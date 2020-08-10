YPF Sociedad Anónima : Tabla de Resultados 2T 2020

2Q 2019 1Q 2020 2Q 2020

CASH FLOW (Amounts expressed in million of Argentine Pesos)

Operating activities

Net income (2,327) 6,351 (85,048)

Income of interests in companies and joint ventures (1,955) (1,420) (2,300)

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 33,707 43,636 42,936

Depreciation of the right-of-use assets 2,333 4,752 3,927

Amortization of intangible assets 553 669 740

Losses of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets and consumption of materials 4,467 4,737 2,623

Income tax charge (2,992) (754) (884)

Net increase in provisions 4,091 3,862 12,303

Impairment of property, plant and equipment - - 57,429

Interest, exchange differences and other 10,254 9,840 (7,600)

Stock compensation plans 114 147 153

Accrued insurance - (458) (2,731)

Results for assignment of participation in areas - (6,356) (5,877)

Changes in assets and liabilities:

Trade receivables (13,855) 15,390 11,829

Other receivables 503 (3,995) 11,262

Inventories (5,414) (10,952) 5,563

Accounts payable 12,736 (3,406) (11,976)

Other taxes payable (1,136) 365 12

Salaries and Social Security 1,253 (1,775) 932

Other liabilities 152 173 (22)

Decrease in provisions included in liabilities for payments / utilization (1,081) (1,351) (288)

Contract Assets 22 (517) 254

Contract Liabilities 2,602 86 (1,305)

Dividends received 711 130 1,966

Insurance charge for loss of profit - 247 757

Income tax payments (3,992) (446) (1,010)

Net cash flow from operating activities 40,746 58,955 33,645

Investing activities

Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (43,785) (48,540) (19,346)

Contributions and acquisitions of interests in companies and joint ventures (4,676) - -

Collection for sale of financial assets - - 28,172

Payments for the acquisition of financial assets - - (19,649)

Interest received from financial assets 452 - -

Collection for assignment of participation in areas - 6,356 7,511

Net cash flow from investing activities (48,009) (42,184) (3,312)

Financing activities

Payment of loans (23,758) (20,964) (58,093)

Payment of interests (8,372) (16,043) (13,544)

Proceeds from loans 42,158 25,221 56,367

Acquisition of own shares (280) - -

Payment of leasing (3,016) (5,936) (4,123)

Payment of interests related to income tax (124) (264) (176)

Net cash flow from financing activities 6,608 (17,986) (19,569)

Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 431 4,247 3,645

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (224) 3,032 14,409

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 56,599 66,100 69,132

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 56,375 69,132 83,541

COMPONENTS OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD

Cash 5,967 6,429 5,865

Other Financial Assets 50,408 62,703 77,676