Reddaway Recognized as 2018 LTL Carrier of the Year at DHL Supply Chain's 2019 Carrier Summit

TUALATIN, Ore., April 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: YRCW) – Reddaway has been presented with the DHL 2018 LTL Carrier of the Year award. DHL Supply Chain hosted its annual Carrier Summit in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to recognize select carrier customers for their superior performance in 2018. More than 70 North American carriers participated in the summit which featured company overviews, carrier strategy alignment, and customer presentations designed to further engage DHL Supply Chain’s partners and customers.



"It is a great honor to have been chosen by DHL as their 2018 LTL Carrier of the Year," stated Steve Selvig, Reddaway Vice President of Sales & Marketing. "We thank Reddaway employees for doing what it takes to Make Next-Day Happen and never letting our customers down. And on behalf of Team Reddaway, we thank DHL for this highly valued recognition.”

“Our Carrier Performance Award winners represent the best of the best in the supply chain,” said Jim Monkmeyer, President, Transportation, DHL Supply Chain, North America. “Their partnership to deliver, even under the most challenging conditions, continues to support our ability to consistently exceed customer expectations. We appreciate their shared commitment to operational excellence and are honored to recognize them at this year’s Summit.”

This is the third time in 2019 that Reddaway has been recognized with an award for exceptional customer service, performance and quality. In January, Reddaway was recognized by Unishippers Global Logistics with its 2018 Western Regional LTL Carrier Partner of the Year award. In February, Reddaway was named 2018 Carrier of the Year West Regional by GlobalTranz for the seventh time.

About Reddaway

Reddaway provides reliable Next-Day Delivery throughout the Western United States and parts of Canada. Founded in 1919 in Oregon City, Oregon, Reddaway is celebrating its centennial this year (1919-2019). The industry leader operates 50 service centers, employs over 3,000 shipping professionals and boasts an impressive on-time delivery rate. Award-winning service offerings from Reddaway include Guaranteed and Expedited Delivery, Cross-Border Canada shipping, Ocean services to Alaska and Hawaii, Retail, Freeze Protection, and more. With its reliable next-day shipping, a tradition of safety and a commitment to customer satisfaction, Reddaway Makes Next-Day Happen. Reddaway is a subsidiary of YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW). YRC Worldwide Inc., headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas, is the holding company for a portfolio of less-than-truckload (LTL) companies including Holland , New Penn , Reddaway , YRC Freight , and YRC Reimer as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics .

