YPF Sociedad Anónima : Q2 2020 Earnings Webcast Presentation

Saf e harbor statement under the US Priv ate Securities Litigation Ref orm Act of 1995.
This document contains statements that Y PF believ es constitute f orward-looking statements within the meaning of the US Priv ate Securities Litigation Ref orm Act of 1995.
These f orward-looking statements may include statements regarding the intent, belief , plans, current expectations or objectiv es of Y PF and its management, including statements with respect to Y PF's f uture f inancial condition, f inancial, operating, reserv e replacement and other ratios, results of operations, business strategy, geographic concentration, business concentration, production and marketed v olumes and reserv es, as well as Y PF's plans, expectations or objectiv es with respect to f uture capital expenditures, inv estments, expansion and other projects, exploration activ ities, ownership interests, div estments, cost sav ings and div idend pay out policies. These f orward-looking statements may also include assumptions regarding f uture economic and other conditions, such as f uture crude oil and other prices, ref ining and marketing margins and exchange rates. These statements are not guarantees of f uture perf ormance, prices, margins, exchange rates or other ev ents and are subject to material risks, uncertainties, changes and other f actors which may be bey ond Y PF's control or may be dif f icult to predict.
Y PF's actual f uture f inancial condition, f inancial, operating, reserv e replacement and other ratios, results of operations, business strategy , geographic concentration, business concentration, production and marketed v olumes, reserv es, capital expenditures, inv estments, expansion and other projects, exploration activ ities, ownership interests, div estments, cost sav ings and div idend pay out policies,
as well as actual f uture economic and other conditions, such as f uture
crude oil and other prices, ref ining margins and exchange rates, could diff er materially f rom those expressed or implied in any
such f orward-looking statements. Important f actors that could cause
such diff erences include, but are not limited to, oil, gas and other price f luctuations, supply and demand lev els, currency
f luctuations, exploration, drilling and production results, changes in reserv es estimates, success in partnering with third parties, loss of market share, industry competition, env ironmental risks, physical risks, the risks of doing business in dev eloping countries, legislativ e, tax, legal and regulatory dev elopments, economic and f inancial market conditions in v arious countries and regions, political risks, wars and acts of terrorism, natural disasters, project delays or adv ancements and lack of approv als, as well as those f actors described in the f ilings made by Y PF and its aff iliates with the Securities and Exchange Commission, in particular, those described in "Item 3. Key Inf ormation-Risk Factors" and "Item 5. Operating and Financial Rev iew and Prospects" in Y PF's Annual Report on Form 20- F f or the f iscal y ear ended December 31, 2019 filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of the f oregoing, the f orward-looking statements included in this document may not occur.
Except as required by law, Y PF does not undertake to publicly update or rev ise these f orward-looking statements ev en if experience or f uture changes make it clear that the projected perf ormance, conditions or ev ents expressed or implied therein will not be realized.
These materials do not constitute an off er to sell or the solicitation of any off er to buy any securities of Y PF S.A. in any jurisdiction. Securities may not be off ered or sold in the United States absent registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or an exemption f rom such registration.
Cautionary Note to U.S. Inv estors - The United States Securities and Exchange Commission permits oil and gas companies, in their f ilings with the SEC, to separately disclose prov ed, probable and possible reserv es that a company has determined in accordance with the SEC rules. We may use certain terms in this presentation, such as resources, that the SEC's guidelines strictly prohibit us f rom including in f ilings with the SEC. U.S. Inv estors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our Form 20-F, File No. 1-12102 av ailable on the SEC website www.sec.gov .
Our estimates of EURs, included in our Dev elopment Costs, are by their nature more speculativ e than estimates of prov ed, probable and possible reserv es and accordingly are subject to substantially greater risk of being actually realized, particularly in areas or zones where ther e has been limited history . Actual locations drilled and quantities that may be ultimately recov ered f rom our concessions will dif f er substantially . Ultimate recoveries will be dependent upon numerous f actors including actual encountered geological conditions and the impact of f uture oil and gas pricing.
Unless otherwise indicated, the calculation of the main f inancial f igures in U.S. dollars is deriv ed f rom the calculation of the consolidated f inancial results expressed in Argentine pesos using the av erage exchange rate f or each period. From 1Q 2019 on wards, the calculation of the main f inancial f igures in U.S. dollars is deriv ed f rom the sum of : (1) Y PF S.A. indiv idual f inancial results expressed in Argentine pesos div ided by the av erage exchange rate of the period and (2) the f inancial results of Y PF S.A.'s subsidiaries expressed in Argentine pesos div ided by the exchange rate at the end of period.
2
MAIN
HIGHLIGHTS
2nd QUARTER 2020
01
Continued prioritizing strict health and safety protocols amid COVID-19 to protect our people. We have also continued improving the safety of our operations (IFR at 0.15(1))
03
Targeting an unprecedented company-wide cost cutting program to resume growth more efficiently
05
Managing our liquidity position to preserve business continuity while proactively tackling short- term maturities
02
Adjusted activity to face deteriorated market conditions, but latest figures are already showing a recovery
04
Optimizing our portfolio with strict capital allocation on core business activities
06
Activity level for the remainder of the year consistent with keeping net debt within the levels of the last twelve months
(1) Number of people injured for each million hours worked.
3
ADJUSTED ACTIVITY TO PRESERVE LONG-TERM FINANCIAL SUSTAINABILITY
REVENUES
(In Millions of USD)
-47%
3,672
-31%
2,832
1,947
2Q19
1Q20
2Q20
CASH OPERATING COSTS
(In Millions of USD)
-34%
2,721-10%
1,9751,786
CAPEX
(In Millions of USD)
-82%
915
-73%
598
162
2Q19
1Q20
2Q20
NET DEBT
(In Millions of USD)
-5%
-3%
7,7587,6407,387
2Q19
1Q20
2Q20
2Q19
1Q20
2Q20
4
UNPRECEDENTED MARKET CONDITIONS HAD A NEGATIVE IMPACT ACROSS OUR BUSINESSES
ADJUSTED EBITDA (1)
(In Millions of USD)
948
-583
-23
-175
-139
28
Adj. EBITDA
Upstream
Downstream
G & E
Corporate &
Adj. EBITDA
Impairment
D&A + other
Op. Income
2Q19
Eliminations
2Q20
2Q20
Adj . EBITDA 2Q20
156
123
-128
-122
-850
Million USD
-560
-1,382
-79%
-16%
n.m.
n.m.
YoY change
Drivers
Production
Demand
Prov ision
Results not
(Decree 1053)
transf erred to
Prices
Prices
Metrogas
3rd parties
Lif ting
Purchases
Natural gas assets on lower pricing environmet
(1) Adjusted EBITDA = EBITDA that excludes IFRS 16 and IAS 29 effects. Excludes results for the sale of 11% stake in Bandurria Sur for US$65mn in 2Q20.
5
PRODUCTION CONTRACTED DUE TO COVID RESTRICTIONS AND DETERIORATED MARKET CONDITIONS
NGL
TOTAL NET PRODUCTION
LIFTING COST
2Q20
Natural Gas
(KBOE/D)
(USD/BOE)
-9.5% YoY
Crude Oil
-24%
530
525
510
-8.5% QoQ
516
-17%
467
473
12.3
11.3
9.4
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
Jul-20E
01 Local prices were impacted by
the collapse in Brent. Average price for April was below USD20/bbl
2Q19
1Q20
2Q20
YPF O&G AVERAGE REALIZATION PRICES
Crude Oil (USD/BBL) Natural Gas (USD/MMBTU)
02
03
On May, the government enacted Decree 488/2020 setting
the "Barril Criollo" at USD45/bbl
Natural gas realization price expected to improve based on recently announced new Plan Gas 4
80 0,
70 0,
60 0,
50 0,
40 0,
30 0,
20 0,
10 0,
0,0
58.7
48.5
3.9
4.0
48.1
48.5
3.0
28.9
2.8
2.5
15 0, 0
13 0, 0
11 0, 0
9,00
7,00
5,00
3,00
1,00
-1,00
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
6
PRODUCTION FULLY RESTORED AT VACA MUERTA
NET SHALE PRODUCTION
+21%
(KBOE/D)
-14%
114.6
01 Positive growth trend continues despite the slowdown in 2Q20
NGL
98.9
02
Used large-scale LC as an
81.9
effective buffer to rapidly adjust
Natural Gas
Crude Oil
production on lower demand
03
Potential for near-term low-
cost expansion at Vaca Muerta
based on DUC wells (71 shale
oil and 10 shale gas)
2Q19
1Q20
2Q20
Tight
GROSS LOMA CAMPANA PRODUCTION
NET PRODUCTION BREAKDOWN
Monthly Avg. Crude Oil
Shale
(KBBL/D)
(KBOE/D)
+21% YoY
Conventionals
50
Crude Oil Daily Production
516
17.0
467
45
15%
-49.8
-16.1
13%
40
16%
-14% YoY
-21% YoY
21%
35
30
69%
66%
25
20
7
Jan-20
Feb-20
Mar-20
Apr-20
May-20
Jun-20
Jul-20
2Q19
Shale
Conventionals
Tight
2Q20
HEADWINDS FOR DOWNSTREAM ARE SLOWING DOWN BUT FULL RECOVERY IS YET TO COME
FUELS SALES
2Q20 (YoY)
Gasoline -54%
(KM3)
Diesel -20%
CRUDE PROCESSED & REFINERY UTILIZATION
(KBBL/D)
Jet Fuel -93%
Gasoline
Diesel
Jet Fuel
800
600
-34%
400
200
-69%
-95%
0
450
90%
91%
400
82%
350
300 263287290
250
200
150
100
50
0
86%
275
47%
149
64% 69% 60%
205
221
192
100%
90%
80%
70%
60%
50%
40%
30%
20%
10%
0%
FUELS BLENDED PRICE VS IMPORT PARITY
(% Difference)
YPF's realization price =
30%
Import Parity
0%
-30%
2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 Apr-20May-20Jun-20
2Q20
(1)
CRUDE OIL STOCK & PURCHASES TO 3RD PARTIES (1)
purchases to
Crude oil
third parties as
(KBBL)
% of total crude
oil purchases
11800
21%
20%
19%
20%
22%
21%
20%
8,874
9800
9,147
8,644
8,744
19%
8,417
8,417
18%
17%
7,626
12%
16%
7800
6,965
15%
14%
13%
12%
5800
11%
5%
6%
10%
9%
3800
8%
7%
6%
1%
5%
1800
4%
3%
2%
1%
-200
0%
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
Apr-20
May-20
Jun-20
2Q20 8
UNPRECEDENTED 30%
COST-CUTTING PLAN reduction target
OPTIMIZING THE
COMPANY'S STRUCTURE
Decentralized operations to improve efficiencies
REVIEWING CONTRACTS
WITH ALL VENDORS
Setting up cells to review over 11,000 contracts
TEMPORARY SALARY REDUCTION & VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT PROGRAM
For non-unionized w orkers
NEGOTIATING WORKING CONDITIONS WITH THE UNIONS
Already reached agreements
in Santa Cruz, Mendoza & Chubut
CONTRACTS WITH VENDORS
(% of dollar v alue)
Corporate Upstream
14% 68%
Downstream
18%
9
FINANCIAL HEALTH CONTINUES TO BE AT THE TOP OF OUR AGENDA
CONSOLIDATED
111
47
STATEMENT OF
498
ADJUSTED CASH FLOW (1)
(In Millions of USD)
1,159
-286
1,303
-200
-26
(1)
Cash and equivalents at the beginning of 2Q20
converted to USD using the March 31, 2020
exchange rate of Ps 64.37 to U.S $1.00. Cash and
equivalents at the end of 2Q20 converted to USD
using the June 30, 2020 exchange rate of Ps 70.36
to U.S $1.00. Cash & equivalents include Argentine
M&A(2)
sovereign bonds BONAR 2020 and 2021.
Cash &
Operating Cash
Others
Capex
Interest
Net borrowing
Cash &
(2)
Refers to the sale of: 1) an 11% stake in Bandurria
equivalents at
Flow
payments
equivalents at
Sur to Equinor and Shell; and 2) a 50% stake in
the end of 1Q20
the end of 2Q20
offshore area CAN_100 to Equinor in 2Q20.
Adjusted capex to
Successfully rolled over
Took advantage of efficient
Completed the sale
conditions in the local capital
preserve liquidity
maturities and extended
of the 11% stake in
market - net issuances of over
average life
Bandurria Sur
USD 100mn in 2Q20
for ~USD 90mn
and over USD 300mn in 1H20
10
MANAGEABLE DEBT PROFILE POST LIABILITY MANAGEMENT EXERCISE
Market friendly liability management exercise to proactively address market concerns on short term maturities
Acceptance level
of 58.7% (USD587mn)
Debt life improved
to 5.8 years (pro-forma) from 5.6 years in 2Q19
Net leverage ratio at 2.9x on reduced EBITDA (3)
PRO-FORMA PRINCIPAL
Trade financing
Bank loans
DEBT AMORTIZATION SCHEDULE (1)
Bonds
New 2025 notes
(In Millions of USD)
Exchanged 2021 notes
1,569
1,254
1,014
970
931
1,010
772
643
269
1
2H 2020
1H 2021
2H 2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028+
~90% of debt in USD (2)
Avg. interest rates of 7.5% in USD and 30.9% in Pesos (2)
As of June 30, 2020, converted to USD using the exchange rate of Ps 70.36 to U.S $1.00. Excludes IFRS 16 effects.
Refers to YPF on a stand-alone basis.
Net debt calculated as total debt less cash & equivalents. Net debt at period end exchange rate of Ps 70.36 to U.S $1.00
and LTM Adj. EBITDA calculated as sum of quarters.
11
2nd QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS WEBCAST
QUESTIONS
AND ANSWERS
Para continuar a leer este documento, haga clic aquí para la versión original.