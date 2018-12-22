Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of YRC Worldwide Inc. Investors (YRCW)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of YRC Worldwide Inc. investors (“YRC” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: YRCW) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On December 14, 2018, The Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Department of Justice had filed a complaint alleging that YRC “made false statements to the government and defrauded the Department of Defense by inflating measurements on bills” from 2005 to 2013. On this news, shares fell, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased YRC securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181221005597/en/