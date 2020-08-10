YPF Sociedad Anónima : Q2 2020 Earnings Webcast Presentation

Log in
2nd QUARTER 2020

EARNINGS WEBCAST

AUGUST 11TH, 2020

IMPORTANT NOTICE

Saf e harbor statement under the US Priv ate Securities Litigation Ref orm Act of 1995.

This document contains statements that Y PF believ es constitute f orward-looking statements within the meaning of the US Priv ate Securities Litigation Ref orm Act of 1995.

These f orward-looking statements may include statements regarding the intent, belief , plans, current expectations or objectiv es of Y PF and its management, including statements with respect to Y PF's f uture f inancial condition, f inancial, operating, reserv e replacement and other ratios, results of operations, business strategy, geographic concentration, business concentration, production and marketed v olumes and reserv es, as well as Y PF's plans, expectations or objectiv es with respect to f uture capital expenditures, inv estments, expansion and other projects, exploration activ ities, ownership interests, div estments, cost sav ings and div idend pay out policies. These f orward-looking statements may also include assumptions regarding f uture economic and other conditions, such as f uture crude oil and other prices, ref ining and marketing margins and exchange rates. These statements are not guarantees of f uture perf ormance, prices, margins, exchange rates or other ev ents and are subject to material risks, uncertainties, changes and other f actors which may be bey ond Y PF's control or may be dif f icult to predict.

Y PF's actual f uture f inancial condition, f inancial, operating, reserv e replacement and other ratios, results of operations, business strategy , geographic concentration, business concentration, production and marketed v olumes, reserv es, capital expenditures, inv estments, expansion and other projects, exploration activ ities, ownership interests, div estments, cost sav ings and div idend pay out policies,

as well as actual f uture economic and other conditions, such as f uture

crude oil and other prices, ref ining margins and exchange rates, could diff er materially f rom those expressed or implied in any

such f orward-looking statements. Important f actors that could cause

such diff erences include, but are not limited to, oil, gas and other price f luctuations, supply and demand lev els, currency

f luctuations, exploration, drilling and production results, changes in reserv es estimates, success in partnering with third parties, loss of market share, industry competition, env ironmental risks, physical risks, the risks of doing business in dev eloping countries, legislativ e, tax, legal and regulatory dev elopments, economic and f inancial market conditions in v arious countries and regions, political risks, wars and acts of terrorism, natural disasters, project delays or adv ancements and lack of approv als, as well as those f actors described in the f ilings made by Y PF and its aff iliates with the Securities and Exchange Commission, in particular, those described in "Item 3. Key Inf ormation-Risk Factors" and "Item 5. Operating and Financial Rev iew and Prospects" in Y PF's Annual Report on Form 20- F f or the f iscal y ear ended December 31, 2019 filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of the f oregoing, the f orward-looking statements included in this document may not occur.

Except as required by law, Y PF does not undertake to publicly update or rev ise these f orward-looking statements ev en if experience or f uture changes make it clear that the projected perf ormance, conditions or ev ents expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

These materials do not constitute an off er to sell or the solicitation of any off er to buy any securities of Y PF S.A. in any jurisdiction. Securities may not be off ered or sold in the United States absent registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or an exemption f rom such registration.

Cautionary Note to U.S. Inv estors - The United States Securities and Exchange Commission permits oil and gas companies, in their f ilings with the SEC, to separately disclose prov ed, probable and possible reserv es that a company has determined in accordance with the SEC rules. We may use certain terms in this presentation, such as resources, that the SEC's guidelines strictly prohibit us f rom including in f ilings with the SEC. U.S. Inv estors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our Form 20-F, File No. 1-12102 av ailable on the SEC website www.sec.gov .

Our estimates of EURs, included in our Dev elopment Costs, are by their nature more speculativ e than estimates of prov ed, probable and possible reserv es and accordingly are subject to substantially greater risk of being actually realized, particularly in areas or zones where ther e has been limited history . Actual locations drilled and quantities that may be ultimately recov ered f rom our concessions will dif f er substantially . Ultimate recoveries will be dependent upon numerous f actors including actual encountered geological conditions and the impact of f uture oil and gas pricing.

Unless otherwise indicated, the calculation of the main f inancial f igures in U.S. dollars is deriv ed f rom the calculation of the consolidated f inancial results expressed in Argentine pesos using the av erage exchange rate f or each period. From 1Q 2019 on wards, the calculation of the main f inancial f igures in U.S. dollars is deriv ed f rom the sum of : (1) Y PF S.A. indiv idual f inancial results expressed in Argentine pesos div ided by the av erage exchange rate of the period and (2) the f inancial results of Y PF S.A.'s subsidiaries expressed in Argentine pesos div ided by the exchange rate at the end of period.

2

MAIN

HIGHLIGHTS

2nd QUARTER 2020

01

Continued prioritizing strict health and safety protocols amid COVID-19 to protect our people. We have also continued improving the safety of our operations (IFR at 0.15(1))

03

Targeting an unprecedented company-wide cost cutting program to resume growth more efficiently

05

Managing our liquidity position to preserve business continuity while proactively tackling short- term maturities

02

Adjusted activity to face deteriorated market conditions, but latest figures are already showing a recovery

04

Optimizing our portfolio with strict capital allocation on core business activities

06

Activity level for the remainder of the year consistent with keeping net debt within the levels of the last twelve months

(1) Number of people injured for each million hours worked.

3

ADJUSTED ACTIVITY TO PRESERVE LONG-TERM FINANCIAL SUSTAINABILITY

REVENUES

(In Millions of USD)

-47%

3,672

-31%

2,832

1,947

2Q19

1Q20

2Q20

CASH OPERATING COSTS

(In Millions of USD)

-34%

2,721-10%

1,9751,786

CAPEX

(In Millions of USD)

-82%

915

-73%

598

162

2Q19

1Q20

2Q20

NET DEBT

(In Millions of USD)

-5%

-3%

7,7587,640 7,387

2Q19

1Q20

2Q20

2Q19

1Q20

2Q20

4

UNPRECEDENTED MARKET CONDITIONS HAD A NEGATIVE IMPACT ACROSS OUR BUSINESSES

ADJUSTED EBITDA (1)

(In Millions of USD)

948

-583

-23

-175

-139

28

Adj. EBITDA

Upstream

Downstream

G & E

Corporate &

Adj. EBITDA

Impairment

D&A + other

Op. Income

2Q19

Eliminations

2Q20

2Q20

Adj . EBITDA 2Q20

156

123

-128

-122

-850

Million USD

-560

-1,382

-79%

-16%

n.m.

n.m.

YoY change

Drivers

Production

Demand

Prov ision

Results not

(Decree 1053)

transf erred to

Prices

Prices

Metrogas

3rd parties

Lif ting

Purchases

Natural gas assets on lower pricing environmet

(1) Adjusted EBITDA = EBITDA that excludes IFRS 16 and IAS 29 effects. Excludes results for the sale of 11% stake in Bandurria Sur for US$65mn in 2Q20.

5

PRODUCTION CONTRACTED DUE TO COVID RESTRICTIONS AND DETERIORATED MARKET CONDITIONS

NGL

TOTAL NET PRODUCTION

LIFTING COST

2Q20

Natural Gas

(KBOE/D)

(USD/BOE)

-9.5% YoY

Crude Oil

-24%

530

525

510

-8.5% QoQ

516

-17%

467

473

12.3

11.3

9.4

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

Jul-20E

01 Local prices were impacted by

the collapse in Brent. Average price for April was below USD20/bbl

2Q19

1Q20

2Q20

YPF O&G AVERAGE REALIZATION PRICES

Crude Oil (USD/BBL) Natural Gas (USD/MMBTU)

02

03

On May, the government enacted Decree 488/2020 setting

the "Barril Criollo" at USD45/bbl

Natural gas realization price expected to improve based on recently announced new Plan Gas 4

80 0,

70 0,

60 0,

50 0,

40 0,

30 0,

20 0,

10 0,

0,0

58.7

48.5

3.9

4.0

48.1

48.5

3.0

28.9

2.8

2.5

15 0, 0

13 0, 0

11 0, 0

9,00

7,00

5,00

3,00

1,00

-1,00

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

6

PRODUCTION FULLY RESTORED AT VACA MUERTA

NET SHALE PRODUCTION

+21%

(KBOE/D)

-14%

114.6

01 Positive growth trend continues despite the slowdown in 2Q20

NGL

98.9

02

Used large-scale LC as an

81.9

effective buffer to rapidly adjust

Natural Gas

Crude Oil

production on lower demand

03

Potential for near-term low-

cost expansion at Vaca Muerta

based on DUC wells (71 shale

oil and 10 shale gas)

2Q19

1Q20

2Q20

Tight

GROSS LOMA CAMPANA PRODUCTION

NET PRODUCTION BREAKDOWN

Monthly Avg. Crude Oil

Shale

(KBBL/D)

(KBOE/D)

+21% YoY

Conventionals

50

Crude Oil Daily Production

516

17.0

467

45

15%

-49.8

-16.1

13%

40

16%

-14% YoY

-21% YoY

21%

35

30

69%

66%

25

20

7

Jan-20

Feb-20

Mar-20

Apr-20

May-20

Jun-20

Jul-20

2Q19

Shale

Conventionals

Tight

2Q20

HEADWINDS FOR DOWNSTREAM ARE SLOWING DOWN BUT FULL RECOVERY IS YET TO COME

FUELS SALES

2Q20 (YoY)

Gasoline -54%

(KM3)

Diesel -20%

CRUDE PROCESSED & REFINERY UTILIZATION

(KBBL/D)

Jet Fuel -93%

Gasoline

Diesel

Jet Fuel

800

600

-34%

400

200

-69%

-95%

0

450

90%

91%

400

82%

350

300 263 287 290

250

200

150

100

50

0

86%

275

47%

149

64% 69% 60%

205

221

192

100%

90%

80%

70%

60%

50%

40%

30%

20%

10%

0%

FUELS BLENDED PRICE VS IMPORT PARITY

(% Difference)

YPF's realization price =

30%

Import Parity

0%

-30%

2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 Apr-20May-20Jun-20

2Q20

(1)

CRUDE OIL STOCK & PURCHASES TO 3RD PARTIES (1)

purchases to

Crude oil

third parties as

(KBBL)

% of total crude

oil purchases

11800

21%

20%

19%

20%

22%

21%

20%

8,874

9800

9,147

8,644

8,744

19%

8,417

8,417

18%

17%

7,626

12%

16%

7800

6,965

15%

14%

13%

12%

5800

11%

5%

6%

10%

9%

3800

8%

7%

6%

1%

5%

1800

4%

3%

2%

1%

-200

0%

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

Apr-20

May-20

Jun-20

2Q20 8

UNPRECEDENTED 30%

COST-CUTTING PLAN reduction target

OPTIMIZING THE

COMPANY'S STRUCTURE

Decentralized operations to improve efficiencies

REVIEWING CONTRACTS

WITH ALL VENDORS

Setting up cells to review over 11,000 contracts

TEMPORARY SALARY REDUCTION & VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT PROGRAM

For non-unionized w orkers

NEGOTIATING WORKING CONDITIONS WITH THE UNIONS

Already reached agreements

in Santa Cruz, Mendoza & Chubut

CONTRACTS WITH VENDORS

(% of dollar v alue)

Corporate Upstream

14% 68%

Downstream

18%

9

FINANCIAL HEALTH CONTINUES TO BE AT THE TOP OF OUR AGENDA

CONSOLIDATED

111

47

STATEMENT OF

498

ADJUSTED CASH FLOW (1)

(In Millions of USD)

1,159

-286

1,303

-200

-26

(1)

Cash and equivalents at the beginning of 2Q20

converted to USD using the March 31, 2020

exchange rate of Ps 64.37 to U.S $1.00. Cash and

equivalents at the end of 2Q20 converted to USD

using the June 30, 2020 exchange rate of Ps 70.36

to U.S $1.00. Cash & equivalents include Argentine

M&A(2)

sovereign bonds BONAR 2020 and 2021.

Cash &

Operating Cash

Others

Capex

Interest

Net borrowing

Cash &

(2)

Refers to the sale of: 1) an 11% stake in Bandurria

equivalents at

Flow

payments

equivalents at

Sur to Equinor and Shell; and 2) a 50% stake in

the end of 1Q20

the end of 2Q20

offshore area CAN_100 to Equinor in 2Q20.

Adjusted capex to

Successfully rolled over

Took advantage of efficient

Completed the sale

conditions in the local capital

preserve liquidity

maturities and extended

of the 11% stake in

market - net issuances of over

average life

Bandurria Sur

USD 100mn in 2Q20

for ~USD 90mn

and over USD 300mn in 1H20

10

MANAGEABLE DEBT PROFILE POST LIABILITY MANAGEMENT EXERCISE

Market friendly liability management exercise to proactively address market concerns on short term maturities

Acceptance level

of 58.7% (USD587mn)

Debt life improved

to 5.8 years (pro-forma) from 5.6 years in 2Q19

Net leverage ratio at 2.9x on reduced EBITDA (3)

PRO-FORMA PRINCIPAL

Trade financing

Bank loans

DEBT AMORTIZATION SCHEDULE (1)

Bonds

New 2025 notes

(In Millions of USD)

Exchanged 2021 notes

1,569

1,254

1,014

970

931

1,010

772

643

269

1

2H 2020

1H 2021

2H 2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028+

~90% of debt in USD (2)

Avg. interest rates of 7.5% in USD and 30.9% in Pesos (2)

  1. As of June 30, 2020, converted to USD using the exchange rate of Ps 70.36 to U.S $1.00. Excludes IFRS 16 effects.
  2. Refers to YPF on a stand-alone basis.
  3. Net debt calculated as total debt less cash & equivalents. Net debt at period end exchange rate of Ps 70.36 to U.S $1.00

and LTM Adj. EBITDA calculated as sum of quarters.

11

2nd QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS WEBCAST

QUESTIONS

AND ANSWERS

