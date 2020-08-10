Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Buenos Aires Stock Exchange  >  YPF Sociedad Anónima    YPFD   ARP9897X1319

YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA

(YPFD)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Buenos Aires Stock Exchange - 08/10
795 ARS   -1.69%
05:59pYPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA : 10-08-2020 HR SEC Art.63
PU
05:54pYPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA : Q2 2020 Earning Release
PU
05:54pYPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA : Financial Tables Q2 2020
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

YPF Sociedad Anónima : Q2 2020 Earning Release

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/10/2020 | 05:54pm EDT

YPF S.A.

Consolidated Results

Q2 2020

41899.00900

Consolidated Results Q2 2020

CONTENT

1. MAIN MILESTONES AND ECONOMIC MAGNITUDES FOR Q2 2020 ..............................................................

3

2. ANALYSIS OF RESULTS FOR Q2 2020 .............................................................................................................

4

3. ANALYSIS OF OPERATING RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT FOR Q2 2020 ..........................................

7

3.1 UPSTREAM .........................................................................................................................................................

7

3.2 DOWNSTREAM ................................................................................................................................................

10

3.3 GAS AND ENERGY ..........................................................................................................................................

13

3.4 CORPORATE AND OTHERS ...........................................................................................................................

14

4. LIQUIDITY AND SOURCES OF CAPITAL ................................................................................................

15

5. TABLES AND NOTES ........................................................................................................................................

17

5.1 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME ..................................................................................................

18

5.2 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET ...............................................................................................................

19

5.3 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW ...........................................................................................

20

5.4 CONSOLIDATED BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION..............................................................................

21

5.5 MAIN FINANCIAL MAGNITUDES IN U.S. DOLLARS ......................................................................................

22

5.6 MAIN PHYSICAL MAGNITUDES ......................................................................................................................

23

2

Consolidated Results Q2 2020

Adjusted EBITDA reached Ps 1.9 billion in Q2 2020, a decrease of 95.5% over Q2

2019.

Q2

Q1

Q2

Var.%

( Unaudited Figures)

Jan-Jun

Jan-Jun

Var.%

2019

2020

2020

Q2 20/ Q2 19

2019

2020

2020/2019

160,329

174,670

133,558

-16.7%

Revenues

291,236

308,228

5.8%

(Million Ps)

7,168

14,798

-93,444

N/A

Operating income

17,799

-78,646

N/A

(Million Ps)

7,168

14,798

-36,015

N/A

Operating income before reversal/ impairment of assets

17,799

-21,217

N/A

(Million Ps)

-2,327

6,351

-85,048

N/A

Net income

-10,480

-78,697

N/A

(Million Ps)

-2,327

6,351

-41,976

N/A

Net income before reversal/impairment of assets

-10,480

-35,625

N/A

(Million Ps)

44,151

63,868

11,591

-73.7%

EBITDA

86,325

75,459

-12.6%

(Million Ps)

41,585

52,221

1,879

-95.5%

Adjusted EBITDA

81,446

54,100

-33.6%

(Million Ps)

-6.85

15.83

-215.67

N/A

Earnings per share

-27.71

-199.84

N/A

(Ps per Share)

40,081

36,746

11,044

-72.4%

Capital Expenditures

70,458

47,790

-32.2%

(Million Ps)

EBITDA = Operating income + Depreciation of property, plant and equipment + Depreciation of the right of use assets + Amortization of intangible assets + Unproductive exploratory drillings + (Reversal) / Deterioration of property, plant and equipment.

Adjusted EBITDA = EBITDA that excludes IFRS 16 and IAS 29 effects. Excludes sale of 11% stake in Bandurria Sur for Ps 4.4 billion in Q2 2020 and the acceleration of promote of Schlumberger's stake in Bandurria Sur for Ps 6.4 billion in Q1 2020.

(Amounts are expressed in billions of Argentine pesos)

1. MAIN MILESTONES AND ECONOMIC MAGNITUDES FOR Q2 2020

  • Revenues for Q2 2020 were Ps 133.6 billion, which represents a decrease of 16.7%, compared to Q2 2019.
  • Operating income for Q2 2020, before the asset impairment charge, was negative Ps 36.0 billion, compared to the positive Ps 7.2 billion in Q2 2019. Considering the asset impairment charge of Ps 57.4 billion (Ps 43.1 billion net of taxes) for the current quarter, the operating loss reached Ps 93.4 billion. On the other hand, Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2020 was Ps 1.9 billion, 95.5% lower than the Adjusted EBITDA in Q2 2019.
  • Operating cash flow was Ps 33.6 billion for Q2 2020, 17.4% lower than the Ps 40.7 billion reported for Q2 2019.
  • Capital expenditures in property, plant and equipment for Q2 2020 were Ps 11.0 billion, 72.4% lower than Q2 2019.
  • Total hydrocarbon production for Q2 2020 was 466.8 Kboed, 9.5% lower compared to Q2 2019.
  • The average crude oil processed for Q2 2020 was 191.7 Kbbld, 27.1% lower than Q2 2019, while refinery processing levels were 60.0%.

3

Consolidated Results Q2 2020

2. ANALYSIS OF RESULTS FOR Q2 2020

Revenues for Q2 2020 were Ps 133.6 billion, a decrease of 16.7% compared to Ps 160.3 billion in Q2 2019, primarily due to the below factors. It should be clarified that these variations were impacted by the mandatory lockdown measures implemented by the government in Q2 2020 to prevent the circulation and spread of the COVID-19 virus.

  • Diesel revenues in Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 49.3 billion, a Ps 4.3 billion or 8.0% decrease when compared to Q2 2019;
  • Gasoline revenues in Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 17.9 billion, a Ps 14.5 billion or 44.6% decrease when compared to Q2 2019;
  • Natural gas revenues in Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 17.1 billion compared to Ps 19.2 billion in Q2 2019, which represents a decrease of Ps 2.1 billion, or 11.1%;
  • Retail natural gas revenues (residential customers and small business) and through its marketing to large customers (power plants and industries) in Q2 2020 reached Ps 6.9 billion, which represents a decrease of Ps 2.8 billion, or 28.9%, from Ps 9.7 billion in Q2 2019;
  • Other domestic sales in Q2 2020, which include lower sales of jet fuel, crude, asphalts, petrochemicals and GLP, among others, totaled Ps 21.8 billion which represents a decrease of Ps 2.1 billion or 9.0%, from Ps 23.9 billion in Q2 2019;
  • Export revenues in Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 20.5 billion, which represents a decrease of Ps 0.9 billion, or 4.3%, from Ps 21.4 billion in Q2 2019.

Cost of sales for Q2 2020 was Ps 146.8 billion, 9.4% higher than Q2 2019. This includes a 21.1% increase in production costs and 32.9% decrease in purchases. Cash costs, which include costs of production and purchases but exclude depreciation and amortization, decreased by 6.4%. These variations were driven primarily by the following factors:

  1. Production costs
    • Depreciation of property, plant and equipment amounted to Ps 40.7 billion in Q2 2020, compared to Ps 32.3 billion in Q2 2019, which represents an increase of Ps 8.4 billion or 26.0%;
    • Lifting costs amounted to Ps 27.0 billion in Q2 2020, which represents an increase of Ps 1.9 billion, or 7.4%, from Ps 25.1 billion in Q2 2019;
    • Royalties and other production related costs in Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 7.2 billion, from Ps 10.4 billion in Q2 2019, which represents a decrease of Ps 3.2 billion, or 30.5%;
    • Refining costs in Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 5.9 billion, from Ps 5.7 billion in Q2 2019, which represents an increase of Ps 0.2 billion, or 3.2%;
    • Transportation costs in Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 5.2 billion, which represents an increase of Ps 0.2 billion, or 2.8%, from Ps 5.0 billion in Q2 2019;

4

Consolidated Results Q2 2020

    • Expenses related to equipment and services shutdown (stand-by) reached Ps 4.2 billion, from Ps 0.3 billion in Q2 20219, which represents an increase of Ps 3.9 billion, or 1,258.6%.
  2. Purchases
    • In Q2 2020 crude oil purchases from third parties amounted to Ps 0.9 billion, which represents a decrease of Ps 11.7 billion, or 92.5%, from Ps 12.6 billion of Q2 2019;
    • Biofuel (biodiesel and bioethanol) purchases in Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 5.1 billion, which represents a decrease of Ps 2.5 billion, or 32.5%, from Ps 7.6 billion of Q2 2019;
    • Purchases of natural gas from other producers for resale in the retail distribution segment (residential customers and small businesses) and from its marketing to large customers (power plants and industries) in Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 4.4 billion, which represents a decrease of Ps 0.9 billion, or 17.1%, from Ps 5.3 billion in Q2 2019;
    • Fuel imports in Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 3.9 billion, which represents a decrease of Ps 6.5 billion, or 62.6%, from Ps 10.4 billion in Q2 2019;
    • Grain receipts in the agricultural sales segment through the form of barter, which were recorded as purchases, amounted to Ps 9.2 billion, which represents an increase of Ps 3.4 billion, or 59.0%, from Ps 5.8 billion in Q2 2019;
    • In Q2 2020, a negative stock variation of Ps 5.6 billion was recorded, compared to the positive stock variation registered in Q2 2019 of Ps 5.4 billion, mainly as a result of the decrease in the replacement cost of the Company's inventories.

Selling expenses for Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 23.2 billion, an increase of 106.5% compared to Ps 11.2 billion in Q2 2019. In Q2 2020, a credit impairment charge with Distributors was recorded as of June 30, 2020, associated with the accumulated daily differences according to Decree No. 1053/2018, which amounts to Ps 8.0 billion. Therefore, excluding this effect, selling expenses showed an increase of 35.6% compared to the same period in 2019, mainly motivated by higher charges of taxes, fees and contributions, mainly due to the increase in exports withholdings, higher charges for depreciation of fixed assets, higher personnel expenses, and higher contracts for works and other services, among others.

Administration expenses for Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 7.4 billion, an increase of 28.3% compared to Ps

5.8 billion in Q2 2019. The increase was mostly due to higher personnel expenses driven mainly by wages adjustments in Q2 2019, higher charges on depreciation of fixed assets, higher IT costs on computer licenses, many of which are denominated in U.S. dollars, partially offset by lower charges related to institutional advertising.

Exploration expenses for Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 0.1 billion, representing a decrease of 86.7% compared to Ps 1.1 billion for Q2 2019.

During Q2 2020, the Company recognized a non-recurring charge for deterioration of property, plant and equipment of Ps 57.4 billion mainly for the CGU Gas - Neuquén Basin of Ps 49.2 billion (net effect of the tax on profits of Ps 36.9 billion) and CGU Gas - Austral Basin of Ps 8.1 billion (net effect of income tax of

5

Consolidated Results Q2 2020

Ps 6.1 billion) mainly based on an expected reduction in gas prices due to the situation that this market is facing both globally and due to local dynamics. This price trend is incorporated in the projections for the coming months, all of which has an impact on investments and activity, causing the deterioration in the value of the assets for the recorded charge. Said charge has not affected the Company's cash generation.

Other operating results, net, for Q2 2020 represented a gain of Ps 7.9 billion, compared to the loss of Ps

0.9 billion for Q2 2019. This variation is mainly explained by the sale of 11% of YPF's stake in the Bandurria Sur area to Bandurria Sur Investments S.A. (BSI), a company whose share package is composed 50% by Shell Argentina S.A. and 50% by Equinor Argentina S.A., for Ps 4.4 billion. Additionally, in Q2 2020, a result is included in relation to an insurance for the uncontrolled-wells incident occurred in the areas of Bandurria Sur and Loma La Lata, which amounts to Ps 2.7 billion, and as of date is pending collection.

Financial results, net, for Q2 2020 represented a gain of Ps 5.2 billion, compared to the loss of Ps 14.4 billion in Q2 2019. As such, a higher positive foreign exchange was registered over net liabilities in Ps

16.3 billion, due to the depreciation of the Argentine peso observed during Q2 2020, compared to the same period in 2019, where there was an appreciation of the Argentine peso. On the other hand, higher negative interests for Ps 6.0 billion were recorded product of higher average indebtedness, measured in pesos, compared to the same period. Lastly, in Q2 2020 there were higher positive charges for other financial results for Ps 10.3 billion and greater negative charges for financial updates for Ps 0.5 billion.

Income tax expense during Q2 2020 amounted to a gain of Ps 0.9 billion, compared to a gain of Ps 3.0 billion for Q2 2019.

Net income for Q2 2020 before the asset impairment charge was a loss of Ps 42.0 billion, compared to the net income loss of Ps 2.3 billion in Q2 2019. Considering the asset impairment charge of Ps 57.4 billion (Ps 43.1 billion net of taxes) during Q2 2020, the net income was negative in Ps 85.0 billion, compared to the net income reported of Ps 2.3 billion in Q2 2019.

Capital expenditures for property, plant and equipment in Q2 2020 were Ps 11.0 billion, a 72.4% decrease compared to the capital expenditures made during Q2 2019.

6

Consolidated Results Q2 2020

3. ANALYSIS OF OPERATING RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT FOR Q2 20203.1 UPSTREAM

Q2

Q1

Q2

Var.%

( Unaudited Figures)

Jan-Jun

Jan-Jun

Var.%

2019

2020

2020

Q2 20/ Q2 19

2019

2020

2020/2019

4,212

664

-73,792

N/A

Operating income

2,549

-73,128

N/A

(Million Ps)

4,212

664

-16,496

N/A

Operating income before reversal/ impairment of assets

2,549

-15,832

N/A

(Million Ps)

74,059

80,829

54,144

-26.9%

Revenues

129,604

134,973

4.1%

(Million Ps)

224.0

225.1

200.8

-10.3%

Crude oil production

225.2

213.0

-5.4%

(Kbbld)

39.4

44.9

45.7

16.2%

NGL production

40.5

45.3

11.9%

(Kbbld)

40.1

38.2

35.0

-12.7%

Gas production

37.4

36.6

-2.2%

(Mm3d)

515.7

510.3

466.8

-9.5%

Total production

501.2

488.6

-2.5%

(Kboed)

1,056

711

136

-87.1%

Exploration costs

2,568

847

-67.0%

(Million Ps)

31,856

29,274

7,022

-78.0%

Capital Expenditures

56,660

36,296

-35.9%

(Million Ps)

27,893

35,195

32,131

15.2%

Depreciation

51,018

67,326

32.0%

(Million Ps)

Realization Prices

58.7

48.5

28.9

-50.8%

Average crude oil price in domestic market

55.9

38.7

-30.7%

(US$/bbl)

3.93

2.77

2.51

-36.1%

Average gas price (*)

3.82

2.64

-30.9%

(US$/Mmbtu)

(*) The average gas price has been recalculated due to the change in the accrual of the Gas Plan and the adjustments for final billing.

In Q2 2020, the Upstream business segment before the asset impairment charge, recorded an operating loss of Ps 16.5 billion, compared to a gain of Ps 4.2 billion in Q2 2019. Considering the asset impairment charge of Ps 57.3 billion, the operating loss for this segment in Q2 2020 was Ps 73.8 billion.

Revenues were Ps 54.1 billion for Q2 2020, a decrease of 26.9% compared to Q2 2019, primarily due to the following factors:

  • Crude oil revenues amounted to Ps 35.9 billion, a decrease of 33.1% or Ps 17.8 billion compared to Ps 53.7 billion in Q2 2019 as the intersegment price of oil decreased by approximately 24.2% measured in Argentine pesos. The average realization price for crude oil in dollars during Q2 2020 decreased by 50.8% to US$ 28.9/bbl. Crude oil volume transferred between segments decreased 9.0%;
  • Natural gas revenues reached Ps 18.5 billion, 16.5% or Ps 3.6 billion lower than the Ps 22.1 billion in Q2 2019 as a result of a 7.7% decrease in the average price in pesos. The average realization price for the quarter in dollars was US$2.51/Mmbtu, 36.1% lower than in Q2 2019. Moreover, volumes sold between segments decreased by 9.1% compared to Q2 2019.

Total hydrocarbon production for Q2 2020 was 466.8 Kboed, 9.5% lower than Q2 2019. These variations were mainly affected by the mandatory lockdown measures put in place by the government authorities in

7

Consolidated Results Q2 2020

response to the COVID-19 pandemic during Q2 2020, as mentioned above. Crude oil production declined 10.3%, resulting in 200.8 Kbbld, being affected mainly by the lockdown. The production of natural gas decreased 12.7% compared to the same period of 2019, reaching 35.0 Mm3d, driven by the natural decline of the fields due to the decrease in activity negatively affected by a context of excess supply and lower demand. In turn, NGL production increased 16.2% to 45.7 Kbbld given that Q2 2019 was primarily affected by the losses from the general power cut in Argentina in June 2019 along with the fire in the DOW Ethylene plant that limited the use of the installed capacity in MEGA for the production of Ethane that could not be delivered for refining.

Regarding the development activity, in Q2 2020, no wells operated by YPF have been put into production. Regarding the non-operated activity, 3 new wells have been put into production, two conventional wells and one shale well.

During Q2 2020, in the shale areas, YPF´s net hydrocarbon production reached 98.9 Kboed, of which 73.5% comes from YPF's operated areas. This level of production represents an increase of 20.7% compared to Q2 2019. This production is comprised of 35.8 Kbbld of crude oil, 14.1 Kbbld of NGL and

7.8 Mm3d of natural gas. At the end of Q2 2020 there are a total of 856 active wells, of which 91 are not operated. In addition, there are 13 drilling rigs and 5 workovers on stand-by since the beginning of the lockdown period.

With respect to tight development, net production in Q2 2020 reached a total of 8.4 Mm3d of natural gas, 4.2 Kbbld of NGL and 4.2 Kbbld of crude oil, of which 85.1% comes from YPF´s operated areas.

Operating costs (excluding exploration expenses) for Q2 2020 totaled Ps 78.3 billion, a 14.3% increase compared to Q2 2019, of which we highlight the following:

  • Depreciation of property, plant and equipment amounted to Ps 32.1 billion in Q2 2020 compared to Ps 27.9 billion in Q2 2019, representing an increase of Ps 4.2 billion, or 15.2%, mainly due to the appreciation of the assets considering their valuation in U.S. dollars, which is the functional currency of the Company;
  • Lifting costs for Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 27.0 billion, an increase of Ps 1.9 billion or 7.4% compared to Ps 25.1 billion in Q2 2019. In turn, the increase in the unit indicator, measured in Argentine pesos, was 18.7%, below the general increase in prices of the economy affected by less activity as a result of the decrease in fuel demand and by consequent adjustments in the production level, in addition to the security protocols established in each operation;
  • Royalties and other production related costs in Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 7.2 billion, which represents a decrease of Ps 3.2 billion, or 30.5%, compared to Ps 10.4 billion in Q2 2019. Of this decrease, Ps 2.2 billion, or 29.0% was related to royalties in connection with crude oil production, and Ps 1.0 billion, or 34.3% was related to royalties for natural gas production, in both cases due to lower production and to lower wellhead values of these products measured in Argentine pesos;
  • Transportation costs related to production (trucks, pipelines and polyducts in deposit) for Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 3.1 billion, an increase of Ps 1.0 billion, or 50.9%, compared to Ps 2.1 billion for Q2 2019 due to higher tariffs measured in Argentine pesos;

8

Consolidated Results Q2 2020

  • Expenses related to equipment and services shutdown (stand-by) reached Ps 4.2 billion, from Ps 0.3 billion in Q2 20219, which represents an increase of Ps 3.9 billion, mainly as a result of the health crisis in the country that stopped the execution of projects in order to guarantee the safety of the personnel involved and having a level of production according to the market needs.

Exploration expenses for Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 0.1 billion, a decrease of 87.1% compared to Ps 1.0 billion for Q2 2019, mainly due to lower negative results from unproductive exploratory drilling during the quarter in a differential amount of Ps 0.4 billion.

During Q2 2020, the Company recognized a non-recurring charge for deterioration of property, plant and equipment of Ps 57.3 billion mainly for the CGU Gas - Neuquén Basin of Ps 49.2 billion (net effect of the tax on profits of Ps 36.9 billion) and CGU Gas - Austral Basin of Ps 8.1 billion (net effect of income tax of Ps 6.1 billion) mainly based on an expected reduction in gas prices due to the situation that this market is facing both globally and locally, due to specific dynamics mentioned above. This price trend is incorporated in the projections for the coming months, all of which impacts on investments and activity, causing the deterioration in the value of the assets for the recorded charge. Said charge has not affected the Company's cash generation.

Other operating results, net, for Q2 2020 represented a gain of Ps 7.9 billion, compared to Q2 2019. This variation is mainly explained by the sale of 11% of YPF's stake in the Bandurria Sur area to Bandurria Sur Investments S.A. (BSI), a company whose share package is composed 50% by Shell Argentina S.A. and 50% by Equinor Argentina S.A., for Ps 4.4 billion. Additionally, in Q2 2020, a result is included in relation to an insurance for the uncontrolled-wells incident occurred in the areas of Bandurria Sur and Loma La Lata, which amounts to Ps 2.7 billion, and as of date is pending collection.

Unit operating cash costs in U.S. dollars decreased 23.6% to US$ 15.5/boe in Q2 2020 from US$ 20.3/boe in Q2 2019, including taxes of US$ 2.9/boe and US$ 5.8/boe, respectively. In turn, the average lifting cost for YPF in Q2 2020 was US$ 9.4/boe, 23.9% lower than Q2 2019.

CAPEX

Capital expenditures for the Upstream business segment for Q2 2020 were Ps 7.0 billion, a 78.0% decrease compared to Q2 2019. Of these capital expenditures, 47.5% were invested in drilling and workover activities, 51.2% in facilities and the remaining 1.3% in exploration and other activities in the Upstream business segment.

Investment activity throughout Q2 2020 was affected by the lockdown decree enacted by the national government due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a consequence, at the end of March, the drilling and workover equipment and engineering works were halted, entering only minor charges.

In Q2 2020 there was no exploration activity due to DNU 297/2020 establishing the preventive and mandatory lockdown and social distancing measures.

9

Consolidated Results Q2 2020

3.2 DOWNSTREAM

Q2

Q1

Q2

Var.%

( Unaudited Figures)

Jan-Jun

Jan-Jun

Var.%

2019

2020

2020

Q2 20/ Q2 19

2019

2020

2020/2019

1,339

4,133

186

-86.1%

Operating income

14,622

4,319

-70.5%

(Million Ps)

125,104

144,733

104,925

-16.1%

Revenues

234,041

249,658

6.7%

(Million Ps)

3,880

3,552

2,682

-30.9%

Sales of refined products in domestic market

7,745

6,234

-19.5%

(Km3)

405

586

363

-10.4%

Exports of refined products

925

949

2.6%

(Km3)

175

166

95

-45.7%

Sales of petrochemical products in domestic market (*)

336

261

-22.3%

(Ktn)

58

60

53

-8.6%

Exports of petrochemical products

143

113

-21.0%

(Ktn)

262.8

275.4

191.7

-27.1%

Crude oil processed

265.9

233.5

-12.2%

(Kbbld)

82%

86%

60%

-27.1%

Refinery utilization

83%

73%

-12.2%

(%)

5,979

5,201

2,483

-58.5%

Capital Expenditures

9,547

7,684

-19.5%

(Million Ps)

4,731

6,999

7,716

63.1%

Depreciation

8,758

14,715

68.0%

(Million Ps)

564

533

442

-21.7%

Average domestic market gasoline price (**)

567

504

-11.1%

(US$/m3)

614

576

460

-25.2%

Average domestic market diesel price

606

521

-14.0%

(US$/m3)

(*) Fertilizer sales not included.

(**) The average domestic market gasoline price has been recalculated for Jan-Jun 2019.

Operating income for the Downstream business segment for Q2 2020 was a gain of Ps 0.2 billion, compared to the gain of Ps 1.3 billion recorded in Q2 2019.

Revenues were Ps 104.9 billion in Q2 2020, representing a 16.1% decrease compared to Ps 125.1 billion in Q2 2019, primarily due to the following factors. These variations were affected by the mandatory lockdown implemented in Q2 2020 as mentioned above:

  • Diesel revenues in Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 49.3 billion, which represents a reduction of Ps
    1. billion, or 8.0%, compared to those of Q2 2019, due to lower total volumes shipped of nearly 20.3%, partially offset by an increase of 15.5% in the average price obtained for the diesel mix in Argentine pesos, while in the market there was a decrease of this product of approximately 18.6%. Additionally, the volume of Infinia Diesel (premium diesel) sold decreased by 30.1%;
  • Gasoline revenues in Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 17.9 billion, which represents a decrease of Ps
    1. billion, or 44.6% compared to those of Q2 2019, due to lower total volumes shipped of nearly 54.1%, partially offset by an increase of 20.5% in the average price obtained for the gasoline mix in Argentine pesos, while in the market there was a decrease for this product of approximately 50.7%. Additionally, during the quarter there was a 58.2% reduction in the volumes of Infinia Gasoline (premium gasoline) sold;

10

Consolidated Results Q2 2020

  • Other sales in the domestic market for Q2 2020 totaled Ps 18.4 billion, representing a decrease of Ps 0.3 billion or 1.6% compared to Q2 2019. We highlight the reduction in sales of jet fuel by 88.0%, lower sales of asphalts by 68.2%, lower sales of petrochemicals by 27.7%, in all these cases mainly due to lower volumes sold of these products. This effect was offset by higher sales of flours and grains by 181.1% and of fertilizers by 139.4%;
  • Export revenues in the Downstream segment during Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 19.3 billion, representing a decrease of Ps 1.1 billion, or 5.5%, compared to such exports in Q2 2019. We highlight lower sales of jet fuel by Ps 5.6 billion or 94.0%, driven by a decrease of 93.4% in volumes sold, and a 9.0% decrease in prices, as well as lower sales of petrochemicals by Ps 0.9 billion. Additionally, flours and soybean oil exports had an increase of Ps 3.6 billion or 68.1% compared to Q2 2019, motivated by an increase of 52.6% in the prices obtained measured in Argentine pesos and an increase of 10.2% in volumes sold. There were higher exports of virgin naphtha by Ps 0.9 billion, of crude oil by Ps 0.6 billion and of diesel by Ps 80 million.

Cost of sales and operating expenses for Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 90.4 billion representing a reduction of Ps 22.4 billion, or 19.9%, compared to Q2 2019, with the following highlights:

  • Crude oil purchases in Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 36.8 billion, a Ps 27.8 billion or 43.0% decrease compared to Ps 64.6 billion in Q2 2019. A 26.2% decrease in the prices of crude oil expressed in Argentine pesos was observed, mainly due to the decrease in the price of international and national crudes. In turn, crude oil volumes purchased from third parties reduced by 79.6%, while the volume of crude oil transferred from the Upstream segment decreased by 9.0%;
  • Biofuel purchases (biodiesel and bioethanol) for the Q2 2020 period amounted to Ps 5.1 billion, representing a reduction of Ps 2.5 billion, or 32.5% with respect to Q2 2020, mainly due to a decrease of 51.5% and 57.2% in the volumes acquired of biodiesel and bioethanol respectively; partially offset by higher prices of biodiesel by 50.9% and bioethanol by 40.6%;
  • Grain receipts in the agricultural sales segment through the form of barter, which were recorded as purchases, amounted to Ps 9.2 billion, which represents an increase of Ps 3.4 billion, or 59.0%, from Ps 5.8 billion in Q2 2019. This is due to a 41.0% increase in the average price and 12.8% in the volumes received;
  • In Q2 2020, a negative stock variation of Ps 3.2 billion was recorded in this segment compared to the positive stock variation of Ps 2.0 billion in Q2 2019, mainly due to the decrease in the crude price in Q2 2020 (at the applicable transfer price);
  • Regarding production costs, refining costs for Q2 2020 totaled Ps 5.9 billion, which represents an increase of Ps 0.2 billion, or 3.2%, compared to Ps 5.7 billion in Q2 2019. This increase was mainly driven by higher consumption of electricity and other supplies, higher charges for services; partially offset by lower repair and maintenance charges and for consumption of materials and spare parts;
  • Depreciation of property, plant and equipment in Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 6.4 billion, which represents an increase of Ps 2.5 billion, or 63.3%, mainly due to higher value of assets subject

11

Consolidated Results Q2 2020

to depreciation compared to the same period of previous year and due to the higher valuation thereof when considering that the Company´s functional currency is the U.S. dollar;

  • Transport costs linked to production (shipping, oil pipelines and polyducts) for Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 2.4 billion, which represents a decrease of Ps 0.1 billion, or 5.1% compared to Ps 2.5 billion in Q2 2019 driven mainly by lower activity product of the lockdown measures put in place.

Selling expenses in Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 14.0 billion, representing an increase of Ps 3.5 billion, or 33.6%, compared to Ps 10.5 billion in Q2 2019. This rise was mainly driven by higher charges on taxes, fees and contributions, mainly due to the increase in exports withholdings, higher charges on depreciation of fixed assets and higher personnel expenses, higher provisions for doubtful trade receivables, higher contracts for works and other services, among others.

The volume of crude oil processed in Q2 2020 was 191.7 Kbbld, 27.1% lower compared to Q2 2019 mainly due to the lockdown in Q2 2020 that had a decrease in demand for refined products and consequently less crude processed associated. With these levels of processing, there was a lower production of Diesel (-14.0%) and a lower production of Gasoline (-47.0%). In addition, the production of other refined products such as LPG, petroleum coal, asphalts and lubricant bases decreased, while the production of fuel oil and petrochemical naphtha increased compared to Q2 2019.

CAPEX

Capital expenditures for Q2 2020 were Ps 2.5 billion, 58.5% lower compared to Q2 2019. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic framed in the mandatory lockdown dictated by the national government, there was an important decrease in activity. The impact reached different levels in each region, since some were able to quickly return to activity due to a decrease in infections; while others, such as in the province of Buenos Aires where a large part of the Downstream investments are focused, continue with most of the projects paralyzed.

Despite this context, engineering developments continue for the new diesel and gasoline hydrotreating units to be carried out in the three refineries to comply with the new fuel specifications. This will allow to reach the specifications set in Resolution 576/2019 of the Ministry of Treasury that will become effective in 2024. In the Luján de Cuyo Refinery, based on the flexibility of the lockdown established in the province of Mendoza, works to revamp the MTBE Unit to ETBE were restarted, so that during the second half of 2021, ethanol can be incorporated directly into the blending of gasolines.

In the refining, logistics and dispatch facilities for petroleum products, essential investments continued to be made to maintain safety conditions for people and the environment, while taking all necessary precautions to minimize the risk of COVID-19 spread.

12

Consolidated Results Q2 2020

3.3 GAS AND ENERGY

Q2

Q1

Q2

Var.%

( Unaudited Figures)

Jan-Jun

Jan-Jun

Var.%

2019

2020

2020

Q2 20/ Q2 19

2019

2020

2020/2019

1,857

-1,100

-8,805

N/A

Operating income

1,623

-9,905

N/A

(Million Ps)

1,857

-1,100

-8,743

N/A

Operating income before reversal/ impairment of assets

1,623

-9,843

N/A

(Million Ps)

34,247

29,277

30,293

-11.5%

Revenues

56,035

59,570

6.3%

(Million Ps)

1,014

847

646

-36.3%

Capital Expenditures

2,191

1,493

-31.9%

(Million Ps)

312

405

445

42.6%

Depreciation

581

850

46.3%

(Million Ps)

In Q2 2020, the Gas and Energy business segment before the asset impairment charge, reported an operating loss of Ps 8.7 billion during Q2 2020 compared to an operating gain of Ps 1.9 billion during Q2 2019. Considering the asset impairment charge of Ps 62 million, the negative operating income for this segment for Q2 2020 was 8.8 billion.

The revenues of the segment during Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 30.3 billion, representing a decrease of

11.5% compared to Q2 2019, of which we highlight the following:

  • Sales of natural gas as producers in the local market and abroad decreased by Ps 3.6 billion, or 16.2% to Ps 18.5 billion from Ps 22.1 billion in Q2 2019, as a consequence of a decrease in the average price of natural gas of 5.5% (in Argentine pesos) and a 11.3% decrease in the volumes sold. This decrease is mainly explained by a lower demand due to the implemented lockdown measures that was greater than the reduction in supply in the market which caused greater price competition. This was evidenced in power plant auctions and sales to industries;
  • Sales of natural gas to the retail segment (residential customers and small industries) and through its marketing to large customers (power plants and industries) decreased by Ps 2.8 billion, or 28.9%, to Ps 6.9 billion from Ps 9.7 billion in Q2 2019. This effect was due to the fact that our controlled company Metrogas S.A. obtained lower volumes of gas sold by 28.6% through its distribution network;
  • The Tango FLNG unit operation started in 2019, a floating natural gas liquefaction facility, whose revenues totaled Ps 0.7 billion during Q2 2020, compared to Ps 63 million in Q2 2019.

Total operating costs for Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 39.0 billion representing an increase of 22.3%, compared to Ps 31.9 billion in Q2 2019, primarily due to the following factors:

  • Purchases of natural gas amounted to Ps 18.8 billion, decreasing by Ps 3.4 billion or 15.4% from Ps 22.2 billion in Q2 2019, driven by a 7.4% decrease in prices, measured in Argentine pesos, and an 8.7% of lower volumes acquired. In addition, volume purchased from third parties increased by 24.7%, while volumes transferred from the Upstream segment decreased by 9.1%;
  • Purchases of natural gas from other producers for resale in the retail distribution segment (residential customers and small businesses) and from its marketing to large customers (power

13

Consolidated Results Q2 2020

plants and industries) in Q2 2020 amounted Ps 4.2 billion, which represents a decrease of Ps

  • 1.0 billion, or 20.3%, from Ps 5.2 billion in Q2 2019, mainly driven by a reduction in prices and volumes purchased;

  • In the current period, a credit impairment charge has been registered with Distributors, associated with accumulated daily differences according to Decree No. 1053/2018, which amounts Ps 8.0 billion.

3.4 CORPORATE AND OTHERS

This business segment involves mainly corporate costs and other activities that are not reported in any of the previously mentioned business segments.

Corporate operating income for Q2 2020 was a loss of Ps 6.8 billion, compared to a loss of Ps 2.7 billion in Q2 2019. In the current quarter, there were lower revenues from our controlled company A-Evangelista S.A. driven by the lower activity from the implemented lockdown measures. Additionally, there were higher charges in personnel expenses mainly due to wages adjustments in the second semester of 2019, higher IT costs on computer licenses, many of which are denominated in U.S. dollars, together with higher charges for depreciation of fixed assets.

Consolidation adjustments to eliminate results among business segments not transferred to third parties were negative Ps 4.3 billion for Q2 2020 compared to positive Ps 2.5 billion for Q2 2019. In the current quarter, the gap between the transfer prices between businesses and the replacement cost of the Company's inventories increased, while in Q2 2019 decreased. In both cases, the movement of transfer prices reflects changes in market prices, especially of crude oil.

14

Consolidated Results Q2 2020

4. LIQUIDITY AND SOURCES OF CAPITAL

In Q2 2020, net cash flows provided by operating activities amounted to Ps 33.6 billion, which represents a 17.4% decrease compared to Q2 2019. This Ps 7.1 billion negative variation was mainly due to a decrease in Adjusted EBITDA, partially offsetting by a decrease in working capital variations that includes, among others, the collection of three installments of "Plan Gas Bonds".

Net cash flows used in investing activities were Ps 3.3 billion for Q2 2020, 93.1% lower than in Q2 2019 which represents a negative variation of Ps 44.7 billion. Investments in fixed and intangible assets were Ps 19.3 billion in Q2 2020, 55.8% lower than in Q2 2019 given that Q2 2020 was entirely affected by the preventive and lockdown measures. Besides, there were higher collections of financial assets, net of Ps

8.5 billion and higher collections for assignment of participation in areas by Ps 7.5 billion related to the sale of the 11% stake in the Bandurria Sur area and the transfer of 50% of the participation and operation of the offshore area CAN_100. Moreover, in Q2 2020, there were lower contributions and acquisitions of interests in companies and joint ventures by Ps 4.7 billion.

Because of its financing activities, in Q2 2020 the Company had a net decrease in funds of Ps 19.6 billion, compared to a net increase of Ps 6.6 billion in Q2 2019. This difference was mainly driven by a net decrease in debt of Ps 20.1 billion, by a higher interest payment of Ps 5.2 billion and by a higher leasing payment of Ps 1.1 billion.

The previously described cash generation, together with the Company's investment in Argentine sovereign bonds, including those received to cancel the accounts receivables of the Gas Plan program for the year 2015, which are still in the Company´s portfolio, resulted in a position of cash and cash equivalents of Ps 91.7 billion(1) as of June 30, 2020.

Total debt in U.S. dollars was US$ 8.7 billion, and net debt was US$ 7.4 billion(2) with a Net debt / Adjusted EBITDA LTM ratio of 2.94x(2).

The average interest rate for debt denominated in Argentine pesos at the end of Q2 2020 was 30.9%, while the average interest rate for debt denominated in U.S. dollars was 7.5%.

YPF negotiable obligations issued during Q2 2020 are detailed below:

Local issuances

YPF Notes

Issue Date

Maturity

Currency

Amount

Interest rate

Series X

4/17/2020

7/17/2020

ARS

993.5

Badlar + 3.0%

Reopen Series III

4/17/2020

12/6/2020

ARS

496.1

Badlar + 6.16%

Series XI

5/22/2020

11/22/2021

USD

93.2

0.0%

Reopen Series III

5/22/2020

12/6/2020

ARS

476.5

Badlar + 5.0%

Series XII

6/12/2020

6/12/2022

USD

78.4

1.5%

Reopen Series III

6/12/2020

12/6/2020

ARS

1,577.6

Badlar + 4.35%

  1. Includes investments in financial assets (government securities) of US$ 115 million at market value.
  2. Net debt: US$ 7,387 million / Adjusted EBITDA LTM: US$ 2,515 million = 2.94x. Net debt is calculated as total debt less cash & cash equivalents.

15

Consolidated Results Q2 2020

In addition, on July 2, 2020, the company offered the Class XIII negotiable obligations denominated in US dollars at a fixed rate of 8.5% amortizing with final maturity in 2025, to be issued in exchange for the Class XLVII negotiable obligations that were issued in 2016 by a nominal value of US$ 1 billion maturing in 2021. On July 31, 2020, the offer expired. The nominal value of the Class XLVII negotiable obligations presented for the exchange was US$ 587.3 million, representing an acceptance level of 58.73%. As a result of the operation, YPF issued Class XIII negotiable obligations for US$ 542.8 million and made a payment of approximately US$ 90 million in cash (including interest accrued and not paid by Class XLVII), which allowed to extend the maturity of the original title.

16

Consolidated Results Q2 2020

5. TABLES AND NOTES

17

Consolidated Results Q2 2020

5.1 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

YPF S.A. AND CONTROLLED COMPANIES

(Unaudited, figures expressed in millions of pesos)

Q2

Q1

Q2

Var.%

Jan-Jun

Jan-Jun

Var.%

2019

2020

2020

Q2 20/ Q2 19

2019

2020

2020 / 2019

Revenues

160,329

174,670

133,558

-16.7%

291,236

308,228

5.8%

(134,211)

(145,914)

(146,822)

9.4%

Costs

(238,965)

(292,736)

22.5%

26,118

28,756

(13,264)

N/A

Gross profit

52,271

15,492

-70.4%

(11,217)

(13,876)

(23,168)

106.5%

Selling expenses

(21,037)

(37,044)

76.1%

(5,756)

(6,749)

(7,383)

28.3%

Administration expenses

(10,524)

(14,132)

34.3%

(1,056)

(716)

(140)

-86.7%

Exploration expenses

(2,577)

(856)

-66.8%

-

-

(57,429)

N/A

Impairment of property, plant and equipment

-

(57,429)

N/A

(921)

7,383

7,940

N/A

Other operating results, net

(334)

15,323

N/A

7,168

14,798

(93,444)

N/A

Operating income

17,799

(78,646)

N/A

1,955

1,420

2,300

17.6%

Income of interests in companies and joint ventures

3,514

3,720

5.9%

(5,541)

20,806

30,817

N/A

Finance Income

19,802

51,623

N/A

(10,666)

(30,134)

(37,680)

N/A

Finance Cost

(30,663)

(67,814)

N/A

1,765

(1,293)

12,075

N/A

Other financial results

4,442

10,782

N/A

(14,442)

(10,621)

5,212

N/A

Financial results, net

(6,419)

(5,409)

-15.7%

(5,319)

5,597

(85,932)

N/A

Net profit before income tax

14,894

(80,335)

N/A

2,992

754

884

-70.5%

Income tax

(25,374)

1,638

N/A

(2,327)

6,351

(85,048)

N/A

Net profit for the period

(10,480)

(78,697)

N/A

(2,684)

6,212

(84,630)

N/A

Net profit for shareholders of the parent company

(10,869)

(78,418)

N/A

357

139

(418)

N/A

Net profits for noncontrolling interest

389

(279)

N/A

(6.85)

15.83

(215.67)

N/A

Earnings per share basic and diluted

(27.71)

(199.84)

N/A

(5,427)

43,274

55,744

N/A

Other comprehensive Income

50,910

99,018

94.5%

(7,754)

49,625

(29,304)

N/A

Total comprehensive income for the period

40,430

20,321

-49.7%

44,151

63,868

11,591

-73.7%

EBITDA (*)

86,325

75,459

-12.6%

Note: Information reported in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

  1. EBITDA = Operating income + Depreciation of property, plant and equipment + Depreciation of the right of use assets + Amortization of intangible assets + Unproductive exploratory drillings + (Recovery) / Deterioration of property, plant and equipment.

18

Consolidated Results Q2 2020

5.2 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

YPF S.A. AND CONTROLLED COMPANIES

(Unaudited, figures expressed in millions of Argentine pesos)

12/31/2019

06/30/2020

Non-current Assets

Intangible assets

37,179

42,868

Properties, plant and equipment

1,069,011

1,144,901

Assets for leasing

61,391

62,330

Investments in companies and joint ventures

67,590

81,190

Deferred tax assets, net

1,583

2,332

Other receivables

11,789

11,305

Trade receivables

15,325

5,258

Total Non-current assets

1,263,868

1,350,184

Current Assets

Inventories

80,479

101,284

Contract assets

203

442

Other receivables

36,192

32,543

Trade receivables

118,077

100,978

Investment in financial assets

8,370

8,119

Cash and cash equivalents

66,100

83,541

Total current assets

309,421

326,907

Total assets

1,573,289

1,677,091

Shareholders' equity

Shareholders' contributions

10,572

10,861

Reserves, other comprehensive income and retained earnings

531,977

551,836

Non-controlling interest

5,550

6,012

Total Shareholders' equity

548,099

568,709

Non-current Liabilities

Provisions

144,768

172,804

Deferred tax liabilities, net

97,231

96,294

Contract liabilities

294

-

Income tax payable

3,387

2,917

Other taxes payable

1,428

239

Liabilities from leasing

40,391

41,511

Loans

419,651

415,576

Other liabilities

703

757

Accounts payable

2,465

2,467

Total Non-current Liabilities

710,318

732,565

Current Liabilities

Provisions

5,460

6,250

Contract liabilities

7,404

6,085

Income tax payable

1,964

1,344

Other taxes payable

11,437

13,851

Salaries and social security

10,204

9,300

Liabilities from leasing

21,389

24,925

Loans

107,109

195,824

Other liabilities

1,310

1,495

Accounts payable

148,595

116,743

Total Current Liabilities

314,872

375,817

Total Liabilities

1,025,190

1,108,382

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

1,573,289

1,677,091

Note: Information reported in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

19

Consolidated Results Q2 2020

5.3 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

YPF S.A. AND CONTROLLED COMPANIES

(Unaudited, figures expressed in millions of Argentine pesos)

Q2

Q1

Q2

Jan-Jun

Jan-Jun

2019

2020

2020

2019

2020

Operating activities

(2,327)

6,351

(85,048)

Net income

(10,480)

(78,697)

(1,955)

(1,420)

(2,300)

Income of interests in companies and joint ventures

(3,514)

(3,720)

33,707

43,636

42,936

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

61,755

86,572

2,333

4,752

3,927

Depreciation of the right-of-use assets

4,353

8,679

553

669

740

Amortization of intangible assets

1,036

1,409

Losses of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets and consumption of

4,467

4,737

2,623

8,764

7,360

materials

(2,992)

(754)

(884)

Income tax charge

25,374

(1,638)

4,091

3,862

12,303

Net increase in provisions

7,304

16,165

-

-

57,429

Impairment of property, plant and equipment

-

57,429

10,254

9,840

(7,600)

Interest, exchange differences and others

1,822

2,240

114

147

153

Stock compensation plans

217

300

-

(458)

(2,731)

Accrued insurance

-

(3,189)

-

(6,356)

(5,877)

Results for assignment of participation in areas

-

(12,233)

Changes in assets and liabilities:

(13,855)

15,390

11,829

Trade receivables

(15,237)

27,219

503

(3,995)

11,262

Other receivables

(2,875)

7,267

(5,414)

(10,952)

5,563

Inventories

(9,612)

(5,389)

12,736

(3,406)

(11,976)

Accounts payable

18,261

(15,382)

(1,136)

365

12

Other taxes payable

809

377

1,253

(1,775)

932

Salaries and Social Security

830

(843)

152

173

(22)

Other liabilities

384

151

(1,081)

(1,351)

(288)

Decrease in provisions included in liabilities for payments / utilization

(1,943)

(1,639)

22

(517)

254

Contract Assets

(96)

(263)

2,602

86

(1,305)

Contract Liabilities

(230)

(1,219)

711

130

1,966

Dividends received

761

2,096

-

247

757

Insurance charge for loss of profit

758

1,004

(3,992)

(446)

(1,010)

Income tax payments

(5,055)

(1,456)

40,746

58,955

33,645

Net cash flow from operating activities

83,386

92,600

Investing activities

(43,785)

(48,540)

(19,346)

Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

(74,315)

(67,886)

(4,676)

-

-

Contributions and acquisitions of interests in companies and joint ventures

(4,676)

-

-

-

28,172

Collection for sale of financial assets

957

28,172

-

-

(19,649)

Payments for the acquisition of financial assets

-

(19,649)

452

-

-

Interest received from financial assets

452

-

-

6,356

7,511

Collection for assignment of participation in areas

-

13,867

(48,009)

(42,184)

(3,312)

Net cash flow from investing activities

(77,582)

(45,496)

Financing activities

(23,758)

(20,964)

(58,093)

Payment of loans

(33,292)

(79,057)

(8,372)

(16,043)

(13,544)

Payment of interests

(16,997)

(29,587)

42,158

25,221

56,367

Proceeds from loans

55,239

81,588

(280)

-

-

Acquisition of own shares

(280)

-

(3,016)

(5,936)

(4,123)

Payment of leasing

(5,571)

(10,059)

(124)

(264)

(176)

Payment of interests related to income tax

(124)

(440)

6,608

(17,986)

(19,569)

Net cash flow from financing activities

(1,025)

(37,555)

431

4,247

3,645

Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

5,568

7,892

(224)

3,032

14,409

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

10,347

17,441

56,599

66,100

69,132

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

46,028

66,100

56,375

69,132

83,541

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

56,375

83,541

(224)

3,032

14,409

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

10,347

17,441

COMPONENTS OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD

5,967

6,429

5,865

Cash

5,967

5,865

50,408

62,703

77,676

Other Financial Assets

50,408

77,676

56,375

69,132

83,541

TOTAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD

56,375

83,541

Note: Information reported in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

20

Consolidated Results Q2 2020

5.4 CONSOLIDATED BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION

YPF S.A. AND CONTROLLED COMPANIES

(Unaudited, figures expressed in millions of Argentine pesos)

Q2 2020

Upstream

Downstream

Gas & Energy

Corporate and

Consolidation

Total

Other

Adjustments

Revenues

250

104,139

27,878

2,448

(1,157)

133,558

Revenues from intersegment sales

53,894

786

2,415

4,510

(61,605)

-

Revenues

54,144

104,925

30,293

6,958

(62,762)

133,558

Operating Income

(73,792)

186

(8,805)

(6,773)

(4,260)

(93,444)

Income of interests in companies and joint ventures

-

738

1,562

-

-

2,300

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

32,131

7,716

445

2,644

-

42,936

Impairment of property, plant and equipment

57,296

-

62

71

-

57,429

Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment

7,022

2,483

646

893

-

11,044

Assets

763,538

556,344

200,831

150,716

5,662

1,677,091

Q2 2019

Upstream

Downstream

Gas & Energy

Corporate and

Consolidation

Total

Other

Adjustments

Revenues

831

124,255

31,923

4,701

(1,381)

160,329

Revenues from intersegment sales

73,228

849

2,324

5,686

(82,087)

-

Revenues

74,059

125,104

34,247

10,387

(83,468)

160,329

Operating Income

4,212

1,339

1,857

(2,702)

2,462

7,168

Income of interests in companies and joint ventures

-

701

1,254

-

-

1,955

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

27,893

4,731

312

771

-

33,707

Impairment of property, plant and equipment

-

-

-

-

-

-

Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment

31,856

5,979

1,014

1,232

-

40,081

Assets

555,239

361,214

157,392

102,583

(2,663)

1,173,765

21

Consolidated Results Q2 2020

5.5 MAIN FINANCIAL MAGNITUDES IN U.S. DOLLARS

(Unaudited figures)

Million USD

2019

2020

2020

Var.%

2019

2020

Var.%

Q2

Q1

Q2

Q2 20 / Q2 19

Jan-Jun

Jan-Jun

2020 / 2019

INCOME STATMENT

Revenues

3,672

2,832

1,947

-47.0%

6,993

4,779

-31.7%

Costs of sales

-3,073

-2,366

-2,147

-30.1%

-5,729

-4,513

-21.2%

Gross profit

599

466

-200

N/A

1,264

266

-78.9%

Total operating expenses

-434

-225

-1,182

172.3%

-828

-1,407

70.0%

Operating income

165

241

-1,382

N/A

436

-1,141

N/A

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and

769

710

634

-17.5%

1,487

1,345

-9.6%

intangible assets

Impairment of property, plant and equipment

-

-

850

N/A

-

850

N/A

Depreciation of the right-of-use assets

53

77

58

9.3%

105

136

29.2%

Amortization of intangible assets

13

11

11

-14.3%

25

22

-13.1%

Unproductive exploratory drillings

9

0.2

0.04

-99.5%

34

0.3

-99.3%

EBITDA

1,009

1,040

171

-83.0%

2,087

1,211

-42.0%

Adjusted EBITDA

948

851

28

-97.0%

1,970

879

-55.4%

UPSTREAM

Revenues

1,689

1,317

801

-52.6%

3,113

2,118

-32.0%

Operating income

96

11

-1,092

N/A

54

-1,081

N/A

Depreciation & Amortization

668

616

501

-24.9%

1,292

1,118

-13.5%

Impairment of property, plant and equipment

-

-

848

N/A

-

848

N/A

EBITDA

773

628

258

-66.7%

1,380

885

-35.9%

Adjusted EBITDA

739

485

156

-78.9%

1,313

641

-51.2%

Capital expenditures

726

477

104

-85.7%

1,362

581

-57.4%

DOWNSTREAM

Revenues

2,857

2,353

1,544

-45.9%

5,639

3,897

-30.9%

Operating income

31

67

3

-90.7%

370

70

-81.1%

Depreciation & Amortization

134

145

146

8.5%

262

291

10.8%

EBITDA

165

212

148

-10.0%

633

361

-43.0%

Adjusted EBITDA

146

187

123

-15.8%

598

310

-48.2%

Capital expenditures

136

85

37

-73.0%

228

121

-46.7%

GAS & ENERGY

Revenues

790

470

432

-45.3%

1,332

903

-32.2%

Operating income

44

-18

-131

N/A

37

-149

N/A

Depreciation & Amortization

14

20

18

26.2%

26

38

42.7%

Impairment of property, plant and equipment

-

-

1

N/A

-

1

N/A

EBITDA

58

2

-112

N/A

64

-111

N/A

Adjusted EBITDA

47

-18

-128

N/A

46

-146

N/A

Capital expenditures

24

13

8

-65.5%

52

21

-58.7%

CORPORATE AND OTHER

Operating income

-61

-56

-99

60.7%

-115

-155

34.4%

Depreciation & Amortization

19

17

39

105.1%

36

56

55.9%

Impairment of property, plant and equipment

-

-

1

N/A

-

1

N/A

EBITDA

-43

-39

-59

38.6%

-79

-98

23.5%

Adjusted EBITDA

-39

-41

-59

50.5%

-76

-100

31.0%

Capital expenditures

28

23

13

-54.7%

49

36

-27.4%

CONSOLIDATION ADJUSTMENTS

Operating income

56

237

-63

N/A

89

174

94.7%

EBITDA

56

237

-63

N/A

89

174

94.7%

Adjusted EBITDA

56

237

-63

N/A

89

174

94.7%

Average exchange rate of period

43.86

61.32

67.58

41.43

64.45

Exchange rate end of period

42.36

64.37

70.36

42.36

70.36

NOTE: For the periods observed, the calculation of the financial figures expressed in US dollars arises from the sum of: (1) the individual results of YPF S.A. expressed in Argentine pesos divided the average exchange rate for the period and (2) the results of subsidiary companies expressed in Argentine pesos divided the closing exchange rate.

22

Consolidated Results Q2 2020

5.6 MAIN PHYSICAL MAGNITUDES

(Unaudited figures)

2019

2020

Unit

Cum. Q2

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Cum. 2019

Q1

Q2

2020

Production

Crude oil production

Kbbl

20,376

20,382

20,888

20,884

82,530

20,488

18,274

38,762

NGL production

Kbbl

3,753

3,583

2,623

4,079

14,038

4,090

4,162

8,252

Gas production

Mm3

3,126

3,651

4,015

3,708

14,500

3,476

3,187

6,663

Total production

Kboe

43,788

46,928

48,764

48,285

187,765

46,439

42,480

88,918

Henry Hub

USD/Mbtu

3.15

2.64

2.23

2.50

2.63

1.95

1.62

1.79

Brent (*)

USD/Bbl

63.17

68.92

61.93

63.41

64.35

50.44

29.34

39.89

Sales

Sales of petroleum products

Domestic market

Gasoline

Km3

1,363

1,260

1,297

1,355

5,275

1,222

579

1,801

Diesel

Km3

1,874

1,981

2,029

2,041

7,925

1,722

1,579

3,301

Jet fuel and kerosene

Km3

164

138

159

149

610

126

13

139

Fuel Oil

Km3

9

11

51

5

76

4

29

33

LPG

Km3

131

193

200

183

707

136

182

318

Others (**)

Km3

324

297

309

298

1,228

342

300

642

Total domestic market

Km3

3,865

3,880

4,045

4,031

15,821

3,552

2,682

6,234

Export market

Petrochemical naphtha

Km3

48

0

76

81

205

86

104

190

Jet fuel and kerosene

Km3

183

162

152

146

643

124

9

133

LPG

Km3

126

68

30

106

330

141

24

165

Bunker (Diesel and Fuel Oil)

Km3

83

74

61

133

351

103

104

207

Others (**)

Km3

80

101

106

146

433

132

122

254

Total export market

Km3

520

405

425

612

1,962

586

363

949

Total sales of petroleum products

Km3

4,385

4,285

4,470

4,643

17,783

4,138

3,045

7,183

Sales of petrochemical products

Domestic market

Fertilizers

Ktn

42

134

111

123

410

91

227

318

Methanol

Ktn

45

81

63

60

249

55

23

78

Others

Ktn

116

94

134

112

456

111

72

183

Total domestic market

Ktn

203

309

308

295

1,115

257

322

579

Export market

Methanol

Ktn

38

8

21

47

114

27

6

33

Others

Ktn

47

50

36

54

187

33

47

80

Total export market

Ktn

85

58

57

101

301

60

53

113

Total sales of petrochemical products

Ktn

288

367

365

396

1,416

317

375

692

Sales of other products

Grain, flours and oils

Domestic market

Ktn

43

50

112

66

271

33

97

130

Export market

Ktn

199

388

293

266

1,146

205

426

631

Total Grain, flours and oils

Ktn

242

438

405

332

1,417

238

523

761

Main products imported

Gasolines and Jet Fuel (***)

Km3

118

89

54

42

303

51

0

51

Diesel

Km3

136

275

228

70

709

83

153

236

(*) The Brent price has been recalculated.for Q1 2020.

  1. Principally includes sales of oil and lubricant bases, grease, asphalt, and residual carbon, among others. (***) The volumes imported of Gasolines and Jet Fuel in Q4 2019 have been adjusted.

NOTE: For main products imported we show values for YPF stand-alone.

23

Consolidated Results Q2 2020

This document contains statements that YPF believes constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These forward-looking statements may include statements regarding the intent, belief, plans, current expectations or objectives as of the date hereof of YPF and its management, including statements with respect to trends affecting YPF's future financial condition, financial, operating, reserve replacement and other ratios, results of operations, business strategy, geographic concentration, business concentration, production and marketed volumes and reserves, as well as YPF's plans, expectations or objectives with respect to future capital expenditures, investments, expansion and other projects, exploration activities, ownership interests, divestments, cost savings and dividend payout policies. These forward-looking statements may also include assumptions regarding future economic and other conditions, such as the future price of petroleum and petroleum products, refining and marketing margins and exchange rates. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, prices, margins, exchange rates or other events and are subject to material risks, uncertainties, changes in circumstances and other factors that may be beyond YPF's control or may be difficult to predict.

YPF's actual future financial condition, financial, operating, reserve replacement and other ratios, results of operations, business strategy, geographic concentration, business concentration, production and marketed volumes, reserves, capital expenditures, investments, expansion and other projects, exploration activities, ownership interests, divestments, cost savings and dividend payout policies, as well as actual future economic and other conditions, such as the future price of petroleum and petroleum products, refining margins and exchange rates, could differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward- looking statements. Important factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to fluctuations in the price of petroleum and petroleum products, supply and demand levels, currency fluctuations, exploration, drilling and production results, changes in reserves estimates, success in partnering with third parties, loss of market share, industry competition, environmental risks, physical risks, the risks of doing business in developing countries, legislative, tax, legal and regulatory developments, economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions, political risks, wars and acts of terrorism, natural disasters, project delays or advancements and lack of approvals, as well as those factors described in the filings made by YPF and its affiliates before the Comisión Nacional de Valores in Argentina and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in particular, those described in "Item 3. Key Information-Risk Factors" and "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects" in YPF's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of the foregoing, the forward-looking statements included in this document may not occur.

Except as required by law, YPF does not undertake to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that the projected performance, conditions, or events expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

These materials do not constitute an offer for sale of YPF S.A. bonds, shares or ADRs in the United States or elsewhere. The information contained herein has been prepared to assist interested parties in making their own evaluations of YPF.

Investor Relations

E-mail: inversoresypf@ypf.com

Website: inversores.ypf.com

Macacha Güemes 515

C1106BKK Buenos Aires (Argentina)

Phone: 54 11 5441 1215

Fax: 54 11 5441 2113

24

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

YPF SA published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 21:53:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA
05:59pYPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA : 10-08-2020 HR SEC Art.63
PU
05:54pYPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA : Q2 2020 Earning Release
PU
05:54pYPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA : Financial Tables Q2 2020
PU
05:49pYPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA : Q2 2020 Earnings Webcast Presentation
PU
05:49pYPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA : Tabla de Resultados 2T 2020
PU
05:44pYPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA : 10-08-2020 10-08-2020 Art. 63 2T 2020
PU
05:44pYPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA : Nota de Resultados 2T 2020
PU
05:39pYPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA : presentó los resultados
PU
08/05YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA : half-yearly earnings release
07/31YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA : 31-07-2020 SEC Announcement of results as of the Expirati..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 723 B 9 919 M 9 919 M
Net income 2020 -39 776 M -546 M -546 M
Net Debt 2020 530 B 7 275 M 7 275 M
P/E ratio 2020 -12,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 318 B 4 361 M 4 364 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,17x
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA
Duration : Period :
YPF Sociedad Anónima Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 615,00 ARS
Last Close Price 795,00 ARS
Spread / Highest target 8,81%
Spread / Average Target -22,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sergio Pablo Antonio Affronti Chief Executive Officer & Director
Guillermo Emilio Nielsen Independent Chairman
Carlos Alberto Alfonsi Executive VP-Operations & Transformations
Alejandro Lew Chief Financial Officer
Sergio Fernández Díaz Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA-7.26%4 371
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-6.10%1 761 634
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-50.35%116 314
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-31.46%110 791
TOTAL SE-33.34%101 613
GAZPROM-27.13%59 996
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group