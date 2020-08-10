YPF Sociedad Anónima : Q2 2020 Earning Release 0 08/10/2020 | 05:54pm EDT Send by mail :

Operating income for Q2 2020, before the asset impairment charge, was negative Ps 36.0 billion, compared to the positive Ps 7.2 billion in Q2 2019. Considering the asset impairment charge of Ps 57.4 billion (Ps 43.1 billion net of taxes) for the current quarter, the operating loss reached Ps 93.4 billion. On the other hand, Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2020 was Ps 1.9 billion, 95.5% lower than the Adjusted EBITDA in Q2 2019.

Operating cash flow was Ps 33.6 billion for Q2 2020, 17.4% lower than the Ps 40.7 billion reported for Q2 2019.

Capital expenditures in property, plant and equipment for Q2 2020 were Ps 11.0 billion, 72.4% lower than Q2 2019.

Total hydrocarbon production for Q2 2020 was 466.8 Kboed, 9.5% lower compared to Q2 2019.

The average crude oil processed for Q2 2020 was 191.7 Kbbld, 27.1% lower than Q2 2019, while refinery processing levels were 60.0%. 3 Consolidated Results Q2 2020 2. ANALYSIS OF RESULTS FOR Q2 2020 Revenues for Q2 2020 were Ps 133.6 billion, a decrease of 16.7% compared to Ps 160.3 billion in Q2 2019, primarily due to the below factors. It should be clarified that these variations were impacted by the mandatory lockdown measures implemented by the government in Q2 2020 to prevent the circulation and spread of the COVID-19 virus. Diesel revenues in Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 49.3 billion, a Ps 4.3 billion or 8.0% decrease when compared to Q2 2019;

Gasoline revenues in Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 17.9 billion, a Ps 14.5 billion or 44.6% decrease when compared to Q2 2019;

Natural gas revenues in Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 17.1 billion compared to Ps 19.2 billion in Q2 2019, which represents a decrease of Ps 2.1 billion, or 11.1%;

Retail natural gas revenues (residential customers and small business) and through its marketing to large customers (power plants and industries) in Q2 2020 reached Ps 6.9 billion, which represents a decrease of Ps 2.8 billion, or 28.9%, from Ps 9.7 billion in Q2 2019;

Other domestic sales in Q2 2020, which include lower sales of jet fuel, crude, asphalts, petrochemicals and GLP, among others, totaled Ps 21.8 billion which represents a decrease of Ps 2.1 billion or 9.0%, from Ps 23.9 billion in Q2 2019;

Export revenues in Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 20.5 billion, which represents a decrease of Ps 0.9 billion, or 4.3%, from Ps 21.4 billion in Q2 2019. Cost of sales for Q2 2020 was Ps 146.8 billion, 9.4% higher than Q2 2019. This includes a 21.1% increase in production costs and 32.9% decrease in purchases. Cash costs, which include costs of production and purchases but exclude depreciation and amortization, decreased by 6.4%. These variations were driven primarily by the following factors: Production costs Depreciation of property, plant and equipment amounted to Ps 40.7 billion in Q2 2020, compared to Ps 32.3 billion in Q2 2019, which represents an increase of Ps 8.4 billion or 26.0%;

Lifting costs amounted to Ps 27.0 billion in Q2 2020, which represents an increase of Ps 1.9 billion, or 7.4%, from Ps 25.1 billion in Q2 2019;

Royalties and other production related costs in Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 7.2 billion, from Ps 10.4 billion in Q2 2019, which represents a decrease of Ps 3.2 billion, or 30.5%;

Refining costs in Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 5.9 billion, from Ps 5.7 billion in Q2 2019, which represents an increase of Ps 0.2 billion, or 3.2%;

Transportation costs in Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 5.2 billion, which represents an increase of Ps 0.2 billion, or 2.8%, from Ps 5.0 billion in Q2 2019; 4 Consolidated Results Q2 2020 Expenses related to equipment and services shutdown (stand-by) reached Ps 4.2 billion, from Ps 0.3 billion in Q2 20219, which represents an increase of Ps 3.9 billion, or 1,258.6%. Purchases In Q2 2020 crude oil purchases from third parties amounted to Ps 0.9 billion, which represents a decrease of Ps 11.7 billion, or 92.5%, from Ps 12.6 billion of Q2 2019;

Biofuel (biodiesel and bioethanol) purchases in Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 5.1 billion, which represents a decrease of Ps 2.5 billion, or 32.5%, from Ps 7.6 billion of Q2 2019;

Purchases of natural gas from other producers for resale in the retail distribution segment (residential customers and small businesses) and from its marketing to large customers (power plants and industries) in Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 4.4 billion, which represents a decrease of Ps 0.9 billion, or 17.1%, from Ps 5.3 billion in Q2 2019;

Fuel imports in Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 3.9 billion, which represents a decrease of Ps 6.5 billion, or 62.6%, from Ps 10.4 billion in Q2 2019;

Grain receipts in the agricultural sales segment through the form of barter, which were recorded as purchases, amounted to Ps 9.2 billion, which represents an increase of Ps 3.4 billion, or 59.0%, from Ps 5.8 billion in Q2 2019;

In Q2 2020, a negative stock variation of Ps 5.6 billion was recorded, compared to the positive stock variation registered in Q2 2019 of Ps 5.4 billion, mainly as a result of the decrease in the replacement cost of the Company's inventories. Selling expenses for Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 23.2 billion, an increase of 106.5% compared to Ps 11.2 billion in Q2 2019. In Q2 2020, a credit impairment charge with Distributors was recorded as of June 30, 2020, associated with the accumulated daily differences according to Decree No. 1053/2018, which amounts to Ps 8.0 billion. Therefore, excluding this effect, selling expenses showed an increase of 35.6% compared to the same period in 2019, mainly motivated by higher charges of taxes, fees and contributions, mainly due to the increase in exports withholdings, higher charges for depreciation of fixed assets, higher personnel expenses, and higher contracts for works and other services, among others. Administration expenses for Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 7.4 billion, an increase of 28.3% compared to Ps 5.8 billion in Q2 2019. The increase was mostly due to higher personnel expenses driven mainly by wages adjustments in Q2 2019, higher charges on depreciation of fixed assets, higher IT costs on computer licenses, many of which are denominated in U.S. dollars, partially offset by lower charges related to institutional advertising. Exploration expenses for Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 0.1 billion, representing a decrease of 86.7% compared to Ps 1.1 billion for Q2 2019. During Q2 2020, the Company recognized a non-recurring charge for deterioration of property, plant and equipment of Ps 57.4 billion mainly for the CGU Gas - Neuquén Basin of Ps 49.2 billion (net effect of the tax on profits of Ps 36.9 billion) and CGU Gas - Austral Basin of Ps 8.1 billion (net effect of income tax of 5 Consolidated Results Q2 2020 Ps 6.1 billion) mainly based on an expected reduction in gas prices due to the situation that this market is facing both globally and due to local dynamics. This price trend is incorporated in the projections for the coming months, all of which has an impact on investments and activity, causing the deterioration in the value of the assets for the recorded charge. Said charge has not affected the Company's cash generation. Other operating results, net, for Q2 2020 represented a gain of Ps 7.9 billion, compared to the loss of Ps 0.9 billion for Q2 2019. This variation is mainly explained by the sale of 11% of YPF's stake in the Bandurria Sur area to Bandurria Sur Investments S.A. (BSI), a company whose share package is composed 50% by Shell Argentina S.A. and 50% by Equinor Argentina S.A., for Ps 4.4 billion. Additionally, in Q2 2020, a result is included in relation to an insurance for the uncontrolled-wells incident occurred in the areas of Bandurria Sur and Loma La Lata, which amounts to Ps 2.7 billion, and as of date is pending collection. Financial results, net, for Q2 2020 represented a gain of Ps 5.2 billion, compared to the loss of Ps 14.4 billion in Q2 2019. As such, a higher positive foreign exchange was registered over net liabilities in Ps 16.3 billion, due to the depreciation of the Argentine peso observed during Q2 2020, compared to the same period in 2019, where there was an appreciation of the Argentine peso. On the other hand, higher negative interests for Ps 6.0 billion were recorded product of higher average indebtedness, measured in pesos, compared to the same period. Lastly, in Q2 2020 there were higher positive charges for other financial results for Ps 10.3 billion and greater negative charges for financial updates for Ps 0.5 billion. Income tax expense during Q2 2020 amounted to a gain of Ps 0.9 billion, compared to a gain of Ps 3.0 billion for Q2 2019. Net income for Q2 2020 before the asset impairment charge was a loss of Ps 42.0 billion, compared to the net income loss of Ps 2.3 billion in Q2 2019. Considering the asset impairment charge of Ps 57.4 billion (Ps 43.1 billion net of taxes) during Q2 2020, the net income was negative in Ps 85.0 billion, compared to the net income reported of Ps 2.3 billion in Q2 2019. Capital expenditures for property, plant and equipment in Q2 2020 were Ps 11.0 billion, a 72.4% decrease compared to the capital expenditures made during Q2 2019. 6 Consolidated Results Q2 2020 3. ANALYSIS OF OPERATING RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT FOR Q2 20203.1 UPSTREAM Q2 Q1 Q2 Var.% ( Unaudited Figures) Jan-Jun Jan-Jun Var.% 2019 2020 2020 Q2 20/ Q2 19 2019 2020 2020/2019 4,212 664 -73,792 N/A Operating income 2,549 -73,128 N/A (Million Ps) 4,212 664 -16,496 N/A Operating income before reversal/ impairment of assets 2,549 -15,832 N/A (Million Ps) 74,059 80,829 54,144 -26.9% Revenues 129,604 134,973 4.1% (Million Ps) 224.0 225.1 200.8 -10.3% Crude oil production 225.2 213.0 -5.4% (Kbbld) 39.4 44.9 45.7 16.2% NGL production 40.5 45.3 11.9% (Kbbld) 40.1 38.2 35.0 -12.7% Gas production 37.4 36.6 -2.2% (Mm3d) 515.7 510.3 466.8 -9.5% Total production 501.2 488.6 -2.5% (Kboed) 1,056 711 136 -87.1% Exploration costs 2,568 847 -67.0% (Million Ps) 31,856 29,274 7,022 -78.0% Capital Expenditures 56,660 36,296 -35.9% (Million Ps) 27,893 35,195 32,131 15.2% Depreciation 51,018 67,326 32.0% (Million Ps) Realization Prices 58.7 48.5 28.9 -50.8% Average crude oil price in domestic market 55.9 38.7 -30.7% (US$/bbl) 3.93 2.77 2.51 -36.1% Average gas price (*) 3.82 2.64 -30.9% (US$/Mmbtu) (*) The average gas price has been recalculated due to the change in the accrual of the Gas Plan and the adjustments for final billing. In Q2 2020, the Upstream business segment before the asset impairment charge, recorded an operating loss of Ps 16.5 billion, compared to a gain of Ps 4.2 billion in Q2 2019. Considering the asset impairment charge of Ps 57.3 billion, the operating loss for this segment in Q2 2020 was Ps 73.8 billion. Revenues were Ps 54.1 billion for Q2 2020, a decrease of 26.9% compared to Q2 2019, primarily due to the following factors: Crude oil revenues amounted to Ps 35.9 billion, a decrease of 33.1% or Ps 17.8 billion compared to Ps 53.7 billion in Q2 2019 as the intersegment price of oil decreased by approximately 24.2% measured in Argentine pesos. The average realization price for crude oil in dollars during Q2 2020 decreased by 50.8% to US$ 28.9/bbl. Crude oil volume transferred between segments decreased 9.0%;

Natural gas revenues reached Ps 18.5 billion, 16.5% or Ps 3.6 billion lower than the Ps 22.1 billion in Q2 2019 as a result of a 7.7% decrease in the average price in pesos. The average realization price for the quarter in dollars was US$2.51/Mmbtu, 36.1% lower than in Q2 2019. Moreover, volumes sold between segments decreased by 9.1% compared to Q2 2019. Total hydrocarbon production for Q2 2020 was 466.8 Kboed, 9.5% lower than Q2 2019. These variations were mainly affected by the mandatory lockdown measures put in place by the government authorities in 7 Consolidated Results Q2 2020 response to the COVID-19 pandemic during Q2 2020, as mentioned above. Crude oil production declined 10.3%, resulting in 200.8 Kbbld, being affected mainly by the lockdown. The production of natural gas decreased 12.7% compared to the same period of 2019, reaching 35.0 Mm3d, driven by the natural decline of the fields due to the decrease in activity negatively affected by a context of excess supply and lower demand. In turn, NGL production increased 16.2% to 45.7 Kbbld given that Q2 2019 was primarily affected by the losses from the general power cut in Argentina in June 2019 along with the fire in the DOW Ethylene plant that limited the use of the installed capacity in MEGA for the production of Ethane that could not be delivered for refining. Regarding the development activity, in Q2 2020, no wells operated by YPF have been put into production. Regarding the non-operated activity, 3 new wells have been put into production, two conventional wells and one shale well. During Q2 2020, in the shale areas, YPF´s net hydrocarbon production reached 98.9 Kboed, of which 73.5% comes from YPF's operated areas. This level of production represents an increase of 20.7% compared to Q2 2019. This production is comprised of 35.8 Kbbld of crude oil, 14.1 Kbbld of NGL and 7.8 Mm3d of natural gas. At the end of Q2 2020 there are a total of 856 active wells, of which 91 are not operated. In addition, there are 13 drilling rigs and 5 workovers on stand-by since the beginning of the lockdown period. With respect to tight development, net production in Q2 2020 reached a total of 8.4 Mm3d of natural gas, 4.2 Kbbld of NGL and 4.2 Kbbld of crude oil, of which 85.1% comes from YPF´s operated areas. Operating costs (excluding exploration expenses) for Q2 2020 totaled Ps 78.3 billion, a 14.3% increase compared to Q2 2019, of which we highlight the following: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment amounted to Ps 32.1 billion in Q2 2020 compared to Ps 27.9 billion in Q2 2019, representing an increase of Ps 4.2 billion, or 15.2%, mainly due to the appreciation of the assets considering their valuation in U.S. dollars, which is the functional currency of the Company;

Lifting costs for Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 27.0 billion, an increase of Ps 1.9 billion or 7.4% compared to Ps 25.1 billion in Q2 2019. In turn, the increase in the unit indicator, measured in Argentine pesos, was 18.7%, below the general increase in prices of the economy affected by less activity as a result of the decrease in fuel demand and by consequent adjustments in the production level, in addition to the security protocols established in each operation;

Royalties and other production related costs in Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 7.2 billion, which represents a decrease of Ps 3.2 billion, or 30.5%, compared to Ps 10.4 billion in Q2 2019. Of this decrease, Ps 2.2 billion, or 29.0% was related to royalties in connection with crude oil production, and Ps 1.0 billion, or 34.3% was related to royalties for natural gas production, in both cases due to lower production and to lower wellhead values of these products measured in Argentine pesos;

Transportation costs related to production (trucks, pipelines and polyducts in deposit) for Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 3.1 billion, an increase of Ps 1.0 billion, or 50.9%, compared to Ps 2.1 billion for Q2 2019 due to higher tariffs measured in Argentine pesos; 8 Consolidated Results Q2 2020 Expenses related to equipment and services shutdown (stand-by) reached Ps 4.2 billion, from Ps 0.3 billion in Q2 20219, which represents an increase of Ps 3.9 billion, mainly as a result of the health crisis in the country that stopped the execution of projects in order to guarantee the safety of the personnel involved and having a level of production according to the market needs. Exploration expenses for Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 0.1 billion, a decrease of 87.1% compared to Ps 1.0 billion for Q2 2019, mainly due to lower negative results from unproductive exploratory drilling during the quarter in a differential amount of Ps 0.4 billion. During Q2 2020, the Company recognized a non-recurring charge for deterioration of property, plant and equipment of Ps 57.3 billion mainly for the CGU Gas - Neuquén Basin of Ps 49.2 billion (net effect of the tax on profits of Ps 36.9 billion) and CGU Gas - Austral Basin of Ps 8.1 billion (net effect of income tax of Ps 6.1 billion) mainly based on an expected reduction in gas prices due to the situation that this market is facing both globally and locally, due to specific dynamics mentioned above. This price trend is incorporated in the projections for the coming months, all of which impacts on investments and activity, causing the deterioration in the value of the assets for the recorded charge. Said charge has not affected the Company's cash generation. Other operating results, net, for Q2 2020 represented a gain of Ps 7.9 billion, compared to Q2 2019. This variation is mainly explained by the sale of 11% of YPF's stake in the Bandurria Sur area to Bandurria Sur Investments S.A. (BSI), a company whose share package is composed 50% by Shell Argentina S.A. and 50% by Equinor Argentina S.A., for Ps 4.4 billion. Additionally, in Q2 2020, a result is included in relation to an insurance for the uncontrolled-wells incident occurred in the areas of Bandurria Sur and Loma La Lata, which amounts to Ps 2.7 billion, and as of date is pending collection. Unit operating cash costs in U.S. dollars decreased 23.6% to US$ 15.5/boe in Q2 2020 from US$ 20.3/boe in Q2 2019, including taxes of US$ 2.9/boe and US$ 5.8/boe, respectively. In turn, the average lifting cost for YPF in Q2 2020 was US$ 9.4/boe, 23.9% lower than Q2 2019. CAPEX Capital expenditures for the Upstream business segment for Q2 2020 were Ps 7.0 billion, a 78.0% decrease compared to Q2 2019. Of these capital expenditures, 47.5% were invested in drilling and workover activities, 51.2% in facilities and the remaining 1.3% in exploration and other activities in the Upstream business segment. Investment activity throughout Q2 2020 was affected by the lockdown decree enacted by the national government due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a consequence, at the end of March, the drilling and workover equipment and engineering works were halted, entering only minor charges. In Q2 2020 there was no exploration activity due to DNU 297/2020 establishing the preventive and mandatory lockdown and social distancing measures. 9 Consolidated Results Q2 2020 3.2 DOWNSTREAM Q2 Q1 Q2 Var.% ( Unaudited Figures) Jan-Jun Jan-Jun Var.% 2019 2020 2020 Q2 20/ Q2 19 2019 2020 2020/2019 1,339 4,133 186 -86.1% Operating income 14,622 4,319 -70.5% (Million Ps) 125,104 144,733 104,925 -16.1% Revenues 234,041 249,658 6.7% (Million Ps) 3,880 3,552 2,682 -30.9% Sales of refined products in domestic market 7,745 6,234 -19.5% (Km3) 405 586 363 -10.4% Exports of refined products 925 949 2.6% (Km3) 175 166 95 -45.7% Sales of petrochemical products in domestic market (*) 336 261 -22.3% (Ktn) 58 60 53 -8.6% Exports of petrochemical products 143 113 -21.0% (Ktn) 262.8 275.4 191.7 -27.1% Crude oil processed 265.9 233.5 -12.2% (Kbbld) 82% 86% 60% -27.1% Refinery utilization 83% 73% -12.2% (%) 5,979 5,201 2,483 -58.5% Capital Expenditures 9,547 7,684 -19.5% (Million Ps) 4,731 6,999 7,716 63.1% Depreciation 8,758 14,715 68.0% (Million Ps) 564 533 442 -21.7% Average domestic market gasoline price (**) 567 504 -11.1% (US$/m3) 614 576 460 -25.2% Average domestic market diesel price 606 521 -14.0% (US$/m3) (*) Fertilizer sales not included. (**) The average domestic market gasoline price has been recalculated for Jan-Jun 2019. Operating income for the Downstream business segment for Q2 2020 was a gain of Ps 0.2 billion, compared to the gain of Ps 1.3 billion recorded in Q2 2019. Revenues were Ps 104.9 billion in Q2 2020, representing a 16.1% decrease compared to Ps 125.1 billion in Q2 2019, primarily due to the following factors. These variations were affected by the mandatory lockdown implemented in Q2 2020 as mentioned above: Diesel revenues in Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 49.3 billion, which represents a reduction of Ps

billion, or 8.0%, compared to those of Q2 2019, due to lower total volumes shipped of nearly 20.3%, partially offset by an increase of 15.5% in the average price obtained for the diesel mix in Argentine pesos, while in the market there was a decrease of this product of approximately 18.6%. Additionally, the volume of Infinia Diesel (premium diesel) sold decreased by 30.1%;

Gasoline revenues in Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 17.9 billion, which represents a decrease of Ps

billion, or 44.6% compared to those of Q2 2019, due to lower total volumes shipped of nearly 54.1%, partially offset by an increase of 20.5% in the average price obtained for the gasoline mix in Argentine pesos, while in the market there was a decrease for this product of approximately 50.7%. Additionally, during the quarter there was a 58.2% reduction in the volumes of Infinia Gasoline (premium gasoline) sold;

10 Consolidated Results Q2 2020 Other sales in the domestic market for Q2 2020 totaled Ps 18.4 billion, representing a decrease of Ps 0.3 billion or 1.6% compared to Q2 2019. We highlight the reduction in sales of jet fuel by 88.0%, lower sales of asphalts by 68.2%, lower sales of petrochemicals by 27.7%, in all these cases mainly due to lower volumes sold of these products. This effect was offset by higher sales of flours and grains by 181.1% and of fertilizers by 139.4%;

Export revenues in the Downstream segment during Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 19.3 billion, representing a decrease of Ps 1.1 billion, or 5.5%, compared to such exports in Q2 2019. We highlight lower sales of jet fuel by Ps 5.6 billion or 94.0%, driven by a decrease of 93.4% in volumes sold, and a 9.0% decrease in prices, as well as lower sales of petrochemicals by Ps 0.9 billion. Additionally, flours and soybean oil exports had an increase of Ps 3.6 billion or 68.1% compared to Q2 2019, motivated by an increase of 52.6% in the prices obtained measured in Argentine pesos and an increase of 10.2% in volumes sold. There were higher exports of virgin naphtha by Ps 0.9 billion, of crude oil by Ps 0.6 billion and of diesel by Ps 80 million. Cost of sales and operating expenses for Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 90.4 billion representing a reduction of Ps 22.4 billion, or 19.9%, compared to Q2 2019, with the following highlights: Crude oil purchases in Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 36.8 billion, a Ps 27.8 billion or 43.0% decrease compared to Ps 64.6 billion in Q2 2019. A 26.2% decrease in the prices of crude oil expressed in Argentine pesos was observed, mainly due to the decrease in the price of international and national crudes. In turn, crude oil volumes purchased from third parties reduced by 79.6%, while the volume of crude oil transferred from the Upstream segment decreased by 9.0%;

Biofuel purchases (biodiesel and bioethanol) for the Q2 2020 period amounted to Ps 5.1 billion, representing a reduction of Ps 2.5 billion, or 32.5% with respect to Q2 2020, mainly due to a decrease of 51.5% and 57.2% in the volumes acquired of biodiesel and bioethanol respectively; partially offset by higher prices of biodiesel by 50.9% and bioethanol by 40.6%;

Grain receipts in the agricultural sales segment through the form of barter, which were recorded as purchases, amounted to Ps 9.2 billion, which represents an increase of Ps 3.4 billion, or 59.0%, from Ps 5.8 billion in Q2 2019. This is due to a 41.0% increase in the average price and 12.8% in the volumes received;

In Q2 2020, a negative stock variation of Ps 3.2 billion was recorded in this segment compared to the positive stock variation of Ps 2.0 billion in Q2 2019, mainly due to the decrease in the crude price in Q2 2020 (at the applicable transfer price);

Regarding production costs, refining costs for Q2 2020 totaled Ps 5.9 billion, which represents an increase of Ps 0.2 billion, or 3.2%, compared to Ps 5.7 billion in Q2 2019. This increase was mainly driven by higher consumption of electricity and other supplies, higher charges for services; partially offset by lower repair and maintenance charges and for consumption of materials and spare parts;

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment in Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 6.4 billion, which represents an increase of Ps 2.5 billion, or 63.3%, mainly due to higher value of assets subject 11 Consolidated Results Q2 2020 to depreciation compared to the same period of previous year and due to the higher valuation thereof when considering that the Company´s functional currency is the U.S. dollar; Transport costs linked to production (shipping, oil pipelines and polyducts) for Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 2.4 billion, which represents a decrease of Ps 0.1 billion, or 5.1% compared to Ps 2.5 billion in Q2 2019 driven mainly by lower activity product of the lockdown measures put in place. Selling expenses in Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 14.0 billion, representing an increase of Ps 3.5 billion, or 33.6%, compared to Ps 10.5 billion in Q2 2019. This rise was mainly driven by higher charges on taxes, fees and contributions, mainly due to the increase in exports withholdings, higher charges on depreciation of fixed assets and higher personnel expenses, higher provisions for doubtful trade receivables, higher contracts for works and other services, among others. The volume of crude oil processed in Q2 2020 was 191.7 Kbbld, 27.1% lower compared to Q2 2019 mainly due to the lockdown in Q2 2020 that had a decrease in demand for refined products and consequently less crude processed associated. With these levels of processing, there was a lower production of Diesel (-14.0%) and a lower production of Gasoline (-47.0%). In addition, the production of other refined products such as LPG, petroleum coal, asphalts and lubricant bases decreased, while the production of fuel oil and petrochemical naphtha increased compared to Q2 2019. CAPEX Capital expenditures for Q2 2020 were Ps 2.5 billion, 58.5% lower compared to Q2 2019. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic framed in the mandatory lockdown dictated by the national government, there was an important decrease in activity. The impact reached different levels in each region, since some were able to quickly return to activity due to a decrease in infections; while others, such as in the province of Buenos Aires where a large part of the Downstream investments are focused, continue with most of the projects paralyzed. Despite this context, engineering developments continue for the new diesel and gasoline hydrotreating units to be carried out in the three refineries to comply with the new fuel specifications. This will allow to reach the specifications set in Resolution 576/2019 of the Ministry of Treasury that will become effective in 2024. In the Luján de Cuyo Refinery, based on the flexibility of the lockdown established in the province of Mendoza, works to revamp the MTBE Unit to ETBE were restarted, so that during the second half of 2021, ethanol can be incorporated directly into the blending of gasolines. In the refining, logistics and dispatch facilities for petroleum products, essential investments continued to be made to maintain safety conditions for people and the environment, while taking all necessary precautions to minimize the risk of COVID-19 spread. 12 Consolidated Results Q2 2020 3.3 GAS AND ENERGY Q2 Q1 Q2 Var.% ( Unaudited Figures) Jan-Jun Jan-Jun Var.% 2019 2020 2020 Q2 20/ Q2 19 2019 2020 2020/2019 1,857 -1,100 -8,805 N/A Operating income 1,623 -9,905 N/A (Million Ps) 1,857 -1,100 -8,743 N/A Operating income before reversal/ impairment of assets 1,623 -9,843 N/A (Million Ps) 34,247 29,277 30,293 -11.5% Revenues 56,035 59,570 6.3% (Million Ps) 1,014 847 646 -36.3% Capital Expenditures 2,191 1,493 -31.9% (Million Ps) 312 405 445 42.6% Depreciation 581 850 46.3% (Million Ps) In Q2 2020, the Gas and Energy business segment before the asset impairment charge, reported an operating loss of Ps 8.7 billion during Q2 2020 compared to an operating gain of Ps 1.9 billion during Q2 2019. Considering the asset impairment charge of Ps 62 million, the negative operating income for this segment for Q2 2020 was 8.8 billion. The revenues of the segment during Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 30.3 billion, representing a decrease of 11.5% compared to Q2 2019, of which we highlight the following: Sales of natural gas as producers in the local market and abroad decreased by Ps 3.6 billion, or 16.2% to Ps 18.5 billion from Ps 22.1 billion in Q2 2019, as a consequence of a decrease in the average price of natural gas of 5.5% (in Argentine pesos) and a 11.3% decrease in the volumes sold. This decrease is mainly explained by a lower demand due to the implemented lockdown measures that was greater than the reduction in supply in the market which caused greater price competition. This was evidenced in power plant auctions and sales to industries;

Sales of natural gas to the retail segment (residential customers and small industries) and through its marketing to large customers (power plants and industries) decreased by Ps 2.8 billion, or 28.9%, to Ps 6.9 billion from Ps 9.7 billion in Q2 2019. This effect was due to the fact that our controlled company Metrogas S.A. obtained lower volumes of gas sold by 28.6% through its distribution network;

The Tango FLNG unit operation started in 2019, a floating natural gas liquefaction facility, whose revenues totaled Ps 0.7 billion during Q2 2020, compared to Ps 63 million in Q2 2019. Total operating costs for Q2 2020 amounted to Ps 39.0 billion representing an increase of 22.3%, compared to Ps 31.9 billion in Q2 2019, primarily due to the following factors: Purchases of natural gas amounted to Ps 18.8 billion, decreasing by Ps 3.4 billion or 15.4% from Ps 22.2 billion in Q2 2019, driven by a 7.4% decrease in prices, measured in Argentine pesos, and an 8.7% of lower volumes acquired. In addition, volume purchased from third parties increased by 24.7%, while volumes transferred from the Upstream segment decreased by 9.1%;

Purchases of natural gas from other producers for resale in the retail distribution segment (residential customers and small businesses) and from its marketing to large customers (power 13 Consolidated Results Q2 2020 plants and industries) in Q2 2020 amounted Ps 4.2 billion, which represents a decrease of Ps 1.0 billion, or 20.3%, from Ps 5.2 billion in Q2 2019, mainly driven by a reduction in prices and volumes purchased;

In the current period, a credit impairment charge has been registered with Distributors, associated with accumulated daily differences according to Decree No. 1053/2018, which amounts Ps 8.0 billion. 3.4 CORPORATE AND OTHERS This business segment involves mainly corporate costs and other activities that are not reported in any of the previously mentioned business segments. Corporate operating income for Q2 2020 was a loss of Ps 6.8 billion, compared to a loss of Ps 2.7 billion in Q2 2019. In the current quarter, there were lower revenues from our controlled company A-Evangelista S.A. driven by the lower activity from the implemented lockdown measures. Additionally, there were higher charges in personnel expenses mainly due to wages adjustments in the second semester of 2019, higher IT costs on computer licenses, many of which are denominated in U.S. dollars, together with higher charges for depreciation of fixed assets. Consolidation adjustments to eliminate results among business segments not transferred to third parties were negative Ps 4.3 billion for Q2 2020 compared to positive Ps 2.5 billion for Q2 2019. In the current quarter, the gap between the transfer prices between businesses and the replacement cost of the Company's inventories increased, while in Q2 2019 decreased. In both cases, the movement of transfer prices reflects changes in market prices, especially of crude oil. 14 Consolidated Results Q2 2020 4. LIQUIDITY AND SOURCES OF CAPITAL In Q2 2020, net cash flows provided by operating activities amounted to Ps 33.6 billion, which represents a 17.4% decrease compared to Q2 2019. This Ps 7.1 billion negative variation was mainly due to a decrease in Adjusted EBITDA, partially offsetting by a decrease in working capital variations that includes, among others, the collection of three installments of "Plan Gas Bonds". Net cash flows used in investing activities were Ps 3.3 billion for Q2 2020, 93.1% lower than in Q2 2019 which represents a negative variation of Ps 44.7 billion. Investments in fixed and intangible assets were Ps 19.3 billion in Q2 2020, 55.8% lower than in Q2 2019 given that Q2 2020 was entirely affected by the preventive and lockdown measures. Besides, there were higher collections of financial assets, net of Ps 8.5 billion and higher collections for assignment of participation in areas by Ps 7.5 billion related to the sale of the 11% stake in the Bandurria Sur area and the transfer of 50% of the participation and operation of the offshore area CAN_100. Moreover, in Q2 2020, there were lower contributions and acquisitions of interests in companies and joint ventures by Ps 4.7 billion. Because of its financing activities, in Q2 2020 the Company had a net decrease in funds of Ps 19.6 billion, compared to a net increase of Ps 6.6 billion in Q2 2019. This difference was mainly driven by a net decrease in debt of Ps 20.1 billion, by a higher interest payment of Ps 5.2 billion and by a higher leasing payment of Ps 1.1 billion. The previously described cash generation, together with the Company's investment in Argentine sovereign bonds, including those received to cancel the accounts receivables of the Gas Plan program for the year 2015, which are still in the Company´s portfolio, resulted in a position of cash and cash equivalents of Ps 91.7 billion(1) as of June 30, 2020. Total debt in U.S. dollars was US$ 8.7 billion, and net debt was US$ 7.4 billion(2) with a Net debt / Adjusted EBITDA LTM ratio of 2.94x(2). The average interest rate for debt denominated in Argentine pesos at the end of Q2 2020 was 30.9%, while the average interest rate for debt denominated in U.S. dollars was 7.5%. YPF negotiable obligations issued during Q2 2020 are detailed below: Local issuances YPF Notes Issue Date Maturity Currency Amount Interest rate Series X 4/17/2020 7/17/2020 ARS 993.5 Badlar + 3.0% Reopen Series III 4/17/2020 12/6/2020 ARS 496.1 Badlar + 6.16% Series XI 5/22/2020 11/22/2021 USD 93.2 0.0% Reopen Series III 5/22/2020 12/6/2020 ARS 476.5 Badlar + 5.0% Series XII 6/12/2020 6/12/2022 USD 78.4 1.5% Reopen Series III 6/12/2020 12/6/2020 ARS 1,577.6 Badlar + 4.35% Includes investments in financial assets (government securities) of US$ 115 million at market value. Net debt: US$ 7,387 million / Adjusted EBITDA LTM: US$ 2,515 million = 2.94x. Net debt is calculated as total debt less cash & cash equivalents. 15 Consolidated Results Q2 2020 In addition, on July 2, 2020, the company offered the Class XIII negotiable obligations denominated in US dollars at a fixed rate of 8.5% amortizing with final maturity in 2025, to be issued in exchange for the Class XLVII negotiable obligations that were issued in 2016 by a nominal value of US$ 1 billion maturing in 2021. On July 31, 2020, the offer expired. The nominal value of the Class XLVII negotiable obligations presented for the exchange was US$ 587.3 million, representing an acceptance level of 58.73%. As a result of the operation, YPF issued Class XIII negotiable obligations for US$ 542.8 million and made a payment of approximately US$ 90 million in cash (including interest accrued and not paid by Class XLVII), which allowed to extend the maturity of the original title. 16 Consolidated Results Q2 2020 5. TABLES AND NOTES 17 Consolidated Results Q2 2020 5.1 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME YPF S.A. AND CONTROLLED COMPANIES (Unaudited, figures expressed in millions of pesos) Q2 Q1 Q2 Var.% Jan-Jun Jan-Jun Var.% 2019 2020 2020 Q2 20/ Q2 19 2019 2020 2020 / 2019 Revenues 160,329 174,670 133,558 -16.7% 291,236 308,228 5.8% (134,211) (145,914) (146,822) 9.4% Costs (238,965) (292,736) 22.5% 26,118 28,756 (13,264) N/A Gross profit 52,271 15,492 -70.4% (11,217) (13,876) (23,168) 106.5% Selling expenses (21,037) (37,044) 76.1% (5,756) (6,749) (7,383) 28.3% Administration expenses (10,524) (14,132) 34.3% (1,056) (716) (140) -86.7% Exploration expenses (2,577) (856) -66.8% - - (57,429) N/A Impairment of property, plant and equipment - (57,429) N/A (921) 7,383 7,940 N/A Other operating results, net (334) 15,323 N/A 7,168 14,798 (93,444) N/A Operating income 17,799 (78,646) N/A 1,955 1,420 2,300 17.6% Income of interests in companies and joint ventures 3,514 3,720 5.9% (5,541) 20,806 30,817 N/A Finance Income 19,802 51,623 N/A (10,666) (30,134) (37,680) N/A Finance Cost (30,663) (67,814) N/A 1,765 (1,293) 12,075 N/A Other financial results 4,442 10,782 N/A (14,442) (10,621) 5,212 N/A Financial results, net (6,419) (5,409) -15.7% (5,319) 5,597 (85,932) N/A Net profit before income tax 14,894 (80,335) N/A 2,992 754 884 -70.5% Income tax (25,374) 1,638 N/A (2,327) 6,351 (85,048) N/A Net profit for the period (10,480) (78,697) N/A (2,684) 6,212 (84,630) N/A Net profit for shareholders of the parent company (10,869) (78,418) N/A 357 139 (418) N/A Net profits for noncontrolling interest 389 (279) N/A (6.85) 15.83 (215.67) N/A Earnings per share basic and diluted (27.71) (199.84) N/A (5,427) 43,274 55,744 N/A Other comprehensive Income 50,910 99,018 94.5% (7,754) 49,625 (29,304) N/A Total comprehensive income for the period 40,430 20,321 -49.7% 44,151 63,868 11,591 -73.7% EBITDA (*) 86,325 75,459 -12.6% Note: Information reported in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). EBITDA = Operating income + Depreciation of property, plant and equipment + Depreciation of the right of use assets + Amortization of intangible assets + Unproductive exploratory drillings + (Recovery) / Deterioration of property, plant and equipment. 18 Consolidated Results Q2 2020 5.2 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET YPF S.A. AND CONTROLLED COMPANIES (Unaudited, figures expressed in millions of Argentine pesos) 12/31/2019 06/30/2020 Non-current Assets Intangible assets 37,179 42,868 Properties, plant and equipment 1,069,011 1,144,901 Assets for leasing 61,391 62,330 Investments in companies and joint ventures 67,590 81,190 Deferred tax assets, net 1,583 2,332 Other receivables 11,789 11,305 Trade receivables 15,325 5,258 Total Non-current assets 1,263,868 1,350,184 Current Assets Inventories 80,479 101,284 Contract assets 203 442 Other receivables 36,192 32,543 Trade receivables 118,077 100,978 Investment in financial assets 8,370 8,119 Cash and cash equivalents 66,100 83,541 Total current assets 309,421 326,907 Total assets 1,573,289 1,677,091 Shareholders' equity Shareholders' contributions 10,572 10,861 Reserves, other comprehensive income and retained earnings 531,977 551,836 Non-controlling interest 5,550 6,012 Total Shareholders' equity 548,099 568,709 Non-current Liabilities Provisions 144,768 172,804 Deferred tax liabilities, net 97,231 96,294 Contract liabilities 294 - Income tax payable 3,387 2,917 Other taxes payable 1,428 239 Liabilities from leasing 40,391 41,511 Loans 419,651 415,576 Other liabilities 703 757 Accounts payable 2,465 2,467 Total Non-current Liabilities 710,318 732,565 Current Liabilities Provisions 5,460 6,250 Contract liabilities 7,404 6,085 Income tax payable 1,964 1,344 Other taxes payable 11,437 13,851 Salaries and social security 10,204 9,300 Liabilities from leasing 21,389 24,925 Loans 107,109 195,824 Other liabilities 1,310 1,495 Accounts payable 148,595 116,743 Total Current Liabilities 314,872 375,817 Total Liabilities 1,025,190 1,108,382 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity 1,573,289 1,677,091 Note: Information reported in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). 19 Consolidated Results Q2 2020 5.3 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW YPF S.A. AND CONTROLLED COMPANIES (Unaudited, figures expressed in millions of Argentine pesos) Q2 Q1 Q2 Jan-Jun Jan-Jun 2019 2020 2020 2019 2020 Operating activities (2,327) 6,351 (85,048) Net income (10,480) (78,697) (1,955) (1,420) (2,300) Income of interests in companies and joint ventures (3,514) (3,720) 33,707 43,636 42,936 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 61,755 86,572 2,333 4,752 3,927 Depreciation of the right-of-use assets 4,353 8,679 553 669 740 Amortization of intangible assets 1,036 1,409 Losses of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets and consumption of 4,467 4,737 2,623 8,764 7,360 materials (2,992) (754) (884) Income tax charge 25,374 (1,638) 4,091 3,862 12,303 Net increase in provisions 7,304 16,165 - - 57,429 Impairment of property, plant and equipment - 57,429 10,254 9,840 (7,600) Interest, exchange differences and others 1,822 2,240 114 147 153 Stock compensation plans 217 300 - (458) (2,731) Accrued insurance - (3,189) - (6,356) (5,877) Results for assignment of participation in areas - (12,233) Changes in assets and liabilities: (13,855) 15,390 11,829 Trade receivables (15,237) 27,219 503 (3,995) 11,262 Other receivables (2,875) 7,267 (5,414) (10,952) 5,563 Inventories (9,612) (5,389) 12,736 (3,406) (11,976) Accounts payable 18,261 (15,382) (1,136) 365 12 Other taxes payable 809 377 1,253 (1,775) 932 Salaries and Social Security 830 (843) 152 173 (22) Other liabilities 384 151 (1,081) (1,351) (288) Decrease in provisions included in liabilities for payments / utilization (1,943) (1,639) 22 (517) 254 Contract Assets (96) (263) 2,602 86 (1,305) Contract Liabilities (230) (1,219) 711 130 1,966 Dividends received 761 2,096 - 247 757 Insurance charge for loss of profit 758 1,004 (3,992) (446) (1,010) Income tax payments (5,055) (1,456) 40,746 58,955 33,645 Net cash flow from operating activities 83,386 92,600 Investing activities (43,785) (48,540) (19,346) Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (74,315) (67,886) (4,676) - - Contributions and acquisitions of interests in companies and joint ventures (4,676) - - - 28,172 Collection for sale of financial assets 957 28,172 - - (19,649) Payments for the acquisition of financial assets - (19,649) 452 - - Interest received from financial assets 452 - - 6,356 7,511 Collection for assignment of participation in areas - 13,867 (48,009) (42,184) (3,312) Net cash flow from investing activities (77,582) (45,496) Financing activities (23,758) (20,964) (58,093) Payment of loans (33,292) (79,057) (8,372) (16,043) (13,544) Payment of interests (16,997) (29,587) 42,158 25,221 56,367 Proceeds from loans 55,239 81,588 (280) - - Acquisition of own shares (280) - (3,016) (5,936) (4,123) Payment of leasing (5,571) (10,059) (124) (264) (176) Payment of interests related to income tax (124) (440) 6,608 (17,986) (19,569) Net cash flow from financing activities (1,025) (37,555) 431 4,247 3,645 Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 5,568 7,892 (224) 3,032 14,409 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 10,347 17,441 56,599 66,100 69,132 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 46,028 66,100 56,375 69,132 83,541 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 56,375 83,541 (224) 3,032 14,409 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 10,347 17,441 COMPONENTS OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD 5,967 6,429 5,865 Cash 5,967 5,865 50,408 62,703 77,676 Other Financial Assets 50,408 77,676 56,375 69,132 83,541 TOTAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD 56,375 83,541 Note: Information reported in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). 20 Consolidated Results Q2 2020 5.4 CONSOLIDATED BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION YPF S.A. AND CONTROLLED COMPANIES (Unaudited, figures expressed in millions of Argentine pesos) Q2 2020 Upstream Downstream Gas & Energy Corporate and Consolidation Total Other Adjustments Revenues 250 104,139 27,878 2,448 (1,157) 133,558 Revenues from intersegment sales 53,894 786 2,415 4,510 (61,605) - Revenues 54,144 104,925 30,293 6,958 (62,762) 133,558 Operating Income (73,792) 186 (8,805) (6,773) (4,260) (93,444) Income of interests in companies and joint ventures - 738 1,562 - - 2,300 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 32,131 7,716 445 2,644 - 42,936 Impairment of property, plant and equipment 57,296 - 62 71 - 57,429 Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment 7,022 2,483 646 893 - 11,044 Assets 763,538 556,344 200,831 150,716 5,662 1,677,091 Q2 2019 Upstream Downstream Gas & Energy Corporate and Consolidation Total Other Adjustments Revenues 831 124,255 31,923 4,701 (1,381) 160,329 Revenues from intersegment sales 73,228 849 2,324 5,686 (82,087) - Revenues 74,059 125,104 34,247 10,387 (83,468) 160,329 Operating Income 4,212 1,339 1,857 (2,702) 2,462 7,168 Income of interests in companies and joint ventures - 701 1,254 - - 1,955 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 27,893 4,731 312 771 - 33,707 Impairment of property, plant and equipment - - - - - - Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment 31,856 5,979 1,014 1,232 - 40,081 Assets 555,239 361,214 157,392 102,583 (2,663) 1,173,765 21 Consolidated Results Q2 2020 5.5 MAIN FINANCIAL MAGNITUDES IN U.S. DOLLARS (Unaudited figures) Million USD 2019 2020 2020 Var.% 2019 2020 Var.% Q2 Q1 Q2 Q2 20 / Q2 19 Jan-Jun Jan-Jun 2020 / 2019 INCOME STATMENT Revenues 3,672 2,832 1,947 -47.0% 6,993 4,779 -31.7% Costs of sales -3,073 -2,366 -2,147 -30.1% -5,729 -4,513 -21.2% Gross profit 599 466 -200 N/A 1,264 266 -78.9% Total operating expenses -434 -225 -1,182 172.3% -828 -1,407 70.0% Operating income 165 241 -1,382 N/A 436 -1,141 N/A Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and 769 710 634 -17.5% 1,487 1,345 -9.6% intangible assets Impairment of property, plant and equipment - - 850 N/A - 850 N/A Depreciation of the right-of-use assets 53 77 58 9.3% 105 136 29.2% Amortization of intangible assets 13 11 11 -14.3% 25 22 -13.1% Unproductive exploratory drillings 9 0.2 0.04 -99.5% 34 0.3 -99.3% EBITDA 1,009 1,040 171 -83.0% 2,087 1,211 -42.0% Adjusted EBITDA 948 851 28 -97.0% 1,970 879 -55.4% UPSTREAM Revenues 1,689 1,317 801 -52.6% 3,113 2,118 -32.0% Operating income 96 11 -1,092 N/A 54 -1,081 N/A Depreciation & Amortization 668 616 501 -24.9% 1,292 1,118 -13.5% Impairment of property, plant and equipment - - 848 N/A - 848 N/A EBITDA 773 628 258 -66.7% 1,380 885 -35.9% Adjusted EBITDA 739 485 156 -78.9% 1,313 641 -51.2% Capital expenditures 726 477 104 -85.7% 1,362 581 -57.4% DOWNSTREAM Revenues 2,857 2,353 1,544 -45.9% 5,639 3,897 -30.9% Operating income 31 67 3 -90.7% 370 70 -81.1% Depreciation & Amortization 134 145 146 8.5% 262 291 10.8% EBITDA 165 212 148 -10.0% 633 361 -43.0% Adjusted EBITDA 146 187 123 -15.8% 598 310 -48.2% Capital expenditures 136 85 37 -73.0% 228 121 -46.7% GAS & ENERGY Revenues 790 470 432 -45.3% 1,332 903 -32.2% Operating income 44 -18 -131 N/A 37 -149 N/A Depreciation & Amortization 14 20 18 26.2% 26 38 42.7% Impairment of property, plant and equipment - - 1 N/A - 1 N/A EBITDA 58 2 -112 N/A 64 -111 N/A Adjusted EBITDA 47 -18 -128 N/A 46 -146 N/A Capital expenditures 24 13 8 -65.5% 52 21 -58.7% CORPORATE AND OTHER Operating income -61 -56 -99 60.7% -115 -155 34.4% Depreciation & Amortization 19 17 39 105.1% 36 56 55.9% Impairment of property, plant and equipment - - 1 N/A - 1 N/A EBITDA -43 -39 -59 38.6% -79 -98 23.5% Adjusted EBITDA -39 -41 -59 50.5% -76 -100 31.0% Capital expenditures 28 23 13 -54.7% 49 36 -27.4% CONSOLIDATION ADJUSTMENTS Operating income 56 237 -63 N/A 89 174 94.7% EBITDA 56 237 -63 N/A 89 174 94.7% Adjusted EBITDA 56 237 -63 N/A 89 174 94.7% Average exchange rate of period 43.86 61.32 67.58 41.43 64.45 Exchange rate end of period 42.36 64.37 70.36 42.36 70.36 NOTE: For the periods observed, the calculation of the financial figures expressed in US dollars arises from the sum of: (1) the individual results of YPF S.A. expressed in Argentine pesos divided the average exchange rate for the period and (2) the results of subsidiary companies expressed in Argentine pesos divided the closing exchange rate. 22 Consolidated Results Q2 2020 5.6 MAIN PHYSICAL MAGNITUDES (Unaudited figures) 2019 2020 Unit Cum. Q2 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Cum. 2019 Q1 Q2 2020 Production Crude oil production Kbbl 20,376 20,382 20,888 20,884 82,530 20,488 18,274 38,762 NGL production Kbbl 3,753 3,583 2,623 4,079 14,038 4,090 4,162 8,252 Gas production Mm3 3,126 3,651 4,015 3,708 14,500 3,476 3,187 6,663 Total production Kboe 43,788 46,928 48,764 48,285 187,765 46,439 42,480 88,918 Henry Hub USD/Mbtu 3.15 2.64 2.23 2.50 2.63 1.95 1.62 1.79 Brent (*) USD/Bbl 63.17 68.92 61.93 63.41 64.35 50.44 29.34 39.89 Sales Sales of petroleum products Domestic market Gasoline Km3 1,363 1,260 1,297 1,355 5,275 1,222 579 1,801 Diesel Km3 1,874 1,981 2,029 2,041 7,925 1,722 1,579 3,301 Jet fuel and kerosene Km3 164 138 159 149 610 126 13 139 Fuel Oil Km3 9 11 51 5 76 4 29 33 LPG Km3 131 193 200 183 707 136 182 318 Others (**) Km3 324 297 309 298 1,228 342 300 642 Total domestic market Km3 3,865 3,880 4,045 4,031 15,821 3,552 2,682 6,234 Export market Petrochemical naphtha Km3 48 0 76 81 205 86 104 190 Jet fuel and kerosene Km3 183 162 152 146 643 124 9 133 LPG Km3 126 68 30 106 330 141 24 165 Bunker (Diesel and Fuel Oil) Km3 83 74 61 133 351 103 104 207 Others (**) Km3 80 101 106 146 433 132 122 254 Total export market Km3 520 405 425 612 1,962 586 363 949 Total sales of petroleum products Km3 4,385 4,285 4,470 4,643 17,783 4,138 3,045 7,183 Sales of petrochemical products Domestic market Fertilizers Ktn 42 134 111 123 410 91 227 318 Methanol Ktn 45 81 63 60 249 55 23 78 Others Ktn 116 94 134 112 456 111 72 183 Total domestic market Ktn 203 309 308 295 1,115 257 322 579 Export market Methanol Ktn 38 8 21 47 114 27 6 33 Others Ktn 47 50 36 54 187 33 47 80 Total export market Ktn 85 58 57 101 301 60 53 113 Total sales of petrochemical products Ktn 288 367 365 396 1,416 317 375 692 Sales of other products Grain, flours and oils Domestic market Ktn 43 50 112 66 271 33 97 130 Export market Ktn 199 388 293 266 1,146 205 426 631 Total Grain, flours and oils Ktn 242 438 405 332 1,417 238 523 761 Main products imported Gasolines and Jet Fuel (***) Km3 118 89 54 42 303 51 0 51 Diesel Km3 136 275 228 70 709 83 153 236 (*) The Brent price has been recalculated.for Q1 2020. Principally includes sales of oil and lubricant bases, grease, asphalt, and residual carbon, among others. (***) The volumes imported of Gasolines and Jet Fuel in Q4 2019 have been adjusted. NOTE: For main products imported we show values for YPF stand-alone. 23 Consolidated Results Q2 2020 This document contains statements that YPF believes constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may include statements regarding the intent, belief, plans, current expectations or objectives as of the date hereof of YPF and its management, including statements with respect to trends affecting YPF's future financial condition, financial, operating, reserve replacement and other ratios, results of operations, business strategy, geographic concentration, business concentration, production and marketed volumes and reserves, as well as YPF's plans, expectations or objectives with respect to future capital expenditures, investments, expansion and other projects, exploration activities, ownership interests, divestments, cost savings and dividend payout policies. These forward-looking statements may also include assumptions regarding future economic and other conditions, such as the future price of petroleum and petroleum products, refining and marketing margins and exchange rates. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, prices, margins, exchange rates or other events and are subject to material risks, uncertainties, changes in circumstances and other factors that may be beyond YPF's control or may be difficult to predict. YPF's actual future financial condition, financial, operating, reserve replacement and other ratios, results of operations, business strategy, geographic concentration, business concentration, production and marketed volumes, reserves, capital expenditures, investments, expansion and other projects, exploration activities, ownership interests, divestments, cost savings and dividend payout policies, as well as actual future economic and other conditions, such as the future price of petroleum and petroleum products, refining margins and exchange rates, could differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward- looking statements. Important factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to fluctuations in the price of petroleum and petroleum products, supply and demand levels, currency fluctuations, exploration, drilling and production results, changes in reserves estimates, success in partnering with third parties, loss of market share, industry competition, environmental risks, physical risks, the risks of doing business in developing countries, legislative, tax, legal and regulatory developments, economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions, political risks, wars and acts of terrorism, natural disasters, project delays or advancements and lack of approvals, as well as those factors described in the filings made by YPF and its affiliates before the Comisión Nacional de Valores in Argentina and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in particular, those described in "Item 3. Key Information-Risk Factors" and "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects" in YPF's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of the foregoing, the forward-looking statements included in this document may not occur. Except as required by law, YPF does not undertake to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that the projected performance, conditions, or events expressed or implied therein will not be realized. These materials do not constitute an offer for sale of YPF S.A. bonds, shares or ADRs in the United States or elsewhere. The information contained herein has been prepared to assist interested parties in making their own evaluations of YPF. Investor Relations E-mail: inversoresypf@ypf.com Website: inversores.ypf.com Macacha Güemes 515 C1106BKK Buenos Aires (Argentina) Phone: 54 11 5441 1215 Fax: 54 11 5441 2113

