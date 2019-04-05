Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  YRC Worldwide Inc    YRCW

YRC WORLDWIDE INC

(YRCW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Reddaway Recognized as 2018 LTL Carrier of the Year at DHL Supply Chain's 2019 Carrier Summit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/05/2019 | 09:05am EDT

TUALATIN, Ore., April 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: YRCW) – Reddaway has been presented with the DHL 2018 LTL Carrier of the Year award. DHL Supply Chain hosted its annual Carrier Summit in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to recognize select carrier customers for their superior performance in 2018. More than 70 North American carriers participated in the summit which featured company overviews, carrier strategy alignment, and customer presentations designed to further engage DHL Supply Chain’s partners and customers.

"It is a great honor to have been chosen by DHL as their 2018 LTL Carrier of the Year," stated Steve Selvig, Reddaway Vice President of Sales & Marketing. "We thank Reddaway employees for doing what it takes to Make Next-Day Happen and never letting our customers down. And on behalf of Team Reddaway, we thank DHL for this highly valued recognition.”

“Our Carrier Performance Award winners represent the best of the best in the supply chain,” said Jim Monkmeyer, President, Transportation, DHL Supply Chain, North America. “Their partnership to deliver, even under the most challenging conditions, continues to support our ability to consistently exceed customer expectations. We appreciate their shared commitment to operational excellence and are honored to recognize them at this year’s Summit.”

This is the third time in 2019 that Reddaway has been recognized with an award for exceptional customer service, performance and quality. In January, Reddaway was recognized by Unishippers Global Logistics with its 2018 Western Regional LTL Carrier Partner of the Year award. In February, Reddaway was named 2018 Carrier of the Year West Regional by GlobalTranz for the seventh time.

About Reddaway

Reddaway provides reliable Next-Day Delivery throughout the Western United States and parts of Canada. Founded in 1919 in Oregon City, Oregon, Reddaway is celebrating its centennial this year (1919-2019). The industry leader operates 50 service centers, employs over 3,000 shipping professionals and boasts an impressive on-time delivery rate. Award-winning service offerings from Reddaway include Guaranteed and Expedited Delivery, Cross-Border Canada shipping, Ocean services to Alaska and Hawaii, Retail, Freeze Protection, and more. With its reliable next-day shipping, a tradition of safety and a commitment to customer satisfaction, Reddaway Makes Next-Day Happen. Reddaway is a subsidiary of YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW). YRC Worldwide Inc., headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas, is the holding company for a portfolio of less-than-truckload (LTL) companies including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, YRC Freight, and YRC Reimer as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics.

Please visit our website at reddawayregional.com for more information.

Website: reddawayregional.com
Facebook: facebook.com/reddawayregional
Twitter: twitter.com/reddawayfreight
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/reddaway
YouTube: youtube.com/reddawayregional
GooglePlus: plus.google.com/u/0/113099461169877927839/posts

Media Contact: Mike Kelley
YRC Worldwide Inc.
913-696-6121
Mike.Kelley@yrcw.com

SOURCE: YRC Worldwide, Reddaway


26153.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on YRC WORLDWIDE INC
09:05aReddaway Recognized as 2018 LTL Carrier of the Year at DHL Supply Chain's 201..
GL
03/26YRC WORLDWIDE INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, F..
AQ
03/15ROBBINS ARROYO LLP : YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW) Sued for Misleading Investors
BU
03/13YRC WORLDWIDE : Freight Honored as Walmart's National LTL Carrier of the Year
AQ
03/13YRC Freight Honored as Walmart's National LTL Carrier of the Year
GL
03/05Holland Honored as the 2018 Regional LTL Carrier of the Year by Echo Global L..
GL
02/27SCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action ..
BU
02/27YRCW REMINDER : Zhang Investor Law Reminds of March 4 Deadline in Securities Cla..
AQ
02/25FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Share..
AQ
02/22New Penn Professional Driver John D. Rogers Achieves Three-Million Consecutiv..
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 5 143 M
EBIT 2019 143 M
Net income 2019 25,5 M
Debt 2019 694 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 9,89
P/E ratio 2020 7,93
EV / Sales 2019 0,18x
EV / Sales 2020 0,18x
Capitalization 242 M
Chart YRC WORLDWIDE INC
Duration : Period :
YRC Worldwide Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YRC WORLDWIDE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 8,40 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darren D. Hawkins Chief Executive Officer
James E. Hoffman Chairman
Stephanie D. Fisher Chief Financial Officer
Jason T. Ringgenberg Chief Information Officer
Raymond John Bromark Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YRC WORLDWIDE INC133.49%247
UNION PACIFIC22.70%123 554
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY19.62%65 650
CSX CORPORATION21.07%62 333
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION28.07%51 634
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD13.95%29 275
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About