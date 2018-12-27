Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of YRC Worldwide Inc. Investors (YRCW)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of YRC Worldwide Inc. investors (“YRC” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: YRCW) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On December 14, 2018, The Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Department of Justice had filed a complaint alleging that YRC “made false statements to the government and defrauded the Department of Defense by inflating measurements on bills” from 2005 to 2013. On this news, shares fell, thereby injuring investors.

