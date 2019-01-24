Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Announces Investigation Of YRC Worldwide Inc.

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of YRC Worldwide Inc. ("YRC" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: YRCW), a company that provides various transportation services primarily in North America. Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired YRC securities between March 10, 2014 and December 14, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"), may be affected. A complaint has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of New York against YRC and certain executives on behalf of investors in YRC securities during the Class Period.

On December 14, 2018, the United States Department of Justice (the "DOJ") issued a press release stating that it had filed a complaint against YRC for "systematic overcharging of shipments" in violation of the False Claims Act ("FCA"), which establishes civil liability for knowingly making, using or causing false records or statements that are material to false or fraudulent claims for federal funds. The FCA provides for a recovery of treble damages, plus a civil penalty of up to $11,000 for each violation.

On December 14, 2018, YRC's stock price fell $1.26 per share, more than 28%, to close at $3.17 per share on heavy volume.

If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than March 4, 2019 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the purported class. You need not seek to become a lead plaintiff in order to share in any possible recovery. If you would like to discuss the complaint or our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling 800-290-1952.

