
642
Total domestic market
Km3
3,865
3,880
4,045
4,031
15,821
3,552
2,682
6,234
Export market
Petrochemical naphtha
Km3
48
0
76
81
205
86
104
190
Jet fuel and kerosene
Km3
183
162
152
146
643
124
9
133
LPG
Km3
126
68
30
106
330
141
24
165
Bunker (Diesel and Fuel Oil)
Km3
83
74
61
133
351
103
104
207
Others (**)
Km3
80
101
106
146
433
132
122
254
Total export market
Km3
520
405
425
612
1,962
586
363
949
Total sales of petroleum products
Km3
4,385
4,285
4,470
4,643
17,783
4,138
3,045
7,183
Sales of petrochemical products
Domestic market
Fertilizers
Ktn
42
134
111
123
410
91
227
318
Methanol
Ktn
45
81
63
60
249
55
23
78
Others
Ktn
116
94
134
112
456
111
72
183
Total domestic market
Ktn
203
309
308
295
1,115
257
322
579
Export market
Methanol
Ktn
38
8
21
47
114
27
6
33
Others
Ktn
47
50
36
54
187
33
47
80
Total export market
Ktn
85
58
57
101
301
60
53
113
Total sales of petrochemical products
Ktn
288
367
365
396
1,416
317
375
692
Sales of other products
Grain, flours and oils
Domestic market
Ktn
43
50
112
66
271
33
97
130
Export market
Ktn
199
388
293
266
1,146
205
426
631
Total Grain, flours and oils
Ktn
242
438
405
332
1,417
238
523
761
Main products imported
Gasolines and Jet Fuel (***)
Km3
118
89
54
42
303
51
0
51
Diesel
Km3
136
275
228
70
709
83
153
236
(*) The Brent price has been recalculated.for Q1 2020.
Principally includes sales of oil and lubricant bases, grease, asphalt, and residual carbon, among others. (***) The volumes imported of Gasolines and Jet Fuel in Q4 2019 have been adjusted.
NOTE: For main products imported we show values for YPF stand-alone.
23
Consolidated Results Q2 2020
This document contains statements that YPF believes constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
These forward-looking statements may include statements regarding the intent, belief, plans, current expectations or objectives as of the date hereof of YPF and its management, including statements with respect to trends affecting YPF's future financial condition, financial, operating, reserve replacement and other ratios, results of operations, business strategy, geographic concentration, business concentration, production and marketed volumes and reserves, as well as YPF's plans, expectations or objectives with respect to future capital expenditures, investments, expansion and other projects, exploration activities, ownership interests, divestments, cost savings and dividend payout policies. These forward-looking statements may also include assumptions regarding future economic and other conditions, such as the future price of petroleum and petroleum products, refining and marketing margins and exchange rates. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, prices, margins, exchange rates or other events and are subject to material risks, uncertainties, changes in circumstances and other factors that may be beyond YPF's control or may be difficult to predict.
YPF's actual future financial condition, financial, operating, reserve replacement and other ratios, results of operations, business strategy, geographic concentration, business concentration, production and marketed volumes, reserves, capital expenditures, investments, expansion and other projects, exploration activities, ownership interests, divestments, cost savings and dividend payout policies, as well as actual future economic and other conditions, such as the future price of petroleum and petroleum products, refining margins and exchange rates, could differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward- looking statements. Important factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to fluctuations in the price of petroleum and petroleum products, supply and demand levels, currency fluctuations, exploration, drilling and production results, changes in reserves estimates, success in partnering with third parties, loss of market share, industry competition, environmental risks, physical risks, the risks of doing business in developing countries, legislative, tax, legal and regulatory developments, economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions, political risks, wars and acts of terrorism, natural disasters, project delays or advancements and lack of approvals, as well as those factors described in the filings made by YPF and its affiliates before the Comisión Nacional de Valores in Argentina and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in particular, those described in "Item 3. Key Information-Risk Factors" and "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects" in YPF's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of the foregoing, the forward-looking statements included in this document may not occur.
Except as required by law, YPF does not undertake to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that the projected performance, conditions, or events expressed or implied therein will not be realized.
These materials do not constitute an offer for sale of YPF S.A. bonds, shares or ADRs in the United States or elsewhere. The information contained herein has been prepared to assist interested parties in making their own evaluations of YPF.
Investor Relations
E-mail: inversoresypf@ypf.com
Website: inversores.ypf.com
Macacha Güemes 515
C1106BKK Buenos Aires (Argentina)
Phone: 54 11 5441 1215
Fax: 54 11 5441 2113
24
