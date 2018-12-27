Log in
YRC Worldwide Inc    YRCW

YRC WORLDWIDE INC (YRCW)
News 
News

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of YRC Worldwide Inc. Investors (YRCW)

12/27/2018 | 01:08am CET

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of YRC Worldwide Inc. investors (“YRC” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: YRCW) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On December 14, 2018, The Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Department of Justice had filed a complaint alleging that YRC “made false statements to the government and defrauded the Department of Defense by inflating measurements on bills” from 2005 to 2013. On this news, shares fell, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased YRC, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 076 M
EBIT 2018 121 M
Net income 2018 26,2 M
Debt 2018 777 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 6,36
P/E ratio 2019 3,69
EV / Sales 2018 0,17x
EV / Sales 2019 0,16x
Capitalization 107 M
Chart YRC WORLDWIDE INC
Duration : Period :
YRC Worldwide Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YRC WORLDWIDE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 8,20 $
Spread / Average Target 179%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darren D. Hawkins Chief Executive Officer
James E. Hoffman Chairman
Stephanie D. Fisher Chief Financial Officer
Jason T. Ringgenberg Chief Information Officer
Raymond John Bromark Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YRC WORLDWIDE INC-79.55%107
UNION PACIFIC-4.39%97 654
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-6.89%52 555
CSX CORPORATION6.82%51 256
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-3.53%39 321
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED-0.57%24 515
