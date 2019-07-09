Log in
Jason Bergman Named Chief Customer Officer of YRC Worldwide

07/09/2019 | 07:46am EDT

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) announces that Jason W. Bergman has been named Chief Customer Officer effective immediately. Bergman will lead the enterprise sales teams of Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, YRC Freight, HNRY Logistics and the marketing services team of YRC Worldwide. Bergman most recently served as Chief Commercial Officer for the Dicom Transportation Group.

“Jason has a proven track record of building enterprise-wide sales teams to develop new revenue opportunities and enhance customer services while achieving profitable and sustainable growth,” said Darren Hawkins, YRC Worldwide Chief Executive Officer. “With our new enterprise sales structure designed to simplify customer engagement, we found the right sales and marketing leader in Jason at the opportune time to lead the enterprise-wide sales and marketing teams.”

“This is an exciting time to join the YRC Worldwide team as we launch the new commercial enterprise sales strategy,” said Jason Bergman. “Adding the technology of HNRY Logistics to the combined power of the Holland, New Penn, Reddaway and YRC Freight networks provides us significant market leverage to bring new service opportunities for our customers.”

About Jason W. Bergman

Jason Bergman started his career in global transportation and logistics at BAX Global/Schenker where he held a variety of leadership positions during his 14-year tenure, ultimately serving as Vice President of Global Sales for the retail vertical market and North American sales. Bergman was an officer and member of the executive team at Dynamex, where he was Vice President of North American Sales leading all sales and marketing functions. Bergman was part of the management team responsible for the successful sale to Transforce Inc. in 2011.

Most recently, Bergman was a member of the Dicom Transportation executive leadership team where he served as Chief Commercial Officer and was responsible for the organization’s enterprise commercial strategy and marketing services charged with ensuring profitable growth and market share development for supply chain solutions for all of Dicom’s business units.

Bergman holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Rutgers University. He currently teaches at the Rutgers Business School Department of Supply Chain Management.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc., headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of less-than-truckload (LTL) companies including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics. Collectively, YRC Worldwide companies have one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and LTL networks in North America with local, regional, national and international capabilities. Through their teams of experienced service professionals, YRC Worldwide companies offer industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial and retail goods with confidence.

Please visit our website at www.yrcw.com for more information.

Investor Contact:       
Bri Simoneau
913-696-6108
investor@yrcw.com

Media Contact:                      
Mike Kelley
913-696-6121
mike.kelley@yrcw.com

SOURCE: YRC Worldwide Inc.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
