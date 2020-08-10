Log in
YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA

(YPFD)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Buenos Aires Stock Exchange - 08/10
795 ARS   -1.69%
YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA : 10-08-2020 HR SEC Art.63
PU
YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA : Q2 2020 Earning Release
PU
YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA : Financial Tables Q2 2020
PU
YPF Sociedad Anónima : Tabla de Resultados 2T 2020

08/10/2020 | 05:49pm EDT
Tabla de Resultados 2T 2020
P&L
2Q 2019 1Q 2020 2Q 2020
(Amounts expressed in million of Argentine Pesos)
Revenues 160,329 174,670 133,558
Costs (134,211) (145,914) (146,822)
Gross Profit 26,118 28,756 (13,264)
Selling Expenses (11,217) (13,876) (23,168)
Administration Expenses (5,756) (6,749) (7,383)
Exploration Expenses (1,056) (716) (140)
Impairment of property, plant and equipment - - (57,429)
Other operating results, net (921) 7,383 7,940
Operating Income 7,168 14,798 (93,444)
Income (loss) of interest in companies and joint ventures 1,955 1,420 2,300
Finance Income (5,541) 20,806 30,817
Finance Cost (10,666) (30,134) (37,680)
Other Financial Results 1,765 (1,293) 12,075
Financial Results, net (14,442) (10,621) 5,212
Net (loss) profit before income tax (5,319) 5,597 (85,932)
Income tax 2,992 754 884
Net (loss) profit for the period (2,327) 6,351 (85,048)
Net (loss) profit for shareholders of the parent company (2,684) 6,212 (84,630)
Net (loss) profits for noncontrolling interest 357 139 (418)
Earnings per share, basic and diluted (6.85) 15.83 (215.67)
Other comprehensive Income (5,427) 43,274 55,744
Total comprehensive income for the period (7,754) 49,625 (29,304)
BS
12/31/2019 06/30/2020
BALANCE SHEET (Amounts expressed in million of Argentine Pesos)
Non-current Assets
Intangible assets 37,179 42,868
Properties, plant and equipment 1,069,011 1,144,901
Assets for leasing 61,391 62,330
Investments in companies and joint ventures 67,590 81,190
Deferred tax assets, net 1,583 2,332
Other receivables 11,789 11,305
Trade receivables 15,325 5,258
Total Non-current assets 1,263,868 1,350,184
Current Assets
Assets held for disposal - -
Inventories 80,479 101,284
Contract assets 203 442
Other receivables 36,192 32,543
Trade receivables 118,077 100,978
Investment in financial assets 8,370 8,119
Cash and cash equivalents 66,100 83,541
Total current assets 309,421 326,907
Total assets 1,573,289 1,677,091
Shareholders' equity
Shareholders' contributions 10,572 10,861
Reserves, other comprehensive income and retained earnings 531,977 551,836
Noncontrolling interest 5,550 6,012
Total Shareholders' equity 548,099 568,709
Non-current Liabilities
Provisions 144,768 172,804
Deferred tax liabilities, net 97,231 96,294
Contract liabilities 294 -
Income tax payable 3,387 2,917
Other taxes payable 1,428 239
Liabilities from leasing 40,391 41,511
Loans 419,651 415,576
Other liabilities 703 757
Accounts payable 2,465 2,467
Total Non-current Liabilities 710,318 732,565
Current Liabilities
Provisions 5,460 6,250
Contract liabilities 7,404 6,085
Income tax payable 1,964 1,344
Other taxes payable 11,437 13,851
Salaries and social security 10,204 9,300
Liabilities from leasing 21,389 24,925
Loans 107,109 195,824
Other liabilities 1,310 1,495
Accounts payable 148,595 116,743
Total Current Liabilities 314,872 375,817
Total Liabilities 1,025,190 1,108,382
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity 1,573,289 1,677,091
CF
2Q 2019 1Q 2020 2Q 2020
CASH FLOW (Amounts expressed in million of Argentine Pesos)
Operating activities
Net income (2,327) 6,351 (85,048)
Income of interests in companies and joint ventures (1,955) (1,420) (2,300)
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 33,707 43,636 42,936
Depreciation of the right-of-use assets 2,333 4,752 3,927
Amortization of intangible assets 553 669 740
Losses of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets and consumption of materials 4,467 4,737 2,623
Income tax charge (2,992) (754) (884)
Net increase in provisions 4,091 3,862 12,303
Impairment of property, plant and equipment - - 57,429
Interest, exchange differences and other 10,254 9,840 (7,600)
Stock compensation plans 114 147 153
Accrued insurance - (458) (2,731)
Results for assignment of participation in areas - (6,356) (5,877)
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Trade receivables (13,855) 15,390 11,829
Other receivables 503 (3,995) 11,262
Inventories (5,414) (10,952) 5,563
Accounts payable 12,736 (3,406) (11,976)
Other taxes payable (1,136) 365 12
Salaries and Social Security 1,253 (1,775) 932
Other liabilities 152 173 (22)
Decrease in provisions included in liabilities for payments / utilization (1,081) (1,351) (288)
Contract Assets 22 (517) 254
Contract Liabilities 2,602 86 (1,305)
Dividends received 711 130 1,966
Insurance charge for loss of profit - 247 757
Income tax payments (3,992) (446) (1,010)
Net cash flow from operating activities 40,746 58,955 33,645
Investing activities
Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (43,785) (48,540) (19,346)
Contributions and acquisitions of interests in companies and joint ventures (4,676) - -
Collection for sale of financial assets - - 28,172
Payments for the acquisition of financial assets - - (19,649)
Interest received from financial assets 452 - -
Collection for assignment of participation in areas - 6,356 7,511
Net cash flow from investing activities (48,009) (42,184) (3,312)
Financing activities
Payment of loans (23,758) (20,964) (58,093)
Payment of interests (8,372) (16,043) (13,544)
Proceeds from loans 42,158 25,221 56,367
Acquisition of own shares (280) - -
Payment of leasing (3,016) (5,936) (4,123)
Payment of interests related to income tax (124) (264) (176)
Net cash flow from financing activities 6,608 (17,986) (19,569)
Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 431 4,247 3,645
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (224) 3,032 14,409
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 56,599 66,100 69,132
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 56,375 69,132 83,541
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (224) 3,032 14,409
COMPONENTS OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD
Cash 5,967 6,429 5,865
Other Financial Assets 50,408 62,703 77,676
TOTAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD 56,375 69,132 83,541
Segment
(Amounts expressed in million of Argentine Pesos)
2Q 2020 Upstream Downstream Gas & Power Corporate and Other Consolidation Adjustments Total
Revenues 250 104,139 27,878 2,448 (1,157) 133,558
Revenues from intersegment sales 53,894 786 2,415 4,510 (61,605) -
Revenues 54,144 104,925 30,293 6,958 (62,762) 133,558
Operating Income (loss) (73,792) 186 (8,805) (6,773) (4,260) (93,444)
Investments in companies - 738 1,562 - - 2,300
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 32,131 7,716 445 2,644 - 42,936
Impairment of property, plant and equipment 57,296 - 62 71 - 57,429
Acquisitions of fixed assets 7,022 2,483 646 893 - 11,044
Assets 763,538 556,344 200,831 150,716 5,662 1,677,091
2Q 2019 Upstream Downstream Gas & Power Corporate and Other Consolidation Adjustments Total
Revenues 831 124,255 31,923 4,701 (1,381) 160,329
Revenues from intersegment sales 73,228 849 2,324 5,686 (82,087) -
Revenues 74,059 125,104 34,247 10,387 (83,468) 160,329
Operating Income (loss) 4,212 1,339 1,857 (2,702) 2,462 7,168
Investments in companies - 701 1,254 - - 1,955
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 27,893 4,731 312 771 - 33,707
Impairment of property, plant and equipment - - - - - -
Acquisitions of fixed assets 31,856 5,979 1,014 1,232 - 40,081
Assets 555,239 361,214 157,392 102,583 (2,663) 1,173,765
Volumes
2Q 2019 1Q 2020 2Q 2020
Production
Crude oil production Kbbl 20,382 20,488 18,274
NGL production Kbbl 3,583 4,090 4,162
Gas production Mm3 3,651 3,476 3,187
Total production Kboe 46,928 46,439 42,480
Brent USD/Bbl 68.92 50.44 29.34
Henry Hub USD/Mbtu 2.64 1.95 1.62
Prices in domestic market
Crude oil USD/Bbl 58.7 48.5 28.9
Average gas price USD/Mbtu 3.93 2.77 2.51
Gasoline USD/m3 564.3 533.0 441.9
Diesel USD/m3 614.4 576.3 459.9
Sales
Sales of refined products
Domestic market
Gasoline Km3 1,260 1,222 579
Diesel Km3 1,981 1,722 1,579
Jet fuel and kerosene Km3 138 126 13
Fuel Oil Km3 11 4 29
LPG Km3 193 136 182
Others (*) Km3 297 342 300
Total domestic market Km3 3,880 3,552 2,682
Export market
Petrochemical naphtha Km3 0 86 104
Jet fuel and kerosene Km3 162 124 9
LPG Km3 68 141 24
Bunker (Diesel and Fuel Oil) Km3 74 103 104
Others (*) Km3 101 132 122
Total export market Km3 405 586 363
Total sales of refined products Km3 4,285 4,138 3,045
Sales of petrochemical products
Domestic market
Fertilizers Ktn 134 91 227
Methanol Ktn 81 55 23
Others Ktn 94 111 72
Total domestic market Ktn 309 257 322
Export market
Methanol Ktn 8 27 6
Others Ktn 50 33 47
Total export market Ktn 58 60 53
Total sales of petrochemical products Ktn 367 317 375
Sales of other products
Grain, flours and oils
Domestic market Ktn 50 33 97
Export market Ktn 388 205 426
Total Grain, flours and oils Ktn 438 238 523
Main imported products
Gasolines and Jet Fuel Km3 89 51 0
Diesel Km3 275 83 153
NOTE: For main products imported we show values for YPF stand-alone.
Disclaimer

YPF SA published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 21:48:05 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 723 B 9 919 M 9 919 M
Net income 2020 -39 776 M -546 M -546 M
Net Debt 2020 530 B 7 275 M 7 275 M
P/E ratio 2020 -12,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 318 B 4 361 M 4 364 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,17x
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 49,0%
Technical analysis trends YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 615,00 ARS
Last Close Price 795,00 ARS
Spread / Highest target 8,81%
Spread / Average Target -22,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sergio Pablo Antonio Affronti Chief Executive Officer & Director
Guillermo Emilio Nielsen Independent Chairman
Carlos Alberto Alfonsi Executive VP-Operations & Transformations
Alejandro Lew Chief Financial Officer
Sergio Fernández Díaz Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA-7.26%4 371
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-6.10%1 761 634
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-50.35%116 314
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-31.46%110 791
TOTAL SE-33.34%101 613
GAZPROM-27.13%59 996
