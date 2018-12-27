Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  YRC Worldwide Inc    YRCW

YRC WORLDWIDE INC (YRCW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of YRC Worldwide Inc. - YRCW

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/27/2018 | 12:07am CET

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of  YRC Worldwide Inc. ("YRC" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: YRCW).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether YRC and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here to join a class action]

On December 14, 2018, The Wall Street Journal reported that the United States Department of Justice had filed a complaint alleging that YRC Worldwide "made false statements to the government and defrauded the Department of Defense by inflating weight measurements on bills" from 2005 to at least 2013. Specifically, it is alleged that workers for the Company reweighed thousands of shipments and didn't disclose the results when those weights came in under the original estimate.

On this news, shares of YRC Worldwide stock fell $1.26 per share or over 28% to close at $3.17 per share on December 14, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-yrc-worldwide-inc--yrcw-300770868.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on YRC WORLDWIDE INC
01:08aLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of YRC World..
BU
12:07aPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of YRC Worldwid..
PR
12/26INVESTIGATION ALERT REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating..
BU
12/24INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
12/24Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against YRC World..
BU
12/22GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of YRC Worldwide..
BU
12/21Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of YRC World..
BU
12/17YRC Worldwide Schedules Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call
GL
12/14YRC WORLDWIDE : Freight Statement on U.S. Government Litigation
AQ
12/10YRC WORLDWIDE INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.