YPF Sociedad Anónima : Q2 2020 Earnings Webcast Presentation

IMPORTANT NOTICE Saf e harbor statement under the US Priv ate Securities Litigation Ref orm Act of 1995. This document contains statements that Y PF believ es constitute f orward-looking statements within the meaning of the US Priv ate Securities Litigation Ref orm Act of 1995. These f orward-looking statements may include statements regarding the intent, belief , plans, current expectations or objectiv es of Y PF and its management, including statements with respect to Y PF's f uture f inancial condition, f inancial, operating, reserv e replacement and other ratios, results of operations, business strategy, geographic concentration, business concentration, production and marketed v olumes and reserv es, as well as Y PF's plans, expectations or objectiv es with respect to f uture capital expenditures, inv estments, expansion and other projects, exploration activ ities, ownership interests, div estments, cost sav ings and div idend pay out policies. These f orward-looking statements may also include assumptions regarding f uture economic and other conditions, such as f uture crude oil and other prices, ref ining and marketing margins and exchange rates. These statements are not guarantees of f uture perf ormance, prices, margins, exchange rates or other ev ents and are subject to material risks, uncertainties, changes and other f actors which may be bey ond Y PF's control or may be dif f icult to predict. Y PF's actual f uture f inancial condition, f inancial, operating, reserv e replacement and other ratios, results of operations, business strategy , geographic concentration, business concentration, production and marketed v olumes, reserv es, capital expenditures, inv estments, expansion and other projects, exploration activ ities, ownership interests, div estments, cost sav ings and div idend pay out policies, as well as actual f uture economic and other conditions, such as f uture crude oil and other prices, ref ining margins and exchange rates, could diff er materially f rom those expressed or implied in any such f orward-looking statements. Important f actors that could cause such diff erences include, but are not limited to, oil, gas and other price f luctuations, supply and demand lev els, currency f luctuations, exploration, drilling and production results, changes in reserv es estimates, success in partnering with third parties, loss of market share, industry competition, env ironmental risks, physical risks, the risks of doing business in dev eloping countries, legislativ e, tax, legal and regulatory dev elopments, economic and f inancial market conditions in v arious countries and regions, political risks, wars and acts of terrorism, natural disasters, project delays or adv ancements and lack of approv als, as well as those f actors described in the f ilings made by Y PF and its aff iliates with the Securities and Exchange Commission, in particular, those described in "Item 3. Key Inf ormation-Risk Factors" and "Item 5. Operating and Financial Rev iew and Prospects" in Y PF's Annual Report on Form 20- F f or the f iscal y ear ended December 31, 2019 filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of the f oregoing, the f orward-looking statements included in this document may not occur. Except as required by law, Y PF does not undertake to publicly update or rev ise these f orward-looking statements ev en if experience or f uture changes make it clear that the projected perf ormance, conditions or ev ents expressed or implied therein will not be realized. These materials do not constitute an off er to sell or the solicitation of any off er to buy any securities of Y PF S.A. in any jurisdiction. Securities may not be off ered or sold in the United States absent registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or an exemption f rom such registration. Cautionary Note to U.S. Inv estors - The United States Securities and Exchange Commission permits oil and gas companies, in their f ilings with the SEC, to separately disclose prov ed, probable and possible reserv es that a company has determined in accordance with the SEC rules. We may use certain terms in this presentation, such as resources, that the SEC's guidelines strictly prohibit us f rom including in f ilings with the SEC. U.S. Inv estors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our Form 20-F, File No. 1-12102 av ailable on the SEC website www.sec.gov . Our estimates of EURs, included in our Dev elopment Costs, are by their nature more speculativ e than estimates of prov ed, probable and possible reserv es and accordingly are subject to substantially greater risk of being actually realized, particularly in areas or zones where ther e has been limited history . Actual locations drilled and quantities that may be ultimately recov ered f rom our concessions will dif f er substantially . Ultimate recoveries will be dependent upon numerous f actors including actual encountered geological conditions and the impact of f uture oil and gas pricing. Unless otherwise indicated, the calculation of the main f inancial f igures in U.S. dollars is deriv ed f rom the calculation of the consolidated f inancial results expressed in Argentine pesos using the av erage exchange rate f or each period. From 1Q 2019 on wards, the calculation of the main f inancial f igures in U.S. dollars is deriv ed f rom the sum of : (1) Y PF S.A. indiv idual f inancial results expressed in Argentine pesos div ided by the av erage exchange rate of the period and (2) the f inancial results of Y PF S.A.'s subsidiaries expressed in Argentine pesos div ided by the exchange rate at the end of period. 2 MAIN HIGHLIGHTS 2nd QUARTER 2020 01 Continued prioritizing strict health and safety protocols amid COVID-19 to protect our people. We have also continued improving the safety of our operations (IFR at 0.15(1)) 03 Targeting an unprecedented company-wide cost cutting program to resume growth more efficiently 05 Managing our liquidity position to preserve business continuity while proactively tackling short- term maturities 02 Adjusted activity to face deteriorated market conditions, but latest figures are already showing a recovery 04 Optimizing our portfolio with strict capital allocation on core business activities 06 Activity level for the remainder of the year consistent with keeping net debt within the levels of the last twelve months (1) Number of people injured for each million hours worked. 3 ADJUSTED ACTIVITY TO PRESERVE LONG-TERM FINANCIAL SUSTAINABILITY REVENUES (In Millions of USD) -47% 3,672 -31% 2,832 1,947 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 CASH OPERATING COSTS (In Millions of USD) -34% 2,721-10% 1,9751,786 CAPEX (In Millions of USD) -82% 915 -73% 598 162 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 NET DEBT (In Millions of USD) -5% -3% 7,7587,640 7,387 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 4 UNPRECEDENTED MARKET CONDITIONS HAD A NEGATIVE IMPACT ACROSS OUR BUSINESSES ADJUSTED EBITDA (1) (In Millions of USD) 948 -583 -23 -175 -139 28 Adj. EBITDA Upstream Downstream G & E Corporate & Adj. EBITDA Impairment D&A + other Op. Income 2Q19 Eliminations 2Q20 2Q20 Adj . EBITDA 2Q20 156 123 -128 -122 -850 Million USD -560 -1,382 -79% -16% n.m. n.m. YoY change Drivers Production Demand Prov ision Results not (Decree 1053) transf erred to Prices Prices Metrogas 3rd parties Lif ting Purchases Natural gas assets on lower pricing environmet (1) Adjusted EBITDA = EBITDA that excludes IFRS 16 and IAS 29 effects. Excludes results for the sale of 11% stake in Bandurria Sur for US$65mn in 2Q20. 5 PRODUCTION CONTRACTED DUE TO COVID RESTRICTIONS AND DETERIORATED MARKET CONDITIONS NGL TOTAL NET PRODUCTION LIFTING COST 2Q20 Natural Gas (KBOE/D) (USD/BOE) -9.5% YoY Crude Oil -24% 530 525 510 -8.5% QoQ 516 -17% 467 473 12.3 11.3 9.4 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Jul-20E 01 Local prices were impacted by the collapse in Brent. Average price for April was below USD20/bbl 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 YPF O&G AVERAGE REALIZATION PRICES Crude Oil (USD/BBL) Natural Gas (USD/MMBTU) 02 03 On May, the government enacted Decree 488/2020 setting the "Barril Criollo" at USD45/bbl Natural gas realization price expected to improve based on recently announced new Plan Gas 4 80 0, 70 0, 60 0, 50 0, 40 0, 30 0, 20 0, 10 0, 0,0 58.7 48.5 3.9 4.0 48.1 48.5 3.0 28.9 2.8 2.5 15 0, 0 13 0, 0 11 0, 0 9,00 7,00 5,00 3,00 1,00 -1,00 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 6 PRODUCTION FULLY RESTORED AT VACA MUERTA NET SHALE PRODUCTION +21% (KBOE/D) -14% 114.6 01 Positive growth trend continues despite the slowdown in 2Q20 NGL 98.9 02 Used large-scale LC as an 81.9 effective buffer to rapidly adjust Natural Gas Crude Oil production on lower demand 03 Potential for near-term low- cost expansion at Vaca Muerta based on DUC wells (71 shale oil and 10 shale gas) 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Tight GROSS LOMA CAMPANA PRODUCTION NET PRODUCTION BREAKDOWN Monthly Avg. Crude Oil Shale (KBBL/D) (KBOE/D) +21% YoY Conventionals 50 Crude Oil Daily Production 516 17.0 467 45 15% -49.8 -16.1 13% 40 16% -14% YoY -21% YoY 21% 35 30 69% 66% 25 20 7 Jan-20 Feb-20 Mar-20 Apr-20 May-20 Jun-20 Jul-20 2Q19 Shale Conventionals Tight 2Q20 HEADWINDS FOR DOWNSTREAM ARE SLOWING DOWN BUT FULL RECOVERY IS YET TO COME FUELS SALES 2Q20 (YoY) Gasoline -54% (KM3) Diesel -20% CRUDE PROCESSED & REFINERY UTILIZATION (KBBL/D) Jet Fuel -93% Gasoline Diesel Jet Fuel 800 600 -34% 400 200 -69% -95% 0 450 90% 91% 400 82% 350 300 263 287 290 250 200 150 100 50 0 86% 275 47% 149 64% 69% 60% 205 221 192 100% 90% 80% 70% 60% 50% 40% 30% 20% 10% 0% FUELS BLENDED PRICE VS IMPORT PARITY (% Difference) YPF's realization price = 30% Import Parity 0% -30% 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 Apr-20May-20Jun-20 2Q20 (1) CRUDE OIL STOCK & PURCHASES TO 3RD PARTIES (1) purchases to Crude oil third parties as (KBBL) % of total crude oil purchases 11800 21% 20% 19% 20% 22% 21% 20% 8,874 9800 9,147 8,644 8,744 19% 8,417 8,417 18% 17% 7,626 12% 16% 7800 6,965 15% 14% 13% 12% 5800 11% 5% 6% 10% 9% 3800 8% 7% 6% 1% 5% 1800 4% 3% 2% 1% -200 0% 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 Apr-20 May-20 Jun-20 2Q20 8 UNPRECEDENTED 30% COST-CUTTING PLAN reduction target OPTIMIZING THE COMPANY'S STRUCTURE Decentralized operations to improve efficiencies REVIEWING CONTRACTS WITH ALL VENDORS Setting up cells to review over 11,000 contracts TEMPORARY SALARY REDUCTION & VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT PROGRAM For non-unionized w orkers NEGOTIATING WORKING CONDITIONS WITH THE UNIONS Already reached agreements in Santa Cruz, Mendoza & Chubut CONTRACTS WITH VENDORS (% of dollar v alue) Corporate Upstream 14% 68% Downstream 18% 9 FINANCIAL HEALTH CONTINUES TO BE AT THE TOP OF OUR AGENDA CONSOLIDATED 111 47 STATEMENT OF 498 ADJUSTED CASH FLOW (1) (In Millions of USD) 1,159 -286 1,303 -200 -26 (1) Cash and equivalents at the beginning of 2Q20 converted to USD using the March 31, 2020 exchange rate of Ps 64.37 to U.S $1.00. Cash and equivalents at the end of 2Q20 converted to USD using the June 30, 2020 exchange rate of Ps 70.36 to U.S $1.00. Cash & equivalents include Argentine M&A(2) sovereign bonds BONAR 2020 and 2021. Cash & Operating Cash Others Capex Interest Net borrowing Cash & (2) Refers to the sale of: 1) an 11% stake in Bandurria equivalents at Flow payments equivalents at Sur to Equinor and Shell; and 2) a 50% stake in the end of 1Q20 the end of 2Q20 offshore area CAN_100 to Equinor in 2Q20. Adjusted capex to Successfully rolled over Took advantage of efficient Completed the sale conditions in the local capital preserve liquidity maturities and extended of the 11% stake in market - net issuances of over average life Bandurria Sur USD 100mn in 2Q20 for ~USD 90mn and over USD 300mn in 1H20 10 MANAGEABLE DEBT PROFILE POST LIABILITY MANAGEMENT EXERCISE Market friendly liability management exercise to proactively address market concerns on short term maturities Acceptance level of 58.7% (USD587mn) Debt life improved to 5.8 years (pro-forma) from 5.6 years in 2Q19 Net leverage ratio at 2.9x on reduced EBITDA (3) PRO-FORMA PRINCIPAL Trade financing Bank loans DEBT AMORTIZATION SCHEDULE (1) Bonds New 2025 notes (In Millions of USD) Exchanged 2021 notes 1,569 1,254 1,014 970 931 1,010 772 643 269 1 2H 2020 1H 2021 2H 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028+ ~90% of debt in USD (2) Avg. interest rates of 7.5% in USD and 30.9% in Pesos (2) As of June 30, 2020, converted to USD using the exchange rate of Ps 70.36 to U.S $1.00. Excludes IFRS 16 effects. Refers to YPF on a stand-alone basis. Net debt calculated as total debt less cash & equivalents. Net debt at period end exchange rate of Ps 70.36 to U.S $1.00 and LTM Adj. EBITDA calculated as sum of quarters. 11 2nd QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS WEBCAST QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS Para continuar a leer este documento, haga clic aquí para la versión original. Attachments Original document

