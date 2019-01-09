Log in
YRC Worldwide Inc

YRC WORLDWIDE INC (YRCW)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of YRC Worldwide Inc. Investors

01/09/2019 | 08:11pm EST

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that acquired YRC Worldwide Inc. (“YRC” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: YRCW) securities between March 10, 2014, and December 14, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). YRC investors have until March 4, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On December 14, 2018, The Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Department of Justice had filed a complaint alleging that YRC “made false statements to the government and defrauded the Department of Defense by inflating measurements on bills” from 2005 to 2013. On this news, shares of YRC fell $1.26 per share or more than 28% to close at $3.17 on December 14, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The Complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) from 2005 to at least 2013, YRC’s units systematically overcharged the federal government for freight carrier services; (2) this alleged misconduct caused the Department of Defense to overpay by millions of dollars for shipments that were lighter, and thus cheaper, than the weights for which the government was charged; (3) consequently, this alleged misconduct would subject YRC to enhanced government scrutiny and liabilities, including potentially owing treble damages under the False Claims Act; and (4) as a result, YRC’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased shares of YRC, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.



Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 076 M
EBIT 2018 121 M
Net income 2018 26,2 M
Debt 2018 777 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 8,89
P/E ratio 2019 5,16
EV / Sales 2018 0,18x
EV / Sales 2019 0,17x
Capitalization 131 M
Chart YRC WORLDWIDE INC
Duration : Period :
YRC Worldwide Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YRC WORLDWIDE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 8,20 $
Spread / Average Target 100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darren D. Hawkins Chief Executive Officer
James E. Hoffman Chairman
Stephanie D. Fisher Chief Financial Officer
Jason T. Ringgenberg Chief Information Officer
Raymond John Bromark Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YRC WORLDWIDE INC30.48%131
UNION PACIFIC0.30%102 156
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY2.23%56 557
CSX CORPORATION1.96%52 734
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION4.75%41 280
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED1.18%26 303
